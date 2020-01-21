Mercantile Bank Corporation Announces Strong Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Results

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mercantile Bank Corporation (NASDAQ: MBWM) ("Mercantile") reported net income of $13.3 million, or $0.81 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared with net income of $11.6 million, or $0.70 per diluted share, for the respective prior-year period. For the full year 2019, Mercantile reported net income of $49.5 million, or $3.01 per diluted share, compared with net income of $42.0 million, or $2.53 per diluted share, for the full year 2018.

Net gains and losses on sales and write-downs of former branch facilities decreased reported net income during the fourth quarter of 2019 by approximately $0.3 million, or $0.02 per diluted share. Interest income related to purchased loan accounting entries increased net income during the fourth quarter of 2019 by $0.2 million, or $0.01 per diluted share, and net income during the fourth quarter of 2018 by $0.5 million, or $0.03 per diluted share. Excluding the impacts of these transactions, diluted earnings per share increased $0.15, or 22.4 percent, during the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to the respective 2018 period.

Bank owned life insurance claims and the net impact of gains and losses on sales and write-downs of former branch facilities increased reported net income during 2019 by approximately $2.7 million, or $0.16 per diluted share. Interest income related to purchased loan accounting entries increased net income during 2019 by $1.1 million, or $0.07 per diluted share, and net income during 2018 by $3.2 million, or $0.19 per diluted share. Excluding the impacts of these transactions, diluted earnings per share increased $0.44, or 18.8 percent, during 2019 compared to 2018.

Fourth quarter and full year highlights include:

Strong earnings and capital position

Solid growth in key fee income categories

Controlled overhead costs

Strong asset quality

Net loan growth of $104 million , or nearly 4 percent, during the full year

, or nearly 4 percent, during the full year Sustained strength in commercial and residential mortgage loan pipelines

Announced first quarter 2020 regular cash dividend of $0.28 per common share, an increase of 3.7 percent from the regular cash dividend paid during the fourth quarter of 2019

"We are very pleased to report another year of strong operating performance," said Robert B. Kaminski, Jr., President and Chief Executive Officer of Mercantile. "Our robust financial results during 2019 reflect continued growth in the loan portfolio, increases in certain noninterest income revenue streams, controlled overhead costs, and sound asset quality. Based on our strong capital position and healthy commercial loan and residential mortgage loan pipelines and prospects, we believe that the solid financial performance achieved during 2019 will continue in future periods."

Operating Results

Total revenue, which consists of net interest income and noninterest income, was $38.5 million during the fourth quarter of 2019, up $2.3 million, or 6.3 percent, from the prior-year fourth quarter. Reflecting a higher level of earning assets, net interest income of $31.2 million during the fourth quarter of 2019 was up $0.4 million, or 1.1 percent, from the fourth quarter of 2018. Total revenue was $151 million during the full year 2019, up $12.4 million, or 8.9 percent, from 2018. Net interest income was $125 million in 2019, up $4.5 million, or 3.7 percent, from the prior year, reflecting an increase in earning assets.

The net interest margin was 3.63 percent in the fourth quarter of 2019. The yield on average earning assets equaled 4.61 percent during the fourth quarter of 2019, down from 4.80 percent during the respective 2018 period mainly due to a change in earning asset mix and a lower interest rate environment. Lower-yielding average interest-earning deposit balances represented 5.2 percent of average earning assets during the current-year fourth quarter, up from 1.0 percent during the prior-year fourth quarter. The elevated level of interest-earning deposits primarily reflected seasonal deposits from municipal customers and several large commercial loan paydowns. A lower commercial loan yield, primarily reflecting the negative impact of reduced interest rates on variable-rate commercial loans stemming from the Federal Open Market Committee's ("FOMC") lowering of the targeted federal funds rate by 25 basis points in each of July, September, and October 2019, also contributed to the decreased yield on average earning assets. The cost of funds equaled 0.98 percent during the fourth quarter of 2019, up from 0.82 percent during the prior-year fourth quarter mainly due to a change in funding mix and an increased cost of time deposits. The change in funding mix primarily reflected increased reliance on more costly wholesale funds during the fourth quarter of 2018 and January 2019, which was necessitated by various funding requirements, including ongoing loan growth and seasonal deposit withdrawals by certain business customers for bonus and tax payments.

