Merchants Bancorp Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results

CARMEL, Ind., July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Merchants Bancorp (the "Company" or "Merchants") (Nasdaq: MBIN), parent company of Merchants Bank of Indiana, today reported second quarter 2019 net income of $16.4 million, or $0.51 per common share compared with $15.7 million, or $0.52 per common share in the second quarter of 2018.

"We have continued to deliver on our strategy to effectively deploy capital, which resulted in 36% asset growth since the beginning of the year and a 1.41% return on average assets during the second quarter," said Michael Petrie, Chairman and CEO of Merchants. "These results demonstrate the success of our unique business model across various interest rate environments, and our team remains focused on providing customers with the innovative products and services that position us well for continued success in the marketplace," added Petrie.

Total Assets

Total assets increased $1.4 billion, or 36%, to $5.3 billion at June 30, 2019 compared with $3.9 billion at December 31, 2018. The increase was due to an increase of $1.4 billion in total net loans receivable and loans held for sale. Return on average assets was 1.41% for the three months ended June 30, 2019 compared with 1.70% for the three months ended June 30, 2018.

Loans receivable before allowance for loan losses increased $302.4 million, or 15%, to $2.4 billion at June 30, 2019 compared with $2.1 billion at December 31, 2018. This increase was primarily a result of growth in mortgage warehouse lines of credit, as well as multi-family and healthcare financing. Loans held for sale increased $1.1 billion, or 130%, to $1.9 billion at June 30, 2019 compared to $832.5 million at December 31, 2018. This increase was due to the significant loan growth generated from the mortgage warehouse business, resulting from lower interest rates that increased the origination volume in the single-family mortgage market.

Asset Quality

The allowance for loan losses of $12.6 million remained relatively unchanged at June 30, 2019 compared with $12.7 million at December 31, 2018, reflecting increases for loan growth that were offset by improvement in loss expectations for the multi-family loan portfolio based on historical loss experience. Non-performing loans were $3.8 million, or 0.16% of total loans at June 30, 2019 compared with $2.4 million, or 0.12% of total loans at December 31, 2018.

Total Deposits

Total deposits increased 44%, to $4.7 billion at June 30, 2019 compared with $3.2 billion at December 31, 2018. The increase was primarily due to higher brokered certificates of deposits to support the significant growth in loans and to match their expected duration. Total brokered deposits increased $1.0 billion, to $2.0 billion at June 30, 2019 from $988.2 million at December 31, 2018, representing 43% of total deposits at June 30, 2019 compared with 31% at December 31, 2018.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income increased $5.7 million, or 26%, to $27.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019 compared to the three months ended June 30, 2018. The increase was primarily due to the growth in loans and loans held for sale and a 19 basis point increase in the interest rate spread, to 2.22%, for the three months ended June 30, 2019, from 2.03% for the three months ended June 30, 2018. The net interest margin decreased 2 basis points to 2.49% for the three months ended June 30, 2019, from 2.51% for the three months ended June 30, 2018.

Interest Income

Interest income increased $14.6 million, or 43%, to $48.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019 compared with $34.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2018. This increase was primarily due to loan growth. The average balance of loans, including loans held for sale, during the three months ended June 30, 2019, increased by $1.1 billion, or 46%, to $3.6 billion compared with $2.5 billion for the three months ended June 30, 2018. The average yield on loans increased 4 basis points, to 4.75%, for the three months ended June 30, 2019 compared with 4.71% for the three months ended June 30, 2018.

Interest Expense

Total interest expense increased $8.9 million, or 75%, to $20.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019 compared with the three months ended June 30, 2018. Interest expense on deposits increased $9.6 million, or 99%, to $19.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019 compared with the three months ended June 30, 2018. The increase in the cost of deposits was primarily due to the higher volume of interest-bearing checking and certificates of deposits, as well as the overall increase in interest rates since last year. There was a 51 basis point increase in the average cost of interest-bearing deposits, to 2.04%, for the three months ended June 30, 2019 compared with 1.53% for the same period in 2018, and an increase in the average balance of interest-bearing deposits of $1.3 billion, or 49%, to $3.8 billion for the three months ended June 30, 2019.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income decreased $1.8 million, or 15%, to $9.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019 compared with the three months ended June 30, 2018. The decrease was due to a $4.1 million decrease in loan servicing fees, which reflected a $2.9 million negative fair market value adjustment in mortgage servicing rights during the three months ended June 30, 2019 compared with a $1.8 million positive fair market adjustment in mortgage servicing rights for the same period in 2018. At June 30, 2019, the mortgage servicing rights asset was valued at $74.6 million, a decrease of 4% compared to December 31, 2018 and a decrease of 2% compared to March 31, 2019.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense increased $3.9 million, or 33%, to $15.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019 compared with $12.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2018. The increase was due primarily to a $2.7 million, or 37%, increase in salaries and employee benefits. The increase in salaries and employee benefits was due primarily to an increase in the number of employees resulting from business growth and acquisitions during the fourth quarter of 2018. The efficiency ratio was 42.1% in the second quarter of 2019 compared with 35.5% for the second quarter of 2018.

