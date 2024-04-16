Mercantile Bank Corporation Announces Robust First Quarter Results

Strong local deposit growth, sustained strength in asset quality metrics and noteworthy increases in several noninterest revenue streams highlight quarter

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mercantile Bank Corporation (NASDAQ: MBWM) ("Mercantile") reported net income of $21.6 million, or $1.34 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2024, compared with net income of $21.0 million, or $1.31 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2023.

"We are delighted to report another quarter of excellent financial results," said Robert B. Kaminski, Jr., President and Chief Executive Officer of Mercantile. "Our strong operating performance during the first three months of 2024 reflected a healthy net interest margin and notable increases in treasury management fees, mortgage banking income, and interest rate swap income. The growth in local deposits during the quarter, which occurred despite a typical level of seasonal deposit withdrawals, reflects our continuing focus on expanding existing deposit relationships and attracting new deposit customers. As exhibited by ongoing loan portfolio expansion and strength in asset quality measures, our lending team continued to successfully meet the credit needs of standing customers and new clients while employing strong underwriting practices. We believe our consistently strong financial results and sound overall financial condition should allow us to effectively navigate through issues stemming from changing operating environments."

First quarter highlights include:

Significant increases in treasury management fee income and other noninterest revenue streams

Solid local deposit growth

Ongoing strength in commercial loan pipeline

Continuing low levels of nonperforming assets, past due loans, and loan charge-offs

Strong capital position

Operating Results

Total revenue, consisting of net interest income and noninterest income, was $58.2 million during the first quarter of 2024, up $2.9 million, or 5.2 percent, from $55.3 million during the prior-year first quarter. Net interest income during the first three months of 2024 was $47.4 million, down $1.0 million, or 2.1 percent, from $48.4 million during the respective 2023 period as increased yields on, along with growth in, earning assets were more than offset by a higher cost of funds. Noninterest income totaled $10.9 million during the first quarter of 2024, up $3.9 million, or 56.4 percent, from $7.0 million during the first quarter of 2023. The increase in noninterest income primarily reflected higher levels of treasury management fees and mortgage banking, bank owned life insurance, and interest rate swap income, along with revenue generated from an investment in a private equity fund.

The net interest margin was 3.74 percent in the first quarter of 2024, down from 4.28 percent in the prior-year first quarter. The yield on average earning assets was 6.06 percent during the first three months of 2024, an increase from 5.35 percent during the respective 2023 period. The higher yield primarily resulted from an increased yield on loans. The yield on loans was 6.65 percent during the first quarter of 2024, up from 5.90 percent during the first quarter of 2023 mainly due to higher interest rates on variable-rate commercial loans resulting from the Federal Open Market Committee ("FOMC") significantly raising the targeted federal funds rate in an effort to curb elevated inflation levels. The FOMC increased the targeted federal funds rate by 100 basis points during the period of February 2023 through July 2023, during which time average variable-rate commercial loans represented approximately 65 percent of average total commercial loans.

The cost of funds was 2.32 percent in the first quarter of 2024, up from 1.07 percent in the first quarter of 2023 primarily due to higher costs of deposits and borrowed funds, reflecting the impact of the rising interest rate environment. A change in funding mix, mainly consisting of a decrease in noninterest-bearing and lower-cost deposits and an increase in higher-cost money market accounts and time deposits stemming from deposit migration and new deposit relationships, also contributed to the increased cost of funds.

Mercantile recorded provisions for credit losses of $1.3 million and $0.6 million during the first quarters of 2024 and 2023, respectively. The provision expense recorded during the current-year first quarter primarily reflected an individual allocation for a nonperforming commercial loan relationship, allocations necessitated by net loan growth, and a change in a commercial loan environmental factor, which more than offset the impacts of an improved economic forecast and changes to the loan portfolio composition. The provision expense recorded during the first quarter of 2023 mainly reflected allocations necessitated by loan growth. The recording of net loan recoveries and ongoing strong loan quality metrics during both periods in large part mitigated additional reserves associated with the loan growth.

Noninterest income totaled $10.9 million during the first quarter of 2024, compared to $7.0 million during the first quarter of 2023. Noninterest income during the first three months of 2024 included bank owned life insurance claims totaling $0.7 million. Excluding these transactions, noninterest income increased $3.2 million, or 45.6 percent, in the first quarter of 2024 compared to the prior-year first quarter. The growth primarily stemmed from increases in all treasury management fee income categories, along with higher levels of mortgage banking and interest rate swap income and revenue associated with a private equity investment. The increase in treasury management fee income mainly resulted from the successful marketing of products and services to existing and new customers, while the higher level of mortgage banking income primarily resulted from an increased loan sold percentage, which increased from approximately 35 percent during the first quarter of 2023 to approximately 74 percent during the first quarter of 2024.

