Merchants Bancorp Reports Record Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2019 Results

CARMEL, Ind., Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Merchants Bancorp (the "Company" or "Merchants") (Nasdaq: MBIN), parent company of Merchants Bank of Indiana, today reported fourth quarter 2019 net income of $30.1 million, or $0.92 per common share. This compared to $15.4 million, or $0.51 per common share, in the fourth quarter of 2018 and $20.3 million, or $0.60 per common share, in the third quarter of 2019.

The 95% increase in net income for the fourth quarter 2019 compared to the fourth quarter of 2018 was primarily driven by a 56% increase in net interest income that reflected significant growth in mortgage warehouse loans, and a 31% increase in gain on sale of loans from significantly higher growth in multi-family loans.

The 48% increase in net income for the fourth quarter 2019 compared to the third quarter of 2019 was primarily driven by an 85% increase in gain on sale of loans from the multi-family business as well as a 15% increase in net interest income that benefited from 10% higher average loan balances and a 9 basis point increase in net interest margin.

"On many fronts, 2019 was an exceptional year at Merchants for record-setting results, as we grew total assets by 64%, raised over $171 million in net new capital, grew net income by 23%, and grew earnings per common share by 14%, compared to 2018. The robust increases were fueled by significant growth in mortgage warehouse and multi-family loans, while we also maintained our reputation for high credit quality metrics and conservatively managed our expenses. We continue to demonstrate that our business model, with its complementary portfolio of businesses, allows us to operate profitably across various interest rate environments and sets us apart from many of our peers," said Michael F. Petrie, Chairman and CEO of Merchants. "As we move into 2020 with a top-notch team in place, I am optimistic that our model will continue to meet customer and community needs, which will lead us to achieve our growth and profit goals that will provide enhanced shareholder value," added Petrie.

Total Assets

Total assets of $6.4 billion at December 31, 2019 increased $2.5 billion, or 64%, compared to $3.9 billion at December 31, 2018 and increased $34.7 million, or 1%, compared to September 30, 2019.

The increase compared to December 31, 2018 was primarily due to growth in loans held for sale and net loans receivable, which increased a combined total of $2.2 billion. The increase reflected the significant loan growth generated from mortgage warehouse business, primarily resulting from lower interest rates that increased the origination volume and refinancing in the single-family mortgage market, as well as higher loan volume generated in multi-family business.

Return on average assets was 1.81% for the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to 1.61% for the fourth quarter of 2018 and 1.35% for the third quarter of 2019.

Asset Quality

The allowance for loan losses of $15.8 million at December 31, 2019 increased $3.1 million compared to December 31, 2018 and increased $2.1 million compared to September 30, 2019, primarily reflecting increases associated with loan growth. Non-performing loans were $4.7 million, or 0.15% of total loans at December 31, 2019, compared to $2.4 million, or 0.12% of total loans at December 31, 2018 and compared to $6.1 million, or 0.22% of total loans at September 30, 2019.

Total Deposits

Total deposits of $5.5 billion at December 31, 2019 increased $2.2 billion, or 70%, compared to December 31, 2018 and decreased $21.6 million, compared to September 30, 2019.

The 70% increase in deposits compared to December 31, 2018 was primarily due to higher brokered certificates of deposits to support the significant growth in loans and to match their expected duration. Total brokered deposits increased $1.2 billion, to $2.2 billion at December 31, 2019 from $988.2 million at December 31, 2018. Brokered deposits represented 39% of total deposits at December 31, 2019 compared to 31% of total deposits at December 31, 2018.

The modest decrease in deposits compared to September 30, 2019 was primarily due to the reduced need for brokered certificates of deposits, matching the decrease in loans held for sale. Total brokered deposits of $2.2 billion at December 31, 2019 decreased $108.0 million from $2.3 billion at September 30, 2019. Brokered deposits represented 39% of total deposits at December 31, 2019 compared to 41% of total deposits at September 30, 2019.

The Company increased its borrowing capacity, with unused lines of credit increasing from $634.6 million at September 30, 2019 to $1.5 billion at December 31, 2019. This increase in liquidity further enhances the ability to effectively manage interest expense and assets levels in the future.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income of $37.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 increased $13.5 million, or 56%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2018 and increased $5.0 million, or 15%, compared to the third quarter of 2019.

