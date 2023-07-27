Merchants Bancorp Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results

Second quarter 2023 net income of $65.3 million increased 21% compared to second quarter of 2022 and increased 19% compared to the first quarter 2023.

increased 21% compared to second quarter of 2022 and increased 19% compared to the first quarter 2023. Second quarter 2023 diluted earnings per common share of $1.31 increased 18% compared to the second quarter of 2022 and increased 22% compared to the first quarter of 2023.

increased 18% compared to the second quarter of 2022 and increased 22% compared to the first quarter of 2023. During the second quarter 2023, the Company recorded a $13.0 million tax benefit related to tax refunds and changes to its state tax apportionment calculations, which was offset by credit events that totaled approximately $14.8 million , primarily for the impact of a multi-family loan charge-off, an increase in specific reserves for a healthcare customer, and changes to qualitative factors and forecasted loss rates.

tax benefit related to tax refunds and changes to its state tax apportionment calculations, which was offset by credit events that totaled approximately , primarily for the impact of a multi-family loan charge-off, an increase in specific reserves for a healthcare customer, and changes to qualitative factors and forecasted loss rates. Total assets of $15.9 billion increased 11% compared to March 31, 2023 , and increased 26% compared to December 31, 2022 .

increased 11% compared to , and increased 26% compared to . As of June 30, 2023 , the Company had $5.3 billion , or 34% of total assets, in unused borrowing capacity with the Federal Home Loan Bank and the Federal Reserve Discount window, based on available collateral.

, the Company had , or 34% of total assets, in unused borrowing capacity with the Federal Home Loan Bank and the Federal Reserve Discount window, based on available collateral. The Company's most liquid assets are in unrestricted cash, short-term investments, including interest-bearing demand deposits, mortgage loans in process of securitization, loans held for sale, and warehouse lines of credit included in loans receivable. Taken together, with unused borrowing capacity, these totaled $10.2 billion , or 64%, of the $15.9 billion in total assets as of June 30, 2023 .

, or 64%, of the in total assets as of . Uninsured deposits totaled approximately $2 billion as of June 30, 2023 , representing less than 20% of total deposits.

as of , representing less than 20% of total deposits. Loans receivable of $9.9 billion , net of allowance for credit losses on loans, increased $1.3 billion , or 15%, compared to March 31, 2023 , and increased $2.4 billion , or 33%, compared to December 31, 2022 .

, net of allowance for credit losses on loans, increased , or 15%, compared to , and increased , or 33%, compared to . Efficiency ratio was 32.7% in the second quarter of 2023 compared to 29.6% in the second quarter of 2022 and 30.3% in the first quarter of 2023.

Tangible book value per common share of $24.14 increased 23% compared to $19.70 in the second quarter of 2022 and increased 6% compared to $22.88 in the first quarter of 2023.

CARMEL, Ind., July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Merchants Bancorp (the "Company" or "Merchants") (Nasdaq: MBIN), parent company of Merchants Bank of Indiana, today reported second quarter 2023 net income of $65.3 million, or diluted earnings per common share of $1.31. This compared to $53.9 million, or diluted earnings per common share of $1.11 in the second quarter of 2022, and compared to $55.0 million, or diluted earnings per common share of $1.07 in the first quarter of 2023.

"We have continued to garner accolades for our performance and were honored to be named this month by American Banker Magazine as the #1 top-performing bank with assets between $10-50 billion. Our results in the second quarter reflected that ongoing strength as we delivered profitable loan growth and our noninterest income gained momentum from diverse sources. We have effectively managed our expenses and capital during this time of economic uncertainty, while maintaining an expense ratio of 32.7%, a return on average assets of 1.78%, and increasing tangible book value to $24.14 per share," said Michael F. Petrie, Chairman and CEO of Merchants.

Michael J. Dunlap, President and Chief Operating Officer of Merchants, added, "Our liquidity remains strong, with unused borrowing capacity that increased to $5.3 billion during the quarter, which positions us well to execute our plans for future growth. Our relationship-focused teams are working hard every day to meet the needs of our loyal customers and improve communities across the country."

