Mercantile Bank Corporation Announces Solid Second Quarter Results

Strong local deposit and commercial loan growth and ongoing strength in asset quality metrics highlight quarter

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mercantile Bank Corporation (NASDAQ: MBWM) ("Mercantile") reported net income of $18.8 million, or $1.17 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2024, compared with net income of $20.4 million, or $1.27 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2023. Net income during the first six months of 2024 totaled $40.3 million, or $2.50 per diluted share, compared with net income of $41.3 million, or $2.58 per diluted share, during the first six months of 2023.

"Our solid second quarter financial performance provides further evidence of our ability to successfully navigate the challenges arising from shifting economic and operating environments," said Ray Reitsma, President and Chief Executive Officer of Mercantile. "We are very pleased with the levels of local deposit and commercial loan growth during the quarter, which demonstrate our ongoing focus on new client acquisition, meeting the banking needs of existing customers, and relationship banking. Our net interest margin remained healthy during the second quarter, which when coupled with the local deposit and commercial loan expansion and notable increases in several noninterest income categories, provided for strong operating results during the period. As evidenced by the sustained strength in asset quality metrics, we remain committed to growing and administering the loan portfolio in a disciplined manner."

Second quarter highlights include:

Strong local deposit growth

Robust commercial loan portfolio expansion

Continuing strength in commercial loan pipeline

Substantial increases in several noninterest income revenue streams

Sustained low levels of nonperforming assets, past due loans, and loan charge-offs

Solid capital position

Operating Results

Net revenue, consisting of net interest income and noninterest income, was $56.8 million during the second quarter of 2024, up $1.6 million, or 2.8 percent, from $55.2 million during the prior-year second quarter. Net interest income during the current-year second quarter was $47.1 million, down $0.5 million, or 1.0 percent, from $47.6 million during the respective 2023 period as higher yields on, along with growth in, earning assets were more than offset by an increased cost of funds. Noninterest income totaled $9.7 million during the second quarter of 2024, up $2.0 million, or 26.6 percent, from $7.7 million during the second quarter of 2023. The increase in noninterest income mainly reflected higher levels of mortgage banking income and service charges on accounts.

The net interest margin was 3.63 percent in the second quarter of 2024, down from 4.05 percent in the prior-year second quarter. The yield on average earning assets was 6.07 percent during the current-year second quarter, an increase from 5.61 percent during the respective 2023 period. The higher yield primarily resulted from an increased yield on loans. The yield on loans was 6.64 percent during the second quarter of 2024, up from 6.19 percent during the second quarter of 2023 mainly due to higher interest rates on variable-rate commercial loans resulting from the Federal Open Market Committee ("FOMC") raising the targeted federal funds rate in an effort to reduce elevated inflation levels. The FOMC increased the targeted federal funds rate by 75 basis points during the period of March 2023 through July 2023, during which time average variable-rate commercial loans represented approximately 68 percent of average total commercial loans.

The cost of funds was 2.44 percent in the second quarter of 2024, up from 1.56 percent in the second quarter of 2023 primarily due to higher costs of deposits and borrowed funds, reflecting the impact of the rising interest rate environment. A change in funding mix, mainly consisting of a decrease in noninterest-bearing and lower-cost deposits and an increase in higher-cost money market accounts and time deposits stemming from deposit migration and new deposit relationships, also contributed to the increased cost of funds.

Mercantile recorded provisions for credit losses of $3.5 million and $2.0 million during the second quarters of 2024 and 2023, respectively. The provision expense recorded during the current-year second quarter primarily reflected an individual allocation for a nonperforming commercial loan relationship and allocations necessitated by net loan growth. The provision expense recorded during the second quarter of 2023 mainly reflected allocations required by net loan growth and adjustments to historical loss factors to better represent Mercantile's expectations for future credit losses.

