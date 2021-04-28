Merchants Bancorp Reports First Quarter 2021 Results

CARMEL, Ind., April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Merchants Bancorp (the "Company" or "Merchants") (Nasdaq: MBIN), parent company of Merchants Bank of Indiana, today reported first quarter 2021 net income of $62.0 million, or diluted earnings per common share of $2.02. This compared to $24.6 million, or diluted earnings per common share of $0.73 in the first quarter of 2020, and compared to $59.8 million, or diluted earnings per common share of $1.95 in the fourth quarter of 2020.

The $37.4 million, or 152%, increase in net income for the first quarter 2021 compared to the first quarter of 2020 was driven by a $33.6 million, or 88%, increase in net interest income that reflected significant growth in multi-family and mortgage warehouse loans. The first quarter of 2021 also benefited from a $13.8 million increase in loan servicing fees compared to the first quarter of 2020, which was primarily associated with a positive fair market value adjustment to mortgage servicing rights.

The $2.2 million, or 4%, increase in net income for the first quarter 2021 compared to the fourth quarter of 2020 was primarily driven by a $4.9 million increase in loan servicing fees that was primarily associated with a positive fair market value adjustment to mortgage servicing rights.

"We are pleased to have started off 2021 with the highest quarterly earnings in Company history, at $2.02 per share, and to be named by S&P Global as the 3rd best performing bank in the nation with assets between $3 and $10 billion. Our business model is designed to continue performing well in all interest rate environments, even as the refinancing boom starts to show signs of slowing down compared to its record pace in 2020. With a tangible book value of $22.09 per share, and industry-leading return on average assets of 2.49% and an efficiency ratio of 26.0% in the quarter, we remain proud of the results we are delivering," said Michael F. Petrie, Chairman and CEO of Merchants.

Michael J. Dunlap, President and Chief Operating Officer of Merchants, added, "The additional capital raised during the first quarter further enhances our ability to generate profitable growth for the foreseeable future and we remain confident that our team will remain focused on maintaining our reputation for having exceptionally high credit quality standards."

Total Assets

Total assets of $9.7 billion at March 31, 2021 increased $1.8 billion, or 23%, compared to March 31, 2020, and increased $59.9 million, or 1%, compared to December 31, 2020.

The 23% increase compared to March 31, 2020 was primarily due to growth in loans receivable, which increased by 63%, to $2.2 billion. The increase primarily reflected higher loan volume generated in multi-family business.

Return on average assets was 2.49% for the first quarter of 2021 compared to 1.49% for the first quarter of 2020 and 2.57% for the fourth quarter of 2020.

Asset Quality

The allowance for loan losses of $29.1 million at March 31, 2021 increased $10.2 million compared to March 31, 2020 and increased $1.6 million compared to December 31, 2020. The increases were primarily based on growth in the loan portfolio, but also reflected uncertainties surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic. Approximately 91% of the $10.2 million increase compared to March 31, 2020, was related primarily to loan growth and portfolio mix, while an additional provision associated with the COVID-19 pandemic represented approximately $0.6 million, or 6%, of the increase. Because it is still too early to know the full extent of potential future losses associated with the impact of COVID-19, the Company continues to monitor the situation and may need to adjust future expectations as developments occur.

Merchants believes it has minimal direct exposure to consumer, commercial and other small businesses that may be negatively impacted by COVID-19 but continues to assist customers facing financial setbacks. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had only 9 loans remaining in payment deferral arrangements, with unpaid balances of $37.2 million. The increase compared to $0.9 million at December 31, 2020 reflected one multi-family loan for which full repayment is expected and is fully collateralized.

Non-performing loans were $4.7 million, or 0.08%, of loans receivable at March 31, 2021, compared to $6.6 million, or 0.19% of loans receivable at March 31, 2020, and compared to $6.3 million, or 0.11% of loans receivable at December 31, 2020.