The 56% increase in net interest income compared to the fourth quarter of 2018 reflected significantly higher loan growth that offset lower margins. The interest rate spread of 2.07% for the fourth quarter of 2019 decreased 21 basis points compared to 2.28% in the fourth quarter of 2018. The net interest margin of 2.31% for the fourth quarter of 2019 declined 29 basis points compared to 2.60% for the fourth quarter of 2018. The decline in net interest margin compared to the fourth quarter of 2018 reflected the flattening and inversion of the yield curve, and reflects the shift in business mix to a higher concentration of warehouse loans that typically are funded for a shorter duration and earn interest based on longer term rates. Profitability in this business, which also includes fees classified as noninterest income, made the most significant contribution to net income for the fourth quarter of 2019.

The 15% increase in net interest income compared to the third quarter of 2019 reflected an interest rate spread of 2.07% that increased 9 basis points compared to 1.98% in the third quarter of 2019. The net interest margin of 2.31% for the fourth quarter of 2019 also increased 9 basis points compared to 2.22% for the third quarter of 2019.

Interest Income

Interest income of $63.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 increased $24.0 million, or 60%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2018 and increased $4.0 million, or 7%, compared to the third quarter of 2019. The increases for both periods were primarily due to loan growth.

The 60% increase in interest income compared to the fourth quarter of 2018 reflected a $2.5 billion, or 89%, increase in the average balance of loans, including loans held for sale, which reached $5.2 billion for the fourth quarter of 2019. The average yield on loans and loans held for sale of 4.35% for the fourth quarter of 2019 decreased 58 basis points compared to 4.93% for the fourth quarter of 2018. The decline in average yields reflected the higher concentration of warehouse loans for the fourth quarter of 2019.

The 7% increase in interest income compared to the third quarter of 2019 reflected a $463.8 million, or 10%, increase in the average balance of loans, including loans held for sale, which reached $5.2 billion for the fourth quarter of 2019. The average yield on loans and loans held for sale of 4.35% for the fourth quarter of 2019 decreased 9 basis points compared to 4.44% for the third quarter of 2019.

Interest Expense

Total interest expense of $26.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2019 increased $10.5 million, or 67%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2018 and decreased $1.0 million, or 4%, compared to the third quarter of 2019. Interest expense on deposits of $25.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2019 increased $11.3 million, or 82%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2018 and decreased $1.0 million, or 4%, compared to the third quarter of 2019.

The 82% increase in interest expense on deposits compared to the fourth quarter of 2018 was primarily due to the higher volume of custodial interest-bearing checking and brokered certificates of deposits. The average balance of interest-bearing deposits of $5.6 billion for the fourth quarter of 2019 increased $2.6 billion, or 85%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2018. The average cost of interest-bearing deposits was 1.78% for the fourth quarter of 2019, which was a 3 basis point decrease compared to 1.81% for the fourth quarter of 2018.

The 4% decrease in interest expense on deposits compared to the third quarter of 2019 was primarily due to lower costs of deposits. The average cost of interest-bearing deposits was 1.78% for the fourth quarter of 2019, which was a 24 basis point decrease compared to 2.02% in the third quarter of 2019. The average balance of interest-bearing deposits of $5.6 billion for the fourth quarter of 2019 increased $466.9 million, or 9%, compared to the third quarter of 2019.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income of $22.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2019 increased $8.0 million, or 54%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2018 and increased $11.9 million, or 109%, compared to the third quarter of 2019.

The 54% increase in noninterest income compared to the fourth quarter of 2018 was primarily due to a $3.6 million increase in gain on sale of loans and a $2.0 million increase in mortgage warehouse fees, reflecting the significant loan growth for these lines of business. Included in noninterest income for the fourth quarter of 2019 was a $1.1 million positive fair market value adjustment in mortgage servicing rights, which compared to a $436,000 positive fair market value adjustment for the fourth quarter of 2018.

The 109% increase in noninterest income compared to the third quarter of 2019 was primarily due to a $7.0 million, or 85%, increase in gain on sale of loans, and a $3.6 million increase in loan servicing fees. Included in loan servicing fees for the fourth quarter of 2019 was a $1.1 million positive fair market value adjustment in mortgage servicing rights, which compared to a $1.5 million negative fair market value adjustment for the fourth quarter of 2018.

At December 31, 2019, the mortgage servicing rights asset was valued at $74.4 million, a decrease of 4% compared to December 31, 2018 and an increase of 3% compared to September 30, 2019. The value of mortgage servicing rights generally declines in falling interest rate environments and increases in rising interest rate environments.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense of $18.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2019 increased $2.7 million, or 16%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2018 and increased $3.3 million, or 21%, compared to the third quarter of 2019.