Noninterest expense totaled $29.9 million during the first quarter of 2024, compared to $28.6 million during the prior-year first quarter. Overhead costs during the first three months of 2024 included contributions to The Mercantile Bank Foundation ("Foundation") totaling $0.7 million, while overhead costs during the respective 2023 period included a $0.4 million write-down of a former branch facility. The increase in noninterest expense primarily stemmed from larger salary and benefit costs, reflecting annual merit pay increases, market adjustments, lower residential mortgage loan deferred salary costs, higher payroll taxes, and increased health insurance claims.

Mr. Kaminski commented, "We are very pleased with the significant increases in all treasury management fee income categories, reflecting our sales team's success in marketing products and services to existing customers and new clients, as well as the growth in mortgage banking and interest rate swap income. Although declining as expected due to an increased cost of funds, our net interest margin remained solid during the first quarter of 2024. We remain focused on operating in a cost-conscious manner and continually monitor our overhead cost structure to ascertain ways to operate more efficiently while continuing to provide our customers with products and services to meet their banking needs and our customary outstanding service."

Balance Sheet

As of March 31, 2024, total assets were $5.47 billion, up $113 million from December 31, 2023, and $570 million from March 31, 2023. Total loans increased $18.2 million and $356 million during the three months and twelve months ended March 31, 2024, respectively. Commercial loans grew $14.3 million, or an annualized 1.7 percent, during the first quarter of 2024 and $272 million, or 8.6 percent, during the twelve months ended March 31, 2024. During the first three months of 2024, solid growth in commercial real estate and construction loans was largely offset by a reduction in commercial line of credit balances, primarily reflecting seasonal paydowns. The commercial loan portfolio growth during the first quarter of 2024 occurred despite the full payoffs and partial paydowns of certain larger relationships, which aggregated approximately $50 million during the period. The payoffs and paydowns primarily stemmed from customers using excess cash flows generated within their operations to make line of credit and unscheduled term loan principal paydowns, as well as from sales of assets. Residential mortgage loans increased $3.2 million and $83.6 million during the three months and twelve months ended March 31, 2024, respectively. Interest-earning deposits increased $124 million during the first quarter of 2024 and $174 million during the twelve months ended March 31, 2024, in large part reflecting a strategic initiative to enhance on-balance sheet liquidity.

As of March 31, 2024, unfunded commitments on commercial construction and development loans, which are expected to be funded over the next 12 to 18 months, and residential construction loans, which are expected to be largely funded over the next 12 months, totaled approximately $345 million and $36 million, respectively.

Ray Reitsma, President of Mercantile Bank, noted, "We are pleased with the growth in commercial loans during the first quarter of 2024, especially when taking into consideration the notable level of full and partial paydowns and seasonal line of credit reductions that occurred during the period. Based on our strong loan pipeline and construction line availability, we believe commercial loan portfolio expansion will be solid in future periods. The residential mortgage loan portfolio exhibited a lower level of growth compared to prior quarters in part due to a strategic initiative to provide for an increased percentage of loans sold. We increased mortgage loan production despite of ongoing market challenges, including the higher interest rate environment and limited inventory levels in our markets."

Commercial and industrial loans and owner-occupied commercial real estate loans together represented approximately 57 percent of total commercial loans as of March 31, 2024, a level that has remained relatively consistent with prior periods and in line with our expectations.

Total deposits equaled $4.01 billion as of March 31, 2024, representing increases of $107 million, or an annualized 11.0 percent, from December 31, 2023, and $410 million, or 11.4 percent, from March 31, 2023. Local deposits were up $102 million, or nearly 11 percent annualized, and $237 million, or approximately 7 percent, during the three months and twelve months ended March 31, 2024, respectively, while brokered deposits increased $4.7 million and $173 million during the respective periods. The increase in local deposits during the first quarter of 2024, which occurred despite the typical level of seasonal noninterest-bearing deposit withdrawals by customers to make bonus and tax payments and partnership distributions, in large part reflected new deposit relationships and growth in existing deposit relationships. Wholesale funds were $620 million, or approximately 13 percent of total funds, at March 31, 2024, compared to $636 million, or approximately 14 percent of total funds, at December 31, 2023, and $395 million, or approximately 9 percent of total funds, at March 31, 2023. Wholesale funds totaling $471 million were obtained during 2023 and the first three months of 2024 to increase on-balance sheet liquidity and offset loan growth, seasonal deposit withdrawals, and wholesale fund maturities. Noninterest-bearing checking accounts represented approximately 28 percent of total deposits as of March 31, 2024, which is similar to historical levels.