The net interest margin was 3.75 percent in 2019. The yield on average earning assets was 4.77 percent during 2019, up from 4.68 percent during 2018. The higher yield on average earning assets primarily resulted from an increased yield on commercial loans, which equaled 5.21 percent during 2019 compared to 5.11 percent during 2018. The increased yield on commercial loans mainly reflected higher interest rates on variable-rate commercial loans resulting from the FOMC raising the targeted federal funds by 25 basis points in each of March, June, September, and December 2018. The positive impact of these rate increases more than offset the negative impact of decreased interest rates on variable-rate commercial loans stemming from the FOMC lowering the targeted federal funds rate by 25 basis points in each of July, September, and October 2019. The cost of funds equaled 1.02 percent during 2019, up from 0.72 percent during 2018 primarily due to increased costs of time deposits and borrowed funds and a change in funding mix. As noted previously, increased reliance on more costly wholesale funds, most of which occurred during the fourth quarter of 2018 and January 2019, was necessitated by various funding requirements.

The collection of certain commercial loan prepayment fees and the recording of accelerated discount accretion on called bonds positively impacted the net interest margin during the fourth quarter of 2019 and full year 2019, while a higher-than-desired level of interest-earning deposits negatively impacted the margin during both periods. Excluding the impacts of these factors, the net interest margin was 3.53 percent and 3.74 percent during the fourth quarter of 2019 and full year 2019, respectively.

Net interest income and the net interest margin during the fourth quarters of 2019 and 2018, and full years 2019 and 2018, were affected by purchase accounting accretion and amortization associated with fair value measurements. Increases in interest income on loans totaling $0.3 million and $0.6 million were recorded during the fourth quarters of 2019 and 2018, respectively, and increases of $1.4 million and $4.0 million were recorded during 2019 and 2018, respectively. Purchased loan accretion amounts vary from period to period as a result of periodic cash flow re-estimations, loan payoffs, and payment performance.

Mercantile recorded a negative $0.7 million provision for loan losses during the fourth quarter of 2019, primarily reflecting certain commercial loan paydowns and net loan recoveries being recorded during the period. No provision expense was recorded during the fourth quarter of 2018 as the positive impact of net loan recoveries offset increased reserve allocations necessitated by loan growth and changes in certain loan loss reserve environmental factors. During 2019, Mercantile recorded a provision for loan losses of $1.8 million, compared to a provision of $1.1 million during 2018. The provision expense recorded during both 2019 and 2018 mainly reflected ongoing net loan growth; in addition, the provision expense recorded during 2018 depicts increased allocations related to changes in certain environmental factors. The amount of provision expense necessitated by net loan growth during 2018 was partially mitigated by net loan recoveries being recorded during the period.

Noninterest income during the fourth quarter of 2019 was $7.3 million, which included a $0.3 million gain on the sale of a former branch facility. Noninterest income during the prior-year fourth quarter was $5.4 million, which included a $0.9 million accounting adjustment related to mortgage banking activities in prior years. Excluding the aforementioned transactions, noninterest income increased $2.6 million, or 57.9 percent, during the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to the respective 2018 period. Noninterest income during 2019 was $27.0 million, compared to $19.0 million during 2018. Noninterest income during 2019 included bank owned life insurance claims totaling $2.6 million and gains on the sales of former branch facilities totaling $0.8 million, while noninterest income during 2018 included the previously-mentioned $0.9 million accounting adjustment associated with mortgage banking activities. Excluding these transactions, noninterest income increased $5.4 million, or 29.9 percent, during 2019 compared to 2018. The improved level of noninterest income in both 2019 periods compared to the respective 2018 periods primarily resulted from increased mortgage banking activity income stemming from the success of continuing strategic initiatives designed to increase market presence, along with a higher level of refinance activity resulting from a decrease in residential mortgage loan interest rates and a higher percentage of originated loans being sold. Growth in credit and debit card income, service charges on accounts, and payroll processing fees also contributed to the improved noninterest income in both 2019 periods.

