Mercantile Bank Corporation Reports Strong Second Quarter 2019 Results

Continued strength in core profitability and solid loan growth highlight quarter

Mercantile Bank Corporation

Jul 16, 2019, 05:01 ET

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mercantile Bank Corporation (NASDAQ: MBWM) ("Mercantile") reported net income of $11.7 million, or $0.71 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2019, compared with net income of $9.4 million, or $0.57 per diluted share, for the respective prior-year period.  Net income during the first six months of 2019 totaled $23.5 million, or $1.43 per diluted share, compared to $20.3 million, or $1.22 per diluted share, during the first six months of 2018.

A bank owned life insurance claim increased reported net income during the second quarter of 2019 by approximately $1.3 million, or $0.08 per diluted share.  Excluding the impact of this transaction, diluted earnings per share increased $0.06, or 10.5 percent, during the second quarter of 2019 compared to the prior-year second quarter.  Bank owned life insurance claims and a gain on the sale of a former branch facility increased reported net income during the first six months of 2019 by approximately $3.1 million, or $0.19 per diluted share, while the successful collection of certain nonperforming commercial loans increased reported net income during the respective 2018 period by approximately $1.7 million, or $0.10 per diluted share.  Excluding the impacts of these transactions, diluted earnings per share increased $0.12, or 10.7 percent, during the first six months of 2019 compared to the respective prior-year period.

"We are very pleased to conclude the first half of 2019 with another quarter of solid operating results," said Robert B. Kaminski, Jr., President and Chief Executive Officer of Mercantile.  "Our sound financial condition, sustained strength in commercial and residential mortgage loan originations, and expected new loan fundings elicit confidence that the strong results achieved during the first six months of the year will continue throughout the last half of the year."

Second quarter highlights include:

  • Robust earnings performance and capital position
  • Healthy net interest margin
  • Increased fee income
  • Controlled overhead costs
  • Strong asset quality, as reflected by low levels of nonperforming assets and loans in the 30- to 89-days delinquent category
  • Annualized net loan growth of almost 12 percent
  • New commercial term loan originations of approximately $134 million
  • Continued strength in commercial and residential loan pipelines

Operating Results

Total revenue, which consists of net interest income and noninterest income, was $37.5 million during the second quarter of 2019, up $3.7 million, or 10.9 percent, from the prior-year second quarter.  Reflecting a higher level of earning assets, net interest income of $31.1 million during the second quarter of 2019 was up $1.9 million, or 6.5 percent, from the second quarter of 2018. 

The net interest margin was 3.79 percent in the second quarter of 2019.  The yield on average earning assets equaled 4.85 percent during the second quarter of 2019, up from 4.60 percent during the respective 2018 period mainly due to an increased yield on commercial loans.  The improved yield on commercial loans primarily reflects the positive impact of higher interest rates on variable-rate commercial loans stemming from the Federal Open Market Committee's raising of the targeted federal funds rate by 25 basis points in each of June, September, and December 2018.  The cost of funds equaled 1.06 percent during the second quarter of 2019, up from 0.68 percent during the prior-year second quarter mainly due to an increased cost of time deposits and a change in funding mix. Increased reliance on more costly wholesale funds during the twelve months ended June, 30, 2019, most of which occurred in the second half of 2018 and January 2019, was necessitated by various funding requirements, including ongoing loan growth and seasonal deposit withdrawals by certain business customers for bonus and tax payments.

Net interest income and the net interest margin during the second quarters of 2019 and 2018, and the first six months of the current year and prior year, were affected by purchase accounting accretion and amortization associated with fair value measurements.  Increases in interest income on loans totaling $0.6 million and $0.8 million were recorded during the second quarters of 2019 and 2018, respectively, and increases of $0.8 million and $3.0 million were recorded during the first six months of 2019 and 2018, respectively.   Purchased loan accretion amounts vary from period to period as a result of periodic cash flow re-estimations, loan payoffs, and payment performance.  Increases in interest expense on subordinated debentures totaling $0.2 million were recorded during both the current-year and prior-year second quarters, and increases of $0.3 million were recorded during both the first six months of 2019 and 2018.