Asset Quality

Nonperforming assets totaled $6.2 million, or 0.1 percent of total assets, at March 31, 2024, compared to $3.6 million, or less than 0.1 percent of total assets, at December 31, 2023, and $8.4 million, or 0.2 percent of total assets, at March 31, 2023. The level of past due loans remains nominal. During the first quarter of 2024, loan charge-offs were minimal, while recoveries of prior period loan charge-offs equaled $0.4 million, providing for net loan recoveries of $0.4 million, or an annualized 0.04 percent of average total loans.

Mr. Reitsma remarked, "Our asset quality metrics remained strong during the first quarter of 2024, reflecting our unwavering commitment to sound loan underwriting and our borrowers' continued success in meeting the challenges arising from the current operating environment, including increased interest rates and the associated escalation in debt service requirements. The early identification and reporting of deteriorating commercial credit relationships and developing systemic or segment-specific credit issues remain a top priority, and we believe our ongoing devotion to this important credit monitoring tool will limit the impact of any detected credit weaknesses on our overall financial condition. We remain pleased with the performances of our residential mortgage loan and consumer loan portfolios, both of which continue to exhibit low delinquency and charge-off levels."

Capital Position

Shareholders' equity totaled $537 million as of March 31, 2024, up $14.5 million from year-end 2023. Mercantile Bank maintained a "well-capitalized" position as of March 31, 2024, with a total risk-based capital ratio of 13.8 percent, compared to 13.4 percent as of December 31, 2023. At March 31, 2024, Mercantile Bank had approximately $196 million in excess of the 10 percent minimum regulatory threshold required to be categorized as a "well-capitalized" institution.

All of Mercantile's investments are categorized as available-for-sale. As of March 31, 2024, the net unrealized loss on these investments totaled $67.1 million, resulting in an after-tax reduction to equity capital of $53.0 million. Although unrealized gains and losses on investments are excluded from regulatory capital ratio calculations, our excess capital over the minimum regulatory requirement to be considered a "well-capitalized" institution would approximate $150 million on an adjusted basis.

Mercantile reported 16,122,503 total shares outstanding at March 31, 2024.

Mr. Kaminski concluded, "Our sustained financial strength has enabled us to continue our regular cash dividend program and deliver meaningful cash returns to shareholders on their investments. As evidenced by our consistently strong capital levels, asset quality metrics, and operating performance, we have remained a steady and profitable performer. The growth during the first quarter reflects the ongoing success of our community banking philosophy and related focus on building mutually beneficial relationships with existing and new customers. We believe our sound overall financial condition and ongoing loan origination opportunities position us to produce solid operating results in future periods and effectively handle potential issues arising from shifting economic conditions and the current operating environment."

Investor Presentation

Mercantile has prepared presentation materials that management intends to use during its previously announced first quarter 2024 conference call on Tuesday, April 16, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time, and from time to time thereafter in presentations about the company's operations and performance. These materials, which are available for viewing in the Investor Relations section of Mercantile's website at www.mercbank.com, have been furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission concurrently with this press release.

About Mercantile Bank Corporation

Based in Grand Rapids, Michigan, Mercantile Bank Corporation is the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank. Mercantile provides financial products and services in a professional and personalized manner designed to make banking easier for businesses, individuals, and governmental units. Distinguished by exceptional service, a knowledgeable staff, and a commitment to the communities it serves, Mercantile is one of the largest Michigan-based banks with assets of approximately $5.5 billion. Mercantile Bank Corporation's common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol "MBWM." For more information about Mercantile, visit www.mercbank.com, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter @MercBank and LinkedIn @merc-bank.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements or information that may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "will," and similar references to future periods. Any such statements are based on current expectations that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from the results expressed in forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such a difference include changes in interest rates and interest rate relationships; increasing rates of inflation and slower growth rates or recession; significant declines in the value of commercial real estate; market volatility; demand for products and services; climate impacts; labor markets; the degree of competition by traditional and nontraditional financial services companies; changes in banking regulation or actions by bank regulators; changes in tax laws and other laws and regulations applicable to us; changes in prices, levies, and assessments; the impact of technological advances; potential cyber-attacks, information security breaches and other criminal activities; litigation liabilities; governmental and regulatory policy changes; the outcomes of existing or future contingencies; trends in customer behavior as well as their ability to repay loans; changes in local real estate values; damage to our reputation resulting from adverse publicity, regulatory actions, litigation, operational failures, and the failure to meet client expectations and other facts; the transition from LIBOR to SOFR; changes in the national and local economies; unstable political and economic environments; disease outbreaks, such as the COVID-19 pandemic or similar public health threats, and measures implemented to combat them; and other factors, including those expressed as risk factors, disclosed from time to time in filings made by Mercantile with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Mercantile undertakes no obligation to update or clarify forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements contained herein.

