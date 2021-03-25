meQuilibrium Acquires Biometrics Technology Company Resilio

BOSTON, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- meQuilibrium, the leading provider of digital resilience solutions to employers, has acquired the assets of science-based breathing app, Resilio. This acquisition introduces biometric technology into the meQuilibrium platform. Resilio provides biofeedback to users, helping them build the foundation for resilience.

Based in Denmark, Resilio is a mobile app company that takes a psychophysiological approach to resilience. Resilio's technology transforms smartphone camera lenses into powerful biometric sensors that analyze breath and heart rate through your index finger, making it simple to track progress and obtain instant insights into your personal physiology anytime and anywhere. The algorithm behind Resilio is based on heart rate variability biofeedback, a non-invasive intervention method for improving automatic nervous system balance.

"This acquisition accelerates our company's growth with the addition of biometrics capabilities through the use of the most ubiquitous device today -- the smartphone," said Jan Bruce, CEO and co-founder, meQuilibrium. "Integration into our core platform provides an additional and ultimately reflexive breathing and stress management intervention for anxiety, sleep, and burnout."

The innovative Resilio technology was developed by Anders Søndergaard, an alumnus of renowned Silicon Valley-based accelerator Alchemist, and Helga Halkjær, a mindfulness practitioner and heart rate variability biofeedback trainer.

"We built Resilio to be a human-centric, portable, easy-to-use app for everyone because it focuses on strengthening your nervous system and builds the foundation for resilience from a physiological point of view," said Anders Søndergaard, Resilio co-founder. "We are thrilled that this technology will be integrated into the meQuilibrium Resilience Suite. With meQuilibrium, we can achieve a greater impact in helping people be more resilient and reach hundreds of thousands of users around the globe."

meQuiibrium has retained co-founders Anders Søndergaard and Helga Halkjær to optimize the integration of Resilio's technology into meQuilibrium's core platform. The standalone Resilio mobile app was sunset on March 10, 2021, the date of the acquisition.

About meQuilibrium

meQuilibrium is the #1 digital solution for building employee resilience at scale for Fortune 500 global enterprises, helping businesses innovate and navigate uncertain times. meQuilibrium harnesses the science of resilience, AI, predictive analytics, biometrics and neuroscience to help businesses build workforce wellbeing and potential. meQuilibrium has been recognized for its growth by the Inc. 5000 list two years in a row and has been honored with numerous other awards including a 2020 HR Tech Innovation Award and Deloitte's 2019 North America Technology Fast 500 Award. Learn more at https://www.meQuilibrium.com .

