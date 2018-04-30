Merchants Bancorp Reports First Quarter 2018 Results

Merchants Bancorp (the "Company" or "Merchants") (Nasdaq: MBIN), parent company of Merchants Bank of Indiana, today reported first quarter 2018 net income of $15.1 million, or $0.50 per common share. This compared with $9.1 million, or $0.39 per common share, in the first quarter of 2017.

Each of the Company's business segments' net income increased in the first quarter, compared with the first quarter of 2017. Multi-family Mortgage Banking income increased by 56%, Mortgage Warehousing increased by 22%, and Banking increased by 148%.

"Our businesses once again delivered strong results in the first quarter of 2018 with solid loan and deposit growth, while maintaining an industry-leading efficiency ratio and an innovative, consistent approach to loan origination that has built deep, long-term customer relationships. We have also continued to implement our strategic plans to make Merchants even more successful into the future," said Michael Petrie, Chairman and CEO of Merchants.

Total Assets

Total assets increased $282.7 million, or 8%, to $3.7 billion at March 31, 2018, compared with $3.4 billion at December 31, 2017. The increase was due primarily to increases in loans, loans held for sale, and trading securities. Return on average assets was 1.79% for the three months ended March 31, 2018, compared with 1.39% at March 31, 2017.

Total loans receivable before allowance for loan losses increased $198.5 million, or 14%, to $1.6 billion at March 31, 2018, compared with $1.4 billion at December 31, 2017. This increase was primarily due to growth in multi-family and healthcare financing, as well as residential real estate loans.

Asset Quality

The allowance for loan losses increased by $1.4 million, to $9.7 million, at March 31, 2018, compared with $8.3 million at December 31, 2017. The increase reflected higher loans held for investment, while non-performing loans increased to $4.9 million, or 0.31% of total loans at March 31, 2018, compared with $3.1 million, or .23% of total loans, at December 31, 2017.

Total Deposits

Total deposits increased $119.0 million, or 4%, to $3.1 billion at March 31, 2018, compared with $2.9 billion at December 31, 2017. The increase was due primarily to growth in certificates of deposit and demand deposits during the quarter, while total brokered deposits declined by 5% to $897.4 million, or 29% of total deposits.

Interest Income

Interest income increased $10.0 million, or 53%, to $29.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2018, compared with $19.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2017. This increase was due to both loan growth and higher loan yields. The average balance of loans, including loans held for sale, during the three months ended March 31, 2018, increased by $658.0 million, or 41%, to $2.2 billion, compared with $1.6 billion for the three months ended March 31, 2017. The average yield on loans increased 41 basis points, to 4.44%, for the three months ended March 31, 2018, compared with 4.03% for the three months ended March 31, 2017. Net interest margin increased to 2.52% for the three months ended March 31, 2018, compared with 2.17% for the three months ended March 31, 2017.

Interest Expense

Total interest expense increased $3.5 million, or 63%, to $8.9 million for the three months ended March 31, 2018, compared with the three months ended March 31, 2017. Interest expense on deposits increased $3.2 million, or 86%, to $7.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2018, compared with the three months ended March 31, 2017. The increase was primarily due to a 41 basis point increase in the average cost of interest-bearing deposits, to 1.27%, for the three months ended March 31, 2018, compared with 0.86% for the same period in 2017, and an increase in the average balance of interest-bearing deposits of $467.8 million, or 26%, to $2.2 billion for the three months ended March 31, 2018. The increase in deposits was primarily due to growth in certificate of deposits and demand deposits, as well as custodial accounts of existing warehouse customers. The increase in the cost of deposits was due to the overall increase in interest rates since last year.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income increased $6.6 million, or 49%, to $20.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2018 compared to the three months ended March 31, 2017. The increase was due to a 23 basis point increase in our interest rate spread, to 2.06%, for the three months ended March 31, 2018 from 1.83% for the three months ended March 31, 2017, coupled with the overall growth in our interest-earning assets, particularly in loans and loans held for sale, period to period. Our net interest margin increased 35 basis points to 2.52% for the three months ended March 31, 2018 from 2.17% for the three months ended March 31, 2017.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income increased by $3.2 million, or 40%, to $11.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2018, compared with the three months ended March 31, 2017. The increase was due to an increase of $5.5 million, or 100%, in the gain on sale of loans, primarily associated with an increase in the volume of multi-family loan sales in the secondary market. These increases were partially offset by a $2.3 million decrease in loan servicing fees that were negatively impacted by a $893,000 fair market value adjustment in mortgage servicing rights.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense increased $3.6 million, or 55%, to $10.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2018, compared with $6.6 million for the three months ended March 31, 2017. The increase was due primarily to a $2.6 million, or 67%, increase in salaries and employee benefits. The increase in salaries and employee benefits was due primarily to an increase in the number of employees resulting from business growth, higher commissions related to higher multi-family volume, and additional hiring associated with becoming a publicly traded company. Despite the increase in salaries and benefits, the efficiency ratio remained relatively stable at 32.7% in the first quarter of 2018, compared with 30.7% the first quarter of 2017.