Noninterest expense totaled $23.3 million during the fourth quarter of 2019, up $1.4 million, or 6.3 percent, from the prior-year fourth quarter. Noninterest expense during 2019 was $89.3 million, an increase of $3.1 million, or 3.6 percent, from the $86.2 million expensed during 2018. The higher level of expense in the 2019 periods primarily resulted from increased salary costs, mainly reflecting annual employee merit pay increases and higher mortgage loan originator commissions. Increased stock-based compensation also contributed to the higher level of noninterest expense in the current-year fourth quarter compared to the respective 2018 period.

"The noteworthy increase in mortgage banking activity income depicts the success of continuing strategic initiatives that were created to enhance market share, an increase in the percentage of originated residential mortgage loans being sold, and a higher level of refinance activity resulting from decreased residential mortgage loan interest rates," continued Mr. Kaminski. "Based on our current residential mortgage loan pipeline and projections, we believe mortgage banking activity income will be solid during 2020. We are also pleased with the increases in other key fee income categories. Our focus on meeting growth objectives in a cost-conscious manner has not wavered."

Balance Sheet

As of December 31, 2019, total assets were $3.63 billion, up $269 million, or 8.0 percent, from December 31, 2018. Interest-earning deposits and total loans increased $170 million and $104 million, respectively, over the same time period. The growth in interest-earning deposits mainly stemmed from certain deposit-gathering initiatives, an increase in wholesale funds, and several large commercial loan paydowns. As of December 31, 2019, unfunded commitments on commercial construction and development loans totaled approximately $105 million, which are expected to be largely funded over the next 12 to 18 months.

Ray Reitsma, President of Mercantile Bank of Michigan, noted, "We are pleased with the net loan growth and level of new commercial term loan originations during 2019. Net loan growth during the year depicts increases in both commercial loans and residential mortgage loans. All commercial loan segments, with the exception of the multi-family and residential rental segment, grew during the year. The solid growth in commercial loans reflects our lending staff's ongoing focus on identifying new lending opportunities in our markets and meeting the needs of existing customers, while growth in residential mortgage loans depicts the success of various strategic initiatives that were implemented to increase our market presence. The net growth in the commercial portfolio during 2019 was achieved despite a contraction of nearly $67 million in the portfolio during the fourth quarter stemming from an unusually high level of payoffs. The payoffs primarily reflected instances in which we remained committed to credit quality and margin preservation, along with a few situations involving larger borrowing relationships that refinanced the underlying real estate with secondary market credit participants that offered long-term, fixed rate non-recourse financing options. Based on our current loan pipelines and additional lending opportunities conveyed by our commercial lenders, we are confident that we can continue to grow the commercial loan and residential loan portfolios in future periods."

As of December 31, 2019, commercial and industrial loans and owner-occupied commercial real estate loans combined represented approximately 58 percent of total commercial loans, a level that has remained relatively consistent and in line with internal expectations.

Total deposits at December 31, 2019, were $2.69 billion, up $227 million from December 31, 2018. Local deposits and brokered deposits were up $206 million and $20.2 million, respectively, during 2019. The growth in local deposits was mainly driven by a special time deposit campaign that was introduced mid first quarter and ended in early April, along with increases in business money market accounts and noninterest-bearing checking accounts. The growth in noninterest-bearing checking accounts primarily reflected new commercial loan relationships. Wholesale funds were $487 million, or approximately 15 percent of total funds, as of December 31, 2019, compared to $474 million, or approximately 16 percent of total funds, as of December 31, 2018.