Noninterest income totaled $9.7 million during the second quarter of 2024, up $2.0 million, or 26.6 percent, from $7.7 million during the second quarter of 2023. The growth primarily resulted from increases in mortgage banking income and service charges on accounts, with the latter mainly stemming from enhanced use of cash management products. The higher level of mortgage banking income primarily resulted from an increased loan sold percentage, which rose from approximately 43 percent during the second quarter of 2023 to approximately 75 percent during the second quarter of 2024. Increases in payroll service fees, bank owned life insurance income, and interest rate swap income also contributed to the higher level of noninterest income.

Noninterest expense totaled $29.7 million during the second quarter of 2024, compared to $27.8 million during the prior-year second quarter. The increase in noninterest expense mainly resulted from larger salary costs, reflecting annual merit pay increases, market adjustments, higher residential mortgage lender commissions and incentives, and lower residential mortgage loan deferred salary costs. Higher levels of data processing costs, primarily reflecting increased transaction volume and software support costs, and health insurance claims also contributed to the rise in noninterest expense.

Mr. Reitsma commented, "We are very pleased with the noteworthy increases in mortgage banking income and treasury management fees. The growth in mortgage banking income mainly reflected the success of a strategic initiative to increase the percentage of loans originated with the intent to sell, while the higher level of treasury management fees, which was fueled by increases in service charges on accounts and payroll processing fees, in large part stemmed from the expanded use of products and services. Our net interest margin, while decreasing as anticipated due to a higher cost of funds, remained above historical levels during the second quarter of 2024. We regularly review our operating processes to identify further opportunities to improve efficiency while meeting balance sheet growth objectives and continuing to provide customers with the excellent service that they have become accustomed to. Despite the unique circumstances surrounding a troubled nonreal-estate-related commercial loan relationship that necessitated a sizeable reserve allocation, we believe the credit trends associated with our commercial loan portfolio remain solid and steady."

Balance Sheet

As of June 30, 2024, total assets were $5.60 billion, up $249 million from December 31, 2023. Total loans increased $134 million, or an annualized 6.3 percent, during the first six months of 2024, primarily reflecting commercial loan growth of $118 million, or an annualized 6.9 percent. The commercial loan portfolio growth during the first six months of 2024 occurred despite the full payoffs and partial paydowns of certain larger relationships, which aggregated approximately $76 million during the period. The payoffs and paydowns primarily resulted from customers using excess cash flows generated within their operations to make line of credit and unscheduled term loan principal paydowns, as well as from sales of assets. Residential mortgage loans and other consumer loans grew $12.2 million and $4.3 million, respectively, during the first half of 2024. Interest-earning deposits and securities available for sale increased $75.6 million and $30.8 million, respectively, during the first six months of 2024, with the growth in interest-earning deposits largely reflecting the success of a strategic initiative to enhance on-balance sheet liquidity.

As of June 30, 2024, unfunded commitments on commercial construction and development loans, which are expected to be funded over the next 12 to 18 months, and residential construction loans, which are expected to be largely funded over the next 12 months, totaled approximately $320 million and $37 million, respectively.

Commercial and industrial loans and owner-occupied commercial real estate loans combined represented approximately 57 percent of total commercial loans as of June 30, 2024, a level that has remained relatively consistent with prior periods and in line with management's expectations.

Total deposits equaled $4.15 billion as of June 30, 2024, representing an increase of $246 million, or an annualized 12.6 percent, from December 31, 2023. Local deposits were up $261 million, or 14.0 percent annualized, during the first six months of 2024, while brokered deposits decreased $15.2 million during the respective period. The growth in local deposits, which exceeded loan growth by over 6 percent on an annualized basis, provided for a reduction in the loan-to-deposit ratio from 110 percent as of December 31, 2023, to 107 percent as of June 30, 2024. The increase in local deposits during the first six months of 2024, which occurred despite the typical level of seasonal noninterest-bearing deposit withdrawals by customers to make bonus and tax payments and partnership distributions, reflected new deposit relationships and growth in existing deposit relationships. Wholesale funds were $580 million, or approximately 12 percent of total funds, at June 30, 2024, compared to $636 million, or approximately 14 percent of total funds, at December 31, 2023. Noninterest-bearing checking accounts represented approximately 27 percent of total deposits as of June 30, 2024, which is in line with historical levels.

