meQuilibrium Appoints Experience Design Expert Dustin DiTommaso as Chief Design Officer

BOSTON, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- meQuilibrium, the leading digital workforce resilience solution, has announced that renowned experience design expert Dustin DiTommaso has joined the executive team as Chief Design Officer. Reporting directly to CEO Jan Bruce, Dustin will have lead responsibility for the look, feel, design and impact of the meQuilibrium platform, focusing on advancements in the member experience, behavior change and engagement.

Dustin joins meQuilibrium from the strategic design agency, Mad*Pow, where he founded the behavior change design practice, served as SVP Behavior Change Design and worked to integrate behavioral and social science, design and technology to create products, services, and programs that change real-world behaviors and improve the human condition.

Dustin sits on the executive scientific committee of the Centre for Behaviour Change at University College London, which facilitates collaboration between academia and industry to further our understanding and develop practical methodologies for the design, implementation, and evaluation of effective behavioral interventions. He was previously an Adjunct Professor, Behavior Change Design at Rhode Island School of Design and has trained hundreds of practitioners around the world on how to apply behavioral science and human-centered design to address complex problems.

"We are thrilled to welcome Dustin to the meQ team," said Jan Bruce, CEO and co-founder, meQuilibrium. "His expertise in behavioral science and human-centered design and his previous work developing digital products and services that help people meaningfully improve their mental wellbeing and success at work will help us continue to provide an exceptional experience and enrich our platform to provide employees with the skills to build greater resilience during uncertain times."

Dustin has worked with organizations such as AARP, Kaiser Permanente, Cleveland Clinic, Humana, the Environmental Protection Agency, and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation in designing person-centered products, services, policies, and more. In addition, he enjoys volunteering his time to work on behavioral research and social impact projects focused on inequity and inclusion.

The recipient of a number of honors for his digital intervention work, Dustin has co-authored several academic and industry journal articles outlining methodologies for designing for behavior change. He earned a bachelor's degree in Music Business / Synthesis from Berklee College of Music and received his behavior change training at University College London, Centre for Behaviour Change.

About meQuilibrium

meQuilibrium is the #1 digital solution for building resilience at scale for Fortune 500 global enterprises, helping businesses innovate and navigate uncertain times. meQuilibrium harnesses the science of resilience, AI, predictive analytics and neuroscience to help businesses build workforce wellbeing and potential. Leading employers have recognized the power of resilience, and meQuilibrium's intelligent cloud-based resilience-building system, to mitigate the negative impacts of stress on an individual basis, at scale, and also build resilient and agile workforce populations capable of thriving in change.

meQuilibrium has been included in Financial Times' Fastest Growing Companies for 2022 and 2021, and the Inc. 5000 list two years in a row. The company has been honored with numerous other awards, including Deloitte's North America Technology Fast 500 Award three years in a row, Ragan's 2022 Workplace Wellness Hot List, Brandon Hall Group 2021 Excellence in Technology Award, 2021 Timmy Award, and a 2020 HR Tech Innovation Award. Learn more at https://www.meQuilibrium.com.

Media Contact:

Beth Brody

908-295-0600

[email protected]

SOURCE meQuilibrium