MERCANTILE BANK CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)













(dollars in thousands)

MARCH 31,

DECEMBER 31,

MARCH 31,



2024

2023

2023 ASSETS











Cash and due from banks $ 52,606 $ 70,408 $ 47,151 Interest-earning deposits

184,625

60,125

10,787 Total cash and cash equivalents

237,231

130,533

57,938













Securities available for sale

609,153

617,092

619,973 Federal Home Loan Bank stock

21,513

21,513

17,721 Mortgage loans held for sale

14,393

18,607

3,821













Loans

4,322,006

4,303,758

3,965,528 Allowance for credit losses

(51,638)

(49,914)

(42,877) Loans, net

4,270,368

4,253,844

3,922,651













Premises and equipment, net

50,835

50,928

51,510 Bank owned life insurance

85,528

85,668

81,113 Goodwill

49,473

49,473

49,473 Other assets

127,459

125,566

91,674













Total assets $ 5,465,953 $ 5,353,224 $ 4,895,874



























LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY











Deposits:











Noninterest-bearing $ 1,134,995 $ 1,247,640 $ 1,376,782 Interest-bearing

2,872,815

2,653,278

2,221,236 Total deposits

4,007,810

3,900,918

3,598,018













Securities sold under agreements to repurchase

228,618

229,734

227,453 Federal funds purchased

0

0

17,207 Federal Home Loan Bank advances

447,083

467,910

377,910 Subordinated debentures

49,815

49,644

49,130 Subordinated notes

89,057

88,971

88,714 Accrued interest and other liabilities

106,926

93,902

70,070 Total liabilities

4,929,309

4,831,079

4,428,502













SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY











Common stock

296,065

295,106

291,516 Retained earnings

293,554

277,526

232,123 Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss)

(52,975)

(50,487)

(56,267) Total shareholders' equity

536,644

522,145

467,372













Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 5,465,953 $ 5,353,224 $ 4,895,874

MERCANTILE BANK CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED REPORTS OF INCOME (Unaudited)















(dollars in thousands except per share data) THREE MONTHS ENDED

THREE MONTHS ENDED

March 31, 2024

March 31, 2023 INTEREST INCOME













Loans, including fees $ 71,270



$ 57,154

Investment securities

3,421





3,007

Interest-earning deposits

2,033





324

Total interest income

76,724





60,485

















INTEREST EXPENSE













Deposits

22,224





7,907

Short-term borrowings

1,654





459

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

3,399





1,794

Other borrowed money

2,086





1,941

Total interest expense

29,363





12,101

















Net interest income

47,361





48,384

















Provision for credit losses

1,300





600

















Net interest income after provision for credit losses

46,061





47,784

















NONINTEREST INCOME













Service charges on accounts

1,531





976

Mortgage banking income

2,343





1,216

Credit and debit card income

2,121





2,060

Interest rate swap income

1,339





1,037

Payroll services

896





746

Earnings on bank owned life insurance

1,172





401

Other income

1,466





515

Total noninterest income

10,868





6,951

















NONINTEREST EXPENSE













Salaries and benefits

18,237





16,682

Occupancy

2,289





2,289

Furniture and equipment

929





822

Data processing costs

3,289





3,162

Charitable foundation contributions

703





10

Other expense

4,497





5,634

Total noninterest expense

29,944





28,599

















Income before federal income tax expense

26,985





26,136

















Federal income tax expense

5,423





5,162

















Net Income $ 21,562



$ 20,974

















Basic earnings per share

$1.34





$1.31

Diluted earnings per share

$1.34





$1.31

















Average basic shares outstanding

16,118,858





15,996,138

Average diluted shares outstanding

16,118,858





15,996,138



MERCANTILE BANK CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited)

























Quarterly (dollars in thousands except per share data)

