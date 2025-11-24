Merchant McIntyre Fly-In Amplifies the Voice of Rural Health Providers in Washington

WASHINGTON, Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Rural health system CEOs took center stage at Merchant McIntyre's (MM) second annual National Rural Health Day Fly-In on November 18th and 19th. Merchant McIntyre, a leading federal funding and advocacy firm serving nonprofits and public entities nationwide, brought eight rural health system CEOs to Washington for a series of high-level meetings with members of Congress, congressional staff, and Dr. Mehmet Oz, Administrator of the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS).

Senator Cassidy, Kirk Soileau, Blake Kramer, and Tom Matuschka. Rep. Alford and Craig Thompson, CEO GVMH.

Their visit coincided with November's observance of Rural Health Month, a national effort to highlight the distinct healthcare needs of rural communities and the professionals who serve them. Its centerpiece, National Rural Health Day (NRHD), which is held on the third Thursday of November, recognizes the commitment of rural healthcare providers and the unique obstacles they face.

"National Rural Health Day is an important reminder of the dedication, resilience and ongoing commitment of rural healthcare organizations and providers to the communities we serve," said Jeff Subler, CEO of Wayne HealthCare located in Greenville, Ohio, an independent healthcare institution that has proudly supported its community for over a century.

Against this backdrop, Merchant McIntyre's two-day fly-in aimed to elevate the needs of rural health providers during a pivotal moment for federal rural health policy, including the implementation of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act (OBBBA) and the launch of the Rural Health Transformation (RHT) Program, a $50 billion investment in rural healthcare access, workforce, technology, and innovation.

Advancing Rural America's Healthcare Priorities

Throughout MM's NRHD Fly-In, rural healthcare leaders highlighted a unified federal policy agenda that reflects the unique challenges facing the one-fifth of Americans who live in rural communities, and the essential role rural health systems play as healthcare providers, major employers, and community anchors.

Felissa, Koernig, President and CEO of Oneida Health, emphasized this perspective, noting, "As a leading provider for rural communities across the Central New York and Mohawk Valley regions, Oneida Health System has a strong understanding of the urgent needs facing rural patients and providers. This year's National Rural Health Day Fly-In provided an important opportunity to share these priorities directly with federal policymakers, including the need to invest in the physical, technological, and workforce training infrastructure underpinning our nation's rural healthcare system."

Meeting with CMS Administrator Dr. Mehmet Oz

A key highlight of the 2025 NRHD Fly-In was a substantive discussion with CMS Administrator Dr. Mehmet Oz, who offered rural health leaders a direct window into the Trump Administration's healthcare priorities, chief among them the rollout and implementation of the RHT Program.

Dr. Oz detailed ongoing federal efforts to strengthen interoperability across electronic medical record systems used by rural and non-rural providers. He also outlined the Administration's goals to advance secure, mobile patient identification and to develop a more accurate and actively maintained national provider registry as part of a broader CMS data-modernization initiative.

NRHD attendees discussed challenges hospitals face in using RHT resources to modernize EMR systems and emphasized the need to reduce barriers like copays and chronic disease diagnosis requirements that prevent patient enrollment in chronic care management programs. They highlighted the vital role of FQHCs in strengthening rural primary care, with Dr. Oz expressing support for expanding FQHC presence in rural communities and fostering innovative partnership models between hospitals and community health centers.

"Refuah has long championed innovative primary and preventive care models that meaningfully reduce barriers and improve outcomes for our patients," said Chanie Sternberg, President & CEO of RefuahHealth. "The Rural Health Transformation Program offers an important opportunity to expand these efforts through deeper collaboration between hospitals and FQHCs to better serve rural communities."

Advocating for Federal Support

A significant component of the fly-in was direct engagement with participants' congressional delegations and staff, where rural health system CEOs urged lawmakers to continue strengthening federal support for rural providers and the patients they serve. RHD participants encouraged Congress to finalize full-year Fiscal Year 2026 appropriations bills, legislation that includes not only Congressionally Directed Spending projects but also the Rural Hospital Assistance Program, proposed in the House Appropriations Committee's FY26 Labor, Health and Human Services bill, which would provide formula grants to hospitals with low wage indexes.

Participants also called on their members of Congress to deploy all available resources to help states and providers navigate Medicaid policy changes under the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, while advancing extensions of key Medicare programs that support rural hospital viability. They emphasized the importance of protecting the 340B Drug Pricing Program from manufacturer-imposed restrictions that could drive up costs for low-income patients.

"National Rural Health Day provides an important opportunity to engage with federal policymakers on critical rural healthcare challenges such as promoting maternal health, recruiting providers, and maintaining critical federal supports for rural hospitals" said Craig Thompson, CEO of Golden Valley Memorial Healthcare (GVMH). "GVMH was proud to participate in this fly-in and discuss our community's priorities with the Missouri Congressional delegation and other federal policy leaders."

Looking at Fiscal Year 2026 and looking ahead to Fiscal Year 2027, CEOs urged robust federal investments across HRSA and SAMHSA to expand local healthcare access, strengthen rural residency pipelines, address nursing shortages, and bolster mental health and substance use disorder services. They also underscored the ongoing value of Congressionally Directed Spending, which allows rural communities to pursue high-impact projects that fall outside traditional grant structures.

"Investments like Congressionally Directed Spending are vital to sustaining rural healthcare. Our $4.035 million CDS request for a PET/CT scanner would finally bring this essential diagnostic tool to NRMC, ending 60-mile trips and long wait times for our patients," said Kirk Soileau, CEO of Natchitoches Regional Medical Center, "Early detection saves lives, and this project would help us deliver faster, more accurate care close to home. We're grateful to both Senator Cassidy and Senator Kennedy for supporting this project and remain committed to making this critical resource a reality for our rural community."

Strengthening Rural Communities

Merchant McIntyre's second annual National Rural Health Day Fly-In underscored the essential role rural hospitals and healthcare providers play in their communities and the need for sustained federal partnership to ensure their long-term stability.

"It is critical that rural health care leaders advocate for the real-world solutions making a difference in their communities," said Brent Merchant, Merchant McIntyre co-founder and Principal. "Even while running their healthcare institutions, our partners are bringing their voices to Washington to help move the needle with federal policymakers and legislators."

By bringing together rural health leaders, policymakers, and Trump Administration officials, Merchant McIntyre provided a platform for rural voices to be heard at the highest levels of government. The 2025 NRHD Fly-In reaffirmed a shared commitment to strengthening healthcare access, workforce development, and community resilience in rural America. It highlighted the real, measurable impact that federal programs and investments have on patients and families nationwide.