The 16% increase in noninterest expense compared to the fourth quarter of 2018 was due primarily to a $1.1 million, or 410%, increase in deposit insurance related to the growth in deposits and assets and a $1.1 million increase in occupancy and equipment costs associated with the Company's move to its new corporate headquarters. The efficiency ratio of 31.2% for the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to 41.6% for the fourth quarter of 2018.

The 21% increase in noninterest expense compared to the third quarter of 2019 was primarily due to a $1.3 million, or 14%, increase in salaries and employee benefits and a $799,000, or 80%, increase in occupancy and equipment costs associated with the company's move to its new corporate headquarters. The increase in salaries and employee benefits was primarily due to the addition of new employees to support business growth, along with higher commission expense associated with higher loan growth during the fourth quarter of 2019. The efficiency ratio of 31.2% for the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to 35.7% for the third quarter of 2019.

Segments

For the fourth quarter of 2019, net income for Mortgage Warehousing increased 177% compared to the fourth quarter of 2018 and increased 25% compared to the third quarter of 2019, primarily reflecting significant growth in net interest income during both periods.

For the fourth quarter of 2019, net income for Multi-family Mortgage Banking increased 117% compared with the fourth quarter of 2018 and increased 273% compared to the third quarter of 2019. The increases reflected higher gains on sale of loans for both periods. The comparative performance was impacted by fair market value adjustments to mortgage servicing rights. The fourth quarter of 2019 included a positive fair market value adjustment of $1.1 million, which compared to a positive fair value adjustment of $436,000 for the fourth quarter of 2018 and a negative fair market value adjustment of $1.5 million for the third quarter of 2019.

For the fourth quarter of 2019, net income for Banking increased 5% compared to the fourth quarter of 2018 and decreased 8% compared to the third quarter of 2019, reflecting higher deposit insurance expense.

About Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in Carmel, Indiana operating multiple lines of business, including Federal Housing Administration ("FHA") multi-family housing and healthcare facility financing and servicing; mortgage warehouse financing; retail and correspondent residential mortgage banking; agricultural lending; and traditional community banking. Merchants Bancorp, with $6.4 billion in assets and $5.5 billion in deposits as of December 31, 2019, conducts its business through its direct and indirect subsidiaries, Merchants Bank of Indiana, Merchants Capital Corp., Farmers-Merchants Bank of Illinois, Merchants Capital Servicing, LLC, and Merchants Mortgage, a division of Merchants Bank of Indiana. For more information and financial data, please visit Merchants' Investor Relations page at investors.merchantsbankofindiana.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements which reflect our current views with respect to, among other things, future events and our financial performance. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as "may," "might," "should," "could," "predict," "potential," "believe," "expect," "continue," "will," "anticipate," "seek," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "projection," "goal," "target," "outlook," "aim," "would," "annualized" and "outlook," or the negative version of those words or other comparable words or phrases of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about our industry, management's beliefs and certain assumptions made by management, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and beyond our control. Accordingly, we caution that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, assumptions, estimates and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, actual results may prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. A number of important factors could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements, including those factors identified in "Risk Factors" or "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and other periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements presented herein are made only as of the date of this press release, and we do not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise.

Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (In thousands, except share data)

























December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,



2019

2019

2019

2019

2018 Assets



















Cash and due from banks

$ 13,909

$ 15,614

$ 15,176

$ 19,554

$ 25,855 Interest-earning demand accounts

492,800

349,362

445,713

293,897

310,669 Cash and cash equivalents

506,709

364,976

460,889

313,451

336,524 Securities purchased under agreements to resell

6,723

6,760

6,798

6,838

6,875 Trading securities

269,891

227,914

101,514

129,914

163,419 Available for sale securities

290,243

308,673

261,485

296,669

331,071 Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) stock

20,369

18,808

18,820

18,880

7,974 Loans held for sale (includes $19,592, $23,357, $9,592, $6,307, and $11,886 respectively, at fair value)

2,093,789

2,498,538

1,918,118

882,071

832,455 Loans receivable, net of allowance for loan losses of $15,842, $13,705, $12,604, $13,356, and $12,704, respectively