Mr. Reitsma noted, "The significant growth in commercial loans during the first six months of 2024, reflecting increases in all portfolio segments, occurred despite elevated amounts of full and partial payoffs and paydowns. Our lending team has done an exceptional job of meeting existing customers' credit needs and identifying new lending opportunities, with an emphasis on securing potential clients' overall banking relationships. In light of our robust commercial loan pipeline and credit availability for commercial construction and development loans, we believe commercial loan growth will be solid in forthcoming periods. We are delighted with the local deposit growth during the year-to-date period, and gaining deposit market share will remain a top priority."

Asset Quality

Nonperforming assets totaled $9.1 million, or 0.2 percent of total assets, at June 30, 2024, compared to $6.2 million, or 0.1 percent of total assets, at March 31, 2024, and $3.6 million, or less than 0.1 percent of total assets, at December 31, 2023. The increase in nonperforming assets during the first six months of 2024 substantially resulted from the deterioration of two commercial loan relationships, which were placed on nonaccrual and fully reserved for during the period. The level of past due loans remains nominal. During the second quarter of 2024, loan charge-offs were minimal, while recoveries of prior period loan charge-offs equaled $0.3 million, providing for net loan recoveries of $0.3 million, or an annualized 0.02 percent of average total loans. During the first six months of 2024, loan charge-offs totaled less than $0.1 million, while recoveries of prior period loan charge-offs equaled $0.7 million, providing for net loan recoveries of $0.7 million, or an annualized 0.03 percent of average total loans.

Mr. Reitsma remarked, "Our steadfast commitment to employing thorough and disciplined underwriting practices to meet loan portfolio growth objectives is evidenced by our sustained strength in asset quality metrics. Nonperforming assets, while increasing during the first six months of 2024 primarily due to the deterioration of two nonreal-estate-related commercial loan relationships, remain at a low level. As reflected by continuing low levels of nonaccrual loans, past due loans, and loan charge-offs, our commercial borrowers have continued to demonstrate resiliency in dealing with the challenges stemming from current operating conditions, including higher interest rates and the associated increase in debt service requirements. We continue to closely monitor our commercial loan portfolio for signs of systemic distress and believe our efforts to identify emerging credit issues as soon as possible will help limit the impact of any such noted issues on our overall financial condition. Our residential mortgage loan and consumer loan portfolios, which have not exhibited signs of systemic credit deterioration, such as higher delinquency levels, have continued to perform well."

Capital Position

Shareholders' equity totaled $551 million as of June 30, 2024, up $29.0 million from December 31, 2023. Mercantile Bank maintained "well-capitalized" positions at the end of the second quarter of 2024 and year-end 2023, with total risk-based capital ratios of 13.9 percent and 13.4 percent, respectively. As of June 30, 2024, Mercantile Bank had approximately $204 million in excess of the 10 percent minimum regulatory threshold required to be categorized as a "well-capitalized" institution.

All of Mercantile Bank's investments are categorized as available-for-sale. As of June 30, 2024, the net unrealized loss on these investments totaled $67.4 million, resulting in an after-tax reduction to equity capital of $53.2 million. Although unrealized gains and losses on investments are excluded from regulatory capital ratio calculations, Mercantile Bank's excess capital over the minimum regulatory requirement to be considered a "well-capitalized" institution would approximate $151 million on an adjusted basis.

Mercantile reported 16,137,646 total shares outstanding as of June 30, 2024.

