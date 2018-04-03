Mercantile Bank Corporation Announces First Quarter 2018 Results Conference Call and Webcast

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., April 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Mercantile Bank Corporation (NASDAQ: MBWM) will hold a conference call to discuss first quarter 2018 results on Tuesday, April 17, 2018, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

Interested parties may access the conference call by dialing 1-844-868-8844; passcode 10118375. The conference call will also be webcast live at ir.mercbank.com. An audio archive will be available on the Mercantile website following the call.