Merchants Bancorp Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results

News provided by

Merchants Bancorp

27 Jul, 2023, 16:05 ET

  • Second quarter 2023 net income of $65.3 million increased 21% compared to second quarter of 2022 and increased 19% compared to the first quarter 2023.
  • Second quarter 2023 diluted earnings per common share of $1.31 increased 18% compared to the second quarter of 2022 and increased 22% compared to the first quarter of 2023.
  • During the second quarter 2023, the Company recorded a $13.0 million tax benefit related to tax refunds and changes to its state tax apportionment calculations, which was offset by credit events that totaled approximately $14.8 million, primarily for the impact of a multi-family loan charge-off, an increase in specific reserves for a healthcare customer, and changes to qualitative factors and forecasted loss rates.
  • Total assets of $15.9 billion increased 11% compared to March 31, 2023, and increased 26% compared to December 31, 2022.
  • As of June 30, 2023, the Company had $5.3 billion, or 34% of total assets, in unused borrowing capacity with the Federal Home Loan Bank and the Federal Reserve Discount window, based on available collateral.
  • The Company's most liquid assets are in unrestricted cash, short-term investments, including interest-bearing demand deposits, mortgage loans in process of securitization, loans held for sale, and warehouse lines of credit included in loans receivable.  Taken together, with unused borrowing capacity, these totaled $10.2 billion, or 64%, of the $15.9 billion in total assets as of June 30, 2023.
  • Uninsured deposits totaled approximately $2 billion as of June 30, 2023, representing less than 20% of total deposits.
  • Loans receivable of $9.9 billion, net of allowance for credit losses on loans, increased $1.3 billion, or 15%, compared to March 31, 2023, and increased $2.4 billion, or 33%, compared to December 31, 2022.
  • Efficiency ratio was 32.7% in the second quarter of 2023 compared to 29.6% in the second quarter of 2022 and 30.3% in the first quarter of 2023.
  • Tangible book value per common share of $24.14 increased 23% compared to $19.70 in the second quarter of 2022 and increased 6% compared to $22.88 in the first quarter of 2023.

CARMEL, Ind., July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Merchants Bancorp (the "Company" or "Merchants") (Nasdaq: MBIN), parent company of Merchants Bank of Indiana, today reported second quarter 2023 net income of $65.3 million, or diluted earnings per common share of $1.31. This compared to $53.9 million, or diluted earnings per common share of $1.11 in the second quarter of 2022, and compared to $55.0 million, or diluted earnings per common share of $1.07 in the first quarter of 2023.

"We have continued to garner accolades for our performance and were honored to be named this month by American Banker Magazine as the #1 top-performing bank with assets between $10-50 billion.  Our results in the second quarter reflected that ongoing strength as we delivered profitable loan growth and our noninterest income gained momentum from diverse sources.  We have effectively managed our expenses and capital during this time of economic uncertainty, while maintaining an expense ratio of 32.7%, a return on average assets of 1.78%, and increasing tangible book value to $24.14 per share," said Michael F. Petrie, Chairman and CEO of Merchants. 

Michael J. Dunlap, President and Chief Operating Officer of Merchants, added, "Our liquidity remains strong, with unused borrowing capacity that increased to $5.3 billion during the quarter, which positions us well to execute our plans for future growth.  Our relationship-focused teams are working hard every day to meet the needs of our loyal customers and improve communities across the country."  

Net income of $65.3 million for the second quarter 2023 increased by $11.4 million, or 21%, compared to the second quarter of 2022, driven by:

  • a $33.6 million, or 47%, increase in net interest income,
  • a $14.8 million, or 82%, decrease in the Provision for Income Tax, reflecting a $13.0 million tax benefit related to tax refunds and changes to its state tax apportionment calculations described in the Provision for Income Tax section,
  • a $16.4 million, or 264%, increase in provision for credit losses, primarily due to credit events that totaled approximately $14.8 million for the impact of a multi-family loan charge-off, an increase in specific reserves for a healthcare customer, and changes to qualitative factors and forecasted loss rates, described in the Asset Quality section,
  • an $11.4 million, 34%, increase in noninterest expense, and
  • a $10.2 million, or 47%, decrease in gain on sale of loans.

Net income of $65.3 million for the second quarter 2023 increased by $10.3 million, or 19%, compared to the first quarter of 2023, primarily driven by:

  • a $15.6 million, or 109%, increase in noninterest income reflecting higher gain on sale of loans, loan servicing fees and syndication and asset management fees,
  • a $15.1 million, or 82%, decrease in the Provision for Income Tax, reflecting a $13.0 million tax benefit related to tax refunds and changes to its state tax apportionment calculations described in the Provision for Income Tax section,
  • a $4.9 million, or 5%, increase in net interest income,
  • a $15.7 million, or 229%, increase in provision for credit losses, primarily due to credit events that totaled approximately $14.8 million for the impact of a multi-family loan charge-off, an increase in specific reserves for a healthcare customer, and changes to qualitative factors and forecasted loss rates, described in the Asset Quality section, and
  • a $9.5 million, 27%, increase in noninterest expense.

