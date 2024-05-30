meQuilibrium Partners with The Opus Centre to Offer First End-to End Psychosocial Health Solution: An Integrated SaaS Platform and Full Suite of Live Remediation Services

The meQ/Opus alliance is the first unified solution for assessing, identifying, and remediating psychosocial workplace health, risks, and hazards

BOSTON and ADELAIDE, Australia, May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In its quest to improve workforce well-being and psychosocial health, meQuilibrium (meQ), the leading digital employee resilience platform, has partnered with The Opus Centre for Psychosocial Risk – creating a new integrated psychosocial health solution to identify hazards and take action on workforce impairments before they impact the bottom line. With this offering, companies can more efficiently and effectively identify and address psychosocial hazards, such as incivility, harassment, lack of influence at work, mistrust, lack of recognition, and other psychological factors in the workplace that can negatively affect employee mental and physical health.

meQuilibrium partners with The Opus Centre to prevent psychosocial risks from becoming hazards.

More and more companies are realizing the importance of identifying psychosocial risks and implementing solutions for mitigating them as employee stress, burnout and poor mental health are at the root cause of many performance and productivity problems. Countries such as Australia, Canada, Mexico, and Japan, and the European Union (EU) have set ISO standards and passed regulations that legally require employers to assess psychosocial hazards and manage risks. The new meQ/Opus Centre psychosocial health integrated solution uncovers critical hazards and provides action plans, training, and interventions that equip managers with the insights and tools they need to protect employees and build supporting skills that target risks.

"We are pleased to partner with The Opus Centre to expand our capabilities in solving our customers' critical psychosocial health challenges," said Jan Bruce, CEO, and co-founder, meQuilibrium. "This end-to-end solution enables meQ to efficiently identify and address psychosocial risks in the workforce, and detect the root causes of these risks to engagement, performance, and well-being, then Opus provides personalized team training and coaching to mitigate psychosocial hazards that harm employee mental health. The economic impact of poor psychosocial health on employers isn't just significant, it's a matter of organizational survival, and the key to gaining a competitive edge."

Based in Australia, which is a leader in requiring psychosocial risk management, The Opus Centre has decades of experience in managing psychosocial risk and their organizational psychologists are global innovators in the field. Dr. Tessa Bailey, director of The Opus Centre, is a pre-eminent expert in psychological safety risk management and interventions.

meQ's clinically validated psychosocial risk assessment tools within its workforce well-being platform, in combination with The Opus Centre's international network of organizational psychologists providing live remediation services, bring meaningful insights that help organizations understand the psychosocial risks within their organizations, identify hazards, develop strategies, and receive tailored training and solutions for creating psychologically safe work systems.

"We are delighted to bring our international expertise in helping organizations proactively develop and deploy a systematic and evidence-based approach which includes tailored training and interventions to create psychologically healthy and safe workplaces," said Dr Tessa Bailey, Director, The Opus Centre. "Together with meQ, we can identify the critical risks to health outcomes in specific workplaces and offer clear guidance and a unified response to prevent these risks from becoming hazards."