Income Taxes

Income tax expense decreased $927,000, or 17%, to $4.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2018, compared with the three months ended March 31, 2017. The decrease was due primarily to the lower tax rates under the recent federal income tax reform legislation, partially offset by a 34% increase in pre-tax income over the same period. The effective tax rate was 23.7% for the three months ended March 31, 2018 compared with 38.1% for the three months ended March 31, 2017.

About Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in Carmel, Indiana operating multiple lines of business with a focus on Federal Housing Administration ("FHA") multi-family housing and healthcare facility financing and servicing, mortgage warehouse financing, retail and correspondent residential mortgage banking, agricultural lending and traditional community banking. Merchants Bancorp, with $3.7 billion in assets and $3.1 billion in deposits as of March 31, 2018, conducts its business through its direct and indirect subsidiaries, Merchants Bank of Indiana, P/R Mortgage and Investment Corp., Joy State Bank, RICHMAC Funding LLC and Merchants Mortgage, a division of Merchants Bank of Indiana. For more information and financial data, please visit Merchants' Investor Relations page at investors.merchantsbankofindiana.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements which reflect our current views with respect to, among other things, future events and our financial performance. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as "may," "might," "should," "could," "predict," "potential," "believe," "expect," "continue," "will," "anticipate," "seek," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "projection," "goal," "target," "outlook," "aim," "would," "annualized" and "outlook," or the negative version of those words or other comparable words or phrases of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about our industry, management's beliefs and certain assumptions made by management, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and beyond our control. Accordingly, we caution you that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, assumptions, estimates and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, actual results may prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. A number of important factors could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements, including those factors identified in "Risk Factors" or "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K. Any forward-looking statements presented herein are made only as of the date of this press release, and we do not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise.

Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (In thousands, except share data)













March 31,

December 31,



2018

2017 Assets







Cash and due from banks

$ 21,592

$ 18,905 Interest-earning demand accounts

266,141

340,614 Cash and cash equivalents

287,733

359,519









Securities purchased under agreements to resell

7,003

7,043 Trading securities

200,030

140,837 Available for sale securities

413,457

408,371 Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) stock

7,711

7,539 Loans held for sale

1,081,376

995,319 Loans receivable, net of allowance for loan losses







of $9,705 and $8,311, respectively

1,563,485

1,366,349 Premises and equipment, net

6,705

5,354 Mortgage servicing rights

67,268

66,079 Interest receivable

9,627

8,326 Goodwill

5,139

3,902 Intangible assets

1,915

1,512 Other assets and receivables

24,400

22,983









Total assets

$ 3,675,849

$ 3,393,133









Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

















Liabilities







Deposits







Noninterest bearing

$ 653,124

$ 620,700 Interest bearing

2,409,476

2,322,861 Total deposits

3,062,600

2,943,561 Borrowings

199,378

56,612 Deferred and current tax liabilities, net

15,555

12,422 Other liabilities

18,603

13,064 Total liabilities

3,296,136

3,025,659









Commitments and Contingencies

















Shareholders' Equity







Common stock, without par value







Authorized - 50,000,000 shares







Issued and outstanding - 28,692,206 shares at March 31, 2018







and 28,685,167 shares at December 31, 2017

134,941

134,891 Preferred stock - $1,000 per share, without par value







Authorized - 5,000,000 shares







Issued and outstanding - 41,625 shares

41,581

41,581 Retained earnings

204,758

192,008 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(1,567)

