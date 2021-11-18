meQuilibrium Adds IBM Exec Jonathan Gelfand to Its Executive Team

BOSTON, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- meQuilibrium, the leading digital workforce resilience solution, has announced that Jonathan Gelfand, MPH, MBA, has joined its leadership team in the newly created role of SVP, Solutions Consulting, where he will work with meQuilibrium customers to make resilience a strategic imperative within their organizations. An employer wellbeing culture expert, Jonathan joins meQuilibrium from IBM Corporation where he served as Global Wellbeing and Health Promotion Manager, leading global mental health strategy and resilience efforts for over 250,000 IBM employees. His 23-year career also includes health management roles at Willis Towers Watson, Hess Corporation and Health Dialog.

Jonathan earned an MBA from Rutgers Business School and a Master of Public Health degree from Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School. He is a resident of Cranford, New Jersey.

"We are excited to leverage Jonathan's expertise in organizational resilience and employee wellbeing with one of the world's largest employers," said Jan Bruce, CEO and co-founder, meQuilibrium. "He has a deep understanding of the role of resilience in the prevention of stress, burnout and mental health issues and can help organizations reimagine wellbeing, create a resilient culture and proactively support teams at risk. This is just one of the important new roles we are adding to support our 50%+ year over year growth rate."

meQuilibrium also announced these additions to its leadership team:

David Wright, PsyD, joins meQuilibrium as SVP, Healthcare Sales, focusing on payer and insurance markets. He comes to meQuilibrium from Anthem, where he served as Director of Behavioral Health and EAP Sales and Account Management. Previously he held key posts at SCL Health and Kaiser Permanente. A resident of Denver, Dr. Wright earned his PsyD in Clinical Psychology from the University of Denver.

Seth Bauer has joined meQuilibrium in the role of Chief Content Officer, where he will lead innovations in member content and strategy. He has held senior creative and content roles at National Geographic, Martha Stewart Omnimedia, Reader's Digest, and consumer tech companies including Enervee. A graduate of Yale, Seth is also a former world champion and Olympic medalist in the sport of rowing.

Boston resident Shea Lemley, PhD has been appointed to the role of Senior Data Analyst at meQuilibrium, where she will be responsible for supporting meQuilibrium's active science agenda and research function in the pursuit of scientific advancements to help build workforce potential. Previously, Dr. Lemley served as a behavioral scientist at Guiding Technologies. She earned her PhD in Behavioral Psychology from the University of Kansas and completed postdoctoral research at Geisel School of Medicine at Dartmouth and a postdoctoral fellowship with the National Science Foundation.

In addition, Alanna Fincke, NBC-HWC, who joined meQuilibrium in 2015, has taken on a new and expanded role at meQuilibrium as SVP, Director of Content and Head of Learning, growing meQuilibrium's teaching and training professional services as a subject matter expert, trainer, and National Board Certified Health & Wellness Coach.

meQuilibrium has been recently recognized for its growth and innovation through inclusion on the Financial Times 2021 Fastest Growing Companies, the Inc. 5000 list in 2021, 2020, 2019, Deloitte Fast 500 Technology Awards in 2021, 2020, 2019, SaaS Award Best Product in HR 2021, and the 2021 MassTLC Tech Top 50.

About meQuilibrium

meQuilibrium is the #1 digital solution for building employee resilience at scale for Fortune 500 global enterprises, helping businesses innovate and navigate uncertain times. meQuilibrium harnesses the science of resilience, AI, predictive analytics, biometrics and neuroscience to help businesses build workforce wellbeing and potential. Learn more at https://www.meQuilibrium.com .

