meQuilibrium Appoints Edward Costello to Chief Revenue Officer Role

BOSTON, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- meQuilibrium (meQ), the world's leading workforce resilience expert, today announced that Edward Costello has joined the senior management team as chief revenue officer (CRO). Costello will lead meQ's sales and revenue growth opportunities including client success, partner management, new revenue channels, and pricing strategy. Ed brings a unique combination of both having served as a strategic advisor to Fortune 500 HR companies at Mercer, and building a direct-to-employer testing and wellness services business unit at Labcorp.

"We are delighted that Ed is joining our executive leadership team. His deep customer-centric experience with HR and healthcare buyers along with his strategic understanding of their evolving needs are a strong complement to meQ's leadership team," said Jan Bruce, CEO and co-founder, meQ. "He is uniquely positioned to lead our commercial operation, delivering value to today's leading employers."

During his long tenure with Mercer, a global leader in shaping the future of work and enhancing health outcomes, Ed held various leadership and consulting roles, including developing commercial strategy, leading a consulting office and overseeing key, global client relationships.

More recently, Ed led Labcorp's Employer Services, a diagnostic testing and wellness services business unit, with 300+ full-time and 5,000+ part-time colleagues, impacting 10M+ lives annually.

"Ed is a proven business leader with a remarkable track record in HR and healthcare," said Brad Kimler, meQuilibrium Board Member. "His deep understanding of workforce issues will help expand the ways meQ drives meaningful improvements in health and well-being across diverse organizations."

"I am excited to join the meQ team, helping organizations drive human performance and better manage the hidden risks in their workforce," Ed said. "Our approach goes beyond traditional benefits, focusing on skill building–helping employees navigate change, overcome challenges, increase agility, and enhance their adaptive capacity–leading to a direct, positive impact on business performance."

A graduate of Bucknell University, Ed earned his MBA at Northwestern University's Kellogg School of Management. He is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

About meQ

meQ, the world's leading workforce resilience expert, identifies, addresses, and measures the root cause of risks to workforce performance, engagement, and well-being. Our data analytics-based approach uses AI to predict workforce risk and to personalize solutions for each employee and team at global scale. meQ's mission is to make any workforce a force for growth. The meQ solution is available in 17 languages and serves global enterprises in over 130 countries. Learn more at https://www.meQuilibrium.com .