Mercantile recorded a $0.9 million provision for loan losses during the second quarter of 2019 compared to a $0.7 million provision during the respective 2018 period.  The provision expense recorded during the current-year second quarter mainly reflected ongoing net loan growth, while the provision expense recorded during the second quarter of 2018 primarily reflected loan growth and increased allocations related to certain environmental factors.

Noninterest income during the second quarter of 2019 was $6.3 million, compared to $4.6 million during the prior-year second quarter.  Noninterest income during the second quarter of 2019 included a bank owned life insurance claim of $1.3 million.  Excluding the impact of this transaction, noninterest income increased $0.5 million, or 10.9 percent, during the current-year second quarter compared to the respective 2018 period.  The higher level of noninterest income primarily reflected increased mortgage banking activity income and credit and debit card income.  The increased mortgage banking activity income mainly reflected the success of ongoing strategic initiatives that were instituted to increase market penetration, along with a higher level of refinance activity stemming from the recent decrease in residential mortgage loan interest rates.  Increased service charges on accounts and payroll processing fees also contributed to the improved level of noninterest income. 

Noninterest expense totaled $22.1 million during the second quarter of 2019, up $0.7 million, or 3.1 percent, from the prior-year second quarter.  The higher level of expense primarily resulted from increased salary costs, mainly reflecting annual employee merit pay increases and higher stock-based compensation expense.

Mr. Kaminski continued, "As anticipated, our net interest margin remained strong during the second quarter of 2019, depicting our ongoing emphasis on loan pricing discipline and sound underwriting.  We are pleased with the growth in key fee income categories, and we remain steadfast in our efforts to achieve growth initiatives in a cost-conscious manner.  The noteworthy increase in mortgage banking activity income reflects the success of continuing strategic initiatives designed to further market penetration, along with a spike in refinance activity spurred by the recent decline in residential mortgage loan interest rates."

Balance Sheet

As of June 30, 2019, total assets were $3.58 billion, up $212 million, or 6.3 percent, from December 31, 2018.  Total loans and interest-earning deposits increased $128 million and $82.3 million, respectively, over the same time period.  During the twelve months ended June 30, 2019, total loans were up $245 million, or 9.3 percent.  Approximately $134 million and $259 million in commercial term loans to new and existing borrowers were originated during the second quarter and first six months of 2019, respectively, as ongoing sales and relationship-building efforts resulted in increased lending opportunities.  As of June 30, 2019, unfunded commitments on commercial construction and development loans totaled approximately $129 million, which are expected to be largely funded over the next 12 to 18 months.  The growth in interest-earning deposits mainly stemmed from certain deposit-gathering initiatives and an increase in wholesale funds.

Ray Reitsma, President of Mercantile Bank of Michigan, noted, "Our lending team's continuing focus on identifying new customer relationships and meeting the needs of our existing customer base is evidenced by the solid net loan growth realized during the second quarter of 2019.  We are very pleased with the level of new commercial term loan originations during the quarter, which were commensurate with quarterly originations over the past several years.  We remain committed to growing the loan portfolio in a disciplined manner, with an ongoing emphasis on credit quality and risk-based pricing, and maintaining the combined commercial and industrial loan and owner-occupied commercial real estate loan portfolios at a minimum percentage of total commercial loans.  Based on anticipated new loan fundings, we are confident that we can continue to grow the commercial loan portfolio in future periods.  Depicting our efforts to increase market presence and a higher level of refinance activity, our residential mortgage loan portfolio expanded for the thirteenth consecutive quarter.  In light of the current strong pipeline, we are optimistic that the residential mortgage loan portfolio can also increase going forward."

As of June 30, 2019, commercial and industrial loans and owner-occupied commercial real estate loans combined represented approximately 58 percent of total commercial loans, a level that has remained relatively consistent and in line with internal expectations. 

