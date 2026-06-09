Mercedes-Benz of Selma Is Now a Sewell Company

Dallas-based Sewell acquires Mercedes-Benz of Selma from Kollective Auto Group.

SELMA, Texas, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sewell Automotive Companies acquired Mercedes-Benz of Selma effective June 1, 2026, and the dealership will begin operating as Sewell Mercedes-Benz of Selma on June 2. Sewell is a family-owned dealership group with a 115-year history of providing exceptional customer service at dealerships throughout Texas.

Mercedes-Benz of Selma originally opened in 2020 and is located at the intersection of Interstate 35 and Corporate Drive. The dealership offers both new Mercedes-Benz vehicles and pre-owned vehicles, Mercedes-Benz vehicle service, and Sprinter cargo van inventory. This will be the second Mercedes-Benz franchise for Sewell, which also owns and operates Mercedes-Benz of West Houston, located at Interstate 10 and Highway 6.

"Texas is a wonderful and unique place to do business, and we look forward to bringing our genuine care to customers in Selma," said Jacquelin Sewell, Co-CEO at Sewell. "Our family has been serving Texans for over a century, and it is our honor to continue this tradition with new customers in the area."

Since 2016, Sewell has owned and operated Mercedes-Benz of West Houston, now celebrating a decade since its construction. "To be able to expand our partnership with Mercedes-Benz beyond Houston and into the greater San Antonio area is an incredible opportunity. This acquisition is part of an exciting period of growth for our organization," said Carl Sewell III, Co-CEO at Sewell.

The Sewell family has a long history in the automotive industry. As a young man, Carl Sewell's father, Carl Sewell Sr., worked for his family's hardware store in Arlington, Texas, in 1911. The store also served as an early car dealership, livery stable, and movie theater. Carl Sewell assumed the leadership and direction of the company from his father in 1972. Today, across 22 dealerships and 10 Collision Centers, Sewell represents Audi, BMW, Buick, Cadillac, GMC, INEOS Grenadier, INFINITI, Land Rover, Lexus, Mercedes-Benz, MINI, and Subaru, with locations in Austin, Boerne, Dallas, Fort Worth, Grapevine, Houston, McKinney, Plano, San Antonio, Selma, and Sugar Land.

About Sewell Mercedes-Benz of Selma

Sewell Mercedes-Benz of Selma is located at 9310 Corporate Drive in Selma, Texas. The Sales department is open from 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Monday through Friday, and from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Saturday. The Service department is open from 7:30 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 7:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Saturday. Sewell Mercedes-Benz of Selma is closed on Sundays. To contact Sewell Mercedes-Benz of Selma, please call (210) 866-7900.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Andy Noye

[email protected]

(214) 902-6812

SOURCE Sewell Automotive