Total Deposits

Total deposits of $8.1 billion at March 31, 2021 increased $1.3 billion, or 20%, compared to March 31, 2020, and increased $655.1 million, or 9%, compared to December 31, 2020. The increase compared to March 31, 2020 was primarily due to growth in traditional demand accounts, as the Company significantly reduced its balances of brokered certificates of deposits.

Total brokered deposits of $858.2 million at March 31, 2021 decreased $2.0 billion, or 70%, from March 31, 2020 and decreased $315.6 million, or 27%, from December 31, 2020. Brokered deposits represented 11% of total deposits at March 31, 2021 compared to 42% of total deposits at March 31, 2020 and 16% of total deposits at December 31, 2020.

Liquidity

The Company continues to have significant borrowing capacity, with unused lines of credit at $3.7 billion at March 31, 2021, up from $2.6 billion at December 31, 2020. This liquidity enhances the ability to effectively manage interest expense and asset levels in the future. The Company began utilizing the Federal Reserve's discount window and the Paycheck Protection Program Liquidity Facility ("PPPLF") during 2020, which have contributed to lower interest expenses and increased borrowing capacity. Participation in the American Financial Exchange began during the first quarter of 2021 and is also contributing to lower interest expense and increased borrowing capacity.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income of $72.0 million in the first quarter of 2021 increased $33.6 million, or 88%, compared to the first quarter of 2020 and increased $2.7 million, or 4%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2020.

The 88% increase in net interest income compared to the first quarter of 2020 reflected significantly higher loan growth and higher net interest margin. The interest rate spread of 2.93% for the first quarter of 2021 increased 74 basis points compared to 2.19% in the first quarter of 2020. The net interest margin of 2.99% for the first quarter of 2021 increased 59 basis points compared to 2.40% for the first quarter of 2020. The increase in net interest margin compared to the first quarter of 2020 reflected higher loan volume and lower funding costs that outpaced the lower interest rates on loans.

The 4% increase in net interest income compared to the fourth quarter of 2020 reflected higher loan growth that offset slightly lower margins. The interest rate spread of 2.93% for the first quarter of 2021 decreased 2 basis points compared to 2.95% in the fourth quarter of 2020. The net interest margin of 2.99% for the first quarter of 2021 also decreased 2 basis points compared to 3.01% for the fourth quarter of 2020.

Interest Income

Interest income of $79.5 million in the first quarter of 2021 increased $19.1 million, or 32%, compared to the first quarter of 2020 and increased $1.6 million, or 2%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2020.

The 32% increase in interest income compared to the first quarter of 2020 was primarily due to significant loan growth that was partially offset by lower rates. The higher interest income reflected a $3.4 billion, or 67%, increase in the average balance of loans, including loans held for sale, which reached $8.4 billion for the first quarter of 2021. The average yield on loans and loans held for sale of 3.66% for the first quarter of 2021 decreased 64 basis points compared to 4.30% for the first quarter of 2020. The decline in average yields reflected higher loan volume and lower overall interest rates in the first quarter of 2021.

The 2% increase in interest income compared to the fourth quarter of 2020 reflected a $237.7 million, or 3%, increase in the average balance of loans, including loans held for sale, which reached $8.4 billion for the first quarter of 2021. The average yield on loans and loans held for sale of 3.66% for the first quarter of 2021 increased 2 basis points compared to 3.64% for the fourth quarter of 2020.

Interest Expense

Total interest expense decreased $14.5 million, or 66%, to $7.6 million for the first quarter of 2021 compared to the first quarter of 2020 and decreased $1.1 million, or 13%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2020. Interest expense on deposits of $6.1 million for the first quarter of 2021 decreased $14.5 million, or 70%, compared to the first quarter of 2020 and decreased $1.0 million, or 14%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2020.

The 70% decrease in interest expense on deposits compared to the first quarter of 2020 was primarily due to significant decreases in balances and rates of brokered certificates of deposits, as well as higher balances of custodial interest-bearing checking accounts with warehouse customers that are tied to short-term LIBOR rates, which declined significantly. The average balance of interest-bearing deposits of $7.5 billion for the first quarter of 2021 increased $2.1 billion, or 40%, compared to the first quarter of 2020. The average yield of interest-bearing deposits was 0.33% for the first quarter of 2021, which was a 122 basis point decrease compared to 1.55% for the first quarter of 2020.