Asset Quality

Nonperforming assets at December 31, 2019, were $2.7 million, or 0.1 percent of total assets, compared to $5.0 million, or 0.2 percent of total assets, at December 31, 2018. The level of past due loans remains nominal, and loan relationships on the internal watch list declined in number and dollar volume during 2019. During the fourth quarter of 2019, loan charge-offs totaled $0.1 million while recoveries of prior period loan charge-offs equaled $0.3 million, providing for net loan recoveries of $0.2 million, or 0.02 percent of average total loans. During 2019, loan charge-offs totaled $0.9 million while recoveries of prior period loan charge-offs equaled $0.7 million, providing for net loan charge-offs of $0.2 million, or 0.01 percent of average total loans.

Capital Position

Shareholders' equity totaled $417 million as of December 31, 2019, an increase of $41.3 million from year-end 2018. The Bank's capital position remains above "well-capitalized" with a total risk-based capital ratio of 13.0 percent as of December 31, 2019, compared to 12.3 percent at December 31, 2018. At December 31, 2019, the Bank had approximately $97 million in excess of the 10.0 percent minimum regulatory threshold required to be considered a "well-capitalized" institution. Mercantile reported 16,425,136 total shares outstanding at December 31, 2019.

As announced in May 2019, Mercantile instituted a $20 million common stock repurchase program in conjunction with the completion of its existing program that was introduced in January 2015 and later expanded in April 2016. During 2019, Mercantile repurchased approximately 233,000 shares for $7.2 million, or a weighted average all-in cost per share of $30.79, under the former and new programs on a combined basis. During the period of January 2015 through December 31, 2019, Mercantile repurchased approximately 1.4 million shares for $32.6 million, or a weighted average all-in cost per share of $23.47, under the former and new programs on a combined basis.

Mr. Kaminski concluded, "Our strong operating performance during 2019 has positioned us to meet growth objectives and further build shareholder value. As depicted by our ongoing cash dividend program, including the announcement of an increased first quarter 2020 regular cash dividend earlier today, we remain focused on providing shareholders with a competitive dividend yield and committed to enhancing shareholder value. Our banking philosophy, which entails developing mutually-beneficial relationships and offering market-leading products and services through efficient delivery channels, has continued to successfully attract new customers and allowed us to retain existing customers. We are excited about Mercantile's future and look forward to sound financial performance in 2020."

About Mercantile Bank Corporation

Based in Grand Rapids, Michigan, Mercantile Bank Corporation is the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan. Mercantile provides banking services to businesses, individuals and governmental units, and differentiates itself on the basis of service quality and the expertise of its banking staff. Mercantile has assets of approximately $3.6 billion and operates 40 banking offices. Mercantile Bank Corporation's common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol "MBWM."

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains comments or information that constitute forward-looking statements (within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) that are based on current expectations that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from the results expressed in forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such a difference include changes in interest rates and interest rate relationships; demand for products and services; the degree of competition by traditional and nontraditional competitors; changes in banking regulation or actions by bank regulators; changes in tax laws; changes in prices, levies, and assessments; the impact of technological advances; governmental and regulatory policy changes; the outcomes of contingencies; trends in customer behavior as well as their ability to repay loans; changes in local real estate values; changes in the national and local economies; and other factors, including risk factors, disclosed from time to time in filings made by Mercantile with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Mercantile undertakes no obligation to update or clarify forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

MERCANTILE BANK CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)

















DECEMBER 31,

DECEMBER 31,

DECEMBER 31,



2019

2018

2017 ASSETS











Cash and due from banks $ 53,262,000 $ 64,872,000 $ 55,127,000 Interest-earning deposits

180,469,000

10,482,000

144,974,000 Total cash and cash equivalents

233,731,000

75,354,000

200,101,000













Securities available for sale

334,655,000

337,366,000

335,744,000 Federal Home Loan Bank stock

18,002,000

16,022,000

11,036,000













Loans

2,856,667,000

2,753,085,000

2,558,552,000 Allowance for loan losses

(23,889,000)

(22,380,000)