Net income of $65.3 million for the second quarter 2023 increased by $11.4 million, or 21%, compared to the second quarter of 2022, driven by:

a $33.6 million , or 47%, increase in net interest income,

, or 47%, increase in net interest income, a $14.8 million , or 82%, decrease in the Provision for Income Tax, reflecting a $13.0 million tax benefit related to tax refunds and changes to its state tax apportionment calculations described in the Provision for Income Tax section,

, or 82%, decrease in the Provision for Income Tax, reflecting a tax benefit related to tax refunds and changes to its state tax apportionment calculations described in the Provision for Income Tax section, a $16.4 million , or 264%, increase in provision for credit losses, primarily due to credit events that totaled approximately $14.8 million for the impact of a multi-family loan charge-off, an increase in specific reserves for a healthcare customer, and changes to qualitative factors and forecasted loss rates, described in the Asset Quality section,

, or 264%, increase in provision for credit losses, primarily due to credit events that totaled approximately for the impact of a multi-family loan charge-off, an increase in specific reserves for a healthcare customer, and changes to qualitative factors and forecasted loss rates, described in the Asset Quality section, an $11.4 million , 34%, increase in noninterest expense, and

, 34%, increase in noninterest expense, and a $10.2 million , or 47%, decrease in gain on sale of loans.

Net income of $65.3 million for the second quarter 2023 increased by $10.3 million, or 19%, compared to the first quarter of 2023, primarily driven by:

a $15.6 million , or 109%, increase in noninterest income reflecting higher gain on sale of loans, loan servicing fees and syndication and asset management fees,

, or 109%, increase in noninterest income reflecting higher gain on sale of loans, loan servicing fees and syndication and asset management fees, a $15.1 million , or 82%, decrease in the Provision for Income Tax, reflecting a $13.0 million tax benefit related to tax refunds and changes to its state tax apportionment calculations described in the Provision for Income Tax section,

, or 82%, decrease in the Provision for Income Tax, reflecting a tax benefit related to tax refunds and changes to its state tax apportionment calculations described in the Provision for Income Tax section, a $4.9 million , or 5%, increase in net interest income,

, or 5%, increase in net interest income, a $15.7 million , or 229%, increase in provision for credit losses, primarily due to credit events that totaled approximately $14.8 million for the impact of a multi-family loan charge-off, an increase in specific reserves for a healthcare customer, and changes to qualitative factors and forecasted loss rates, described in the Asset Quality section, and

, or 229%, increase in provision for credit losses, primarily due to credit events that totaled approximately for the impact of a multi-family loan charge-off, an increase in specific reserves for a healthcare customer, and changes to qualitative factors and forecasted loss rates, described in the Asset Quality section, and a $9.5 million , 27%, increase in noninterest expense.

Total Assets

Total assets of $15.9 billion at June 30, 2023 increased $1.6 billion, or 11%, compared to March 31, 2023, and increased $3.3 billion, or 26%, compared to December 31, 2022. Increases compared to both periods were primarily due to significant growth in the mortgage warehouse, multi-family and healthcare loan portfolios.

Return on average assets was 1.78% for the second quarter of 2023 compared to 2.20% for the second quarter of 2022 and 1.71% for the first quarter of 2023.

Asset Quality

The allowance for credit losses on loans of $63.0 million as of June 30, 2023 increased $11.1 million, or 22%, compared to March 31, 2023 and increased $19.0 million, or 43%, compared to December 31, 2022. The increases were primarily due to the following:

replenishment of $8.2 million related to the charge-off of a loan in the multi-family portfolio,

related to the charge-off of a loan in the multi-family portfolio, a $2.0 million increase in net specific reserves, primarily related to a loan in the healthcare portfolio,

increase in net specific reserves, primarily related to a loan in the healthcare portfolio, a $4.6 million increase related to changes in qualitative factors and forecasted loss rates to reflect changes in industry conditions, such as the impact of higher interest rates, and

increase related to changes in qualitative factors and forecasted loss rates to reflect changes in industry conditions, such as the impact of higher interest rates, and loan growth in the period.