The 14% decrease in interest expense on deposits compared to the fourth quarter of 2020 was primarily due to the higher volume and lower rates for money market accounts. The average balance of interest-bearing deposits of $7.5 billion for the first quarter of 2021 increased $642.6 million, or 9%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2020. The average yield of interest-bearing deposits was 0.33% for the first quarter of 2021, which was an 8 basis point decrease compared to 0.41% in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income of $43.9 million for the first quarter of 2021 increased $24.0 million, or 121%, compared to the first quarter of 2020 and increased $1.2 million, or 3%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2020.

The 121% increase in noninterest income compared to the first quarter of 2020 was primarily due to a $7.5 million, or 35%, increase in gain on sale of loans and a $13.8 million, or 237%, increase, in loan servicing fees. Loan servicing fees for the first quarter of 2021 included a $6.9 million positive fair market value adjustment to mortgage servicing rights, which compared to a $6.5 million negative fair market value adjustment for the first quarter of 2020.

The 3% increase in noninterest income compared to the fourth quarter of 2020 was primarily due to a $4.9 million increase in loan servicing fees. Included in loan servicing fees for the first quarter of 2021 was a $6.9 million positive fair market value adjustment to mortgage servicing rights, which compared to a $2.1 million positive fair market value adjustment for the fourth quarter of 2020.

At March 31, 2021, the mortgage servicing rights asset was valued at $96.2 million, an increase of 37% compared to March 31, 2020 and an increase of 16% compared to December 31, 2020. These increases were driven by higher loan balances of mortgages serviced and higher interest rates that impacted fair market value adjustments in the first quarter of 2021. The value of mortgage servicing rights generally increases in rising interest rate environments and declines in falling interest rate environments.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense of $30.1 million for the first quarter of 2021 increased $7.8 million, or 35%, compared to the first quarter of 2020 and increased $2.6 million, or 10%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2020.

The 35% increase in noninterest expense compared to the first quarter of 2020 was due primarily to a $7.0 million, or 49%, increase in salaries and employee benefits to support higher loan production volumes and a $1.4 million, or 117%, increase in loan expenses. The efficiency ratio of 26.0% for the first quarter of 2021 compared to 38.3% for the first quarter of 2020.

The 10% increase in noninterest expense compared to the fourth quarter of 2020 was primarily due to a $4.7 million, or 28%, increase in salaries and employee benefits to support higher loan production volumes. The efficiency ratio of 26.0% for the first quarter of 2021 compared to 24.5% for the fourth quarter of 2020.

Segments

For the first quarter of 2021, net income for Banking increased 190% from to the first quarter of 2020, reflecting higher net interest income and loan servicing fees that reflected a positive fair market value adjustment of $4.7 million on single-family mortgage servicing rights during the first quarter of 2021, compared to no adjustments in the first quarter of 2020. Net income for this segment increased 40% from the fourth quarter of 2020, reflecting higher net interest income and a positive fair market value adjustment of $4.7 million on mortgage servicing rights during the first quarter of 2021 compared to a negative adjustment of $0.5 million during the fourth quarter of 2020.

For the first quarter of 2021, net income for Mortgage Warehousing increased 135% compared to the first quarter of 2020, reflecting significant growth in net interest income from higher loan volume. Compared to the fourth quarter of 2020, net income for this segment decreased 10%, as warehouse lines of credit and loans held for sale declined, consistent with industry volumes.

For the first quarter of 2021, net income for Multi-family Mortgage Banking increased 122% compared with the first quarter of 2020, primarily due to higher noninterest income from gain on sale of loans and loan servicing fees that reflected a positive fair market value adjustment of $2.1 million on mortgage servicing rights in the first quarter of 2021 compared to a negative fair market value adjustment of $6.5 million in the first quarter of 2020. Compared to the fourth quarter of 2020, net income for this segment decreased 16%, reflecting higher salaries and employee benefits to support higher loan production volume, an increase in gain on sale, and a positive fair market value adjustment of $2.1 million on mortgage servicing rights in the first quarter of 2021 compared to a positive fair market value adjustment of $2.7 million in the first quarter of 2020.

About Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in Carmel, Indiana operating multiple lines of business, including Federal Housing Administration ("FHA") multi-family housing and healthcare facility financing and servicing; mortgage warehouse financing; retail and correspondent residential mortgage banking; agricultural lending; and traditional community banking. Merchants Bancorp, with $9.7 billion in assets and $8.1 billion in deposits as of March 31, 2021, conducts its business primarily through its direct and indirect subsidiaries, Merchants Bank of Indiana, Merchants Capital Corp., Farmers-Merchants Bank of Illinois, Merchants Capital Servicing, LLC, and Merchants Mortgage, a division of Merchants Bank of Indiana. For more information and financial data, please visit Merchants' Investor Relations page at investors.merchantsbancorp.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements which reflect management's current views with respect to, among other things, future events and financial performance. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as "may," "might," "should," "could," "predict," "potential," "believe," "expect," "continue," "will," "anticipate," "seek," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "projection," "goal," "target," "outlook," "aim," "would," "annualized" and "outlook," or the negative version of those words or other comparable words or phrases of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about the industry, management's beliefs and certain assumptions made by management, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and beyond our control, such as the potential impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. Accordingly, management cautions that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, assumptions, estimates and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, actual results may prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. A number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements, including the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, such as the severity, magnitude, duration and businesses' and governments' responses thereto, on the Company's operations and personnel, and on activity and demand across its businesses, and other factors identified in "Risk Factors" or "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and other periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements presented herein are made only as of the date of this press release, and we do not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise.

Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (In thousands, except share data)

























March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,



2021

2020

2020

2020

2020 Assets



















Cash and due from banks

$ 12,003

$ 10,063

$ 9,276

$ 13,830

$ 8,168 Interest-earning demand accounts

257,436

169,665

419,926

389,357

559,914 Cash and cash equivalents

269,439

179,728

429,202

403,187

568,082 Securities purchased under agreements to resell

6,544

6,580

6,616

6,651

6,685 Mortgage loans in process of securitization

432,063

338,733

374,721

518,788

465,157 Available for sale securities

241,691

269,802

278,861

259,656

339,053 Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) stock

70,656

70,656

70,656

53,224

46,156 Loans held for sale (includes $57,998, $40,044, $41,418,

$42,000 and $18,938, respectively, at fair value)