(1,006) Total shareholders' equity

379,713

367,474









Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 3,675,849

$ 3,393,133











Consolidated Statement of Income (Unaudited) (In thousands, except share data)







































Three Months Ended March 31,









2018

2017 Interest Income













Loans







$ 24,612

$ 15,783 Investment securities:













Trading







989

1,376 Available for sale







1,542

894 Federal Home Loan Bank stock







129

81 Other







1,766

873 Total interest income







29,038

19,007















Interest Expense













Deposits







7,016

3,771 Borrowed funds







1,914

1,705 Total interest expense







8,930

5,476















Net interest income







20,108

13,531 Provision for loan losses







1,406

240















Net Interest Income After Provision for Loan Losses







18,702

13,291















Noninterest Income













Gain on sale of loans







10,892

5,442 Loan servicing fees (costs), net







(322)

1,989 Mortgage warehouse fees







486

596 Other income







257

64 Total noninterest income







11,313

8,091















Noninterest Expense













Salaries and employee benefits







6,487

3,892 Loan expenses







956

884 Occupancy and equipment







565

356 Professional fees







488

215 Deposit insurance expense







246

264 Technology expense







291

245 Other expense







1,237

785 Total noninterest expense







10,270

6,641















Income Before Income Taxes







19,745

14,741















Provision for Income Taxes







4,684

5,611















Net Income







$ 15,061

$ 9,130















Dividends on preferred stock







$ (833)

$ (832)















Net income allocated to common shareholders







$ 14,228

$ 8,298















Basic earnings per common share







$ 0.50

$ 0.39















Diluted earnings per common share







$ 0.50

$ 0.39















Weighted-average common shares outstanding













Basic







28,690,876

21,114,400















Diluted







28,710,480

21,123,257















Dividends per common share







$ 0.06

$ 0.05

















Key Operating Results (Unaudited) ($ in thousands)



























Three Months Ended









March 31,

Dec. 31,

March 31,









2018

2017

2017





















Noninterest Expense





10,270

10,800

6,641





















Net Interest Income (before provision for losses)





20,108

18,952

13,531

Noninterest Income





11,313

14,907

8,091

Total Interest Income





31,421

33,859

21,622





















Efficiency Ratio





32.69%

31.90%

30.71%









































Average Assets





3,364,165

3,204,660

2,630,108

Net Income





15,061

20,329

9,130

Return on Average Assets before annualizing





0.45%

0.63%

0.35%

Annualization factor





4.00

4.00

4.00

Return on Average Assets





1.79%

2.54%

1.39%





















Return on Average Tangible Common Equity (1)





17.38%

28.43%

19.49%





















Tangible Book Value Per Common Share (1)





$ 11.54

$ 11.17

$ 8.13





















Tangible Common Equity/Tangible Assets (1)





9.02%

9.46%

6.13%





















(1) Non-GAAP financial measure - see "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures"



















(1) Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Certain non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to management and investors that is supplementary to the company's financial condition, results of operations and cash flows computed in accordance with GAAP; however, they do have a number of limitations. As such, the reader should not view these disclosures as a substitute for results determined in accordance with GAAP, and they are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP financial measures that other companies use. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures is below. Net Income Available to Common Shareholders excludes preferred stock. Tangible common equity is calculated by excluding the balance of goodwill and other intangible assets and preferred stock from the calculation of total assets. Tangible Assets is calculated by excluding the balance of goodwill and intangible assets. Tangible book value per share is calculated by dividing tangible common equity by the number of shares outstanding.



