Total deposits at June 30, 2019, were $2.62 billion, up $156 million from December 31, 2018.  Local deposits and brokered deposits were up $99.3 million and $56.2 million, respectively, during the first six months of 2019.  The growth in local deposits was mainly driven by a special time deposit campaign that was introduced mid first quarter and ended in early April, along with an increase in business money market accounts. Wholesale funds were $543 million, or approximately 17 percent of total funds, as of June 30, 2019, compared to $474 million, or approximately 16 percent of total funds, as of December 31, 2018.  A substantial portion of the growth in wholesale funds during the first six months of 2019 occurred in January; the monies were used primarily to fund strong loan growth recorded in late 2018 and early 2019 and offset typical and expected seasonal business deposit withdrawals used for bonus and tax payments, as well as to maintain sufficient balance sheet liquidity.

Asset Quality

Nonperforming assets at June 30, 2019, were $4.0 million, or 0.1 percent of total assets, compared to $5.0 million, or 0.2 percent of total assets, at December 31, 2018.  The level of past due loans remains nominal, and loan relationships on the internal watch list have remained relatively consistent in number and dollar volume.  During the second quarter of 2019, nominal net loan recoveries, representing an annualized 0.01 percent of average total loans, were recorded. 

Capital Position

Shareholders' equity totaled $400 million as of June 30, 2019, an increase of $24.9 million from year-end 2018.  The Bank's capital position remains above "well-capitalized" with a total risk-based capital ratio of 12.4 percent as of June 30, 2019, compared to 12.3 percent at December 31, 2018.  At June 30, 2019, the Bank had approximately $78 million in excess of the 10.0 percent minimum regulatory threshold required to be considered a "well-capitalized" institution.  Mercantile reported 16,440,356 total shares outstanding at June 30, 2019.

As part of a $20 million common stock repurchase program announced in January 2015, and later expanded by $15 million in April 2016, Mercantile repurchased approximately 119,000 shares for $3.6 million, or a weighted average all-in cost per share of $30.23, during the first quarter of 2019; no shares were repurchased during the second quarter of 2019.  Since the program's inception, Mercantile repurchased approximately 1,275,000 shares for $29.0 million, or a weighted average all-in cost per share of $22.77.  In conjunction with the anticipated completion of its existing program, Mercantile announced a new $20 million stock repurchase plan in May 2019.

Mr. Kaminski concluded, "With our strong financial performance during the first six months of 2019, we are well positioned to meet growth and profitability goals and further enhance shareholder value.  The ongoing cash dividend program, including the announcement of an increased third quarter regular dividend earlier today, exhibits our long-term commitment to enhancing total shareholder return.  We continue to gain new clients through our value-added approach and the offering of a wide-range of products and services, and we are excited about opportunities that we believe are available to us to expand our business in our markets.  Based on our sustained financial strength and healthy loan pipelines, we are confident in our ability to deliver robust performance not only during the remainder of the current year, but into the foreseeable periods as well."

About Mercantile Bank Corporation

Based in Grand Rapids, Michigan, Mercantile Bank Corporation is the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan.  Mercantile provides banking services to businesses, individuals and governmental units, and differentiates itself on the basis of service quality and the expertise of its banking staff. Mercantile has assets of approximately $3.5 billion and operates 46 banking offices.  Mercantile Bank Corporation's common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol "MBWM."

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains comments or information that constitute forward-looking statements (within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) that are based on current expectations that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from the results expressed in forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such a difference include changes in interest rates and interest rate relationships; demand for products and services; the degree of competition by traditional and nontraditional competitors; changes in banking regulation or actions by bank regulators; changes in tax laws; changes in prices, levies, and assessments; the impact of technological advances; governmental and regulatory policy changes; the outcomes of contingencies; trends in customer behavior as well as their ability to repay loans; changes in local real estate values; changes in the national and local economies; and other factors, including risk factors, disclosed from time to time in filings made by Mercantile with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Mercantile undertakes no obligation to update or clarify forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION:

Robert B. Kaminski, Jr.                    