(19,501,000) Loans, net

2,832,778,000

2,730,705,000

2,539,051,000













Premises and equipment, net

57,327,000

48,321,000

46,034,000 Bank owned life insurance

70,297,000

69,647,000

68,689,000 Goodwill

49,473,000

49,473,000

49,473,000 Core deposit intangible, net

3,840,000

5,561,000

7,600,000 Other assets

32,812,000

31,458,000

28,976,000













Total assets $ 3,632,915,000 $ 3,363,907,000 $ 3,286,704,000



























LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY











Deposits:











Noninterest-bearing $ 924,916,000 $ 889,784,000 $ 866,380,000 Interest-bearing

1,765,468,000

1,573,924,000

1,655,985,000 Total deposits

2,690,384,000

2,463,708,000

2,522,365,000













Securities sold under agreements to repurchase

102,675,000

103,519,000

118,748,000 Federal Home Loan Bank advances

354,000,000

350,000,000

220,000,000 Subordinated debentures

46,881,000

46,199,000

45,517,000 Accrued interest and other liabilities

22,414,000

25,232,000

14,204,000 Total liabilities

3,216,354,000

2,988,658,000

2,920,834,000













SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY











Common stock

305,035,000

308,005,000

309,772,000 Retained earnings

107,831,000

75,483,000

60,132,000 Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss)

3,695,000

(8,239,000)

(4,034,000) Total shareholders' equity

416,561,000

375,249,000

365,870,000













Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 3,632,915,000 $ 3,363,907,000 $ 3,286,704,000

MERCANTILE BANK CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED REPORTS OF INCOME (Unaudited)



























THREE MONTHS ENDED THREE MONTHS ENDED TWELVE MONTHS ENDED TWELVE MONTHS ENDED

December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 INTEREST INCOME























Loans, including fees $ 36,257,000

$ 34,676,000

$ 145,816,000

$ 131,763,000

Investment securities

2,563,000



2,347,000



10,150,000



8,975,000

Other interest-earning assets

744,000



172,000



2,371,000



1,243,000

Total interest income

39,564,000



37,195,000



158,337,000



141,981,000



























INTEREST EXPENSE























Deposits

5,358,000



3,949,000



21,264,000



13,869,000

Short-term borrowings

51,000



92,000



295,000



273,000

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

2,226,000



1,513,000



8,977,000



4,647,000

Other borrowed money

761,000



823,000



3,267,000



3,110,000

Total interest expense

8,396,000



6,377,000



33,803,000



21,899,000



























Net interest income

31,168,000



30,818,000



124,534,000



120,082,000



























Provision for loan losses

(700,000)



0



1,750,000



1,100,000



























Net interest income after























provision for loan losses

31,868,000



30,818,000



122,784,000



118,982,000



























NONINTEREST INCOME























Service charges on accounts

1,178,000



1,099,000



4,584,000



4,358,000

Credit and debit card income

1,528,000



1,399,000



5,925,000



5,354,000

Mortgage banking income

3,194,000



994,000



8,485,000



4,109,000

Payroll services

399,000



335,000



1,626,000



1,462,000

Earnings on bank owned life insurance 319,000



318,000



3,886,000



1,287,000

Other income

694,000



1,225,000



2,450,000



2,440,000

Total noninterest income

7,312,000



5,370,000



26,956,000



19,010,000



























NONINTEREST EXPENSE























Salaries and benefits

13,851,000



12,884,000



53,833,000



50,910,000

Occupancy

1,972,000



1,662,000



7,061,000



6,711,000

Furniture and equipment

698,000



681,000



2,583,000



2,470,000

Data processing costs

2,381,000



2,141,000



9,235,000



8,557,000

Other expense

4,433,000



4,590,000



16,568,000



17,522,000

Total noninterest expense

23,335,000



21,958,000



89,280,000



86,170,000



























Income before federal income























tax expense

15,845,000



14,230,000



60,460,000



51,822,000



























Federal income tax expense

2,528,000



2,657,000



11,004,000



9,798,000



























Net Income $ 13,317,000

$ 11,573,000

$ 49,456,000

$ 42,024,000



























Basic earnings per share

$0.81



$0.70



$3.01



$2.53

Diluted earnings per share

$0.81



$0.70



$3.01



$2.53



























Average basic shares outstanding

16,373,458



16,594,412



16,405,159



16,600,612

Average diluted shares outstanding

16,375,740



16,600,108



16,409,135



16,606,416



MERCANTILE BANK CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited)

