Mr. Reitsma concluded, "Our ongoing strong financial performance has allowed us to continue our regular quarterly cash dividend program, and as demonstrated by our announcement of an increased third quarter cash dividend earlier today, we remain committed to providing shareholders with competitive returns on their investments. We believe our robust capital position, asset quality metrics, and operating performance, along with the sustained strength in our commercial loan pipeline, position us to remain a steady and profitable performer and withstand any challenges resulting from the current operating environment and changing economic conditions. The increases in loans and local deposits during the first six months of 2024 reflect the success of our community banking model and associated emphasis on forming mutually beneficial relationships with established and new clients."

Investor Presentation

Mercantile has prepared presentation materials that management intends to use during its previously announced second quarter 2024 conference call on Tuesday, July 16, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time, and from time to time thereafter in presentations about the company's operations and performance. These materials, which are available for viewing in the Investor Relations section of Mercantile's website at www.mercbank.com, have been furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission concurrently with this press release.

About Mercantile Bank Corporation

Based in Grand Rapids, Michigan, Mercantile Bank Corporation is the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank. Mercantile provides financial products and services in a professional and personalized manner designed to make banking easier for businesses, individuals, and governmental units. Distinguished by exceptional service, knowledgeable staff, and a commitment to the communities it serves, Mercantile is one of the largest Michigan-based banks with assets of approximately $5.6 billion. Mercantile Bank Corporation's common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol "MBWM." For more information about Mercantile, visit www.mercbank.com, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, X (formerly Twitter) @MercBank, and LinkedIn @merc-bank.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements or information that may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "will," and similar references to future periods. Any such statements are based on current expectations that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from the results expressed in forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such a difference include changes in interest rates and interest rate relationships; increasing rates of inflation and slower growth rates or recession; significant declines in the value of commercial real estate; market volatility; demand for products and services; climate impacts; labor markets; the degree of competition by traditional and nontraditional financial services companies; changes in banking regulation or actions by bank regulators; changes in tax laws and other laws and regulations applicable to us; changes in prices, levies, and assessments; the impact of technological advances; potential cyber-attacks, information security breaches and other criminal activities; litigation liabilities; governmental and regulatory policy changes; the outcomes of existing or future contingencies; trends in customer behavior as well as their ability to repay loans; changes in local real estate values; damage to our reputation resulting from adverse publicity, regulatory actions, litigation, operational failures, and the failure to meet client expectations and other facts; the transition from LIBOR to SOFR; changes in the national and local economies; unstable political and economic environments; disease outbreaks, such as the COVID-19 pandemic or similar public health threats, and measures implemented to combat them; and other factors, including those expressed as risk factors, disclosed from time to time in filings made by Mercantile with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Mercantile undertakes no obligation to update or clarify forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements contained herein.

Mercantile Bank Corporation Second Quarter 2024 Results MERCANTILE BANK CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)

















JUNE 30,

DECEMBER 31,

JUNE 30,



2024

2023

2023 ASSETS











Cash and due from banks $ 61,863,000 $ 70,408,000 $ 69,133,000 Interest-earning deposits

135,766,000

60,125,000

138,663,000 Total cash and cash equivalents

197,629,000

130,533,000

207,796,000













Securities available for sale

647,907,000

617,092,000

608,972,000 Federal Home Loan Bank stock

21,513,000

21,513,000

21,513,000 Mortgage loans held for sale

22,126,000

18,607,000

11,942,000













Loans

4,438,245,000

4,303,758,000

4,051,843,000 Allowance for credit losses

(55,408,000)

(49,914,000)

(44,721,000) Loans, net

4,382,837,000

4,253,844,000

4,007,122,000













Premises and equipment, net

50,158,000

50,928,000

52,291,000 Bank owned life insurance

86,001,000

85,668,000

81,500,000 Goodwill

49,473,000

49,473,000

49,473,000 Other assets

144,744,000

125,566,000

96,978,000













Total assets $ 5,602,388,000 $ 5,353,224,000 $ 5,137,587,000



























LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY











Deposits:











Noninterest-bearing $ 1,119,888,000 $ 1,247,640,000 $ 1,371,633,000 Interest-bearing

