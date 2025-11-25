Mercedes-Benz of Arrowhead Announces Professional Anti-Lock Braking System Checks for Luxury Vehicles

Comprehensive Anti-Lock Braking System Checks in Peoria, AZ

PEORIA, Ariz., Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mercedes-Benz of Arrowhead is proud to announce the availability of comprehensive anti-lock braking system (ABS) checks designed to keep modern luxury vehicles operating at their safest and most responsive. This service is conducted by certified Mercedes-Benz technicians who use brand-approved diagnostic tools to evaluate the ABS sensors, modules, hydraulic control units, wheel speed readings, and system wiring.

Ensuring Peak Brake Safety and Performance for Mercedes-Benz Drivers

During an ABS inspection, the service team conducts a thorough scan for trouble codes, performs test drives to verify real-time braking behavior, and ensures that the electronic stability program and traction control systems—both connected to ABS—are functioning properly. The goal is to maintain the precise braking performance drivers expect from a Mercedes-Benz, especially in emergency stopping situations and on low-traction road surfaces.

Who Should Receive a Mercedes-Benz Anti-Lock Brake System Check?

Drivers Experiencing Warning Lights or Braking Concerns

Any driver who notices the ABS warning light, inconsistent brake pedal feel, traction control alerts, or unusual noises during braking should schedule an ABS inspection immediately. Even if a warning light is intermittent, underlying issues can compromise vehicle stability or braking distance.

Ideal for High-Mileage Vehicles and Seasonal Safety Preparation

Mercedes-Benz recommends periodic ABS checks for vehicles with higher mileage, as well as those preparing for seasonal changes such as winter travel north. Because ABS components include sensors exposed to road debris, moisture, and wear, regular inspections help prevent unexpected failures. Customers purchasing pre-owned vehicles or those who frequently travel through changing terrains can also benefit from confirming their brake systems are operating at factory standards.

Why Trust Mercedes-Benz of Arrowhead for ABS Inspections?

Certified Mercedes-Benz Technicians and Factory-Approved Equipment

Located in the heart of Glendale, AZ, Mercedes-Benz of Arrowhead has long been recognized for its commitment to luxury service quality. Their service center is equipped with advanced diagnostic technology designed specifically for Mercedes-Benz vehicles, allowing their technicians to pinpoint issues with accuracy that other dealership alternatives can't match.

The dealership prides itself on transparent communication, premium customer service, and a state-of-the-art facility that offers everything from express services to complex diagnostics. Customers can enjoy amenities such as a modern lounge, premium service, scheduling flexibility, and complimentary inspections with select visits.

About Mercedes-Benz of Arrowhead

A Premier Dealership Serving Phoenix-Area Mercedes-Benz Owners

Mercedes-Benz of Arrowhead has been a trusted luxury automotive destination for years, offering a large inventory of new and pre-owned Mercedes-Benz models, a fully certified service center, and a dedicated team committed to elevating the ownership experience.

The dealership supports customers throughout the Greater Phoenix Valley—including Glendale, Peoria, Scottsdale, and the surrounding areas—by providing expert service, genuine OEM parts, and a customer-first approach. Whether drivers visit for routine maintenance, advanced diagnostics, or luxury shopping, Mercedes-Benz of Arrowhead continues to set the standard for professionalism and precision.

SOURCE Mercedes-Benz of Arrowhead