Quarterly

Year-To-Date (dollars in thousands except per share data) 2019

2019

2019

2019

2018











4th Qtr

3rd Qtr

2nd Qtr

1st Qtr

4th Qtr

2019

2018 EARNINGS



























Net interest income $ 31,168

31,605

31,116

30,645

30,818

124,534

120,082 Provision for loan losses $ (700)

700

900

850

0

1,750

1,100 Noninterest income $ 7,312

6,676

6,334

6,632

5,370

26,956

19,010 Noninterest expense $ 23,335

22,027

22,087

21,830

21,958

89,280

86,170 Net income before federal income



























tax expense $ 15,845

15,554

14,463

14,597

14,230

60,460

51,822 Net income $ 13,317

12,600

11,715

11,824

11,573

49,456

42,024 Basic earnings per share $ 0.81

0.77

0.71

0.72

0.70

3.01

2.53 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.81

0.77

0.71

0.72

0.70

3.01

2.53 Average basic shares outstanding

16,373,458

16,390,203

16,428,187

16,429,571

16,594,412

16,405,159

16,600,612 Average diluted shares outstanding

16,375,740

16,393,078

16,434,714

16,435,176

16,600,108

16,409,135

16,606,416





























PERFORMANCE RATIOS



























Return on average assets

1.45%

1.38%

1.33%

1.39%

1.39%

1.39%

1.28% Return on average equity

12.87%

12.39%

12.08%

12.75%

12.40%

12.52%

11.33% Net interest margin (fully tax-equivalent) 3.63%

3.71%

3.79%

3.88%

3.98%

3.75%

3.96% Efficiency ratio

60.64%

57.54%

58.98%

58.56%

60.68%

58.93%

61.95% Full-time equivalent employees

619

624

652

631

630

619

630





























YIELD ON ASSETS / COST OF FUNDS



























Yield on loans

5.01%

5.06%

5.18%

5.21%

5.08%

5.11%

5.01% Yield on securities

2.90%

2.99%

2.85%

2.82%

2.80%

2.89%

2.69% Yield on other interest-earning assets 1.65%

2.15%

2.38%

2.40%

2.20%

2.07%

1.79% Yield on total earning assets

4.61%

4.73%

4.85%

4.89%

4.80%

4.77%

4.68% Yield on total assets

4.31%

4.42%

4.53%

4.56%

4.46%

4.45%

4.35% Cost of deposits

0.79%

0.83%

0.85%

0.77%

0.63%

0.81%

0.56% Cost of borrowed funds

2.36%

2.35%

2.40%

2.43%

2.22%

2.39%

2.06% Cost of interest-bearing liabilities

1.47%

1.52%

1.55%

1.47%

1.26%

1.50%

1.08% Cost of funds (total earning assets)

0.98%

1.02%

1.06%

1.01%

0.82%

1.02%

0.72% Cost of funds (total assets)

