Mercedes-Benz Cars Operations partners with NavVis to boost digital transformation with virtual plants

Plant View, based on NavVis IVION Enterprise, is a software solution that allows its users to navigate a digital model of complete factory sites and provides collaboration and initial concept design capabilities.

Since the change to a cloud-based model in 2022, it is possible to collaborate with external partners, increasing efficiency and speed of decision-making.

Mercedes-Benz Group AG is one of our partners: in cooperation with NavVis, Mercedes-Benz Cars Operations creates a virtual representation of its global production network based on the system Plant View

MUNICH, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NavVis is a global leader in end-to-end solutions for reality capture and digital twins. The company is on a mission to bridge the gap between the physical and digital world by enabling immediate access to building information anytime, anywhere. The NavVis product offering includes the world's most advanced reality capture solution, which allows for rapid digitization of buildings and assets, and cloud-based digital twin software for the manufacturing and construction sector.

Mercedes Plant View based on NavVis IVION Enterprise, enabling virtual access to production facilities worldwide Enhanced productivity through collaboration between stakeholders Reality capture to bridge the gap between the physical and digital world

Mercedes-Benz Group AG partners with NavVis, a leading provider of reality capture and digital factory solutions, to further advance the process of digitization of the production network and to be able to interact worldwide under the best possible conditions.

The aim of the partnership is to make all factories virtually accessible in Plant View.

The basis for this is the software solution NavVis IVION Enterprise that provides photorealistic panoramic images, floor plans, and point cloud data from 3D scans. After moving to a cloud-based model, the data can not only be used by Mercedes-Benz employees but also by external parties in areas such as planning, assembly, or facility management to simulate changes to the production line or look for opportunities to improve processes.

"We are constantly working on improving our production lines, but to do that you have to know what the plant currently looks like," says Oliver Geissel, head of digitalization of production planning at Mercedes-Benz. "NavVis provided the scanning technology NavVis VLX to map every aspect of our plants, and then worked with us to make the gathered data available in Plant View. Now, our employees and partners can navigate through the virtual version of the plant and easily perform tasks such as simulating new layouts and optimizing available space from their devices – without ever stepping foot inside the actual plant."

"Think of Plant View and NavVis IVION as a map for plants - very similar to what you use on your private computer and phone. It acts as the first touchpoint for all the people involved in factory planning. They can navigate through the plant, take measurements, mark important locations, and much more," adds Dr. Felix Reinshagen, CEO and co-founder of NavVis. "We took our own software, NavVis IVION Enterprise, and tailored it specifically to the needs of our partner Mercedes to support them on their digital transformation journey."

