Merchant & Gould Introduces Comprehensive Trademark Solution: Worldwide Absolute Ground Screening Service

Exclusively provided by Merchant, this service improves the global trademark selection and clearance process.

MINNEAPOLIS, May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Merchant & Gould is launching an innovative solution for its clients, the Worldwide Absolute Ground Screening Service (WAGS). Christopher J. Schulte and Danielle I. Mattessich, partners at Merchant & Gould in the Minneapolis office and co-chairs of the trademark practice group, created the database to streamline global clearance of the trademark selection process.

"WAGS represents a strategic shift in our approach to international trademark clearance and brand integrity protection," said Schulte. "We're thrilled to offer this solution exclusively through Merchant & Gould as it showcases the exemplary service and value we provide our clients."

Going beyond traditional methods, Merchant & Gould will utilize WAGS to guide clients through the complex global trademark selection process. WAGS offers proactive solutions by identifying potential rejections overseas ranging from cultural and linguistic issues to marks that could be inappropriate words or offensive language. This results in not just significant time savings but also provides a comprehensive, data-driven assessment, enabling the firm to offer precise and informed recommendations.

"WAGS transforms what was once a laborious task into a streamlined, efficient process," shared Mattessich. "Drawing on our extensive experience in resolving complex trademark issues, we developed this database to pre-emptively address potential hurdles and ensure a smooth trademark application process."

Throughout its history as one of the oldest full-service intellectual property and trial law firms in the U.S., Merchant & Gould stays ahead of industry trends through transformative innovations, like WAGS. Through the integration of advanced legal solutions, the firm delivers superior guidance to clients around the globe, underscoring its commitment to driving innovation and exceeding client expectations.

About Merchant & Gould:

Founded in Minneapolis in 1900, Merchant & Gould has grown to become one of the largest intellectual property law firms in the United States, representing the worldwide intellectual property interests of clients in diverse industries and technologies. The firm has focused exclusively on IP for more than 124 years. Learn more at merchantgould.com