3,026,686,000

2,653,278,000

2,385,156,000 Total deposits

4,146,574,000

3,900,918,000

3,756,789,000













Securities sold under agreements to repurchase

221,898,000

229,734,000

219,457,000 Federal Home Loan Bank advances

427,083,000

467,910,000

467,910,000 Subordinated debentures

49,987,000

49,644,000

49,301,000 Subordinated notes

89,143,000

88,971,000

88,800,000 Accrued interest and other liabilities

116,552,000

93,902,000

76,628,000 Total liabilities

5,051,237,000

4,831,079,000

4,658,885,000













SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY











Common stock

297,591,000

295,106,000

292,906,000 Retained earnings

306,804,000

277,526,000

247,313,000 Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss)

(53,244,000)

(50,487,000)

(61,517,000) Total shareholders' equity

551,151,000

522,145,000

478,702,000













Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 5,602,388,000 $ 5,353,224,000 $ 5,137,587,000















Mercantile Bank Corporation

























Second Quarter 2024 Results

























MERCANTILE BANK CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED REPORTS OF INCOME (Unaudited)





























THREE MONTHS ENDED

THREE MONTHS ENDED SIX MONTHS ENDED SIX MONTHS ENDED

June 30, 2024

June 30, 2023 June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 INTEREST INCOME

























Loans, including fees $ 72,819,000



$ 62,006,000

$ 144,089,000

$ 119,159,000

Investment securities

3,624,000





3,111,000



7,046,000



6,118,000

Interest-earning deposits

2,436,000





801,000



4,469,000



1,125,000

Total interest income

78,879,000





65,918,000



155,604,000



126,402,000





























INTEREST EXPENSE

























Deposits

24,710,000





12,379,000



46,934,000



20,286,000

Short-term borrowings

1,757,000





914,000



3,412,000



1,373,000

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

3,252,000





3,051,000



6,651,000



4,845,000

Other borrowed money

2,088,000





2,023,000



4,173,000



3,963,000

Total interest expense

31,807,000





18,367,000



61,170,000



30,467,000





























Net interest income

47,072,000





47,551,000



94,434,000



95,935,000





























Provision for credit losses

3,500,000





2,000,000



4,800,000



2,600,000





























Net interest income after

























provision for credit losses

43,572,000





45,551,000



89,634,000



93,335,000





























NONINTEREST INCOME

























Service charges on accounts

1,692,000





1,064,000



3,224,000



2,041,000

Mortgage banking income

3,023,000





1,835,000



5,365,000



3,050,000

Credit and debit card income

2,266,000





2,426,000



4,387,000



4,485,000

Interest rate swap income

766,000





748,000



2,104,000



1,785,000

Payroll services

686,000





572,000



1,582,000



1,317,000

Earnings on bank owned life insurance

437,000





402,000



1,609,000



802,000

Other income

811,000





598,000



2,277,000



1,117,000

Total noninterest income

9,681,000





7,645,000



20,548,000



14,597,000





























NONINTEREST EXPENSE

























Salaries and benefits

17,913,000





16,461,000



36,150,000



33,143,000

Occupancy

2,220,000





2,098,000



4,509,000



4,387,000

Furniture and equipment

923,000





878,000



1,852,000



1,700,000

Data processing costs

3,415,000





2,881,000



6,704,000



6,043,000

Charitable foundation contributions

4,000





2,000



707,000



12,000

Other expense

5,262,000





5,509,000



9,758,000



11,144,000

Total noninterest expense

29,737,000





27,829,000



59,680,000



56,429,000





























Income before federal income

























tax expense

23,516,000





25,367,000



50,502,000



51,503,000





























Federal income tax expense

4,730,000





5,010,000



10,154,000



10,171,000





























Net Income $ 18,786,000



$ 20,357,000

$ 40,348,000

$ 41,332,000





























Basic earnings per share

$1.17





$1.27



$2.50



$2.58

Diluted earnings per share

$1.17





$1.27



$2.50



$2.58





























Average basic shares outstanding

16,122,813





16,003,372



16,120,836



15,999,775

Average diluted shares outstanding

16,122,813





16,003,372



16,120,836



15,999,775































Mercantile Bank Corporation



























Second Quarter 2024 Results



























MERCANTILE BANK CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited)

































