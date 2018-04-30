Merchants Bancorp Reports First Quarter 2018 Results

  • Net income of $15.1 million increased by 65% compared with March 31, 2017
  • Earnings of $0.50 per common share increased by 28% compared with March 31, 2017
  • Total assets of $3.7 billion increased by $282.7 million, or 8% compared to December 31, 2017
  • Return on average assets of 1.79% for three months ended March 31, 2018
  • Multi-family mortgage closings of $453.1 million for three months ended March 31, 2018
  • Closed its acquisition of Joy State Bank on January 2, 2018
  • Previously announced a 20% increase in dividends, to $.06 per common share

Merchants Bancorp (the "Company" or "Merchants") (Nasdaq: MBIN), parent company of Merchants Bank of Indiana, today reported first quarter 2018 net income of $15.1 million, or $0.50 per common share.  This compared with $9.1 million, or $0.39 per common share, in the first quarter of 2017. 

Each of the Company's business segments' net income increased in the first quarter, compared with the first quarter of 2017.  Multi-family Mortgage Banking income increased by 56%, Mortgage Warehousing increased by 22%, and Banking increased by 148%.

"Our businesses once again delivered strong results in the first quarter of 2018 with solid loan and deposit growth, while maintaining an industry-leading efficiency ratio and an innovative, consistent approach to loan origination that has built deep, long-term customer relationships.   We have also continued to implement our strategic plans to make Merchants even more successful into the future," said Michael Petrie, Chairman and CEO of Merchants. 

Total Assets
Total assets increased $282.7 million, or 8%, to $3.7 billion at March 31, 2018, compared with $3.4 billion at December 31, 2017. The increase was due primarily to increases in loans, loans held for sale, and trading securities.  Return on average assets was 1.79% for the three months ended March 31, 2018, compared with 1.39% at March 31, 2017.

Total loans receivable before allowance for loan losses increased $198.5 million, or 14%, to $1.6 billion at March 31, 2018, compared with $1.4 billion at December 31, 2017. This increase was primarily due to growth in multi-family and healthcare financing, as well as residential real estate loans.

Asset Quality
The allowance for loan losses increased by $1.4 million, to $9.7 million, at March 31, 2018, compared with $8.3 million at December 31, 2017.  The increase reflected higher loans held for investment, while non-performing loans increased to $4.9 million, or 0.31% of total loans at March 31, 2018, compared with $3.1 million, or .23% of total loans, at December 31, 2017. 

Total Deposits
Total deposits increased $119.0 million, or 4%, to $3.1 billion at March 31, 2018, compared with $2.9 billion at December 31, 2017. The increase was due primarily to growth in certificates of deposit and demand deposits during the quarter, while total brokered deposits declined by 5% to $897.4 million, or 29% of total deposits.

Interest Income
Interest income increased $10.0 million, or 53%, to $29.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2018, compared with $19.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2017. This increase was due to both loan growth and higher loan yields.  The average balance of loans, including loans held for sale, during the three months ended March 31, 2018, increased by $658.0 million, or 41%, to $2.2 billion, compared with $1.6 billion for the three months ended March 31, 2017.  The average yield on loans increased 41 basis points, to 4.44%, for the three months ended March 31, 2018, compared with 4.03% for the three months ended March 31, 2017.  Net interest margin increased to 2.52% for the three months ended March 31, 2018, compared with 2.17% for the three months ended March 31, 2017.

Interest Expense
Total interest expense increased $3.5 million, or 63%, to $8.9 million for the three months ended March 31, 2018, compared with the three months ended March 31, 2017. Interest expense on deposits increased $3.2 million, or 86%, to $7.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2018, compared with the three months ended March 31, 2017. The increase was primarily due to a 41 basis point increase in the average cost of interest-bearing deposits, to 1.27%, for the three months ended March 31, 2018, compared with 0.86% for the same period in 2017, and an increase in the average balance of interest-bearing deposits of $467.8 million, or 26%, to $2.2 billion for the three months ended March 31, 2018. The increase in deposits was primarily due to growth in certificate of deposits and demand deposits, as well as custodial accounts of existing warehouse customers. The increase in the cost of deposits was due to the overall increase in interest rates since last year.