Total Assets
Total assets of $15.9 billion at June 30, 2023 increased $1.6 billion, or 11%, compared to March 31, 2023, and increased $3.3 billion, or 26%, compared to December 31, 2022.  Increases compared to both periods were primarily due to significant growth in the mortgage warehouse, multi-family and healthcare loan portfolios. 

Return on average assets was 1.78% for the second quarter of 2023 compared to 2.20% for the second quarter of 2022 and 1.71% for the first quarter of 2023.

Asset Quality
The allowance for credit losses on loans of $63.0 million as of June 30, 2023 increased $11.1 million, or 22%, compared to March 31, 2023 and increased $19.0 million, or 43%, compared to December 31, 2022.  The increases were primarily due to the following:

  • replenishment of $8.2 million related to the charge-off of a loan in the multi-family portfolio,
  • a $2.0 million increase in net specific reserves, primarily related to a loan in the healthcare portfolio,  
  • a $4.6 million increase related to changes in qualitative factors and forecasted loss rates to reflect changes in industry conditions, such as the impact of higher interest rates, and
  • loan growth in the period.  

The increases to the allowance for credit losses were partially offset by charge-offs of $9.5 million during the second quarter of 2023, which compared to no charge-offs in the first quarter of 2023 and $47 thousand of charge-offs in the second quarter of 2022.

Non-performing loans were $68.4 million, or 0.69%, of loans receivable as of June 30, 2023, compared to 0.76% at March 31, 2023, and 0.36% at December 31, 2022.  The increase in non-performing loans compared to both periods was primarily due to 3 customers.

Securities Available for Sale 
Total securities available for sale of $648.0 million as of June 30, 2023 decreased $31.5 million, or 5%, compared to March 31, 2023, and increased $324.7 million, or 100%, compared to December 31, 2022.

As of June 30, 2023, Accumulated Other Comprehensive Losses ("AOCL") of $7.0 million, related to securities available for sale, decreased $0.7 million, or 9%, compared to March 31, 2023, and decreased $3.5 million, or 33%, compared to December 31, 2022.  The $7.0 million of AOCL as of June 30, 2023 represented less than 1% of total equity and less than 1% of total investment securities.

Total Deposits
Total deposits of $13.1 billion at June 30, 2023 increased $1.7 billion, or 15%, compared to March 31, 2023, and increased $3.0 billion, or 30%, compared to December 31, 2022. The increase for both periods was primarily due to an increase in brokered certificates of deposit.

Total brokered deposits of $4.8 billion at June 30, 2023 increased $1.0 billion, or 27%, from March 31, 2023 and increased $2.0 billion, or 72%, from December 31, 2022.   Brokered deposits represented 36% of total deposits at June 30, 2023 compared to 33% of total deposits at March 31, 2023 and 27% of total deposits at December 31, 2022.  As of June 30, 2023, brokered certificates of deposit had a weighted average remaining duration of 51 days.

The Company continues to offer new products, such as adjustable-rate certificates of deposits, to minimize interest rate risks by aligning the rate and short duration characteristics of its deposit and loan portfolios.  Additionally, the Company has offered its insured cash sweep program since 2018, which extends FDIC protection up to $100 million.  This program has contributed to the Company's low level of uninsured deposits, which were below 20% of total deposits as of June 30, 2023.

Liquidity
Cash balances of $377.3 million as of June 30, 2023 increased by $7.7 million compared to March 31, 2023 and increased by $151.1 million compared to December 31, 2022.  The Company continues to have significant borrowing capacity, with unused lines of credit totaling $5.3 billion as of June 30, 2023 compared to $4.0 billion at March 31, 2023 and $3.1 billion at December 31, 2022. 

This liquidity enhances the ability to effectively manage interest expense and asset levels in the future. Additionally, the Company's business model is designed to continuously sell a significant portion of its loans, which provides flexibility in managing its liquidity.

Comparison of Operating Results for the Three Months Ended

June 30, 2023 and 2022

Net Interest Income of $105.6 million increased $33.6 million, or 47%, compared to $72.0 million, reflecting higher yields and average balances on loans and loans held for sale, and new balances of securities held to maturity, which were partially offset by higher interest rates on deposits and higher average rates on borrowings, primarily related to the credit linked notes issued by the Company during the first quarter of 2023.

  • Interest rate spread of 2.41% decreased 49 basis points compared to 2.90%.
  • Net interest margin of 2.97% decreased 6 basis points compared to 3.03%.

Interest Income of $258.1 million increased $168.8 million, or 189%, compared to $89.3 million, reflecting an increase in both yields and average balances of loans and loans held for sale, as well as new balances in securities held to maturity. 

  • Average balances of $12.0 billion for loans and loans held for sale increased 38% compared to $8.6 billion.
  • Average yield on loans and loans held for sale of 7.67% increased 368 basis points compared to 3.99%.

