meQuilibrium Honors JPMorganChase, Dow Chemical, Liberty Mutual Insurance, Leidos, KBR, Charles River Labs, Point32 Health, and Qurate Retail Group for Achievements in Supporting Employee Resilience

Winners will share keys to optimizing employee well-being and performance during an online resilience panel discussion on October 24

BOSTON, Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- meQuilibrium (meQ), the #1 digital solution for building workforce resilience, has announced the winners of its annual Resilience Awards, which honor exceptional HR leaders and organizations for their achievements in workforce well-being. The winners include Christine Fossaceca, JPMorganChase (Resilience Champion of the Year), Dow Chemical (Best Enterprise Strategy), Liberty Mutual Insurance (Best Use of Data), Leidos (Best Campaign Strategy), KBR (Best Use of Product Experience), Charles River Labs (Best Launch), Point32 Health (Best Executive Sponsorship Strategy), and Qurate Retail Group (Best Frontline Activation Strategy).

Christine Fossaceca, Executive Director, U.S. Wellness Manager, JPMorganChase was named 2024 meQ Resilience Champion of the Year.

Christine Fossaceca, Executive Director, U.S. Wellness Manager, JPMorganChase was named 2024 meQ Resilience Champion of the Year for her work designing mental well-being and resilience strategies with a global approach and a local mindset that resulted in high participation and excellent outcomes.

"JPMorganChase has woven resilience as the thread across its well-being and leadership development strategies through firmwide partnerships," said Jan Bruce, CEO and cofounder, meQuilibrium. "A core tenet of JPMorganChase's strategy is that managers understand the essentials of resilient behavior, and how to develop it in themselves and their teams. Christine has amplified the focus on resilience in support of the even greater challenges faced by managers and teams. We are excited to honor her for meeting the well-being needs of a widely distributed employee population."

On October 24, from 1:00-2:00 p.m. ET, meQ will hold the Resilience Awards Panel, a lively panel discussion with award-winning well-being program managers. They will share insights on how they've driven success amidst change and uncertainty, including how Liberty Mutual Insurance leveraged data to make business decisions that led to measurable reductions in disability leave; how Qurate Retail Group was able to reach their frontline with well-being resources and drive enrollment; and the important role executive sponsorship played in Point32 Health's successful program launch.

Hosted by Jonathan Gelfand, SVP Solutions Consulting, meQ, the panelists include:

Register for the panel discussion here.

About meQ: meQ, the world's leading workforce resilience expert, identifies, addresses, and measures the root cause of risks to workforce performance, engagement, and well-being. Our data analytics-based approach uses AI to predict workforce risk and to personalize solutions for each employee and team at global scale. Through meQ's new, proprietary generative artificial intelligence technology, sparQ, it's easier for businesses and HR leaders to identify hidden risks and provide personalized interventions for individual behavior change. meQ's mission is to make any workforce a workforce for growth. The meQ solution is available in 14 languages and serves global enterprises in 130 countries. Learn more at https://www.meQuilibrium.com.