The increases to the allowance for credit losses were partially offset by charge-offs of $9.5 million during the second quarter of 2023, which compared to no charge-offs in the first quarter of 2023 and $47 thousand of charge-offs in the second quarter of 2022.

Non-performing loans were $68.4 million, or 0.69%, of loans receivable as of June 30, 2023, compared to 0.76% at March 31, 2023, and 0.36% at December 31, 2022. The increase in non-performing loans compared to both periods was primarily due to 3 customers.

Securities Available for Sale

Total securities available for sale of $648.0 million as of June 30, 2023 decreased $31.5 million, or 5%, compared to March 31, 2023, and increased $324.7 million, or 100%, compared to December 31, 2022.

As of June 30, 2023, Accumulated Other Comprehensive Losses ("AOCL") of $7.0 million, related to securities available for sale, decreased $0.7 million, or 9%, compared to March 31, 2023, and decreased $3.5 million, or 33%, compared to December 31, 2022. The $7.0 million of AOCL as of June 30, 2023 represented less than 1% of total equity and less than 1% of total investment securities.

Total Deposits

Total deposits of $13.1 billion at June 30, 2023 increased $1.7 billion, or 15%, compared to March 31, 2023, and increased $3.0 billion, or 30%, compared to December 31, 2022. The increase for both periods was primarily due to an increase in brokered certificates of deposit.

Total brokered deposits of $4.8 billion at June 30, 2023 increased $1.0 billion, or 27%, from March 31, 2023 and increased $2.0 billion, or 72%, from December 31, 2022. Brokered deposits represented 36% of total deposits at June 30, 2023 compared to 33% of total deposits at March 31, 2023 and 27% of total deposits at December 31, 2022. As of June 30, 2023, brokered certificates of deposit had a weighted average remaining duration of 51 days.

The Company continues to offer new products, such as adjustable-rate certificates of deposits, to minimize interest rate risks by aligning the rate and short duration characteristics of its deposit and loan portfolios. Additionally, the Company has offered its insured cash sweep program since 2018, which extends FDIC protection up to $100 million. This program has contributed to the Company's low level of uninsured deposits, which were below 20% of total deposits as of June 30, 2023.

Liquidity

Cash balances of $377.3 million as of June 30, 2023 increased by $7.7 million compared to March 31, 2023 and increased by $151.1 million compared to December 31, 2022. The Company continues to have significant borrowing capacity, with unused lines of credit totaling $5.3 billion as of June 30, 2023 compared to $4.0 billion at March 31, 2023 and $3.1 billion at December 31, 2022.

This liquidity enhances the ability to effectively manage interest expense and asset levels in the future. Additionally, the Company's business model is designed to continuously sell a significant portion of its loans, which provides flexibility in managing its liquidity.

Comparison of Operating Results for the Three Months Ended

June 30, 2023 and 2022

Net Interest Income of $105.6 million increased $33.6 million, or 47%, compared to $72.0 million, reflecting higher yields and average balances on loans and loans held for sale, and new balances of securities held to maturity, which were partially offset by higher interest rates on deposits and higher average rates on borrowings, primarily related to the credit linked notes issued by the Company during the first quarter of 2023.

Interest rate spread of 2.41% decreased 49 basis points compared to 2.90%.

Net interest margin of 2.97% decreased 6 basis points compared to 3.03%.

Interest Income of $258.1 million increased $168.8 million, or 189%, compared to $89.3 million, reflecting an increase in both yields and average balances of loans and loans held for sale, as well as new balances in securities held to maturity.

Average balances of $12.0 billion for loans and loans held for sale increased 38% compared to $8.6 billion .

for loans and loans held for sale increased 38% compared to . Average yield on loans and loans held for sale of 7.67% increased 368 basis points compared to 3.99%.

Interest Expense of $152.5 million increased 784% compared to $17.2 million. Interest expense on deposits of $137.8 million increased $123.0 million, or 833%, compared $14.8 million, primarily reflecting higher rates on certificates of deposit, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts, as well as higher average rates on borrowings, primarily related to the credit linked notes issued by the Company during the first quarter of 2023.