3,012,468

2,742,088

2,347,906

2,168,256

2,045,423 Premises and equipment, net

29,274

29,211

26,580

21,078

15,136 Mortgage servicing rights

74,387

71,989

74,550

76,249

77,844 Interest receivable

18,359

18,780

17,415

14,365

13,827 Goodwill

15,845

15,574

15,574

17,144

17,477 Intangible assets, net

3,799

4,182

4,567

3,381

3,542 Other assets and receivables

30,072

29,693

33,174

28,429

32,596 Total assets

$ 6,371,928

$ 6,337,186

$ 5,287,390

$ 3,976,725

$ 3,884,163 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity



















Liabilities



















Deposits



















Noninterest-bearing

$ 272,037

$ 198,843

$ 192,521

$ 128,029

$ 182,879 Interest-bearing

5,206,038

5,300,806

4,463,469

2,992,998

3,048,207 Total deposits

5,478,075

5,499,649

4,655,990

3,121,027

3,231,086 Borrowings

181,439

159,673

62,225

338,031

195,453





















Deferred and current tax liabilities, net

16,917

15,347

16,716

18,274

15,444 Other liabilities

41,769

33,078

37,446

21,562

20,943 Total liabilities

5,718,200

5,707,747

4,772,377

3,498,894

3,462,926 Commitments and Contingencies



















Shareholders' Equity



















Common stock, without par value



















Authorized - 50,000,000 shares



















Issued and outstanding - 28,706,438 shares, 28,706,438 shares, 28,706,438 shares, 28,704,163 shares, and 28,694,036 shares, respectively

135,640

135,507

135,374

135,190

135,057 Preferred stock, without par value - 5,000,000 total shares authorized



















8% Preferred stock - $1,000 per share liquidation preference



















Authorized - 50,000 shares



















Issued and outstanding - 41,625 shares

41,581

41,581

41,581

41,581

41,581 7% Series A Preferred stock - $25 per share liquidation preference



















Authorized - 3,500,000 shares



















Issued and outstanding - 2,081,800 shares, 2,081,800 shares, 2,955,800 shares, and 2,000,000 shares, respectively

50,221

50,245

72,095

48,269

— 6% Series B Preferred stock - $1,000 per share liquidation preference



















Authorized - 125,000 shares



















Issued and outstanding - 125,000 shares and 125,000 shares, respectively (both equivalent to 5,000,000 depositary shares)

120,844

120,863

—

—

— Retained earnings

304,984

280,551

265,323

252,637

244,909 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

458

692

640

154

(310) Total shareholders' equity

653,728

629,439

515,013

477,831

421,237 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 6,371,928

$ 6,337,186

$ 5,287,390

$ 3,976,725

$ 3,884,163

Consolidated Statement of Income (Unaudited) (In thousands, except share data)



































Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended



December 31,

September 30,

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,



2019

2019

2018

2019

2018 Interest Income



























Loans

$ 56,829

$ 52,779

$ 33,999

$ 186,428

$ 119,457 Investment securities:





























Trading



2,256



1,422



1,235



6,690



5,012 Available for sale - taxable



1,576



1,604



1,740



6,208



6,448 Available for sale - tax exempt



55



68



—



272



— Federal Home Loan Bank stock



190



262



88



932



385 Other



2,893



3,626



2,763



11,465



9,261 Total interest income



63,799



59,761



39,825



211,995



140,563 Interest Expense





























Deposits



25,051



26,039



13,789



84,661



42,216 Borrowed funds



1,127



1,098



1,861



5,036



8,376 Total interest expense



26,178



27,137



15,650



89,697



50,592 Net Interest Income



37,621



32,624



24,175



122,298



89,971 Provision for loan losses



1,993



1,193



1,608



3,940



4,629 Net Interest Income After Provision for Loan Losses

35,628



31,431



22,567



118,358



85,342 Noninterest Income





























Gain on sale of loans



15,352



8,312



11,718



35,411



39,266 Loan servicing fees, net



2,200



(1,410)



1,657



(1,118)



5,741 Mortgage warehouse fees



2,555



2,699



602



7,145



2,550 Gains/(losses) on sale of investments available for sale (1)

352



—



—



476



— Other income



2,244



1,251



758



5,175



2,028 Total noninterest income



22,703



10,852



14,735



47,089



49,585 Noninterest Expense





























Salaries and employee benefits



10,422



9,139



10,643



38,093



32,240 Loan expenses



1,007



1,248



1,109



4,534



4,621 Occupancy and equipment



1,793



994



726



4,609



2,788 Professional fees



826



508



830



2,326



2,585 Deposit insurance expense



1,393



859



273



2,747



1,024 Technology expense



848



674



548



2,623



1,544 Other expense



2,547



2,100



2,052



8,381



6,098 Total noninterest expense



18,836



15,522



16,181



63,313



50,900 Income Before Income Taxes



39,495



26,761



21,121



102,134



84,027 Provision for income taxes (2)