Interest Expense of $152.5 million increased 784% compared to $17.2 million.  Interest expense on deposits of $137.8 million increased $123.0 million, or 833%, compared $14.8 million, primarily reflecting higher rates on certificates of deposit, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts, as well as higher average rates on borrowings, primarily related to the credit linked notes issued by the Company during the first quarter of 2023.

  • Average balances of $12.0 billion for interest-bearing deposits increased 63% compared to $7.4 billion.
  • Average interest rates of 4.60% for interest-bearing deposits increased 379 basis points compared to 0.81%.

Provision for Credit Losses of $22.6 million increased $16.4 million compared to $6.2 million, primarily reflecting the impact of charge-offs, an increase in specific reserves, changes to qualitative and loss factors, as well as loan growth described in the Asset Quality section above.

Noninterest Income of $29.9 million decreased $9.3 million, or 24%, compared to $39.2 million, primarily due to a $10.2 million, or 47%, decrease in gain on sale of loans.  

  • The decrease in gain on sale of loans was associated with a business mix shift in multi-family lending, from volumes sold in the secondary market towards those maintained on the balance sheet.
  • Loan servicing fees included a $3.4 million positive fair market value adjustment to servicing rights, with a $1.3 million positive adjustment in the Banking segment and a $2.1 million positive adjustment in the Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment.  This compared to a $7.7 million positive fair market value adjustment to mortgage servicing rights, of which $1.1 million was in the Banking segment and $6.6 million was in the Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment.

Noninterest Expense of $44.3 million increased $11.4 million, or 34%, compared to $33.0 million, primarily due to increases in salaries and employee benefits, deposit insurance expense, and professional fees.

  • The efficiency ratio of 32.7% increased 307 basis points compared to 29.6%.

Provision for Income Taxes of $3.3 million decreased $14.8 million compared to $18.1 million, reflecting a $13.0 million tax benefit related to tax refunds and changes to state tax apportionment calculations.  

During the second quarter of 2023, the Company received an advisory letter it requested from the State of Indiana related to certain state tax apportionment provisions in the Indiana Financial Institution Tax Code and Regulations. The advisory letter provided guidance related to the methodology used to determine and source the receipts in the state of Indiana for the Company's mortgage origination and warehousing service lines. In effect, the guidance provided the Company the ability to revise its state income tax apportionment calculation to reduce its Indiana tax and related deferred tax liabilities. As such, the Company will amend several of its state returns and request the respective refunds.  Additionally, the change in methodology is expected to result in a 1.0% to 1.5% reduction in the Company's overall effective tax rate in the future.

Comparison of Operating Results for the Three Months Ended

June 30, 2023 and March 31, 2023

Net Interest Income of $105.6 million increased $4.9 million, or 5%, compared to $100.7 million, reflecting higher average balances and yields on loans and loans held for sale, which were partially offset by higher interest rates and average balances on deposits and borrowings.

  • Interest rate spread of 2.41% decreased 35 basis points compared to 2.76%.
  • Net interest margin of 2.97% decreased 30 basis points compared to 3.27%.

Interest Income of $258.1 million increased $46.8 million, or 22%, compared to $211.3 million, reflecting an increase in average balances and yields on loans and loans held for sale.

  • Average balances of $12.0 billion for loans and loans held for sale increased 13%, compared to $10.6 billion.
  • Average yield on loans and loans held for sale of 7.67% increased 42 basis points compared to 7.25%.

Interest Expense of $152.5 million increased $41.9 million, or 38%, compared to $110.6 million.  Interest expense on deposits of $137.8 million increased $33.4 million, or 32%, compared to $104.4 million, primarily due to higher average balances and interest rates on certificates of deposit and interest-bearing checking, accounts, as well as higher average rates on borrowings, primarily related to the credit linked notes issued by the Company during the first quarter of 2023.  

  • Average balances of $12.0 billion for interest-bearing deposits increased 15% compared to $10.5 billion.
  • Average interest rates of 4.60% for interest-bearing deposits increased 55 basis points compared to 4.05%.

Provision for Credit Losses of $22.6 million increased $15.7 million compared to $6.9 million, primarily reflecting the impact of charge-offs, an increase in specific reserves, changes to qualitative and loss factors, as well as loan growth described in the Asset Quality section above.

Noninterest Income of $29.9 million increased $15.6 million, or 109%, compared $14.3 million, primarily due to a $6.3 million, or 265%, increase in loan servicing fees, a $4.6 million, or 69%, increase in gain on sale of loans, and a $2.7 million, or 221% increase in syndication and asset management fees.

  • Loan servicing fees included a $3.4 million positive fair market value adjustment to servicing rights, with a $1.3 million positive adjustment in the Banking segment and a $2.1 million positive adjustment in the Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment.  This compared to a $2.9 million negative fair market value adjustment to servicing rights, with a $0.7 million negative adjustment in the Banking segment and a $2.2 million negative adjustment in the Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment.

Noninterest Expense of $44.3 million increased $9.5 million, or 27%, compared to $34.8 million, primarily due to increases in salaries and employee benefits, deposit insurance expense and professional fees.