Net Interest Income
Net interest income increased $6.6 million, or 49%, to $20.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2018 compared to the three months ended March 31, 2017. The increase was due to a 23 basis point increase in our interest rate spread, to 2.06%, for the three months ended March 31, 2018 from 1.83% for the three months ended March 31, 2017, coupled with the overall growth in our interest-earning assets, particularly in loans and loans held for sale, period to period. Our net interest margin increased 35 basis points to 2.52% for the three months ended March 31, 2018 from 2.17% for the three months ended March 31, 2017.

Noninterest Income
Noninterest income increased by $3.2 million, or 40%, to $11.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2018, compared with the three months ended March 31, 2017. The increase was due to an increase of $5.5 million, or 100%, in the gain on sale of loans, primarily associated with an increase in the volume of multi-family loan sales in the secondary market. These increases were partially offset by a $2.3 million decrease in loan servicing fees that were negatively impacted by a $893,000 fair market value adjustment in mortgage servicing rights.

Noninterest Expense
Noninterest expense increased $3.6 million, or 55%, to $10.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2018, compared with $6.6 million for the three months ended March 31, 2017.  The increase was due primarily to a $2.6 million, or 67%, increase in salaries and employee benefits.  The increase in salaries and employee benefits was due primarily to an increase in the number of employees resulting from business growth, higher commissions related to higher multi-family volume, and additional hiring associated with becoming a publicly traded company.  Despite the increase in salaries and benefits, the efficiency ratio remained relatively stable at 32.7% in the first quarter of 2018, compared with 30.7% the first quarter of 2017.

Income Taxes
Income tax expense decreased $927,000, or 17%, to $4.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2018, compared with the three months ended March 31, 2017.  The decrease was due primarily to the lower tax rates under the recent federal income tax reform legislation, partially offset by a 34% increase in pre-tax income over the same period.  The effective tax rate was 23.7% for the three months ended March 31, 2018 compared with 38.1% for the three months ended March 31, 2017.

About Merchants Bancorp
Merchants Bancorp is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in Carmel, Indiana operating multiple lines of business with a focus on Federal Housing Administration ("FHA") multi-family housing and healthcare facility financing and servicing, mortgage warehouse financing, retail and correspondent residential mortgage banking, agricultural lending and traditional community banking.  Merchants Bancorp, with $3.7 billion in assets and $3.1 billion in deposits as of March 31, 2018, conducts its business through its direct and indirect subsidiaries, Merchants Bank of Indiana, P/R Mortgage and Investment Corp., Joy State Bank, RICHMAC Funding LLC and Merchants Mortgage, a division of Merchants Bank of Indiana. For more information and financial data, please visit Merchants' Investor Relations page at investors.merchantsbankofindiana.com.

Forward-Looking Statements 
This press release contains forward-looking statements which reflect our current views with respect to, among other things, future events and our financial performance. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as "may," "might," "should," "could," "predict," "potential," "believe," "expect," "continue," "will," "anticipate," "seek," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "projection," "goal," "target," "outlook," "aim," "would," "annualized" and "outlook," or the negative version of those words or other comparable words or phrases of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about our industry, management's beliefs and certain assumptions made by management, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and beyond our control. Accordingly, we caution you that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, assumptions, estimates and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, actual results may prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.  A number of important factors could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements, including those factors identified in "Risk Factors" or "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K.  Any forward-looking statements presented herein are made only as of the date of this press release, and we do not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share data)







March 31,

December 31,


2018

2017

Assets



Cash and due from banks

$           21,592

$          18,905

Interest-earning demand accounts

266,141

340,614

Cash and cash equivalents

287,733

359,519





Securities purchased under agreements to resell

7,003

7,043

Trading securities

200,030

140,837

Available for sale securities

413,457

408,371

Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) stock

7,711

7,539

Loans held for sale

1,081,376

995,319

Loans receivable, net of allowance for loan losses 



of $9,705 and $8,311, respectively

1,563,485

1,366,349

Premises and equipment, net

6,705

5,354

Mortgage servicing rights

67,268

66,079

Interest receivable

9,627

8,326

Goodwill 

5,139

3,902

Intangible assets 

1,915

1,512

Other assets and receivables

24,400

22,983





Total assets

$      3,675,849

$     3,393,133





Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity








  Liabilities



Deposits



Noninterest bearing

$         653,124

$        620,700

Interest bearing

2,409,476

2,322,861

Total deposits

3,062,600

2,943,561

Borrowings 

199,378

56,612

Deferred and current tax liabilities, net

15,555

12,422

Other liabilities

18,603

13,064

Total liabilities

3,296,136

3,025,659





Commitments and  Contingencies








Shareholders' Equity



Common stock, without par value



Authorized - 50,000,000 shares



Issued and outstanding - 28,692,206 shares at March 31, 2018  



  and 28,685,167 shares at December 31, 2017

134,941

134,891

Preferred stock - $1,000 per share, without par value



   Authorized - 5,000,000 shares



   Issued and outstanding - 41,625 shares 

41,581

41,581

Retained earnings

204,758

192,008

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(1,567)