Income Taxes

Income tax expense increased $142,000, or 3%, to $5.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019 compared with the three months ended June 30, 2018. The increase was due primarily to a 4% increase in pre-tax income over the same period. The effective tax rate was 24.5% for the three months ended June 30, 2019 compared with 24.9% for the three months ended June 30, 2018.

Segments

For the three months ended June 30, 2019, net income increased 30% for Banking, increased 9% for Mortgage Warehousing, and decreased 47% for Multi-family Mortgage Banking compared with the three months ended June 30, 2018.

About Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in Carmel, Indiana operating multiple lines of business, including Federal Housing Administration ("FHA") multi-family housing and healthcare facility financing and servicing; mortgage warehouse financing; retail and correspondent residential mortgage banking; agricultural lending; and traditional community banking. Merchants Bancorp, with $5.3 billion in assets and $4.7 billion in deposits as of June 30, 2019, conducts its business through its direct and indirect subsidiaries, Merchants Bank of Indiana, Merchants Capital Corp., Farmers-Merchants Bank of Illinois, Merchants Capital Servicing, LLC, and Merchants Mortgage, a division of Merchants Bank of Indiana. For more information and financial data, please visit Merchants' Investor Relations page at investors.merchantsbankofindiana.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements which reflect our current views with respect to, among other things, future events and our financial performance. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as "may," "might," "should," "could," "predict," "potential," "believe," "expect," "continue," "will," "anticipate," "seek," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "projection," "goal," "target," "outlook," "aim," "would," "annualized" and "outlook," or the negative version of those words or other comparable words or phrases of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about our industry, management's beliefs and certain assumptions made by management, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and beyond our control. Accordingly, we caution that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, assumptions, estimates and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, actual results may prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. A number of important factors could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements, including those factors identified in "Risk Factors" or "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and other periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements presented herein are made only as of the date of this press release, and we do not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise.

Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (In thousands, except share data)













June 30,

December 31,



2019

2018 Assets







Cash and due from banks

$ 15,176

$ 25,855 Interest-earning demand accounts

445,713

310,669 Cash and cash equivalents

460,889

336,524 Securities purchased under agreements to resell

6,798

6,875 Trading securities

101,514

163,419 Available for sale securities

261,485

331,071 Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) stock

18,820

7,974 Loans held for sale (includes $9,592 and $11,886, respectively at fair value) 1,918,118

832,455 Loans receivable, net of allowance for loan losses of $12,604 and $12,704, respectively 2,347,906

2,045,423 Premises and equipment, net

26,580

15,136 Mortgage servicing rights

74,550

77,844 Interest receivable

17,415

13,827 Goodwill

15,574

17,477 Intangible assets, net

4,567

3,542 Other assets and receivables

33,174

32,596 Total assets

$ 5,287,390

$ 3,884,163 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity







Liabilities







Deposits







Noninterest-bearing

$ 192,521

$ 182,879 Interest-bearing

4,463,469

3,048,207 Total deposits

4,655,990

3,231,086 Borrowings

62,225

195,453 Other liabilities

54,162

36,387 Total liabilities

4,772,377

3,462,926 Commitments and Contingencies







Shareholders' Equity







Common stock, without par value







Authorized - 50,000,000 shares







Issued and outstanding - 28,706,438 shares at June 30, 2018 and 28,694,036 shares at December 31, 2018 135,374

135,057 Preferred stock, without par value - 5,000,000 total shares authorized







8% Preferred stock - $1,000 per share liquidation preference







Authorized - 50,000 shares







Issued and outstanding - 41,625 shares

41,581

41,581 7% Series A Preferred stock - $25 per share liquidation preference







Authorized - 3,500,000 shares







Issued and outstanding - 2,955,800 shares

72,095

— Retained earnings

265,323

244,909 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

640

(310) Total shareholders' equity

515,013

421,237 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 5,287,390

$ 3,884,163











Consolidated Statement of Income (Unaudited) (In thousands, except share data)





























Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



June 30,

June 30,



2019

2018

2019

2018 Interest Income























Loans

$ 42,365

$ 28,790

$ 76,820

$ 53,402 Investment securities:























Trading



1,967



1,489



3,012



2,478 Available for sale - taxable



1,477



1,625



3,028



3,167 Available for sale - tax exempt



53



—



149



— Federal Home Loan Bank stock



257



81



480



210 Other



2,642



2,138



4,946



3,904 Total interest income



48,761



34,123



88,435



63,161 Interest Expense























Deposits



19,344



9,741



33,571



16,757 Borrowed funds



1,495



2,176



2,811



4,090 Total interest expense



20,839



11,917



36,382



20,847 Net Interest Income



27,922



22,206



52,053



42,314 Provision for loan losses



105



998



754



2,404 Net Interest Income After Provision for Loan Losses



27,817



21,208



51,299



39,910 Noninterest Income























Gain on sale of loans



9,104



7,831



11,747



18,723 Loan servicing fees, net



(1,561)



2,555



(1,908)



2,233 Mortgage warehouse fees



1,138



684



1,891



1,170 Gains/(losses) on sale of investments available for sale (includes $(3), $0, $124, and $0, respectively, related to accumulated other comprehensive earnings reclassifications)

(3)



—



124



— Other income



1,192



560



1,680



817 Total noninterest income



9,870



11,630



13,534



22,943 Noninterest Expense























Salaries and employee benefits



9,965



7,268



18,532



13,755 Loan expenses



1,345



1,302



2,279



2,258 Occupancy and equipment



946



761



1,822



1,326 Professional fees



453



677



992



1,165 Deposit insurance expense



218



236



495



482 Technology expense



629



293



1,101



584 Other expense



2,364



1,463



3,734



2,700 Total noninterest expense



15,920



12,000



28,955



22,270 Income Before Income Taxes



21,767



20,838



35,878



40,583 Provision for income taxes (includes $1, $0, $(31) and $0, respectively, related to income tax (expense)/benefit for reclassification items)

5,328



5,186



8,869



9,870 Net Income

$ 16,439

$ 15,652

$ 27,009

$ 30,713 Dividends on preferred stock



(1,743)



(832)



(2,576)



(1,665) Net Income Allocated to Common Shareholders



14,696



14,820



24,433



29,048 Basic Earnings Per Share

$ 0.51

$ 0.52

$ 0.85

$ 1.01 Diluted Earnings Per Share

$ 0.51

$ 0.52

$ 0.85

$ 1.01 Weighted-Average Shares Outstanding























Basic



28,705,313



28,692,749



28,703,790



28,691,857 Diluted



28,746,297



28,720,805



28,741,877



28,715,687



























Key Operating Results (Unaudited) ($ in thousands)





























Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended





June 30,

March 31,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,





2019

2019

2018

2019

2018























Noninterest expense 15,920

13,035

12,000

28,955

22,270























Net interest income (before provision for losses) 27,922

24,131

22,206

52,053

42,314 Noninterest income 9,870

3,664

11,630

13,534

22,943 Total income



37,792

27,795

33,836

65,587

65,257























Efficiency ratio 42.13%

46.90%

35.47%

44.15%

34.13%















































Average assets 4,661,138

3,697,945

3,684,225

4,182,203

3,525,080 Net income



16,439

10,570

15,652

27,009

30,713 Return on average assets before annualizing 0.35%

0.29%

0.42%

0.65%

0.87% Annualization factor 4.00

4.00

4.00

2.00

2.00 Return on average assets 1.41%

1.14%

1.70%

1.29%

1.74%























Return on average tangible common shareholders' equity (1) 15.38%

10.67%

17.41%

13.08%

17.41%























Tangible book value per common share (1) $ 13.28

$ 12.80

$ 11.99

$ 13.28

$ 11.99























Tangible common shareholders' equity/tangible assets (1) 7.24%

9.29%

9.11%

7.24%

9.11%























(1) Non-GAAP financial measure - see "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures"





























(1) Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Certain non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to management and investors that is supplementary to the company's financial condition, results of operations and cash flows computed in accordance with GAAP; however, they do have a number of limitations. As such, the reader should not view these disclosures as a substitute for results determined in accordance with GAAP, and they are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP financial measures that other companies use. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures is below. Net Income Available to Common Shareholders excludes preferred stock. Tangible common equity is calculated by excluding the balance of goodwill and other intangible assets and preferred stock from the calculation of total assets. Tangible Assets is calculated by excluding the balance of goodwill and intangible assets. Tangible book value per share is calculated by dividing tangible common equity by the number of shares outstanding.





























Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended





June 30,

March 31,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,





2019

2019

2018

2019

2018























Net income



16,439

10,570

15,652

27,009

30,713 Less: preferred stock dividends (1,743)

(833)

(832)

(2,576)

(1,665) Net income available to common shareholders 14,696

9,737

14,820

24,433

29,048























Average shareholders' equity 495,789

429,230

389,069

462,694

382,415 Less: average goodwill & intangibles (20,396)

(20,982)

(7,031)

(20,688)

(7,128) Less: average preferred stock (93,108)

(43,190)

(41,581)

(68,287)

(41,581) Average tangible common shareholders' equity 382,285

365,058

340,457

373,719

333,706























Annualization factor 4.00

4.00

4.00

2.00

2.00 Return on average tangible common shareholders' equity 15.38%

10.67%

17.41%

13.08%

17.41%















































Total equity 515,013

477,831

392,919

515,013

392,919 Less: goodwill and intangibles (20,141)

(20,525)

(7,208)

(20,141)

(7,208) Less: preferred stock (113,676)

(89,850)

(41,581)

(113,676)

(41,581) Tangible common shareholders' equity 381,196

367,456

344,130

381,196

344,130























Assets



5,287,390

3,976,725

3,786,682

5,287,390

3,786,682 Less: goodwill and intangibles (20,141)

(20,525)

(7,208)

(20,141)

(7,208) Tangible assets 5,267,249

3,956,200

3,779,474

5,267,249

3,779,474























Ending common shares 28,706,438

28,704,163

28,694,036

28,706,438

28,694,036























Tangible book value per common share $ 13.28

$ 12.80

$ 11.99

$ 13.28

$ 11.99 Tangible common shareholders' equity/tangible assets 7.24%

9.29%

9.11%

7.24%

9.11%

























Merchants Bancorp Average Balance Analysis ($ in thousands) (Unaudited)

























Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

June 30, 2019

March 31, 2019

June 30, 2018

Average

Yield/

Average

Yield/

Average

Yield/

Balance Int. Rate

Balance Int. Rate

Balance Int. Rate Assets:













































Interest-bearing deposits, and other $ 440,502 $ 2,899 2.64%

$ 369,736 $ 2,527 2.77%

$ 517,594 $ 2,219 1.72% Securities available for sale - taxable 266,950 1,477 2.22%

292,500 1,551 2.15%

407,896 1,625 1.60% Securities available for sale - tax exempt 9,052 53 2.35%

12,460 96 3.12%

- - - Trading securities 194,411 1,967 4.06%

109,423 1,045 3.87%

175,876 1,489 3.40% Loans and loans held for sale 3,580,620 42,365 4.75%

2,746,562 34,455 5.09%

2,451,061 28,790 4.71% Total interest-earning assets 4,491,535 48,761 4.35%

3,530,681 39,674 4.56%

3,552,427 34,123 3.85% Allowance for loan losses (13,466)





(12,704)





(9,986)



Noninterest-earning assets 183,069





179,968





141,784



























Total assets $ 4,661,138





$ 3,697,945





$ 3,684,225



















































Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity:













































Interest-bearing checking 1,527,971 7,567 1.99%

1,314,733 6,434 1.98%

783,798 3,285 1.68% Savings deposits 144,315 81 0.23%

147,534 80 0.22%

264,343 190 0.29% Money market 959,296 4,725 1.98%

892,806 4,208 1.91%

796,217 3,265 1.64% Certificates of deposit 1,174,106 6,971 2.38%

618,646 3,505 2.30%

708,525 3,001 1.70% Total interest-bearing deposits 3,805,688 19,344 2.04%

2,973,719 14,227 1.94%

2,552,883 9,741 1.53%























Borrowings 117,647 1,495 5.10%

88,353 1,316 6.04%

69,430 2,176 12.57% Total interest-bearing liabilities 3,923,335 20,839 2.13%

3,062,072 15,543 2.06%

2,622,313 11,917 1.82%























Noninterest-bearing deposits 194,530





155,218





643,334



Noninterest-bearing liabilities 47,484





51,425





29,509



























Total liabilities 4,165,349





3,268,715





3,295,156



























Shareholders' equity 495,789





429,230





389,069



























Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 4,661,138





$ 3,697,945





$ 3,684,225



























Net interest income

$ 27,922





$ 24,131





$ 22,206

























Net interest spread



2.22%





2.50%





2.03%























Net interest-earning assets $ 568,200





$ 468,609





$ 930,114



























Net interest margin



2.49%





2.77%





2.51%























Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities



114.48%





115.30%





135.47%

























Segment Results (Unaudited) ($ in thousands)







































































Net Income

Net Income













Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



Total Assets







June 30,

June 30,



June 30,

December 31,







2019

2018

2019

2018



2019

2018 Segment





























Multi-family Mortgage Banking $ 2,517

$ 4,765

$ 1,805

$ 10,249



$ 164,990

$ 166,102 Mortgage Warehousing 6,320

5,774

10,152

10,404



2,661,836

1,430,776 Banking





8,408

6,485

17,177

12,465



2,412,026

2,256,687 Other





(806)

(1,372)

(2,125)

(2,405)



48,538

30,598 Total





$ 16,439

$ 15,652

$ 27,009

$ 30,713



$ 5,287,390

$ 3,884,163

































