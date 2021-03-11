Mercari Named to Fast Company's Annual List of the World's Most Innovative Companies for 2021

PALO ALTO, Calif., March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mercari, the online marketplace that connects millions of people through its Japan and US platforms to buy and sell items no longer being used, today announced that it has been named to Fast Company's prestigious annual list of the World's Most Innovative Companies for 2021.

Mercari, headquartered in Japan, is among the top ten companies given this honor in the Asia-Pacific category. The annual list recognizes the businesses that have not only found a way to be resilient in the past year, but have made a profound impact on their industries and culture as a whole. This year's MIC list features 463 businesses from 29 countries.

"We are honored to be recognized by Fast Company as one of the World's Most Innovative Companies this year," said John Lagerling, US CEO and Global CBO of Mercari. "Mercari was founded on the idea that unused items still have value and that it's a win-win for everyone if these valuable items can find a new life with someone else. As our users' needs change over time, we will continue to develop innovative solutions that make buying and selling on Mercari even easier and safer."

This past year, people spent more time at home than ever before. This allowed them to take stock of what they have while decluttering and sprucing up their living spaces. As consumers organized their homes, many turned to marketplaces like Mercari to sell and find almost anything from everyday items for your home to one-of-a-kind vintage treasures. Mercari makes it easy for people to say "goodbye" to their unused items and "hello" to new-found treasures all from the comfort of their home.

Mercari leverages the latest AI and machine learning to make exchanges as easy as possible for its users whether they're casual sellers, everyday shoppers or avid collectors. From image recognition to smart pricing and faster payments, the technology powering Mercari facilitates a low-lift experience for people who use the marketplace.

In Japan, Mercari introduced Merpay, a digital payments service that can be used through the online marketplace app in 2019. Customers in Japan can use the sales balance they earn from selling on Mercari to make purchases both within Mercari's platform and at other stores nationwide.

Fast Company's editors and writers sought out the most groundbreaking businesses across the globe and industries. They also judged nominations received through their application process.

The World's Most Innovative Companies is Fast Company's signature franchise and one of its most highly anticipated editorial efforts of the year. It provides both a snapshot and a road map for the future of innovation across the most dynamic sectors of the economy.

"In a year of unprecedented challenges, the companies on this list exhibit fearlessness, ingenuity, and creativity in the face of crisis," said Fast Company Deputy Editor David Lidsky, who oversaw the issue with Senior Editor Amy Farley.

Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies issue (March/April 2021) is now available online here , as well as in app form via iTunes and on newsstands beginning March 16, 2021. The hashtag is #FCMostInnovative.

ABOUT MERCARI

Mercari, Inc. (Mercari) is a U.S. based subsidiary of Mercari, Inc., headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. Mercari is your marketplace. Our platform connects millions of people across the U.S. to shop and sell items no longer being used. Mercari is constantly innovating to make exchanges easier, from at-home authentication to improvements in online payments and shipping. Mercari has more than 50 million downloads in the U.S. and 350,000 new listings every day, empowering the next generation to transform the way they shop. Mercari can be downloaded on app stores or accessed online through www.mercari.com .

ABOUT FAST COMPANY

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. The editor-in-chief is Stephanie Mehta. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication Inc., and can be found online at www.fastcompany.com .