9,434



6,502



5,699



24,805



21,153 Net Income

$ 30,061

$ 20,259

$ 15,422

$ 77,329

$ 62,874 Dividends on preferred stock



(3,618)



(3,022)



(832)



(9,216)



(3,330) Net Income Allocated to Common Shareholders

26,443



17,237



14,590



68,113



59,544 Basic Earnings Per Share

$ 0.92

$ 0.60

$ 0.51

$ 2.37

$ 2.08 Diluted Earnings Per Share

$ 0.92

$ 0.60

$ 0.51

$ 2.37

$ 2.07 Weighted-Average Shares Outstanding





























Basic



28,706,438



28,706,438



28,694,036



28,705,125



28,692,955 Diluted



28,754,078



28,744,953



28,727,822



28,745,707



28,724,419































(1) Includes $352, $0, $0, $476, and $0, respectively, related to accumulated other comprehensive earnings reclassifications. (2) Includes $(86), $0, $0, $(117) and $0, respectively, related to income tax (expense)/benefit for reclassification items.

Key Operating Results (Unaudited) ($ in thousands)





























Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended





December 31,

September 30,

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,





2019

2019

2018

2019

2018























Noninterest expense



18,836

15,522

16,181

63,313

50,900























Net interest income (before provision for losses)



37,621

32,624

24,175

122,298

89,971 Noninterest income



22,703

10,852

14,735

47,089

49,585 Total income



60,324

43,476

38,910

169,387

139,556























Efficiency ratio



31.22%

35.70%

41.59%

37.38%

36.47%















































Average assets



6,639,736

6,009,840

3,839,594

5,262,300

3,680,934 Net income



30,061

20,259

15,422

77,329

62,874 Return on average assets before annualizing



0.45%

0.34%

0.40%

1.47%

1.71% Annualization factor



4.00

4.00

4.00

1.00

1.00 Return on average assets



1.81%

1.35%

1.61%

1.47%

1.71%























Return on average tangible common shareholders' equity (1) 25.65%

18.17%

16.24%

17.56%

17.23%























Tangible book value per common share (1)



$ 14.68

$ 13.83

$ 12.50

$ 14.68

$ 12.50























Tangible common shareholders' equity/tangible assets (1) 6.63%

6.28%

9.28%

6.63%

9.28%























(1) Non-GAAP financial measure - see "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures"







































(1) Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Certain non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to management and investors that is supplementary to the company's financial condition, results of operations and cash flows computed in accordance with GAAP; however, they do have a number of limitations. As such, the reader should not view these disclosures as a substitute for results determined in accordance with GAAP, and they are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP financial measures that other companies use. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures is below. Net Income Available to Common Shareholders excludes preferred stock. Tangible common equity is calculated by excluding the balance of goodwill and other intangible assets and preferred stock from the calculation of total assets. Tangible Assets is calculated by excluding the balance of goodwill and intangible assets. Tangible book value per share is calculated by dividing tangible common equity by the number of shares outstanding.





























Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended





December 31,

September 30,

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,





2019

2019

2018

2019

2018























Net income



30,061

20,259

15,422

77,329

62,874 Less: preferred stock dividends



(3,618)

(3,022)

(832)

(9,216)

(3,330) Net income available to common shareholders



26,443

17,237

14,590

68,113

59,544























Average shareholders' equity



644,588

567,732

417,072

537,946

396,350 Less: average goodwill & intangibles



(19,607)

(20,005)

(16,127)

(20,243)

(9,265) Less: average preferred stock



(212,675)

(168,266)

(41,581)

(129,881)

(41,581) Average tangible common shareholders' equity



412,306

379,461

359,364

387,822

345,504























Annualization factor



4.00

4.00

4.00

1.00

1.00 Return on average tangible common shareholders' equity 25.65%

18.17%

16.24%

17.56%

17.23%















































Total equity



653,728

629,439

421,237

653,728

421,237 Less: goodwill and intangibles



(19,644)

(19,756)

(21,019)

(19,644)

(21,019) Less: preferred stock



(212,646)

(212,689)

(41,581)