Charles Christmas

President & CEO                          

Executive Vice President & CFO

616-726-1502                              

616-726-1202

rkaminski@mercbank.com               

cchristmas@mercbank.com

MERCANTILE BANK CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)









JUNE 30,

DECEMBER 31,

JUNE 30,


2019

2018

2018

ASSETS





   Cash and due from banks

$

57,675,000

$

64,872,000

$

56,338,000

   Interest-earning deposits

92,750,000

10,482,000

69,402,000

      Total cash and cash equivalents

150,425,000

75,354,000

125,740,000







   Securities available for sale

347,924,000

337,366,000

331,142,000

   Federal Home Loan Bank stock

18,002,000

16,022,000

11,036,000







   Loans

2,881,493,000

2,753,085,000

2,636,856,000

   Allowance for loan losses

(24,053,000)

(22,380,000)

(21,167,000)

      Loans, net

2,857,440,000

2,730,705,000

2,615,689,000







   Premises and equipment, net

51,823,000

48,321,000

47,102,000

   Bank owned life insurance

67,678,000

69,647,000

69,321,000

   Goodwill

49,473,000

49,473,000

49,473,000

   Core deposit intangible, net

4,634,000

5,561,000

6,514,000

   Other assets

28,740,000

31,458,000

32,504,000







      Total assets

$

3,576,139,000

$

3,363,907,000

$

3,288,521,000














LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





   Deposits:





      Noninterest-bearing

$

918,581,000

$

889,784,000

$

884,470,000

      Interest-bearing

1,700,628,000

1,573,924,000

1,645,341,000

         Total deposits

2,619,209,000

2,463,708,000

2,529,811,000







   Securities sold under agreements to repurchase

119,669,000

103,519,000

94,573,000

   Federal Home Loan Bank advances

374,000,000

350,000,000

230,000,000

   Subordinated debentures

46,540,000

46,199,000

45,858,000

   Accrued interest and other liabilities

16,604,000

25,232,000

13,360,000

         Total liabilities

3,176,022,000

2,988,658,000

2,913,602,000







SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





   Common stock

306,669,000

308,005,000

311,720,000

   Retained earnings

90,618,000

75,483,000

74,084,000

   Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss)

2,830,000

(8,239,000)

(10,885,000)

      Total shareholders' equity

400,117,000

375,249,000

374,919,000







      Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

3,576,139,000

$

3,363,907,000

$

3,288,521,000

MERCANTILE BANK CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED REPORTS OF INCOME

(Unaudited)















