Mercantile Space Partners with Rivada for Secure Connectivity

The Outernet's backbone in space brings an unparalleled level of security to Government & Enterprise communications

Outernet is a constellation of 600 ultra-secure, networked low-earth orbit satellites

Combining the speed of fiber with the reach of satellite

Orbital mesh network with no terrestrial gateways ensures security by design

MUNICH, July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mercantile Space, a leading communications technology company, is partnering with Rivada Space Networks to provide a unique next generation connectivity network with the necessary security and performance to drive digital innovation and transformation. Rivada has now lined up over $US20 billion of business globally for its unique LEO network.

Rivada's Outernet, the first unified global communications network.

Mercantile Space alongside its parent company Mercantile Communications, is a premier telecommunications provider in Nepal specializing in satellite solutions and wireless network systems. The company is a trusted IT partner offering cutting-edge technology solutions, from cybersecurity and cloud services to managed IT and data center management, designed to enhance operational efficiency, security and business growth. With the increasing demand to move large quantities of data securely and quickly around the world placing existing digital infrastructure under greater pressure than ever, organisations in banking, security, defense and telecommunications are looking for innovative and future-forward networking technologies that are secure, fast and reliable.

As the first unified global communications network, Rivada's Outernet is transformative. A global low-latency point-to-point network of 600 low earth orbit (LEO) satellites, it is a unique next-generation constellation combining inter-satellite laser links with advanced onboard processing and routing to create a ubiquitous optical mesh network in space. This "orbital network," in which data stays in space from origin to destination, creates an ultra-secure satellite network with pole-to-pole coverage, offering end-to-end latencies much lower than terrestrial fiber over long distances. And by routing traffic on a physically separated network in space, it provides a layer of defense for any organization that needs to share data securely between widely distributed sites.

Mercantile Space will harness Rivada's Outernet to address critical infrastructure limitations in the region and provide resiliency for secure, sovereign data connectivity for enterprise and government networks. Nepal's rugged terrain presents severe geographic obstacles for traditional fiber or cable deployments. By leveraging the Outernet's advanced satellite architecture, Mercantile will be able to bridge these connectivity gaps in remote or underserved areas. The Outernet's fast, seamless and secure connectivity will ramp up network performance and enable true digital transformation and new business opportunities through multi-gigabit bi-directional performance, combined with worldwide reach.

Amod Pratap Rana, Director Telecom Services at Mercantile Space said: "Our goal is to ensure our customers have sovereign data connectivity, carrier ethernet resilience and a ubiquitous network which bridges connectivity gaps." He added: "Rivada is building a uniquely capable LEO architecture in effect a highly secure global communications backbone in space. The Outernet not only strengthens digital infrastructure on a global scale, but it also provides an innovative platform for our customers to expand their capabilities to meet new security needs."

Declan Ganley, CEO, Rivada Space Networks, said: "We are delighted to be working with Mercantile Space to enhance their portfolio of communications services. The space domain now plays a critical role in securing network infrastructure and addressing rising data sovereignty and security demands. Unlike traditional "gap-filler" LEO systems which bridge the last mile between the satellite and the nearest terrestrial gateway, Rivada's game-changing Outernet is a fully independent and inter-connected private space network that re-defines connectivity in terms of security, latency, capacity, efficiency, and coverage. Our unique gateway-less architecture is fast becoming the system of choice for secure data communications."

About Rivada Space Networks

Rivada Space Networks GmbH is deploying the first true "Outernet": a global, low-latency, point-to-point connectivity network of LEO satellites. By connecting its satellites with lasers, Rivada will provide resellers and B2B customers with the ability to securely connect any two points on the globe with low latency and high bandwidth. The constellation, comprising 600 low-earth-orbit communications satellites, will represent a fundamental change in the availability of secure, global, end-to-end enterprise-grade connectivity for Telecom, Enterprise, Maritime, Energy and Government Services markets. Rivada Space Networks is a wholly owned subsidiary of Rivada Networks, Inc. www.rivadaspace.com

Follow Rivada Space Networks on:

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/rivada-space/

Twitter: @rivadaspace

Media Contacts

Melanie Dickie, Chief Marketing & Communication Officer

Rivada Space Networks GmbH

Tel: +31 6 14 22 97 62

Email: [email protected]m

Brian Carney, SVP Corporate Communications

Rivada Networks, Inc

Tel: +1 (207) 256-0386

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Rivada Space Networks