  • The efficiency ratio of 32.7% increased 246 basis points compared to 30.3%.

Provision for Income Taxes of $3.3 million decreased $15.1 million compared to $18.4 million, reflecting the $13.0 million tax benefit related to the tax refunds and changes to state tax apportionment calculations described in the Comparison of Operating Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 and March 31, 2023 section above.

About Merchants Bancorp
Ranked as a top performing U.S. public bank by S&P Global Market Intelligence, Merchants Bancorp is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in Carmel, Indiana operating multiple segments, including Multi-family Mortgage Banking that primarily offers multi-family housing and healthcare facility financing and servicing. Through this segment it also serves as a syndicator of low-income housing tax credit and debt funds; Mortgage Warehousing that offers mortgage warehouse financing, commercial loans, and deposit services; and Banking that offers retail and correspondent residential mortgage banking, agricultural lending, and traditional community banking.  Merchants Bancorp, with $15.9 billion in assets and $13.1 billion in deposits as of June 30, 2023, conducts its business primarily through its direct and indirect subsidiaries, Merchants Bank of Indiana, Merchants Capital Corp., Merchants Capital Investments, LLC, Merchants Capital Servicing, LLC, Merchants Asset Management, LLC, Farmers-Merchants Bank of Illinois, and Merchants Mortgage, a division of Merchants Bank of Indiana. For more information and financial data, please visit Merchants' Investor Relations page at investors.merchantsbancorp.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements which reflect management's current views with respect to, among other things, future events and financial performance. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as "may," "might," "should," "could," "predict," "potential," "believe," "expect," "continue," "will," "anticipate," "seek," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "projection," "goal," "target," "outlook," "aim," "would," "annualized" and "outlook," or the negative version of those words or other comparable words or phrases of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about the industry, management's beliefs and certain assumptions made by management, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and beyond our control. Accordingly, management cautions that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, assumptions, estimates and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, actual results may prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.  A number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements, including the impacts of factors identified in "Risk Factors" or "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and other periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.  Any forward-looking statements presented herein are made only as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share data)













June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,


2023

2023

2022

2022

2022

Assets









Cash and due from banks

$              15,390

$              19,002

$              22,170

$              13,796

$              10,714

Interest-earning demand accounts

361,920

350,584

203,994

310,165

247,432

Cash and cash equivalents

377,310

369,586

226,164

323,961

258,146

Securities purchased under agreements to resell

3,412

3,438

3,464

3,497

3,520

Mortgage loans in process of securitization

298,907

197,074

154,194

137,448

323,046

Securities available for sale

648,003

679,518

323,337

322,069

336,814

Securities held to maturity (includes $1,058,590, $1,106,582,
$1,118,966, $1,005,487 and $0 at fair value, respectively)

1,062,017

1,104,835

1,119,078

1,005,487

Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) stock

39,130

39,130

39,130

39,130

39,130

Loans held for sale (includes $82,931, $85,516, $82,192, $68,785
and $41,991 at fair value, respectively)

3,058,013

2,855,250

2,910,576

2,844,750

2,759,116

Loans receivable, net of allowance for credit losses on loans of
$62,986, $51,838, $44,014, $38,996 and  $37,474, respectively

9,854,018

8,575,210

7,426,858

6,919,128

7,033,203

Premises and equipment, net

36,947

35,793

35,438

35,492

35,085

Servicing rights

147,288

143,867

146,248

144,984

130,710

Interest receivable

70,509

64,282

56,262

40,170

26,184

Goodwill

15,845

15,845

15,845

15,845

15,845

Intangible assets, net

949

1,068

1,186

1,307

1,441

Other assets and receivables

262,524

156,070

157,447

145,454

123,815

Total assets

$       15,874,872

$       14,240,966

$       12,615,227

$       11,978,722

$       11,086,055

Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity









  Liabilities









Deposits









Noninterest-bearing

$            349,387

$            313,733

$            326,875

$            315,868

$            444,461

Interest-bearing

12,710,477

11,031,498

9,744,470

10,003,611

7,855,277

Total deposits

13,059,864

11,345,231

10,071,345

10,319,479

8,299,738

Borrowings

1,016,836

1,233,762

930,392

97,279

1,440,904

Deferred and current tax liabilities, net

16,084

32,827

19,613

19,124

19,414

Other liabilities

221,788

123,462

134,138

130,250

97,460

Total liabilities

14,314,572

12,735,282

11,155,488

10,566,132

9,857,516

Commitments and  Contingencies









Shareholders' Equity









Common stock, without par value









Authorized - 75,000,000 shares









Issued and outstanding  - 43,237,300 shares, 43,233,618 shares,
43,113,127 shares, 43,109,578 shares and 43,106,505 shares

