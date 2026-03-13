meQ Appoints Brad Swingruber as CEO to Lead Next-Gen AI Workforce Intelligence and Wellness Platform

Industry veterans and product-first team to scale AI-analytics technology targeting resilience and wellness for the Global 2000

DENVER, March 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- meQuilibrium ("meQ") is the leading, global cloud-based firm focused on building and delivering proactive AI workforce intelligence and decision support systems for mental health strain and workforce risk management. As mental health risks soar, meQ's AI systems, trained on millions of use cases, automate early detection of burnout and turnover signals. This proactive identification, paired with meQ's soft skills interventions, supports improved business performance and pre-empts rising healthcare costs.

meQ's proven HCM technology leaders have a strong track record of delivering first-to-market innovations and globally scaling multiple HRTech platforms. CEO Brad Swingruber's track record includes prior executive stints at Xyleme, talentReef, Seertech and Upshop. He launched his career with ADP. Additionally, the company is backed by capital and a proven operational playbook from Bow River Capital's SGE Fund, one of the largest HR tech private equity investors in the lower middle market. Similar to meQ, the investment firm is focused on building market-winning software companies in an era of massive business reinvention and the disruptive impacts of AI.

Swingruber states: "Global companies still making decisions without trusted, data-backed systems are taking on enormous risk, and the soaring people and healthcare costs are catching up fast. The old HRMS and wellness playbook just weren't built for what the workforce needs today. meQ has spent two decades building proprietary datasets, first-to-market solutions, and IP that nobody else has, and now we're turning that into AI-driven tools that make our customers more agile. Forget AI wrappers on legacy tech. We're building something new. I'm genuinely thrilled to be leading meQ, and I know we're well-positioned to disrupt the industry and scale a generational business."

Additional executives with significant HCM and enterprise software technology careers include:

Lee Dabberdt, Chief Financial Executive and Operational Leader, formerly with LifeSpeak, EverCommerce, Vertafore and Rogue Wave





Katie Blatherwick, Chief Technology and AI Officer, formerly with Rippleworx, Spear Technologies, Mobile Solutions, and the Spitfire Group





Jennifer Limon, SVP Strategic Alliances and Solutions Consulting, formerly with AbsenceSoft and the Reed Group





Colin Joyce, Chief Revenue Officer, formerly a sales leader with ProductPlan and talentReef





Nicole Nagel, SVP of Product/AI Management, formerly with strategy consulting firm Thinktiv and consultant to Bow River Capital's SGE portfolio

meQ is well-capitalized, features a world-class team, and has scaled rapidly to deliver breakthrough technology solutions over 15 years. Its priority is to build and deliver modern, AI-first product innovations to enable large, global organizations to solve the root causes of burnout, absenteeism, and mental health strain. Most importantly, the company's soft skills training, performance improvement tools, and workforce intelligence data are proven to dramatically sharpen individual capabilities, close performance gaps, and give leaders the insights they need to build stronger, more resilient teams. The company continues to expand its footprint across multiple industry verticals in the Fortune 500.

New product innovations include:

AI-powered resilience analytics that provide organizations with privacy-preserving, aggregated insights and guidance to support workforce well-being within compliant HR environments.





meQ's AI-enabled intelligence and analytics platform continuously analyzes workforce resilience data to identify emerging organizational risks and provide leaders with timely insights and recommended actions to support performance, engagement, and well-being.





Skills-based development and guided content that improve workforce performance and productivity while helping organizations proactively manage human risk factors.

About meQuilibrium

meQuilibrium (meQ) is the world's leading workforce resilience expert and the first AI-driven predictive workforce risk solution. meQ identifies, addresses, and measures the root cause of risks to workforce performance at an individual and organizational level, delivering personalized solutions at global scale. Our mission is to make any workforce a workforce for growth. The meQ solution is available in 17 languages and serves global enterprises in 130 countries. For more information, please visit www.mequilibrium.com.