(1,006)

Total shareholders' equity

379,713

367,474





Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$      3,675,849

$     3,393,133





Consolidated Statement of Income

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share data)




















Three Months Ended March 31, 





2018

2017

Interest Income






Loans



$                24,612

$          15,783

Investment securities:






Trading



989

1,376

Available for sale



1,542

894

Federal Home Loan Bank stock



129

81

Other



1,766

873

Total interest income



29,038

19,007








Interest Expense






Deposits



7,016

3,771

Borrowed funds



1,914

1,705

Total interest expense



8,930

5,476








Net interest income



20,108

13,531

Provision for loan losses



1,406

240








Net Interest Income After Provision for Loan Losses



18,702

13,291








Noninterest Income






Gain on sale of loans



10,892

5,442

Loan servicing fees (costs), net



(322)

1,989

Mortgage warehouse fees



486

596

Other income



257

64

Total noninterest income



11,313

8,091








Noninterest Expense






Salaries and employee benefits



6,487

3,892

Loan expenses



956

884

Occupancy and equipment



565

356

Professional fees



488

215

Deposit insurance expense



246

264

Technology expense



291

245

Other expense



1,237

785

Total noninterest expense



10,270

6,641








Income Before Income Taxes



19,745

14,741








Provision for Income Taxes



4,684

5,611








Net Income



$                15,061

$            9,130








Dividends on preferred stock



$                    (833)

$              (832)








Net income allocated to common shareholders



$                14,228

$            8,298








Basic earnings per common share



$                    0.50

$              0.39








Diluted earnings per common share



$                    0.50

$              0.39








Weighted-average common shares outstanding






Basic



28,690,876

21,114,400








Diluted



28,710,480

21,123,257








Dividends per common share



$                    0.06

$              0.05








Key Operating Results

(Unaudited)

($ in thousands)














Three Months Ended




March 31,

Dec. 31,

March 31,




2018

2017

2017










Noninterest Expense


10,270

10,800

6,641










Net Interest Income (before provision for losses)


20,108

18,952

13,531

Noninterest Income


11,313

14,907

8,091

Total Interest Income


31,421

33,859

21,622










Efficiency Ratio


32.69%

31.90%

30.71%




















Average Assets


3,364,165

3,204,660

2,630,108

Net Income


15,061

20,329

9,130

Return on Average Assets before annualizing


0.45%

0.63%

0.35%

Annualization factor


4.00

4.00

4.00

Return on Average Assets


1.79%

2.54%

1.39%










Return  on Average Tangible Common Equity (1)


17.38%

28.43%

19.49%










Tangible Book Value Per Common Share (1)


$        11.54

$         11.17

$         8.13










Tangible Common Equity/Tangible Assets (1)


9.02%

9.46%

6.13%










(1) Non-GAAP financial measure - see "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" 










(1) Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Certain non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to management and investors that is supplementary to the company's financial condition, results of operations and cash flows computed in accordance with GAAP; however, they do have a number of limitations.  As such, the reader should not view these disclosures as a substitute for results determined in accordance with GAAP, and they are not necessarily comparable  to non-GAAP financial measures that other companies use.  A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures is below.  Net Income Available to Common Shareholders excludes preferred stock.  Tangible common equity is calculated by excluding the balance of goodwill and other intangible assets and preferred stock from the calculation of total assets.  Tangible Assets is calculated by excluding the balance of goodwill and intangible assets.  Tangible book value per share is calculated by dividing tangible common equity by the number of shares outstanding.     