138,853

138,105

137,781

137,226

136,671

Preferred stock, without par value - 5,000,000 total shares
authorized









7% Series A Preferred stock - $25 per share liquidation
preference









Authorized - 3,500,000 shares









Issued and outstanding - 2,081,800 shares

50,221

50,221

50,221

50,221

50,221

6% Series B Preferred stock - $1,000 per share liquidation
preference









Authorized - 125,000 shares









Issued and outstanding - 125,000 shares (equivalent to
5,000,000 depositary shares)

120,844

120,844

120,844

120,844

120,844

6% Series C Preferred stock - $1,000 per share liquidation
preference









Authorized - 200,000 shares









Issued and outstanding - 196,181 shares (equivalent to
7,847,233 depositary shares)

191,084

191,084

191,084

191,084

191,084

8.25% Series D Preferred stock - $1,000 per share liquidation
preference









Authorized - 300,000 shares









Issued and outstanding - 142,500 shares (equivalent to
5,700,000 depositary shares)

137,459

137,459

137,459

137,371

Retained earnings

928,875

875,700

832,871

787,530

737,789

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(7,036)

(7,729)

(10,521)

(11,686)

(8,070)

Total shareholders' equity

1,560,300

1,505,684

1,459,739

1,412,590

1,228,539

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$       15,874,872

$       14,240,966

$       12,615,227

$       11,978,722

$       11,086,055

Consolidated Statement of Income

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share data)
















Three Months Ended

Change


June 30,

March 31,

June 30,

2Q23

2Q23


2023

2023

2022

vs. 1Q23

vs. 2Q22

Interest Income












Loans

$

228,732

$

189,450

$

85,994

21 %

166 %

Mortgage loans in process of securitization

3,127

1,648

1,449

90 %

116 %

Investment securities:












Available for sale - taxable

5,564

2,266

917

146 %

507 %

Held to maturity

17,311

15,754


10 %

100 %

Federal Home Loan Bank stock

471

427

284

10 %

66 %

Other

2,864

1,749

626

64 %

358 %

Total interest income

258,069

211,294

89,270

22 %

189 %

Interest Expense












Deposits

137,801

104,442

14,768

32 %

833 %

Borrowed funds

14,651

6,159

2,471

138 %

493 %

Total interest expense

152,452

110,601

17,239

38 %

784 %

Net Interest Income

105,617

100,693

72,031

5 %

47 %

Provision for credit losses

22,603

6,867

6,212

229 %

264 %

Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses

83,014

93,826

65,819

-12 %

26 %

Noninterest Income












Gain on sale of loans

11,350

6,733

21,564

69 %

-47 %

Loan servicing fees, net

8,616

2,360

9,607

265 %

-10 %

Mortgage warehouse fees

2,865

1,028

1,350

179 %

112 %

Syndication and asset management fees

3,896

1,212

1,599

221 %

144 %

Other income

3,155

2,931

5,051

8 %

-38 %

Total noninterest income

29,882

14,264

39,171

109 %

-24 %

Noninterest Expense












Salaries and employee benefits

25,724

22,146

22,475

16 %

14 %

Loan expenses

907

804

1,184

13 %

-23 %

Occupancy and equipment

2,456

2,232

2,011

10 %

22 %

Professional fees

3,723

2,269

1,594

64 %

134 %

Deposit insurance expense

3,806

2,178

670

75 %

468 %

Technology expense

1,571

1,577

1,304


20 %

Other expense

6,133

3,566

3,719

72 %

65 %

Total noninterest expense

44,320

34,772

32,957

27 %

34 %

Income Before Income Taxes

68,576

73,318

72,033

-6 %

-5 %

Provision for income taxes

3,274

18,363

18,098

-82 %

-82 %

Net Income

$

65,302

$

54,955

$

53,935

19 %

21 %

   Dividends on preferred stock

(8,668)

(8,667)

(5,729)


51 %

Net Income Allocated to Common Shareholders

$

56,634

$

46,288

$

48,206

22 %

17 %

Basic Earnings Per Share

$

1.31

$

1.07

$

1.12

22 %

17 %

Diluted Earnings Per Share

$

1.31

$

1.07

$

1.11

22 %

18 %

Weighted-Average Shares Outstanding












Basic

43,235,398

43,179,604

43,209,824



Diluted

43,309,393

43,290,779

43,335,211



Consolidated Statement of Income

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share data)











Six Months Ended



June 30,

June 30,



2023

2022

Change

Interest Income







Loans

$

418,182

$

158,190

164 %

Mortgage loans in process of securitization

4,775

3,694

29 %

Investment securities:







Available for sale - taxable

7,830

1,618

384 %

Held to maturity

33,065


100 %

Federal Home Loan Bank stock

898

553

62 %

Other

4,613

1,227

276 %

Total interest income

469,363

165,282

184 %

Interest Expense







Deposits

242,243

23,581

927 %

Borrowed funds

20,810

3,945

428 %

Total interest expense

263,053

27,526

856 %

Net Interest Income

206,310

137,756

50 %

Provision for credit losses

29,470

8,663

240 %

Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses

176,840

129,093

37 %

Noninterest Income







Gain on sale of loans

18,083

39,529

-54 %

Loan servicing fees, net

10,976

19,338

-43 %

Mortgage warehouse fees

3,893

3,208

21 %

Syndication and asset management fees

5,108

2,213

131 %

Other income

6,086

9,480

-36 %

Total noninterest income

44,146

73,768

-40 %

Noninterest Expense







Salaries and employee benefits

47,870

43,768

9 %

Loan expenses

1,711

2,395

-29 %

Occupancy and equipment

4,688

3,825

23 %

Professional fees

5,992

2,897

107 %

Deposit insurance expense

5,984

1,429

319 %

Technology expense

3,148

2,540

24 %

Other expense

9,699

7,136

36 %

Total noninterest expense

79,092

63,990

24 %

Income Before Income Taxes

141,894

138,871

2 %

Provision for income taxes

21,637

34,794

-38 %

Net Income

$

120,257

$

104,077

16 %

   Dividends on preferred stock

(17,335)

(11,457)

51 %

Net Income Allocated to Common Shareholders

$

102,922

$

92,620

11 %

Basic Earnings Per Share

$

2.38

$

2.14

11 %

Diluted Earnings Per Share

$

2.38

$

2.14

11 %

Weighted-Average Shares Outstanding







Basic

43,207,655

43,220,198

Diluted

43,300,240

43,367,875

Key Operating Results

(Unaudited)

($ in thousands, except share data)
















Three Months Ended

Change



June 30,

March 31,

June 30,

2Q23

2Q23



2023

2023

2022

vs. 1Q23

vs. 2Q22













Noninterest expense

$                  44,320

$                    34,772

$           32,957

27 %

34 %













Net interest income (before provision for credit losses)

105,617

100,693

72,031

5 %

47 %

Noninterest income

29,882

14,264

39,171

109 %

-24 %

Total income

$                135,499

$                  114,957

$         111,202

18 %

22 %













Efficiency ratio

32.71 %

30.25 %

29.64 %

246

bps

307

bps


























Average assets

$           14,673,257

$             12,885,735

$      9,820,878

14 %

49 %

Net income

65,302

54,955

53,935

19 %

21 %

Return on average assets before annualizing

0.45 %

0.43 %

0.55 %




Annualization factor

4.00

4.00

4.00




Return on average assets

1.78 %

1.71 %

2.20 %

7

bps

(42)

bps













Return on average tangible common shareholders' equity (1)

22.03 %

18.89 %

23.05 %

314

bps

(102)

bps













Tangible book value per common share (1)

$                    24.14

$                      22.88

$             19.70

6 %

23 %













Tangible common shareholders' equity/tangible assets (1)

6.58 %

6.95 %

7.67 %

(37)

bps

(109)

bps













Consolidated ratios











Total capital/risk-weighted assets(2)

11.3

%

12.4

%

N/A




Tier I capital/risk-weighted assets(2)

10.8

%

11.9

%

N/A




Common Equity Tier I capital/risk-weighted assets(2)

7.3

%

7.9

%

N/A




Tier I capital/average assets(2)

10.6

%

11.6

%

12.4

%















(1) Non-GAAP financial measure - see "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" below:





















(2) As defined by regulatory agencies; March 31, 2023 shown as estimates and prior periods shown as reported













Certain non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to management and investors that is supplementary to the company's financial condition, results of operations
and cash flows computed in accordance with GAAP; however, they do have a number of limitations.  As such, the reader should not view these disclosures as a substitute for
results determined in accordance with GAAP, and they are not necessarily comparable  to non-GAAP financial measures that other companies use.  A reconciliation of GAAP to
non-GAAP financial measures is below.  Net Income Available to Common Shareholders excludes preferred stock.  Tangible common equity is calculated by excluding the
balance of goodwill and other intangible assets and preferred stock from the calculation of total assets.  Tangible Assets is calculated by excluding the balance of goodwill and
intangible assets.  Tangible book value per share is calculated by dividing tangible common equity by the number of shares outstanding.





























Three Months Ended

Change



June 30,

March 31,

June 30,

2Q23

2Q23



2023

2023

2022

vs. 1Q23

vs. 2Q22













Net income

$                  65,302

$                    54,955

$           53,935

19 %

21 %

Less: preferred stock dividends

(8,668)

(8,667)

(5,729)


51 %

Net income available to common shareholders

$                  56,634

$                    46,288

$           48,206

22 %

17 %













Average shareholders' equity

$             1,544,976

$               1,496,610

$      1,215,891

3 %

27 %

Less: average goodwill & intangibles

(16,858)

(16,980)

(17,361)

-1 %

-3 %

Less: average preferred stock

(499,608)

(499,608)

(362,149)


38 %

Average tangible common shareholders' equity

$             1,028,510

$                  980,022

$         836,381

5 %

23 %













Annualization factor

4.00

4.00

4.00




Return on average tangible common shareholders' equity

22.03 %

18.89 %

23.05 %

314

bps

(102)

bps













Total equity

$             1,560,300

$               1,505,684

$      1,228,539

4 %

27 %

Less: goodwill and intangibles

(16,794)