2,749,662

3,070,154

3,319,619

3,877,769

2,796,008 Loans receivable, net of allowance for loan losses of

$29,091, $27,500, $23,436, $20,497 and $18,883,

respectively

5,710,291

5,507,926

4,857,554

4,133,315

3,501,770 Premises and equipment, net

31,261

29,761

29,261

29,362

29,415 Mortgage servicing rights

96,215

82,604

75,772

72,889

69,978 Interest receivable

22,111

21,770

19,130

18,574

18,139 Goodwill

15,845

15,845

15,845

15,845

15,845 Intangible assets, net

2,136

2,283

2,657

3,038

3,419 Other assets and receivables

57,346

49,533

50,581

47,102

48,691 Total assets

$ 9,705,260

$ 9,645,375

$ 9,530,475

$ 9,439,400

$ 7,908,398 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity



















Liabilities



















Deposits



















Noninterest-bearing

$ 818,621

$ 853,648

$ 666,081

$ 601,265

$ 327,805 Interest-bearing

7,244,560

6,554,418

6,418,566

6,307,363

6,394,900 Total deposits

8,063,181

7,408,066

7,084,647

6,908,628

6,722,705 Borrowings

545,160

1,348,256

1,618,201

1,761,113

444,567 Deferred and current tax liabilities, net

41,610

20,405

22,405

21,020

25,013 Other liabilities

44,054

58,027

48,087

40,441

43,144 Total liabilities

8,694,005

8,834,754

8,773,340

8,731,202

7,235,429 Commitments and Contingencies



















Shareholders' Equity



















Common stock, without par value



















Authorized - 50,000,000 shares



















Issued and outstanding - 28,782,139 shares, 28,747,083

shares, 28,745,614 shares, 28,745,614 shares and

28,742,484 shares, respectively

136,474

135,857

136,103

135,949

135,746 Preferred stock, without par value - 5,000,000 total shares

authorized



















8% Preferred stock - $1,000 per share liquidation

preference



















Authorized - 50,000 shares



















Issued and outstanding - 41,625 shares

41,581

41,581

41,581

41,581

41,581 7% Series A Preferred stock - $25 per share liquidation

preference



















Authorized - 3,500,000 shares



















Issued and outstanding - 2,081,800 shares

50,221

50,221

50,221

50,221

50,221 6% Series B Preferred stock - $1,000 per share liquidation

preference



















Authorized - 125,000 shares



















Issued and outstanding - 125,000 shares (equivalent to

5,000,000 depositary shares)

120,844

120,844

120,844

120,844

120,844 6% Series C Preferred stock - $1,000 per share liquidation

preference



















Authorized - 200,000 shares



















Issued and outstanding - 150,000 shares at March 31,

2021 (equivalent to 6,000,000 depositary shares)

144,925

—

—

—

— Retained earnings

516,961

461,744

407,979

358,895

323,651 Accumulated other comprehensive income

249

374

407

708

926 Total shareholders' equity

1,011,255

810,621

757,135

708,198

672,969 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 9,705,260

$ 9,645,375

$ 9,530,475

$ 9,439,400

$ 7,908,398

Consolidated Statement of Income (Unaudited) (In thousands, except share data)























Three Months Ended



March 31,

December 31,

March 31,



2021

2020

2020 Interest Income













Loans

$ 75,517

$ 74,515

$ 53,564 Mortgage loans in process of securitization



3,136



2,542



2,796 Investment securities:

















Available for sale - taxable



354



422



1,322 Available for sale - tax exempt



11



11



37 Federal Home Loan Bank stock



384



341



239 Other



147



80



2,459 Total interest income



79,549



77,911



60,417 Interest Expense

















Deposits



6,100



7,106



20,630 Borrowed funds



1,486



1,568



1,434 Total interest expense



7,586



8,674



22,064 Net Interest Income



71,963



69,237



38,353 Provision for loan losses



1,663



4,114



2,998 Net Interest Income After Provision for Loan Losses



70,300



65,123



35,355 Noninterest Income

















Gain on sale of loans



28,620



28,830



21,166 Loan servicing fees, net



7,951



3,069



(5,824) Mortgage warehouse fees



4,116



5,926



2,746 Other income



3,249



4,901



1,814 Total noninterest income



43,936



42,726



19,902 Noninterest Expense

















Salaries and employee benefits



21,274



16,565



14,240 Loan expenses



2,523



2,938



1,164 Occupancy and equipment



1,627



1,438



1,492 Professional fees



422



1,657



569 Deposit insurance expense



671



759



1,786 Technology expense



937



832



610 Other expense



2,630



3,276



2,432 Total noninterest expense



30,084



27,465



22,293 Income Before Income Taxes



84,152



80,384



32,964 Provision for income taxes



22,169



20,598



8,381 Net Income

$ 61,983

$ 59,786

$ 24,583 Dividends on preferred stock



(3,757)



(3,618)



(3,618) Net Income Allocated to Common Shareholders



58,226



56,168



20,965 Basic Earnings Per Share

$ 2.02

$ 1.95

$ 0.73 Diluted Earnings Per Share

$ 2.02

$ 1.95

$ 0.73 Weighted-Average Shares Outstanding

















Basic



28,772,092



28,745,767



28,734,632 Diluted



28,850,414



28,812,009



28,759,412

Key Operating Results (Unaudited) ($ in thousands, except share data)





















Three Months Ended





March 31,

December 31,

March 31,





2021

2020

2020















Noninterest expense



$ 30,084

$ 27,465

$ 22,293















Net interest income (before provision for losses)