(212,646)

(41,581) Tangible common shareholders' equity



421,438

396,994

358,637

421,438

358,637























Assets



6,371,928

6,337,186

3,884,163

6,371,928

3,884,163 Less: goodwill and intangibles



(19,644)

(19,756)

(21,019)

(19,644)

(21,019) Tangible assets



6,352,284

6,317,430

3,863,144

6,352,284

3,863,144























Ending common shares



28,706,438

28,706,438

28,694,036

28,706,438

28,694,036























Tangible book value per common share



$ 14.68

$ 13.83

$ 12.50

$ 14.68

$ 12.50 Tangible common shareholders' equity/tangible assets 6.63%

6.28%

9.28%

6.63%

9.28%

Merchants Bancorp Average Balance Analysis ($ in thousands) (Unaudited)

























Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

December 31, 2019

September 30, 2019

December 31, 2018

Average

Yield/

Average

Yield/

Average

Yield/

Balance Interest Rate

Balance Interest Rate

Balance Interest Rate Assets:













































Interest-bearing deposits, and other $ 702,706 $ 3,083 1.74%

$ 670,399 $ 3,888 2.30%

$ 490,189 $ 2,851 2.31% Securities available for sale - taxable 288,935 1,576 2.16%

278,314 1,604 2.29%

331,613 1,740 2.08% Securities available for sale - tax exempt 7,527 55 2.90%

9,032 68 2.99%

- - - Trading securities 286,712 2,256 3.12%

162,915 1,422 3.46%

125,582 1,235 3.90% Loans and loans held for sale 5,182,530 56,829 4.35%

4,718,771 52,779 4.44%

2,736,228 33,999 4.93% Total interest-earning assets 6,468,410 63,799 3.91%

5,839,431 59,761 4.06%

3,683,612 39,825 4.29% Allowance for loan losses (14,126)





(12,990)





(11,495)



Noninterest-earning assets 185,452





183,399





167,477



























Total assets $ 6,639,736





$ 6,009,840





$ 3,839,594



















































Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity:













































Interest-bearing checking 1,971,710 7,652 1.54%

1,951,613 9,253 1.88%

1,335,051 6,122 1.82% Savings deposits 154,997 76 0.19%

152,509 85 0.22%

159,724 100 0.25% Money market 1,000,971 4,339 1.72%

977,228 4,698 1.91%

904,838 4,234 1.86% Certificates of deposit 2,453,211 12,984 2.10%

2,032,619 12,003 2.34%

617,659 3,333 2.14% Total interest-bearing deposits 5,580,889 25,051 1.78%

5,113,969 26,039 2.02%

3,017,272 13,789 1.81%























Borrowings 69,556 1,127 6.43%

59,585 1,098 7.31%

74,072 1,861 9.97% Total interest-bearing liabilities 5,650,445 26,178 1.84%

5,173,554 27,137 2.08%

3,091,344 15,650 2.01%























Noninterest-bearing deposits 278,447





198,832





293,197



Noninterest-bearing liabilities 66,256





69,722





37,981



























Total liabilities 5,995,148





5,442,108





3,422,522



























Shareholders' equity 644,588





567,732





417,072



























Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 6,639,736





$ 6,009,840





$ 3,839,594



























Net interest income

$ 37,621





$ 32,624





$ 24,175

























Net interest spread



2.07%





1.98%





2.28%























Net interest-earning assets $ 817,965





$ 665,877





$ 592,268



























Net interest margin



2.31%





2.22%





2.60%























Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities



114.48%





112.87%





119.16%

Segment Results (Unaudited) ($ in thousands)







































































Net Income

Net Income







Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

Total Assets



December 31,

September 30,

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,

September 30,

December 31,



2019

2019

2018

2019

2018

2019

2019

2018 Segment































Multi-family Mortgage Banking $ 10,217

$ 2,741

$ 4,698

$ 14,763

$ 19,810

$ 188,866

$ 169,283

$ 166,102 Mortgage Warehousing

13,690

10,924

4,942

34,766

21,000

3,124,684

3,529,267

1,430,776 Banking

7,028

7,649

6,703

31,854

26,269

3,018,568

2,596,313

2,256,687 Other

(874)

(1,055)

(921)

(4,054)

(4,205)

39,810

42,323

30,598 Total

$ 30,061

$ 20,259

$ 15,422

$ 77,329

$ 62,874

$ 6,371,928

$ 6,337,186

$ 3,884,163