(16,913)

(17,286)

-1 %

-3 %

Less: preferred stock

(499,608)

(499,608)

(362,149)


38 %

Tangible common shareholders' equity

$             1,043,898

$                  989,163

$         849,104

6 %

23 %













Assets

$           15,874,872

$             14,240,966

$    11,086,055

11 %

43 %

Less: goodwill and intangibles

(16,794)

(16,913)

(17,286)

-1 %

-3 %

Tangible assets

$           15,858,078

$             14,224,053

$    11,068,769

11 %

43 %













Ending common shares

43,237,300

43,233,618

43,106,505

















Tangible book value per common share

$                    24.14

$                      22.88

$             19.70

6 %

23 %

Tangible common shareholders' equity/tangible assets

6.58 %

6.95 %

7.67 %

(37)

bps

(109)

bps

Key Operating Results

(Unaudited)

($ in thousands, except share data)












Six Months Ended





June 30,

June 30,





2023

2022

Change









Noninterest expense

$           79,092

$          63,990

24 %









Net interest income (before provision for credit losses)

206,310

137,756

50 %

Noninterest income

44,146

73,768

-40 %

Total income

$         250,456

$        211,524

18 %









Efficiency ratio

31.58 %

30.25 %

133

bps


















Average assets

$    13,784,434

$   10,126,963

36 %

Net income

120,257

104,077

16 %

Return on average assets before annualizing

0.87 %

1.03 %


Annualization factor

2.00

2.00


Return on average assets

1.74 %

2.06 %

(32)

bps









Return on average tangible common shareholders' equity (1)

20.49 %

22.72 %

(223)

bps









Tangible book value per common share (1)

$             24.14

$            19.70

23 %









Tangible common shareholders' equity/tangible assets (1)

6.58 %

7.67 %

(109)

bps









(1) Non-GAAP financial measure - see "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" below:














Certain non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to management and investors that is supplementary to the company's
financial condition, results of operations and cash flows computed in accordance with GAAP; however, they do have a number of limitations.
As such, the reader should not view these disclosures as a substitute for results determined in accordance with GAAP, and they are not
necessarily comparable  to non-GAAP financial measures that other companies use.  A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial
measures is below.  Net Income Available to Common Shareholders excludes preferred stock.  Tangible common equity is calculated by
excluding the balance of goodwill and other intangible assets and preferred stock from the calculation of total assets.  Tangible Assets is
calculated by excluding the balance of goodwill and intangible assets.  Tangible book value per share is calculated by dividing tangible
common equity by the number of shares outstanding












Six Months Ended





June 30,

June 30,





2023

2022

Change









Net income

$         120,257

$        104,077

16 %

Less: preferred stock dividends

(17,335)

(11,457)

51 %

Net income available to common shareholders

$         102,922

$          92,620

11 %









Average shareholders' equity

$      1,520,927

$     1,194,981

27 %

Less: average goodwill & intangibles

(16,918)

(17,428)

-3 %

Less: average preferred stock

(499,608)

(362,149)

38 %

Average tangible common shareholders' equity

$      1,004,401

$        815,404

23 %









Annualization factor

2.00

2.00


Return on average tangible common shareholders' equity

20.49 %

22.72 %

(223)

bps









Total equity

$      1,560,300

$     1,228,539

27 %

Less: goodwill and intangibles

(16,794)

(17,286)

-3 %

Less: preferred stock

(499,608)

(362,149)

38 %

Tangible common shareholders' equity

$      1,043,898

$        849,104

23 %









Assets

$    15,874,872

$   11,086,055

43 %

Less: goodwill and intangibles

(16,794)

(17,286)

-3 %

Tangible assets

$    15,858,078

$   11,068,769

43 %









Ending common shares

43,237,300

43,106,505











Tangible book value per common share

$             24.14

$            19.70

23 %

Tangible common shareholders' equity/tangible assets

6.58 %

7.67 %

(109)

bps

Merchants Bancorp

Average Balance Analysis

($ in thousands)

(Unaudited)













Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

June 30, 2023

March 31, 2023

June 30, 2022

Average

Yield/

Average

Yield/

Average

Yield/

Balance

Interest

Rate

Balance

Interest

Rate

Balance

Interest

Rate

Assets:






















Interest-bearing deposits, and other

$       249,722

$     3,335

5.36 %

$      184,470

$     2,176

4.78 %

$        367,540

$       910

0.99 %

Securities available for sale - taxable

672,887

5,564

3.32 %

445,614

2,266

2.06 %

330,759

917

1.11 %

Securities held to maturity

1,093,018

17,311

6.35 %

1,115,243

15,754

5.73 %


Mortgage loans in process of securitization

280,092

3,127

4.48 %

159,333

1,648

4.19 %

198,349

1,449

2.93 %

Loans and loans held for sale

11,968,565

228,732

7.67 %

10,595,669

189,450

7.25 %

8,643,276

85,994

3.99 %

     Total interest-earning assets

14,264,284

258,069

7.26 %

12,500,329

211,294

6.86 %

9,539,924

89,270

3.75 %

Allowance for credit losses on loans

(54,411)


