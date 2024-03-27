Mercari Becomes First Major U.S. Marketplace To Offer Zero Selling Fees

All-new returns policy enables secondhand shoppers to buy with confidence, allows returns for any reason

PALO ALTO, Calif., March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mercari , the online marketplace that connects millions of people across the U.S. to shop and sell items that are no longer being used, today announced the elimination of selling fees as part of an all-new business model. At a time when other marketplaces are raising fees for sellers, Mercari is doing just the opposite by becoming the first and only major U.S. resale marketplace to offer zero selling fees. This new model will be applied to all new listings starting today and will roll out sitewide in the coming weeks.

"At Mercari, we remain committed to making secondhand selling as easy and rewarding as possible," said John Lagerling, CEO of Mercari U.S. "With the removal of selling fees across our platform, we're setting the new standard for peer-to-peer marketplaces and incentivizing even more sellers to choose Mercari. With zero selling fees, Mercari sellers can price their items more competitively and keep their earnings, making it the best choice for everyone looking to sell their unused items."

In addition to zero selling fees, Mercari is simplifying the buying experience with an all-new returns policy. As part of this policy shift, buyers will be charged a service fee allowing for hassle-free returns. For the first time ever, Mercari shoppers can now initiate a return within three days for any reason with the assurance of a refund, less applicable fees. This new policy applies to all items across the platform including games and toys, collectibles, trading cards, rare vintage finds, fashion, home goods, beauty, and even authenticated luxury goods.

"Our marketplace is rich with the top trending items and one-of-a-kind treasures you often can't find anywhere else," said Lagerling. "We expect this new business model to give us an even greater lead in offering the best inventory to shoppers across the country, particularly in the most exciting categories that Mercari users have come to recognize us for."

This new fee structure is the first of its kind in the U.S. online resale category and makes Mercari the only major marketplace to offer no listing and no selling fees, in addition to the nationwide shipping discounts the company already offers. For more information, click here.