Quarterly

Year-To-Date (dollars in thousands except per share data)

2024

2024

2023

2023

2023











2nd Qtr

1st Qtr

4th Qtr

3rd Qtr

2nd Qtr

2024

2023 EARNINGS



























Net interest income $ 47,072

47,361

48,649

48,961

47,551

94,434

95,935 Provision for credit losses $ 3,500

1,300

1,800

3,300

2,000

4,800

2,600 Noninterest income $ 9,681

10,868

8,300

9,246

7,645

20,548

14,597 Noninterest expense $ 29,737

29,944

29,940

28,920

27,829

59,680

56,429 Net income before federal income



























tax expense $ 23,516

26,985

25,209

25,987

25,367

50,502

51,503 Net income $ 18,786

21,562

20,030

20,855

20,357

40,348

41,332 Basic earnings per share $ 1.17

1.34

1.25

1.30

1.27

2.50

2.58 Diluted earnings per share $ 1.17

1.34

1.25

1.30

1.27

2.50

2.58 Average basic shares outstanding

16,122,813

16,118,858

16,044,223

16,018,419

16,003,372

16,120,836

15,999,775 Average diluted shares outstanding

16,122,813

16,118,858

16,044,223

16,018,419

16,003,372

16,120,836

15,999,775





























PERFORMANCE RATIOS



























Return on average assets

1.36 %

1.61 %

1.52 %

1.60 %

1.64 %

1.48 %

1.69 % Return on average equity

13.93 %

16.41 %

16.04 %

17.07 %

17.23 %

15.15 %

17.97 % Net interest margin (fully tax-equivalent)

3.63 %

3.74 %

3.92 %

3.98 %

4.05 %

3.68 %

4.16 % Efficiency ratio

52.40 %

51.42 %

52.57 %

49.68 %

50.42 %

51.90 %

51.05 % Full-time equivalent employees

670

642

651

643

665

670

665





























YIELD ON ASSETS / COST OF FUNDS



























Yield on loans

6.64 %

6.65 %

6.53 %

6.37 %

6.19 %

6.65 %

6.05 % Yield on securities

2.30 %

2.20 %

2.18 %

2.13 %

2.00 %

2.25 %

1.98 % Yield on other interest-earning assets

5.28 %

5.35 %

5.31 %

5.26 %

4.88 %

5.31 %

4.65 % Yield on total earning assets

6.07 %

6.06 %

5.95 %

5.78 %

5.61 %

6.06 %

5.48 % Yield on total assets

5.72 %

5.72 %

5.61 %

5.45 %

5.30 %

5.72 %

5.18 % Cost of deposits

2.42 %

2.25 %

1.94 %

1.67 %

1.36 %

2.33 %

1.12 % Cost of borrowed funds

3.56 %

3.51 %

3.15 %

2.98 %

2.90 %

3.53 %

2.73 % Cost of interest-bearing liabilities

3.40 %

3.27 %

2.96 %

2.69 %

2.37 %

3.33 %

2.06 % Cost of funds (total earning assets)

2.44 %

2.32 %

2.03 %

1.80 %

1.56 %

2.38 %

1.32 % Cost of funds (total assets)