2024

2023

2023

2023

2023



1st Qtr

4th Qtr

3rd Qtr

2nd Qtr

1st Qtr EARNINGS



















Net interest income $ 47,361

48,649

48,961

47,551

48,384 Provision for credit losses $ 1,300

1,800

3,300

2,000

600 Noninterest income $ 10,868

8,300

9,246

7,645

6,951 Noninterest expense $ 29,944

29,940

28,920

27,829

28,599 Net income before federal income



















tax expense $ 26,985

25,209

25,987

25,367

26,136 Net income $ 21,562

20,030

20,855

20,357

20,974 Basic earnings per share $ 1.34

1.25

1.30

1.27

1.31 Diluted earnings per share $ 1.34

1.25

1.30

1.27

1.31 Average basic shares outstanding

16,118,858

16,044,223

16,018,419

16,003,372

15,996,138 Average diluted shares outstanding

16,118,858

16,044,223

16,018,419

16,003,372

15,996,138





















PERFORMANCE RATIOS



















Return on average assets

1.61 %

1.52 %

1.60 %

1.64 %

1.75 % Return on average equity

16.41 %

16.04 %

17.07 %

17.23 %

18.76 % Net interest margin (fully tax-equivalent)

3.74 %

3.92 %

3.98 %

4.05 %

4.28 % Efficiency ratio

51.42 %

52.57 %

49.68 %

50.42 %

51.69 % Full-time equivalent employees

642

651

643

665

633





















YIELD ON ASSETS / COST OF FUNDS



















Yield on loans

6.65 %

6.53 %

6.37 %

6.19 %

5.90 % Yield on securities

2.20 %

2.18 %

2.13 %

2.00 %

1.95 % Yield on interest-earning deposits

5.35 %

5.31 %

5.26 %

4.88 %

4.18 % Yield on total earning assets

6.06 %

5.95 %

5.78 %

5.61 %

5.35 % Yield on total assets

5.72 %

5.61 %

5.45 %

5.30 %

5.06 % Cost of deposits

2.25 %

1.94 %

1.67 %

1.36 %

0.87 % Cost of borrowed funds

3.51 %

3.15 %

2.98 %

2.90 %

2.51 % Cost of interest-bearing liabilities

3.27 %

2.96 %

2.69 %

2.37 %

1.72 % Cost of funds (total earning assets)

2.32 %

2.03 %

1.80 %

1.56 %

1.07 % Cost of funds (total assets)

2.19 %

1.91 %

1.70 %

1.48 %

1.01 %





















MORTGAGE BANKING ACTIVITY



















Total mortgage loans originated $ 79,930

88,187

108,602

117,563

71,991 Purchase/construction mortgage loans originated $ 57,668

75,365

93,520

100,941

56,728 Refinance mortgage loans originated $ 22,262

12,822

15,082

16,622

15,263 Mortgage loans originated with intent to sell $ 59,280

59,135

69,305

50,734

24,904 Income on sale of mortgage loans $ 2,064

1,487

2,386

1,570

950





















CAPITAL



















Tangible equity to tangible assets

8.99 %

8.91 %

8.33 %

8.43 %

8.61 % Tier 1 leverage capital ratio

10.88 %

10.84 %

10.64 %

10.73 %

10.66 % Common equity risk-based capital ratio

10.41 %

10.07 %

10.41 %

10.25 %

10.25 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio

11.33 %

10.99 %

11.38 %

11.24 %

11.27 % Total risk-based capital ratio

14.05 %

13.69 %

14.21 %

14.03 %

14.11 % Tier 1 capital $ 587,888

570,730

554,634

537,802

520,918 Tier 1 plus tier 2 capital $ 729,410

710,905

692,252

671,323

652,509 Total risk-weighted assets $ 5,190,106

5,192,970

4,872,424

4,784,428

4,623,631 Book value per common share $ 33.29

32.38

30.16

29.89

29.21 Tangible book value per common share $ 33.22

29.31

27.06

26.78

26.09 Cash dividend per common share $ 0.35

0.34

0.34

0.33

0.33





















ASSET QUALITY



















Gross loan charge-offs $ 15

53

243

461

106 Recoveries $ 439

160

230

305

137 Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) $ (424)

(107)

13

156

(31) Net loan charge-offs to average loans

(0.04 %)

(0.01 %)