0.91%

0.95%

0.99%

0.94%

0.76%

0.95%

0.67%





























PURCHASE ACCOUNTING ADJUSTMENTS























Loan portfolio - increase interest income $ 316

327

569

211

603

1,423

4,037 Trust preferred - increase interest expense $ 171

171

171

171

171

684

684 Core deposit intangible - increase overhead $ 397

397

450

477

477

1,721

2,040





























MORTGAGE BANKING ACTIVITY



























Total mortgage loans originated $ 110,611

132,852

80,205

44,932

44,448

368,600

214,246 Purchase mortgage loans originated $ 49,407

61,839

41,986

29,891

29,729

183,123

143,809 Refinance mortgage loans originated $ 61,204

71,013

38,219

15,041

14,719

185,477

70,437 Total mortgage loans sold $ 81,590

104,890

49,396

21,502

21,805

257,378

96,445 Net gain on sale of mortgage loans $ 3,062

2,886

1,419

698

829

8,065

3,525





























CAPITAL



























Tangible equity to tangible assets

10.15%

9.67%

9.82%

9.41%

9.68%

10.15%

9.68% Tier 1 leverage capital ratio

11.28%

11.08%

11.17%

11.16%

11.41%

11.28%

11.41% Common equity risk-based capital ratio 11.00%

10.53%

10.47%

10.46%

10.41%

11.00%

10.41% Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio

12.36%

11.87%

11.82%

11.84%

11.80%

12.36%

11.80% Total risk-based capital ratio

13.09%

12.60%

12.55%

12.56%

12.50%

13.09%

12.50% Tier 1 capital $ 405,148

395,010

388,788

379,334

373,721

405,148

373,721 Tier 1 plus tier 2 capital $ 429,038

419,424

412,841

402,469

396,102

429,038

396,102 Total risk-weighted assets $ 3,276,754

3,327,723

3,289,958

3,204,295

3,167,655

3,276,754

3,167,655 Book value per common share $ 25.36

24.93

24.34

23.37

22.70

25.36

22.70 Tangible book value per common share $ 22.12

21.64

21.05

20.05

19.37

22.12

19.37 Cash dividend per common share $ 0.27

0.27

0.26

0.26

1.00

1.06

1.68





























ASSET QUALITY



























Gross loan charge-offs $ 112

519

78

174

354

883

1,450 Recoveries $ 287

180

96

79

1,042

642

3,229 Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) $ (175)

339

(18)

95

(688)

241

(1,779) Net loan charge-offs to average loans (0.02%)

0.05%

(0.01%)

0.01%

(0.10%)

0.01%

(0.07%) Allowance for loan losses $ 23,889

24,414

24,053

23,135

22,380

23,889

22,380 Allowance to originated loans

0.89%

0.88%

0.89%

0.89%

0.88%

0.89%

0.88% Nonperforming loans $ 2,284

2,644

3,505

4,138

4,141

2,284

4,141 Other real estate/repossessed assets $ 452

243

446

396

811

452

811 Nonperforming loans to total loans

0.08%

0.09%

0.12%

0.15%

0.15%

0.08%

0.15% Nonperforming assets to total assets

0.08%

0.08%

0.11%

0.13%

0.15%

0.08%

0.15%





























NONPERFORMING ASSETS - COMPOSITION























Residential real estate:



























Land development $ 34

32

33

45

0

34

0 Construction $ 0

0

0

0

0

0

0 Owner occupied / rental $ 2,364

2,576

3,225

3,404

3,555

2,364

3,555 Commercial real estate:



























Land development $ 0

0

0

0

0

0

0 Construction $ 0

0

0

0

0

0

0 Owner occupied $ 326

240

642

791

1,363

326

1,363 Non-owner occupied $ 0

26

26

62

0

0

0 Non-real estate:



























Commercial assets $ 0

0

2

207

17

0

17 Consumer assets $ 12

13

23

25

17

12

17 Total nonperforming assets

2,736

2,887

3,951

4,534

4,952

2,736

4,952





























NONPERFORMING ASSETS - RECON



























Beginning balance $ 2,887

3,951

4,534

4,952

5,800

4,952

9,403 Additions - originated loans $ 30

339

26

539

1,247

934

3,972 Other activity $ 135

57

34

0

0

226

51 Return to performing status $ 0

(126)

0

0

0

(126)

(175) Principal payments $ (232)

(1,014)

(512)

(382)

(1,836)

(2,140)

(5,028) Sale proceeds $ (36)

(253)

(74)

(429)

(128)

