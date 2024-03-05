Mercer Advisors Acquires MDK Private Wealth Management, LLC Expanding Mercer Advisors' Northwest Presence

DENVER, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mercer Global Advisors, Inc. ("Mercer Advisors"), a national Registered Investment Adviser (RIA), today announced the acquisition of MDK Private Wealth Management, LLC (hereinafter "MDK"). MDK is a comprehensive wealth management firm located in Seattle, Washington. MDK, founded in 2020 by Co-Founders Paul Meyer, Jaimi Dennehy, and Chris Kalafatis and complemented by a highly qualified team of professionals, serves its Ultra High Net Worth ("UHNW") clientele with assets under supervision of over $2.5 billion.

MDK offers a full range of family office services including financial planning, investment management, trust and estate planning, private banking and lending, tax planning, private aviation and boat advisory, and executive planning. MDK leads with a goals-based planning approach and acts as the "financial quarterback" to give its clients a full financial picture. MDK also specializes in working with senior executives to support compensation planning and 10b5-1 plans.

Commenting on the transaction, Co-Founder Chris Kalafatis stated: "Together with my Co-Founders Jaimi Dennehy and Paul Meyer, we have built a white glove multi-family office designed to serve our UHNW clients with exceptional umbrella care. While we have done that, we also wanted to build out our scale creating a platform for institutional and ongoing care." Co-Founder Jaimi Dennehy added: "Knowing this, we were faced with the decision of whether to build this platform or determine if one existed that was aligned with our vision of what a national family office offering could be. After an exhaustive search, we chose to partner with Mercer Advisors, a national family wealth office that provides estate planning, tax consulting and return preparation, corporate trustee, and ERISA plan services all in-house led by subject matter experts." "As Mercer Advisors Vice Chairman David Barton often comments, 'By having a panoply of subject matter experts under one roof and guided by the caring hand of their Advisor, we provide a Mayo Clinic approach to financial care seeking to producing outsized results for our clientele,'" said Co-Founder Paul Meyer, "and we are looking forward to partnering with Mercer Advisors and their impressive team going forward."

David Barton, Vice Chairman, who led the acquisition of MDK on behalf of Mercer Advisors stated: "Jaimi, Paul, and Chris have built an exceptional UHNW practice, they are performing services not easily found or offered. They bolster our family office team and capabilities and, likewise, we add value to their business. We are both complementary and compatible, bedrock for a successful relationship."

Dave Welling, Chief Executive Officer of Mercer Advisors, said, "MDK is a respected multi-family office led by highly qualified professionals with deep expertise serving the ultra-high-net-worth space. Paul, Chris, and Jaimi are surrounded by a great team. One of the fastest growing areas of our business is our tailored services for ultra-high-net-worth clients and we are excited to add the MDK team to further bolster our expertise and capabilities in that area. Their addition also boosts our Pacific Northwest presence and expands our presence in the Seattle area. We look forward to working together to deliver meaningful results for our shared clients."

Park Sutton Advisors, a Waller Helms Company, acted as exclusive financial advisor to MDK Private Wealth Management. MDK's legal representation was provided by Carney Badley Spellman, P.S.

About Mercer Advisors

Established in 1985, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ("Mercer Advisors") is a total wealth management and financial planning firm that provides comprehensive, fee-based investment management, financial planning, family office services, retirement benefits and distribution planning, estate and tax planning, insurance solutions, and corporate trustee and trust administration services. Mercer Advisors Inc. is a parent company of Mercer Global Advisors Inc. (RIA), and Regis Acquisitions, Inc. (RIA). Both are majority owned by Oak Hill Capital, Genstar Capital, and Altas Partners. Mercer Global Advisors, Inc. is headquartered in Denver, Colorado, is privately held, has 1,060 employees, and operates nationally through more than 80 locations across the country. Mercer Advisors manages over $56 billion in client assets. For more information, visit www.merceradvisors.com.

Company statistics as of December 31, 2023. Client assets refers to client assets under management (AUM) and client assets under advisement (AUA) by both Mercer Global Advisors Inc. and Regis Acquisition Inc. Client Assets includes assets gained from recent acquisitions where the advisory agreements have been properly assigned to Mercer Global Advisors, but the custodial accounts have yet to be transferred and/or the accounts have yet to be migrated to Mercer Global Advisors' portfolio management system. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. and Regis Acquisition Inc. are affiliated SEC registered investment advisers and deliver investment advisory and family office related services. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. and Regis Acquisition Inc., are subsidiaries of Mercer Advisors Inc., a parent company not involved with investment services.

Mercer Advisors is not a law firm and does not provide legal advice to clients. All estate planning documentation preparation and other legal advice is provided through select third parties unrelated to Mercer Advisors. Tax preparation and tax filing are a separate fee from Mercer Advisors' investment management and planning services. Trustee services are offered through select third parties with which a client would engage directly. Mercer Global Advisors has a related insurance agency. Mercer Advisors Insurance Services, LLC (MAIS) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Mercer Advisors Inc. Employees of Mercer Global Advisors serve as officers of MAIS. MAIS provides individual life, disability, long term care coverage, and property and casualty coverage through various insurance companies.