THREE MONTHS ENDED

THREE MONTHS ENDED

SIX MONTHS ENDED

SIX MONTHS ENDED

June 30, 2019

June 30, 2018

June 30, 2019

June 30, 2018

INTEREST INCOME












   Loans, including fees

$

36,765,000

$

31,855,000

$

72,555,000

$

64,170,000

   Investment securities

2,485,000


2,177,000

4,926,000

4,373,000

   Other interest-earning assets

569,000


287,000

976,000

757,000

      Total interest income

39,819,000


34,319,000

78,457,000

69,300,000














INTEREST EXPENSE












   Deposits

5,529,000


3,262,000

10,334,000

6,347,000

   Short-term borrowings

68,000


61,000

173,000

118,000

   Federal Home Loan Bank advances

2,261,000


988,000

4,494,000

1,933,000

   Other borrowed money

845,000


783,000

1,695,000

1,478,000

      Total interest expense

8,703,000


5,094,000

16,696,000

9,876,000














      Net interest income

31,116,000


29,225,000

61,761,000

59,424,000














Provision for loan losses

900,000


700,000

1,750,000

700,000














      Net interest income after












         provision for loan losses

30,216,000


28,525,000

60,011,000

58,724,000














NONINTEREST INCOME












   Service charges on accounts

1,143,000


1,079,000

2,220,000

2,132,000

   Credit and debit card income

1,513,000


1,334,000

2,850,000

2,577,000

   Mortgage banking income

1,345,000


995,000

2,402,000

1,879,000

   Payroll services

355,000


317,000

860,000

800,000

   Earnings on bank owned life insurance

1,608,000


321,000

3,238,000

652,000

   Other income

370,000


504,000

1,397,000

891,000

      Total noninterest income

6,334,000


4,550,000

12,967,000

8,931,000














NONINTEREST EXPENSE












   Salaries and benefits

13,286,000


12,757,000

26,302,000

25,094,000

   Occupancy

1,629,000


1,629,000

3,391,000

3,401,000

   Furniture and equipment

621,000


582,000

1,257,000

1,130,000

   Data processing costs

2,295,000


2,137,000

4,511,000

4,265,000

   Other expense

4,256,000


4,309,000

8,456,000

8,671,000

      Total noninterest expense

22,087,000


21,414,000

43,917,000

42,561,000














      Income before federal income












         tax expense

14,463,000


11,661,000

29,061,000

25,094,000














Federal income tax expense

2,748,000


2,215,000

5,522,000

4,767,000














      Net Income

$

11,715,000

$

9,446,000

$

23,539,000

$

20,327,000














   Basic earnings per share

$0.71


$0.57

$1.43

$1.22

   Diluted earnings per share

$0.71


$0.57

$1.43

$1.22














   Average basic shares outstanding

16,428,187


16,601,400

16,428,875

16,598,274

   Average diluted shares outstanding

16,434,714


16,610,819

16,434,941

16,607,593

MERCANTILE BANK CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(Unaudited)

















Quarterly

Year-To-Date

(dollars in thousands except per share data)

2019

2019

2018

2018

2018





2nd Qtr

1st Qtr

4th Qtr

3rd Qtr

2nd Qtr

2019

2018

EARNINGS













   Net interest income

$

31,116

30,645

30,818

29,840

29,225

61,761

59,424

   Provision for loan losses

$

900

850

0

400

700

1,750

700

   Noninterest income

$

6,334

6,632

5,370

4,708

4,550

12,967

8,931

   Noninterest expense

$

22,087

21,830

21,958

21,650

21,414

43,917

42,561

   Net income before federal income













      tax expense

$

14,463

14,597

14,230

12,498

11,661

29,061

25,094

   Net income

$

11,715

11,824

11,573

10,123

9,446

23,539

20,327

   Basic earnings per share

$

0.71

0.72

0.70

0.61

0.57

1.43

1.22

   Diluted earnings per share

$

0.71

0.72

0.70

0.61

0.57

1.43

1.22

   Average basic shares outstanding

16,428,187

16,429,571

16,594,412

16,611,411

16,601,400

16,428,875

16,598,274

   Average diluted shares outstanding

16,434,714

16,435,176

16,600,108

16,619,295

16,610,819

16,434,941

16,607,593















PERFORMANCE RATIOS













   Return on average assets

1.33%

1.39%

1.39%

1.22%

1.17%

1.36%

1.26%

   Return on average equity

12.08%

12.75%

12.40%

10.64%

10.25%

12.41%

11.15%

   Net interest margin (fully tax-equivalent)

3.79%

3.88%

3.98%

3.87%

3.92%

3.83%

3.99%

   Efficiency ratio

58.98%

58.56%

60.68%

62.67%

63.40%

58.77%

62.26%

   Full-time equivalent employees

652

631

630

637

667

652

667















YIELD ON ASSETS / COST OF FUNDS













   Yield on loans

5.18%

5.21%

5.08%

4.91%

4.92%

5.19%

5.03%

   Yield on securities

2.85%

2.82%

2.80%

2.70%

2.64%

2.83%

2.62%

   Yield on other interest-earning assets

2.38%

2.40%

2.20%

1.98%

1.80%

2.42%

1.64%

   Yield on total earning assets

4.85%

4.89%

4.80%

4.60%

4.60%

4.87%

4.65%

   Yield on total assets

4.53%

4.56%

4.46%

4.28%

4.27%

4.55%

4.32%

   Cost of deposits

0.85%

0.77%

0.63%

0.56%

0.53%

0.82%

0.51%

   Cost of borrowed funds

2.40%

2.43%

2.22%

2.14%

2.01%

2.41%

1.92%

   Cost of interest-bearing liabilities

1.55%

1.47%

1.26%

1.11%

1.02%

1.51%

0.98%

   Cost of funds (total earning assets)