Three Months Ended




March 31,

Dec. 31,

March 31,




2018

2017

2017










Net Income


15,061

20,329

9,130

Less: Preferred Stock Dividends  


(833)

(833)

(832)

Net Income Available to Common Shareholders


14,228

19,496

8,298










Average Shareholders Equity


375,687

321,785

212,415

Less: Average Goodwill & Intangibles


(6,616)

(5,950)

(523)

Less: Average Preferred stock


(41,581)

(41,581)

(41,581)

Average Tangible Common Shareholder's Equity


327,490

274,254

170,311










Annualization Factor


4.00

4.00

4.00

Return on Average Tangible Common Equity


17.38%

28.43%

19.49%




















Total Equity


379,713

367,474

213,711

Less: Goodwill and Intangibles


(7,054)

(5,414)

(523)

Less: Preferrd Stock


(41,581)

(41,581)

(41,581)

Tangible Common Equity


331,078

320,479

171,607










Assets


3,675,849

3,393,133

2,800,681

Less: Goodwill and Intangibles


(7,054)

(5,414)

(523)

Tangible Assets


3,668,795

3,387,719

2,800,158










Ending common shares


28,692,206

28,685,167

21,114,400










Tangible Book Value per Common Share


$        11.54

$         11.17

$         8.13

Tangible Common Equity/Tangible Assets


9.02%

9.46%

6.13%










Merchants Bancorp

Average Balance Analysis

($ in thousands)

(Unaudited)













Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2018

December 31, 2017

March 31, 2017

Average

Yield/

Average

Yield/

Average

Yield/

Balance

Int.

Rate 

Balance

Int.

Rate 

Balance

Int.

Rate 

Assets:






















Interest bearing deposits

$        457,235

$       1,895

1.68%

$        442,789

$        1,390

1.25%

$        436,223

$           954

0.89%

Securities available for sale

416,266

1,542

1.50%

414,895

1,356

1.30%

336,146

894

1.08%

Trading securities

121,029

989

3.31%

119,429

1,063

3.53%

170,038

1,376

3.28%

Loans and loans held for sale

2,247,890

24,612

4.44%

2,114,048

23,101

4.34%

1,589,938

15,783

4.03%

     Total Interest Earning Assets

3,242,420

29,038

3.63%

3,091,161

26,910

3.45%

2,532,345

19,007

3.04%

Allowance for loan losses

(9,071)


(7,551)


(6,400)

Noninterest-earning assets

130,816


121,050


104,163













Total assets

$      3,364,165


$     3,204,660


$     2,630,108

























Liabilities/Equity:






















Interest bearing checking

645,339

2,425

1.52%

612,674

2,153

1.39%

507,588

1,158

0.93%

Savings deposits

381,749

215

0.23%

357,363

143

0.16%

301,017

183

0.25%

Money market 

816,707

2,887

1.43%

778,837

2,582

1.32%

819,564

2,176

1.08%

Certificates of deposit

398,992

1,489

1.51%

292,142

955

1.30%

146,809

254

0.70%

    Total interest bearing deposits

2,242,787

7,016

1.27%

2,041,016

5,833

1.13%

1,774,978

3,771

0.86%












Borrowings

65,635

1,914

11.83%

76,505

2,125

11.02%

64,754

1,705

10.68%

    Total Interest Bearing Liabilities

2,308,422

8,930

1.57%

2,117,521

7,958

1.49%

1,839,732

5,476

1.21%












Noninterest bearing deposits

656,284


730,936


550,770

Noninterest-bearing liabilities

23,772


34,418


27,191













    Total liabilities

2,988,478


2,882,875


2,417,693













    Equity

375,687


321,785


212,415













Total liabilities and equity

$      3,364,165


$     3,204,660


$     2,630,108













Net Interest Income

$     20,108


$       18,952


$       13,531












Interest Rate Spread

2.06%


1.96%


1.83%












Net interest-earning assets

$        933,998


$        973,640


$        692,613













Net Interst Margin

2.52%


2.43%


2.17%












Average Interest Earning Assets to Average Interest Bearing Liabilities

140.46%


145.98%


137.65%
























Segment Results

(Unaudited)

($ in thousands)




























Net Income

Total Assets




Three Months Ended March 31,

March 31,

December 31,




2018

2017

2018

2017

Segment










Multi-family Mortgage Banking

5,484

3,517

141,703

134,390

Mortgage Warehousing

4,630

3,795

1,603,584

1,352,748

Banking


5,980

2,413

1,908,823

1,889,140

Other


(1,033)

(595)

21,739

16,855

Total


15,061

9,130

3,675,849

3,393,133