2.31 %

2.19 %

1.91 %

1.70 %

1.48 %

2.25 %

1.25 %





























MORTGAGE BANKING ACTIVITY



























Total mortgage loans originated $ 122,728

79,930

88,187

108,602

117,563

202,658

189,554 Purchase mortgage loans originated $ 103,939

57,668

75,365

93,520

100,941

161,607

157,669 Refinance mortgage loans originated $ 18,789

22,262

12,822

15,082

16,622

41,051

31,885 Mortgage loans originated with intent to sell $ 91,490

59,280

59,135

69,305

50,734

150,770

75,638 Income on sale of mortgage loans $ 2,487

2,064

1,487

2,386

1,570

4,551

2,520





























CAPITAL



























Tangible equity to tangible assets

9.03 %

8.99 %

8.91 %

8.33 %

8.43 %

9.03 %

8.43 % Tier 1 leverage capital ratio

10.85 %

10.88 %

10.84 %

10.64 %

10.73 %

10.85 %

10.73 % Common equity risk-based capital ratio

10.46 %

10.41 %

10.07 %

10.41 %

10.25 %

10.46 %

10.25 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio

11.36 %

11.33 %

10.99 %

11.38 %

11.24 %

11.36 %

11.24 % Total risk-based capital ratio

14.10 %

14.05 %

13.69 %

14.21 %

14.03 %

14.10 %

14.03 % Tier 1 capital $ 602,835

587,888

570,730

554,634

537,802

602,835

537,802 Tier 1 plus tier 2 capital $ 748,097

729,410

710,905

692,252

671,323

748,097

671,323 Total risk-weighted assets $ 5,306,911

5,190,106

5,192,970

4,872,424

4,784,428

5,306,911

4,784,428 Book value per common share $ 34.15

33.29

32.38

30.16

29.89

34.15

29.89 Tangible book value per common share $ 31.09

30.22

29.31

27.06

26.78

31.09

26.78 Cash dividend per common share $ 0.35

0.35

0.34

0.34

0.33

0.70

0.66





























ASSET QUALITY



























Gross loan charge-offs $ 26

15

53

243

461

41

567 Recoveries $ 296

439

160

230

305

735

442 Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) $ (270)

(424)

(107)

13

156

(694)

125 Net loan charge-offs to average loans

(0.02 %)

(0.04 %)

(0.01 %)

< 0.01%

0.02 %

(0.03 %)

0.01 % Allowance for credit losses $ 55,408

51,638

49,914

48,006

44,721

55,408

44,721 Allowance to loans

1.25 %

1.19 %

1.16 %

1.17 %

1.10 %

1.25 %

1.10 % Nonperforming loans $ 9,129

6,040

3,415

5,889

2,099

9,129

2,099 Other real estate/repossessed assets $ 0

200

200

51

661

0

661 Nonperforming loans to total loans

0.21 %

0.14 %

0.08 %

0.14 %

0.05 %

0.21 %

0.05 % Nonperforming assets to total assets

0.16 %

0.11 %

0.07 %

0.11 %

0.05 %

0.16 %

0.05 %





























NONPERFORMING ASSETS - COMPOSITION



























Residential real estate:



























Land development $ 1

1

1

1

2

1

2 Construction $ 0

0

0

0

0

0

0 Owner occupied / rental $ 2,288

3,370

3,095

1,913

1,793

2,288

1,793 Commercial real estate:



























Land development $ 0

0

0

0

0

0

0 Construction $ 0

0

0

0

0

0

0 Owner occupied $ 0

200

270

738

716

0

716 Non-owner occupied $ 0

0

0

0

0

0

0 Non-real estate:



























Commercial assets $ 6,840

2,669

249

3,288

249

6,840

249 Consumer assets $ 0

0

0

0

0

0

0 Total nonperforming assets $ 9,129

6,240

3,615

5,940

2,760

9,129

2,760





























NONPERFORMING ASSETS - RECON



























Beginning balance $ 6,240

3,615

5,940

2,760

8,443

3,615

7,728 Additions $ 4,570

2,802

2,166

4,163

273

7,372

1,596 Return to performing status $ 0

0

0

0

0

0

(31) Principal payments $ (1,481)

(177)

(4,402)

(166)

(5,526)

(1,658)

(6,041) Sale proceeds $ (200)

0

(51)

(661)

0

(200)

0 Loan charge-offs $ 0

0

(38)

(156)

(430)

