MERCALIS LAUNCHES WITH AN END-TO-END VISION FOR LIFE SCIENCES COMPANIES

TrialCard Incorporated

20 Sep, 2023, 08:45 ET

New brand name and identity marks the culmination of TrialCard's emergence as a fully integrated life sciences commercialization platform

MORRISVILLE, N.C., Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TrialCard Incorporated, a rapidly growing, fully integrated life sciences commercialization partner, today announced it is rebranding as Mercalis. Simple shorthand for 'commercializing life sciences', the new name reflects the company's vision to help life sciences companies enhance patient lives.

Over the past several years, Mercalis has been implementing a deliberate strategy to expand its capabilities to support life sciences companies more comprehensively in their efforts to navigate complexity and accelerate value in a rapidly evolving marketplace. Years of robust organic growth and purposeful inorganic expansion, including seven acquisitions over the past five years, have further diversified the company beyond patient support into broader life sciences commercialization services. This transformation prompted the development and launch of the new brand—Mercalis—to encompass it all.

"Patient support services are increasingly the foundation upon which many life sciences companies build their commercialization strategies," said Mercalis CEO Scott Dulitz. "Since we already offered market-leading patient support services capabilities, it was logical for us to expand into new areas of commercialization like market access data and healthcare provider engagement. Mercalis helps clients at every stage of development, from strategic consulting that drives key commercialization initiatives, to executional solutions that deliver on our shared mission of enhancing patient lives."

"The new Mercalis logo symbolizes how much goes into our approach to navigating healthcare complexity for our life sciences clients using an integrated platform with a spectrum of end-to-end value-enhancing capabilities," added Landy Townsend, Mercalis Vice President of Marketing and Communications. "Mercalis has been growing into our brand and name for over 20 years. This name change also positions us for future growth as we continue to respond to the needs of an ever-changing healthcare marketplace."

Mercalis, a portfolio company of Odyssey Investment Partners, employs more than 1,800 passionate associates who support over 500 clients in navigating complexity and accelerating value to enhance patient lives. To learn more about Mercalis:

  • Visit our new website to view a short video and read more about our company and brand
  • Follow the latest company news on LinkedIn and X (formerly Twitter)

About Mercalis

Mercalis is an integrated life sciences commercialization partner that provides comprehensive solutions that span the entire healthcare value chain. The company partners closely with its clients to deliver an end-to-end spectrum of commercial capabilities that work together seamlessly and flexibly. Backed by proven industry expertise and results-driven technology, Mercalis provides the data and strategic insights, patient support services, and healthcare provider engagement tools to help life sciences companies successfully commercialize new products. Above all, Mercalis helps navigate the complex life sciences marketplace to accelerate value and enhance patient lives. Founded in 2000, Mercalis provides commercialization solutions to more than 500 life sciences customers and has provided access and affordability support to millions of patients. The company is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina. For more information about Mercalis, please visit www.mercalis.com.

About Odyssey Investment Partners
Odyssey Investment Partners, with offices in New York and Los Angeles, is a leading private equity investment firm with more than a 25-year history of partnering with skilled managers to transform middle-market companies into more efficient and diversified businesses with strong growth profiles. Odyssey makes majority-controlled investments in industries with a long-term positive outlook and favorable secular trends. For further information about Odyssey, please visit www.odysseyinvestment.com

Media Contact:
Landy Townsend
VP, Marketing & Communications
Mercalis
ltownsend@mercalis.com