Three Months Ended









March 31,

Dec. 31,

March 31,









2018

2017

2017





















Net Income





15,061

20,329

9,130

Less: Preferred Stock Dividends





(833)

(833)

(832)

Net Income Available to Common Shareholders





14,228

19,496

8,298





















Average Shareholders Equity





375,687

321,785

212,415

Less: Average Goodwill & Intangibles





(6,616)

(5,950)

(523)

Less: Average Preferred stock





(41,581)

(41,581)

(41,581)

Average Tangible Common Shareholder's Equity





327,490

274,254

170,311





















Annualization Factor





4.00

4.00

4.00

Return on Average Tangible Common Equity





17.38%

28.43%

19.49%









































Total Equity





379,713

367,474

213,711

Less: Goodwill and Intangibles





(7,054)

(5,414)

(523)

Less: Preferrd Stock





(41,581)

(41,581)

(41,581)

Tangible Common Equity





331,078

320,479

171,607





















Assets





3,675,849

3,393,133

2,800,681

Less: Goodwill and Intangibles





(7,054)

(5,414)

(523)

Tangible Assets





3,668,795

3,387,719

2,800,158





















Ending common shares





28,692,206

28,685,167

21,114,400





















Tangible Book Value per Common Share





$ 11.54

$ 11.17

$ 8.13

Tangible Common Equity/Tangible Assets





9.02%

9.46%

6.13%























Merchants Bancorp Average Balance Analysis ($ in thousands) (Unaudited)

























Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2018

December 31, 2017

March 31, 2017

Average

Yield/

Average

Yield/

Average

Yield/

Balance Int. Rate

Balance Int. Rate

Balance Int. Rate Assets:













































Interest bearing deposits $ 457,235 $ 1,895 1.68%

$ 442,789 $ 1,390 1.25%

$ 436,223 $ 954 0.89% Securities available for sale 416,266 1,542 1.50%

414,895 1,356 1.30%

336,146 894 1.08% Trading securities 121,029 989 3.31%

119,429 1,063 3.53%

170,038 1,376 3.28% Loans and loans held for sale 2,247,890 24,612 4.44%

2,114,048 23,101 4.34%

1,589,938 15,783 4.03% Total Interest Earning Assets 3,242,420 29,038 3.63%

3,091,161 26,910 3.45%

2,532,345 19,007 3.04% Allowance for loan losses (9,071)





(7,551)





(6,400)



Noninterest-earning assets 130,816





121,050





104,163



























Total assets $ 3,364,165





$ 3,204,660





$ 2,630,108



















































Liabilities/Equity:













































Interest bearing checking 645,339 2,425 1.52%

612,674 2,153 1.39%

507,588 1,158 0.93% Savings deposits 381,749 215 0.23%

357,363 143 0.16%

301,017 183 0.25% Money market 816,707 2,887 1.43%

778,837 2,582 1.32%

819,564 2,176 1.08% Certificates of deposit 398,992 1,489 1.51%

292,142 955 1.30%

146,809 254 0.70% Total interest bearing deposits 2,242,787 7,016 1.27%

2,041,016 5,833 1.13%

1,774,978 3,771 0.86%























Borrowings 65,635 1,914 11.83%

76,505 2,125 11.02%

64,754 1,705 10.68% Total Interest Bearing Liabilities 2,308,422 8,930 1.57%

2,117,521 7,958 1.49%

1,839,732 5,476 1.21%























Noninterest bearing deposits 656,284





730,936





550,770



Noninterest-bearing liabilities 23,772





34,418





27,191



























Total liabilities 2,988,478





2,882,875





2,417,693



























Equity 375,687





321,785





212,415



























Total liabilities and equity $ 3,364,165





$ 3,204,660





$ 2,630,108



























Net Interest Income

$ 20,108





$ 18,952





$ 13,531

























Interest Rate Spread



2.06%





1.96%





1.83%























Net interest-earning assets $ 933,998





$ 973,640





$ 692,613



























Net Interst Margin



2.52%





2.43%





2.17%























Average Interest Earning Assets to Average Interest Bearing Liabilities



140.46%





145.98%





137.65%

















































Segment Results (Unaudited) ($ in thousands)























































Net Income

Total Assets







Three Months Ended March 31,



March 31,

December 31,







2018

2017



2018

2017 Segment





















Multi-family Mortgage Banking

5,484

3,517



141,703

134,390 Mortgage Warehousing

4,630

3,795



1,603,584

1,352,748 Banking





5,980

2,413



1,908,823

1,889,140 Other





(1,033)

(595)



21,739

16,855 Total





15,061

9,130



3,675,849

3,393,133

























View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/merchants-bancorp-reports-first-quarter-2018-results-300639228.html