0

(492) Valuation write-downs $ 0

0

0

0

0

0

0 Ending balance $ 9,129

6,240

3,615

5,940

2,760

9,129

2,760





























LOAN PORTFOLIO COMPOSITION



























Commercial:



























Commercial & industrial $ 1,275,745

1,222,638

1,254,586

1,184,993

1,229,588

1,275,745

1,229,588 Land development & construction $ 76,247

75,091

74,752

72,921

72,682

76,247

72,682 Owner occupied comm'l R/E $ 732,844

719,338

717,667

671,083

659,201

732,844

659,201 Non-owner occupied comm'l R/E $ 1,059,052

1,045,614

1,035,684

1,000,411

957,221

1,059,052

957,221 Multi-family & residential rental $ 389,390

366,961

332,609

308,229

287,285

389,390

287,285 Total commercial $ 3,533,278

3,429,642

3,415,298

3,237,637

3,205,977

3,533,278

3,205,977 Retail:



























1-4 family mortgages & home equity $ 849,626

840,653

837,407

816,849

795,661

849,626

795,661 Other consumer $ 55,341

51,711

51,053

49,890

50,205

55,341

50,205 Total retail $ 904,967

892,364

888,460

866,739

845,866

904,967

845,866 Total loans $ 4,438,245

4,322,006

4,303,758

4,104,376

4,051,843

4,438,245

4,051,843





























END OF PERIOD BALANCES



























Loans $ 4,438,245

4,322,006

4,303,758

4,104,376

4,051,843

4,438,245

4,051,843 Securities $ 669,420

630,666

638,605

613,818

630,485

669,420

630,485 Interest-earning deposits $ 135,766

184,625

60,125

201,436

138,663

135,766

138,663 Total earning assets (before allowance) $ 5,243,431

5,137,297

5,002,488

4,919,630

4,820,991

5,243,431

4,820,991 Total assets $ 5,602,388

5,465,953

5,353,224

5,251,012

5,137,587

5,602,388

5,137,587 Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 1,119,888

1,134,995

1,247,640

1,309,672

1,371,633

1,119,888

1,371,633 Interest-bearing deposits $ 3,026,686

2,872,815

2,653,278

2,591,063

2,385,156

3,026,686

2,385,156 Total deposits $ 4,146,574

4,007,810

3,900,918

3,900,735

3,756,789

4,146,574

3,756,789 Total borrowed funds $ 789,327

815,744

837,335

761,431

826,558

789,327

826,558 Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 3,816,013

3,688,559

3,490,613

3,352,494

3,211,714

3,816,013

3,211,714 Shareholders' equity $ 551,151

536,644

522,145

483,211

478,702

551,151

478,702





























AVERAGE BALANCES



























Loans $ 4,396,475

4,299,163

4,184,070

4,054,279

4,017,690

4,347,819

3,973,256 Securities $ 640,627

634,099

618,517

626,714

634,607

637,363

631,137 Interest-earning deposits $ 182,636

150,234

118,996

208,932

64,958

166,435

48,113 Total earning assets (before allowance) $ 5,219,738

5,083,496

4,921,583

4,889,925

4,717,255

5,151,617

4,652,506 Total assets $ 5,533,262

5,384,675

5,224,238

5,180,847

4,988,413

5,458,969

4,922,511 Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 1,139,887

1,175,884

1,281,201

1,359,238

1,361,901

1,157,886

1,426,331 Interest-bearing deposits $ 2,957,011

2,790,308

2,600,703

2,466,834

2,278,877

2,873,659

2,231,902 Total deposits $ 4,096,898

3,966,192

3,881,904

3,826,072

3,640,778

4,031,545

3,658,233 Total borrowed funds $ 800,577

816,848

773,491

806,376

827,105

808,713

752,330 Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 3,757,588

3,607,156

3,374,194

3,273,210

3,105,982

3,682,372

2,984,232 Shareholders' equity $ 540,868

527,180

495,431

484,624

473,983

534,024

483,810