71,963

69,237

38,353 Noninterest income



43,936

42,726

19,902 Total income



$ 115,899

$ 111,963

$ 58,255















Efficiency ratio



25.96%

24.53%

38.27%































Average assets



$ 9,952,911

$ 9,317,570

$ 6,604,394 Net income



$ 61,983

$ 59,786

$ 24,583 Return on average assets before annualizing



0.62%

0.64%

0.37% Annualization factor



4.00

4.00

4.00 Return on average assets



2.49%

2.57%

1.49%















Return on average tangible common shareholders' equity (1)

38.32%

40.64%

19.19%















Tangible book value per common share (1)



$ 22.09

$ 20.17

$ 15.35















Tangible common shareholders' equity/tangible assets (1)



6.56%

6.02%

5.59%















(1) Non-GAAP financial measure - see "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures"























(1) Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures Certain non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to management and investors that is supplementary to the

company's financial condition, results of operations and cash flows computed in accordance with GAAP; however, they do

have a number of limitations. As such, the reader should not view these disclosures as a substitute for results determined in

accordance with GAAP, and they are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP financial measures that other companies use.

A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures is below. Net Income Available to Common Shareholders

excludes preferred stock. Tangible common equity is calculated by excluding the balance of goodwill and other intangible

assets and preferred stock from the calculation of total assets. Tangible Assets is calculated by excluding the balance of

goodwill and intangible assets. Tangible book value per share is calculated by dividing tangible common equity by the number

of shares outstanding.





















Three Months Ended





March 31,

December 31,

March 31,





2021

2020

2020















Net income



$ 61,983

$ 59,786

$ 24,583 Less: preferred stock dividends



(3,757)

(3,618)

(3,618) Net income available to common shareholders



$ 58,226

$ 56,168

$ 20,965















Average shareholders' equity



$ 852,900

$ 783,837

$ 669,169 Less: average goodwill & intangibles



(18,057)

(18,334)

(19,483) Less: average preferred stock



(227,115)

(212,646)

(212,646) Tangible common shareholders' equity



$ 607,728

$ 552,857

$ 437,040















Annualization factor



4.00

4.00

4.00 Return on average tangible common shareholders' equity



38.32%

40.64%

19.19%































Total equity



$ 1,011,255

$ 810,621

$ 672,969 Less: goodwill and intangibles



(17,981)

(18,128)

(19,264) Less: preferred stock



(357,571)

(212,646)

(212,646) Tangible common shareholders' equity



$ 635,703

$ 579,847

$ 441,059















Assets



$ 9,705,260

$ 9,645,375

$ 7,908,398 Less: goodwill and intangibles



(17,981)

(18,128)

(19,264) Tangible assets



$ 9,687,279

$ 9,627,247

$ 7,889,134















Ending common shares



28,782,139

28,747,083

28,742,484















Tangible book value per common share



$ 22.09

$ 20.17

$ 15.35 Tangible common shareholders' equity/tangible assets



6.56%

6.02%

5.59%

Merchants Bancorp Average Balance Analysis ($ in thousands) (Unaudited)

























Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2021

December 31, 2020

March 31, 2020

Average

Yield/

Average

Yield/

Average

Yield/

Balance Interest Rate

Balance Interest Rate

Balance Interest Rate Assets:













































Interest-bearing deposits, and other $ 610,884 $ 531 0.35%

$ 328,635 $ 421 0.51%

$ 777,820 $ 2,698 1.40% Securities available for sale - taxable 267,428 354 0.54%

276,358 422 0.61%

293,964 1,322 1.81% Securities available for sale - tax exempt 1,366 11 3.27%

1,368 11 3.20%

5,305 37 2.81% Mortgage loans in process of securitization 500,234 3,136 2.54%

397,237 2,542 2.55%

349,746 2,796 3.22% Loans and loans held for sale 8,379,227 75,517 3.66%

8,141,559 74,515 3.64%

5,012,324 53,564 4.30% Total interest-earning assets 9,759,139 79,549 3.31%

9,145,157 77,911 3.39%

6,439,159 60,417 3.77% Allowance for loan losses (28,308)





