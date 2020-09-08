MEP Force Virtual 2020 Sets Records

ATLANTA, Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The MEP Force 2020 Virtual Conference, presented by MEP industry leaders Applied Software and eVolve MEP, ended up surpassing expectations, with over 1,300 mechanical, electrical and plumbing trade professionals and industry representatives attending the event, which was held August 31 to September 2, 2020. Live podcasts and video interviews reached thousands more.

With consistent high engagement for keynotes and breakout sessions, participants from six countries in four continents reported the event felt very much like an in-person conference.

Featured keynote speaker, Amy Marks, widely known in the industry as Autodesk's "Queen of Prefab," offered a sampling of the many terms included in the "word salad" that revolves around the modern MEP construction industry, including industrialized construction. Marks lauded the inroads being made by MEP subcontractors and encouraged them to move toward standardization and prefabrication as a "common sense" direction for the construction industry.

Autodesk representatives discussed new directions the CAD and BIM software giant is pursuing that support MEP industry. A forecast was made that design for manufacturing automation and industrialized construction will soar after the pandemic. New versions of eVolve Electrical and eVolve Mechanical were announced, and the new procurement tool eVolve Foresite was previewed.

"With over 75 breakout sessions featuring innovative technologies and learning opportunities to attendees, it was very encouraging to see the community come together with high levels of engagement during sessions, sharing challenges and solutions just like in-person networking," said Richard Burroughs, president and founder of Applied Software. "We view this as the start of a movement and are excited to keep the conversation going from here."

In addition to a speed networking session, the virtual "House Party" on day 2 featured a mixology lesson, BBQ tips, and a gourmet cooking lesson.

Along with real-time blog updates, daily recaps featured takeaways and commentary by MEP industry experts. Podcast commentary sessions can be found on-demand at the Bridging the Gap podcast, winner of the 2020 Best Construction Podcast.

More information on MEP Force 2020 can be found at: "Build a Better Future."

Applied Software, a full-service premier systems integrator for the AEC, MEP, fabrication and manufacturing industries, is on a mission to transform industries by empowering our clients and championing innovation with real-world expert consultants. With a broad range of world-class solutions, services and training, Applied has been helping clients achieve a competitive advantage since 1982. For more information visit www.asti.com.

