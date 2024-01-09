Mercer Advisors Acquires River Glen Wealth Counselors

Expanding Mercer Advisors' Central United States Presence

DENVER, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mercer Global Advisors, Inc. ("Mercer Advisors"), a national Registered Investment Adviser (RIA), today announced the acquisition of Veerkloh, LLC d/b/a River Glen Wealth Counselors (hereinafter "River Glen"). River Glen is a comprehensive wealth management firm located and operating in West Des Moines, Iowa.

River Glen was founded by Matt Busick, CFP®, in 2008 and serves approximately 160 clients with assets under management ("AUM") of $275 million. Randy Von Fumetti, an industry veteran, brought his practice to River Glen in 2015.

When Matt began his career in financial planning, the industry was filled with proprietary products and sales quotas. The idea that financial planning could be truly relationship-based and focused solely on what's best for clients resonated with Matt and Randy and they committed themselves to those ideals as their guiding principles. Since 2008, their passion has been providing holistic financial planning that extends well beyond the traditional investment-focused approach.

Commenting on the transaction, Matt Busick, CFP® and Founder, stated: "Randy and I had reached that point in our business where we had to either invest significantly to scale our business to support further growth, or, alternatively, join a firm that had already made those investments and successfully institutionalized their business. We were introduced to David Barton, Mercer Advisors' former CEO, who now heads up mergers and acquisitions. After many meetings with Dave and his team, we realized we shared the same mission, vision and values around serving clients, while at the same time allowing us to provide an expanded service offering to our clientele like in-house estate planning, tax return preparation, ERISA services, corporate trustee services, etc." Randy Von Fumetti, Managing Partner, added "the fit for our two organizations could not be better and we are thrilled to be joining Team Mercer Advisors!"

David Barton, Vice Chairman, who led the acquisition of River Glen on behalf of Mercer Advisors, stated: "Matt and Randy are highly skilled wealth managers with comprehensive industry experience. They are dedicated to providing high-touch financial planning to their clients, exactly the people and organization we seek to partner with."

Dave Welling, Chief Executive Officer of Mercer Advisors, said, "River Glen is a perfect fit for us and most importantly, Matt and Randy and their team are high integrity professionals. We are thrilled they are joining the Mercer Advisors team and look forward to working together to deliver meaningful results for our shared clients."