< 0.01%

0.02 %

< (0.01%) Allowance for credit losses $ 51,638

49,914

48,008

44,721

42,877 Allowance to loans

1.19 %

1.16 %

1.17 %

1.10 %

1.08 % Nonperforming loans $ 6,040

3,415

5,889

2,099

7,782 Other real estate/repossessed assets $ 200

200

51

661

661 Nonperforming loans to total loans

0.14 %

0.08 %

0.14 %

0.05 %

0.20 % Nonperforming assets to total assets

0.11 %

0.07 %

0.11 %

0.05 %

0.17 %





















NONPERFORMING ASSETS - COMPOSITION



















Residential real estate:



















Land development $ 1

1

1

2

8 Construction $ 0

0

0

0

0 Owner occupied / rental $ 3,370

3,095

1,913

1,793

1,952 Commercial real estate:



















Land development $ 0

0

0

0

0 Construction $ 0

0

0

0

0 Owner occupied $ 200

270

738

716

829 Non-owner occupied $ 0

0

0

0

0 Non-real estate:



















Commercial assets $ 2,669

249

3,288

249

5,654 Consumer assets $ 0

0

0

0

0 Total nonperforming assets $ 6,240

3,615

5,940

2,760

8,443





















NONPERFORMING ASSETS - RECON



















Beginning balance $ 3,615

5,940

2,760

8,443

7,728 Additions $ 2,802

2,166

4,163

273

1,323 Return to performing status $ 0

0

0

0

(31) Principal payments $ (177)

(4,402)

(166)

(5,526)

(515) Sale proceeds $ 0

(51)

(661)

0

0 Loan charge-offs $ 0

(38)

(156)

(430)

(62) Valuation write-downs $ 0

0

0

0

0 Ending balance $ 6,240

3,615

5,940

2,760

8,443





















LOAN PORTFOLIO COMPOSITION



















Commercial:



















Commercial & industrial $ 1,222,638

1,254,586

1,184,993

1,229,588

1,190,982 Land development & construction $ 75,091

74,752

72,921

72,682

66,233 Owner occupied comm'l R/E $ 719,338

717,667

671,083

659,201

630,186 Non-owner occupied comm'l R/E $ 1,045,614

1,035,684

1,000,411

957,221

975,735 Multi-family & residential rental $ 366,961

332,609

308,229

287,285

294,825 Total commercial $ 3,429,642

3,415,298

3,237,637

3,205,977

3,157,961 Retail:



















1-4 family mortgages $ 840,653

837,407

816,849

795,661

757,006 Other consumer $ 51,711

51,053

49,890

50,205

50,561 Total retail $ 892,364

888,460

866,739

845,866

807,567 Total loans $ 4,322,006

4,303,758

4,104,376

4,051,843

3,965,528





















END OF PERIOD BALANCES



















Loans $ 4,322,006

4,303,758

4,104,376

4,051,843

3,965,528 Securities $ 630,666

638,605

613,818

630,485

637,694 Interest-earning deposits $ 184,625

60,125

201,436

138,663

10,787 Total earning assets (before allowance) $ 5,137,297

5,002,488

4,919,630

4,820,991

4,614,009 Total assets $ 5,465,953

5,353,224

5,251,012

5,137,587

4,895,874 Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 1,134,995

1,247,640

1,309,672

1,371,633

1,376,782 Interest-bearing deposits $ 2,872,815

2,653,278

2,591,063

2,385,156

2,221,236 Total deposits $ 4,007,810

3,900,918

3,900,735

3,756,789

3,598,018 Total borrowed funds $ 815,744

837,335

761,431

826,558

761,509 Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 3,688,559

3,490,613

3,352,494

3,211,714

2,982,745 Shareholders' equity $ 536,644

522,145

483,211

478,702

467,372





















AVERAGE BALANCES



















Loans $ 4,299,163

4,184,070

4,054,279

4,017,690

3,928,329 Securities $ 634,099

618,517

626,714

634,607

627,628 Interest-earning deposits $ 150,234

118,996

208,932

64,958

31,081 Total earning assets (before allowance) $ 5,083,496

4,921,583

4,889,925

4,717,255

4,587,038 Total assets $ 5,384,675

5,224,238

5,180,847

4,988,413

4,855,877 Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 1,175,884

1,281,201

1,359,238

1,361,901

1,491,477 Interest-bearing deposits $ 2,790,308

2,600,703

2,466,834

2,278,877

2,184,406 Total deposits $ 3,966,192

3,881,904

3,826,072

3,640,778

3,675,883 Total borrowed funds $ 816,848

773,491

806,376

827,105

676,724 Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 3,607,156

3,374,194

3,273,210

3,105,982

2,861,130 Shareholders' equity $ 527,180

495,431

484,624

473,983

453,524

