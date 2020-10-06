MercariⓇ Expands Same-Day, Contactless Home Pickup & Delivery To New York with Postmates

NEW YORK, Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Mercari, the no meetup marketplace, announced the launch of Mercari Now™ in Manhattan and Brooklyn. The same-day, contactless delivery service, powered by leading on-demand delivery platform Postmates, makes selling and buying on Mercari faster, safer and easier than ever before. The expansion to New York follows a successful three-month pilot program in San Francisco.

Mercari Now allows sellers and buyers to complete a transaction safely from the comforts of their home, skipping the awkward meetups or trips to the post office that other online marketplaces typically require.

The door-to-door service pledges pickup and delivery, within each respective borough, by a neighborhood Postmates driver within hours from purchase for a $10.99 flat delivery fee. For added convenience, no packaging is required, which is ideal for bulkier listings that are too expensive to ship and hard to get elsewhere, including small household furniture, kitchenware, and select fitness and baby gear.

"New York is one of Mercari's most engaged and loyal communities. More than ever, New Yorkers are looking for a safer and easier way to declutter without the meetup," said John Lagerling, Mercari US CEO. "Launching Mercari Now in Manhattan and Brooklyn will let New Yorkers do just that. You can now sell to neighbors in your borough within hours -- without leaving home."

"Postmates enables anyone to get just about anything delivered to wherever they are," said Andreas Lieber, SVP Business and Corporate Development, Postmates. "We're thrilled to extend our partnership with Mercari to New York and give their customers an even more convenient way to get the items they purchase on Mercari."

For more information about Mercari Now, please visit: https://www.mercari.com/us/now/.

About Mercari

Mercari is the mobile-first marketplace whose goal is to make it fast, safe and easy to exchange items that are no longer being used. With Mercari's 'everything ships' model, millions of buyers and sellers across the U.S. can exchange goods while avoiding in-person meetups. Mercari is constantly innovating to make exchanges easier, from at-home authentication to improvements in online payments and shipping. To date, Mercari has more than 50 million downloads in the U.S. and 350,000 new listings every day. Mercari can be downloaded on app stores or accessed online through www.mercari.com .

About Postmates

Postmates is a leader in delivering your favorite restaurants and a whole lot more on-demand. The platform gives customers access to the most selection of merchants in the US with more than 600,000 restaurants and retailers available for delivery and pickup, many of which are exclusive to Postmates. The market leader in Los Angeles and markets across the southwest, Postmates covers 80% of US households, across all 50 states. Customers can get free delivery on all merchants by joining Postmates Unlimited, the industry's first subscription service. Learn more or start a delivery by downloading the app or visiting www.postmates.com .