(24,684)





(15,841)



Noninterest-earning assets 222,080





197,097





181,076



























Total assets $ 9,952,911





$ 9,317,570





$ 6,604,394



















































Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity:













































Interest-bearing checking 4,806,665 1,210 0.10%

4,301,607 1,256 0.12%

2,064,967 6,891 1.34% Savings deposits 192,196 37 0.08%

185,515 41 0.09%

163,154 58 0.14% Money market 2,065,218 3,738 0.73%

1,734,321 4,312 0.99%

1,143,249 4,575 1.61% Certificates of deposit 416,426 1,115 1.09%

616,493 1,497 0.97%

1,964,622 9,106 1.86% Total interest-bearing deposits 7,480,505 6,100 0.33%

6,837,936 7,106 0.41%

5,335,992 20,630 1.55%























Borrowings 810,856 1,486 0.74%

990,707 1,568 0.63%

289,263 1,434 1.99% Total interest-bearing liabilities 8,291,361 7,586 0.37%

7,828,643 8,674 0.44%

5,625,255 22,064 1.58%























Noninterest-bearing deposits 740,807





634,231





235,020



Noninterest-bearing liabilities 67,843





70,858





74,950



























Total liabilities 9,100,011





8,533,732





5,935,225



























Shareholders' equity 852,900





783,837





669,169



























Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 9,952,911





$ 9,317,569





$ 6,604,394



























Net interest income

$ 71,963





$ 69,237





$ 38,353

























Net interest spread



2.93%





2.95%





2.19%























Net interest-earning assets $ 1,467,778





$ 1,316,514





$ 813,904



























Net interest margin



2.99%





3.01%





2.40%























Average interest-earning assets to average

interest-bearing liabilities



117.70%





116.82%





114.47%

Supplemental Results (Unaudited) ($ in thousands)



























Net Income









Three Months Ended









March 31,

December 31,

March 31,









2021

2020

2020

Segment

















Multi-family Mortgage Banking





$ 11,961

$ 14,231

$ 5,399

Mortgage Warehousing





29,183

32,387

12,437

Banking





23,025

16,389

7,950

Other





(2,186)

(3,221)

(1,203)

Total





$ 61,983

$ 59,786

$ 24,583

















































Total Assets









March 31,

December 31,

March 31,









2021

2020

2020

Segment

















Multi-family Mortgage Banking





$ 219,954

$ 210,714

$ 180,772

Mortgage Warehousing





4,383,759

4,893,513

4,362,423

Banking





5,010,799

4,498,880

3,323,750

Other





90,748

42,268

41,453

Total





$ 9,705,260

$ 9,645,375

$ 7,908,398

















































Gain on Sale of Loans









Three Months Ended









March 31,

December 31,

March 31,









2021

2020

2020

Loan Type

















Multi-family





$ 22,836

$ 17,070

$ 18,852

Single-family





4,213

10,902

2,074

Small Business Association (SBA)





1,571

858

240

Total





$ 28,620

$ 28,830

$ 21,166

















































Loans Receivable and Loans Held for Sale









March 31,

December 31,

March 31,









2021

2020

2020





















Mortgage warehouse lines of credit



$ 1,334,548

$ 1,605,745

$ 1,083,776

Residential real estate





731,334

678,848

421,978

Multi-family and healthcare financing



3,206,633

2,749,020

1,435,206

Commercial and commercial real estate

357,682

387,294

468,668

Agricultural production and real estate



96,108

101,268

92,498

Consumer and margin loans





13,077

13,251

18,527









5,739,382

5,535,426

3,520,653

Less: Allowance for loan losses





29,091

27,500

18,883

Loans receivable





$ 5,710,291

$ 5,507,926

$ 3,501,770





















Loans held for sale





2,749,662

3,070,154

2,796,008

Total loans, net of allowance





$ 8,459,953

$ 8,578,080

$ 6,297,778