1.06%

1.01%

0.82%

0.73%

0.68%

1.04%

0.66%

   Cost of funds (total assets)

0.99%

0.94%

0.76%

0.68%

0.63%

0.97%

0.61%















PURCHASE ACCOUNTING ADJUSTMENTS












   Loan portfolio - increase interest income

$

569

211

603

386

777

780

3,048

   Trust preferred - increase interest expense

$

171

171

171

171

171

342

342

   Core deposit intangible - increase overhead

$

450

477

477

477

530

927

1,086















MORTGAGE BANKING ACTIVITY













   Total mortgage loans originated

$

80,205

44,932

44,448

66,829

62,032

125,137

102,969

   Purchase mortgage loans originated

$

41,986

29,891

29,729

47,704

41,239

71,877

66,376

   Refinance mortgage loans originated

$

38,219

15,041

14,719

19,125

20,793

53,260

36,593

   Total saleable mortgage loans

$

49,396

21,502

21,805

30,713

24,114

70,898

43,927

   Net gain on sale of mortgage loans

$

1,419

698

829

1,116

851

2,117

1,580















CAPITAL













   Tangible equity to tangible assets

9.82%

9.41%

9.68%

9.98%

9.87%

9.82%

9.87%

   Tier 1 leverage capital ratio

11.17%

11.16%

11.41%

11.76%

11.81%

11.17%

11.81%

   Common equity risk-based capital ratio

10.47%

10.46%

10.41%

10.93%

11.03%

10.47%

11.03%

   Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio

11.82%

11.84%

11.80%

12.35%

12.49%

11.82%

12.49%

   Total risk-based capital ratio

12.55%

12.56%

12.50%

13.05%

13.19%

12.55%

13.19%

   Tier 1 capital

$

388,788

379,334

373,721

382,829

375,167

388,788

375,167

   Tier 1 plus tier 2 capital

$

412,841

402,469

396,102

404,521

396,334

412,841

396,334

   Total risk-weighted assets

$

3,289,958

3,204,295

3,167,655

3,100,158

3,003,778

3,289,958

3,003,778

   Book value per common share

$

24.34

23.37

22.70

22.84

22.57

24.34

22.57

   Tangible book value per common share

$

21.05

20.05

19.37

19.50

19.20

21.05

19.20

   Cash dividend per common share

$

0.26

0.26

1.00

0.24

0.22

0.52

0.44















ASSET QUALITY













   Gross loan charge-offs

$

78

174

354

169

273

252

927

   Recoveries

$

96

79

1,042

294

766

175

1,893

   Net loan charge-offs (recoveries)

$

(18)

95

(688)

(125)

(493)

77

(966)

   Net loan charge-offs to average loans

(0.01%)

0.01%

(0.10%)

(0.02%)

(0.08%)

0.01%

(0.08%)

   Allowance for loan losses

$

24,053

23,135

22,380

21,692

21,167

24,053

21,167

   Allowance to originated loans

0.89%

0.89%

0.88%

0.88%

0.89%

0.89%

0.89%

   Nonperforming loans

$

3,505

4,138

4,141

4,852

4,965

3,505

4,965

   Other real estate/repossessed assets

$

446

396

811

948

842

446

842

   Nonperforming loans to total loans

0.12%

0.15%

0.15%

0.18%

0.19%

0.12%

0.19%

   Nonperforming assets to total assets

0.11%

0.13%

0.15%

0.18%

0.18%

0.11%

0.18%















NONPERFORMING ASSETS - COMPOSITION











   Residential real estate:













      Land development

$

33

45

0

0