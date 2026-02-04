Mercedes-Benz of Scottsdale Unveils Exclusive Research on the 2026 Mercedes-AMG® GLC 63 S E PERFORMANCE Coupe

Experience the pinnacle of electrified power with our comprehensive 2026 Mercedes-AMG® GLC 63 S E PERFORMANCE Coupe research available now at Mercedes-Benz of Scottsdale.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mercedes-Benz of Scottsdale is proud to announce the arrival of its most powerful compact performance vehicle to date. As the premier Mercedes-Benz dealership in Scottsdale, the team now offers detailed 2026 Mercedes-AMG® GLC 63 S E PERFORMANCE Coupe research to assist elite clientele in navigating the future of electrified high-performance driving.

The 2026 Mercedes-AMG® GLC 63 S E PERFORMANCE Coupe.

This new model year marks a significant shift in the automotive landscape, combining a handcrafted AMG® 2.0-liter turbocharged engine with a rear-mounted electric motor. Consequently, this plug-in hybrid powertrain delivers a staggering 671 horsepower and 752 lb-ft of torque. Furthermore, the current GLC-Class inventory is currently expanding as the dealership secures 2026 models for immediate purchase and custom order.

Advanced Engineering and Innovation

The 2026 Mercedes-AMG® GLC 63 S E PERFORMANCE Coupe research highlights how Formula 1® technology influences the vehicle's agile dynamics. Moreover, the integration of an electric exhaust-gas turbocharger virtually eliminates lag, while the standard active rear-axle steering provides exceptional cornering precision.

Hybrid Power: A 150kW permanently synchronous electric motor sits on the rear axle.

A 150kW permanently synchronous electric motor sits on the rear axle. Dynamic Handling: AMG RIDE CONTROL suspension with adaptive damping ensures stability.

AMG RIDE CONTROL suspension with adaptive damping ensures stability. Precision Braking: Standard high-performance composite brakes provide massive stopping power.

"The 2026 Mercedes-AMG® GLC 63 Coupe performance is a masterclass in modern physics," says Matt McDermott, spokesperson for Mercedes-Benz of Scottsdale. "Moreover, this vehicle proves that hybrid technology can enhance the raw emotion of a sports car. We are thrilled to offer our clients this comprehensive 2026 Mercedes-AMG® GLC 63 S E PERFORMANCE Coupe research so they can truly appreciate the engineering genius behind the wheel."

A Masterpiece of Interior Craftsmanship

Beyond the speed, the 2026 Mercedes-AMG® GLC 63 Coupe luxury remains unparalleled. Drivers enjoy a quiet cabin featuring Nappa leather and the latest AMG® GLC 63 Coupe technology. Specifically, the third-generation MBUX system powers an 11.9-inch touchscreen that responds to natural voice commands.

Lastly, selecting a vehicle from this specialized Mercedes-Benz dealership in Scottsdale ensures a world-class experience. Because the dealership prioritizes transparency and product expertise, every client receives a personalized walkthrough of the cutting-edge features.

About Mercedes-Benz of Scottsdale

For more information about current offers and vehicle availability or to schedule a test drive, buyers can contact Mercedes-Benz of Scottsdale at 480-845-0012, visit www.mbscottsdale.com, or stop by the dealership at 4725 North Scottsdale Road in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Media Contact: Matt McDermott, 480-213-1265, [email protected]

SOURCE Mercedes-Benz of Scottsdale