(792)

(2,381) Loan charge-offs $ (48)

(59)

(36)

(146)

(57)

(289)

(707) Valuation write-downs $ 0

(8)

(21)

0

(74)

(29)

(183) Ending balance $ 2,736

2,887

3,951

4,534

4,952

2,736

4,952





























LOAN PORTFOLIO COMPOSITION



























Commercial:



























Commercial & industrial $ 846,551

882,747

881,196

839,207

822,723

846,551

822,723 Land development & construction $ 56,118

48,418

45,158

45,892

44,885

56,118

44,885 Owner occupied comm'l R/E $ 579,004

567,267

556,868

551,517

548,619

579,004

548,619 Non-owner occupied comm'l R/E $ 835,345

883,079

852,844

835,679

816,282

835,345

816,282 Multi-family & residential rental $ 124,526

126,855

128,489

127,903

127,597

124,526

127,597 Total commercial $ 2,441,544

2,508,366

2,464,555

2,400,198

2,360,106

2,441,544

2,360,106 Retail:



























1-4 family mortgages $ 339,749

346,095

335,618

316,315

307,540

339,749

307,540 Home equity & other consumer $ 75,374

78,552

81,320

83,126

85,439

75,374

85,439 Total retail $ 415,123

424,647

416,938

399,441

392,979

415,123

392,979 Total loans $ 2,856,667

2,933,013

2,881,493

2,799,639

2,753,085

2,856,667

2,753,085





























END OF PERIOD BALANCES



























Loans $ 2,856,667

2,933,013

2,881,493

2,799,639

2,753,085

2,856,667

2,753,085 Securities $ 352,657

363,535

365,926

355,878

353,388

352,657

353,388 Other interest-earning assets $ 180,469

144,263

92,750

168,572

10,482

180,469

10,482 Total earning assets (before allowance) $ 3,389,793

3,440,811

3,340,169

3,324,089

3,116,955

3,389,793

3,116,955 Total assets $ 3,632,915

3,710,380

3,576,139

3,551,754

3,363,907

3,632,915

3,363,907 Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 924,916

967,189

918,581

857,734

889,784

924,916

889,784 Interest-bearing deposits $ 1,765,468

1,799,902

1,700,628

1,753,240

1,573,924

1,765,468

1,573,924 Total deposits $ 2,690,384

2,767,091

2,619,209

2,610,974

2,463,708

2,690,384

2,463,708 Total borrowed funds $ 506,301

517,523

543,098

544,566

513,220

506,301

513,220 Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 2,271,769

2,317,425

2,243,726

2,297,806

2,087,144

2,271,769

2,087,144 Shareholders' equity $ 416,561

407,200

400,117

383,729

375,249

416,561

375,249





























AVERAGE BALANCES



























Loans $ 2,871,674

2,903,161

2,848,343

2,787,430

2,706,617

2,853,021

2,628,907 Securities $ 362,347

363,394

357,718

354,459

343,597

359,512

343,886 Other interest-earning assets $ 176,034

118,314

94,616

67,915

30,564

114,527

69,559 Total earning assets (before allowance) $ 3,410,055

3,384,869

3,300,677

3,209,804

3,080,778

3,327,060

3,042,352 Total assets $ 3,650,087

3,622,168

3,529,598

3,441,774

3,312,648

3,561,645

3,272,637 Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 948,602

930,851

875,645

852,247

905,065

902,180

863,384 Interest-bearing deposits $ 1,759,377

1,741,563

1,719,433

1,668,563

1,579,632

1,722,535

1,633,150 Total deposits $ 2,707,979

2,672,414

2,595,078

2,520,810

2,484,697

2,624,715

2,496,534 Total borrowed funds $ 509,932

529,590

530,802

532,864

434,365

525,745

390,193 Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 2,269,309

2,271,153

2,250,235

2,201,427

2,013,997

2,248,280

2,023,343 Shareholders' equity $ 410,593

403,350

389,133

376,103

370,175

394,913

370,796