(45,190)


(33,401)

Noninterest-earning assets

463,384


430,596


314,355













Total assets

$  14,673,257


$  12,885,735


$     9,820,878

























Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity:






















Interest-bearing checking

4,307,736

48,296

4.50 %

4,052,081

40,647

4.07 %

3,849,876

6,945

0.72 %

Savings deposits

236,012

299

0.51 %

#

237,289

265

0.45 %

238,944

62

0.10 %

Money market

2,749,594

30,521

4.45 %

#

2,848,500

28,608

4.07 %

2,626,973

6,567

1.00 %

Certificates of deposit

4,729,242

58,685

4.98 %

#

3,322,991

34,922

4.26 %

639,556

1,194

0.75 %

    Total interest-bearing deposits

12,022,584

137,801

4.60 %

10,460,861

104,442

4.05 %

7,355,349

14,768

0.81 %












Borrowings

591,333

14,651

9.94 %

482,723

6,159

5.17 %

749,628

2,471

1.32 %

    Total interest-bearing liabilities

12,613,917

152,452

4.85 %

10,943,584

110,601

4.10 %

8,104,977

17,239

0.85 %












Noninterest-bearing deposits

346,837


304,119


402,328

Noninterest-bearing liabilities

167,527


141,422


97,682













    Total liabilities

13,128,281


11,389,125


8,604,987













    Shareholders' equity

1,544,976


1,496,610


1,215,891













Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$  14,673,257


$  12,885,735


$     9,820,878













Net interest income

$  105,617


$ 100,693


$   72,031












Net interest spread

2.41 %


2.76 %


2.90 %












Net interest-earning assets

$    1,650,367


$    1,556,745


$     1,434,947













Net interest margin

2.97 %


3.27 %


3.03 %












Average interest-earning assets to average
interest-bearing liabilities

113.08 %


114.23 %


117.70 %

Supplemental Results

(Unaudited)

($ in thousands)





















Net Income

Net Income






Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended






June 30,

March 31,

June 30,

June 30,






2023

2023

2022

2023

2022


Segment














Multi-family Mortgage Banking


$            11,242

$            1,966

$             19,556

$         13,208

$         31,048


Mortgage Warehousing


18,596

8,641

11,868

27,237

25,027


Banking


42,650

49,307

25,932

91,957

54,696


Other


(7,186)

(4,959)

(3,421)

(12,145)

(6,694)


Total


$            65,302

$          54,955

$             53,935

$       120,257

$       104,077






































Total Assets










June 30,

March 31,

December 31,










2023

2023

2022






Segment














Multi-family Mortgage Banking


$          373,680

$        341,487

$           351,274






Mortgage Warehousing


4,474,832

3,318,491

2,519,810






Banking


10,784,596

10,430,293

9,587,544






Other


241,764

150,695

156,599






Total


$     15,874,872

$   14,240,966

$      12,615,227










































Gain on Sale of Loans

Gain on Sale of Loans






Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended






June 30,

March 31,

June 30,

June 30,






2023

2023

2022

2023

2022


Loan Type














Multi-family


10,361

$            4,920

$             19,623

$         15,281

$         34,576


Single-family


202

277

406

479

863


Small Business Association (SBA)


787

1,536

1,535

2,323

4,090


Total


$            11,350

$            6,733

$             21,564

$         18,083

$         39,529






































Loans Receivable and Loans Held for Sale










June 30,

March 31,

December 31,










2023

2023

2022






















Mortgage warehouse lines of credit


$       1,201,932

$        604,445

$           464,785






Residential real estate


1,342,586

1,215,252

1,178,401






Multi-family financing


3,746,333

3,566,530

3,135,535






Healthcare financing


2,128,378

1,941,204

1,604,341






Commercial and commercial real estate (1)(2)


1,394,256

1,194,320

978,661






Agricultural production and real estate


91,599

89,516

95,651






Consumer and margin loans


11,920

15,781

13,498










9,917,004

8,627,048

7,470,872






    Less: Allowance for credit losses on loans


62,986

51,838

44,014






Loans receivable


$       9,854,018

$     8,575,210

$        7,426,858






















Loans held for sale


3,058,013

2,855,250

2,910,576






Total loans, net of allowance


$     12,912,031

$   11,430,460

$      10,337,434






















(1)     Includes $894.7 million, $672.9 million and $497.0 million of revolving  lines of credit collateralized primarily by mortgage servicing rights as of June 30,
2023, March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively


(2)     Includes only $8.3 million, $9.1 million and $12.8 million of non-owner occupied commercial real estate as of June 30, 2023, March 31, 2023 and
December 31, 2022, respectively


SOURCE Merchants Bancorp

Also from this source

Merchants Capital Closes $196.5MM Multi-Investor Tax Credit Fund to Support Over 2,300 Affordable Homes in 13 States

Merchants Bancorp Declares Quarterly Common and Preferred Dividends

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.