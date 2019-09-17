Mercari Makes Shipping Cheaper for Itsy-Bitsy Things

PALO ALTO, Calif., Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mercari, The Selling App, has introduced a new shipping option for items weighing four ounces or less -- like a blouse or shirt, video games, earbuds, make-up or jewelry. Now Mercari sellers have the option of shipping items weighing a quarter pound or less anywhere in the U.S. for $2.99. Previously, the lowest postage pricing tier was eight ounces or less for $4.25.

"Mercari is on a mission to make selling easier than buying – we're all about removing friction from every step of the process," said John Lagerling, Mercari U.S. CEO. "Four ounces may not seem like much, but Mercari sellers list a huge variety of items that just became a little more affordable. Sellers asked us for this, but buyers will benefit too."

The new postage option complements Mercari's existing shipping options including USPS, FedEx and UPS. Last year Mercari also introduced its turnkey Pack & Ship service with The UPS Stores nationwide.

In addition to a four-ounce weight limit, packages using this new shipping option must be 18 by 22 inches or less. Full details on Mercari's shipping options are here.