Average balances of $12.0 billion for interest-bearing deposits increased 63% compared to $7.4 billion .

for interest-bearing deposits increased 63% compared to . Average interest rates of 4.60% for interest-bearing deposits increased 379 basis points compared to 0.81%.

Provision for Credit Losses of $22.6 million increased $16.4 million compared to $6.2 million, primarily reflecting the impact of charge-offs, an increase in specific reserves, changes to qualitative and loss factors, as well as loan growth described in the Asset Quality section above.

Noninterest Income of $29.9 million decreased $9.3 million, or 24%, compared to $39.2 million, primarily due to a $10.2 million, or 47%, decrease in gain on sale of loans.

The decrease in gain on sale of loans was associated with a business mix shift in multi-family lending, from volumes sold in the secondary market towards those maintained on the balance sheet.

Loan servicing fees included a $3.4 million positive fair market value adjustment to servicing rights, with a $1.3 million positive adjustment in the Banking segment and a $2.1 million positive adjustment in the Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment. This compared to a $7.7 million positive fair market value adjustment to mortgage servicing rights, of which $1.1 million was in the Banking segment and $6.6 million was in the Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment.

Noninterest Expense of $44.3 million increased $11.4 million, or 34%, compared to $33.0 million, primarily due to increases in salaries and employee benefits, deposit insurance expense, and professional fees.

The efficiency ratio of 32.7% increased 307 basis points compared to 29.6%.

Provision for Income Taxes of $3.3 million decreased $14.8 million compared to $18.1 million, reflecting a $13.0 million tax benefit related to tax refunds and changes to state tax apportionment calculations.

During the second quarter of 2023, the Company received an advisory letter it requested from the State of Indiana related to certain state tax apportionment provisions in the Indiana Financial Institution Tax Code and Regulations. The advisory letter provided guidance related to the methodology used to determine and source the receipts in the state of Indiana for the Company's mortgage origination and warehousing service lines. In effect, the guidance provided the Company the ability to revise its state income tax apportionment calculation to reduce its Indiana tax and related deferred tax liabilities. As such, the Company will amend several of its state returns and request the respective refunds. Additionally, the change in methodology is expected to result in a 1.0% to 1.5% reduction in the Company's overall effective tax rate in the future.

Comparison of Operating Results for the Three Months Ended

June 30, 2023 and March 31, 2023

Net Interest Income of $105.6 million increased $4.9 million, or 5%, compared to $100.7 million, reflecting higher average balances and yields on loans and loans held for sale, which were partially offset by higher interest rates and average balances on deposits and borrowings.

Interest rate spread of 2.41% decreased 35 basis points compared to 2.76%.

Net interest margin of 2.97% decreased 30 basis points compared to 3.27%.

Interest Income of $258.1 million increased $46.8 million, or 22%, compared to $211.3 million, reflecting an increase in average balances and yields on loans and loans held for sale.

Average balances of $12.0 billion for loans and loans held for sale increased 13%, compared to $10.6 billion .

for loans and loans held for sale increased 13%, compared to . Average yield on loans and loans held for sale of 7.67% increased 42 basis points compared to 7.25%.

Interest Expense of $152.5 million increased $41.9 million, or 38%, compared to $110.6 million. Interest expense on deposits of $137.8 million increased $33.4 million, or 32%, compared to $104.4 million, primarily due to higher average balances and interest rates on certificates of deposit and interest-bearing checking, accounts, as well as higher average rates on borrowings, primarily related to the credit linked notes issued by the Company during the first quarter of 2023.

Average balances of $12.0 billion for interest-bearing deposits increased 15% compared to $10.5 billion .

for interest-bearing deposits increased 15% compared to . Average interest rates of 4.60% for interest-bearing deposits increased 55 basis points compared to 4.05%.

Provision for Credit Losses of $22.6 million increased $15.7 million compared to $6.9 million, primarily reflecting the impact of charge-offs, an increase in specific reserves, changes to qualitative and loss factors, as well as loan growth described in the Asset Quality section above.

Noninterest Income of $29.9 million increased $15.6 million, or 109%, compared $14.3 million, primarily due to a $6.3 million, or 265%, increase in loan servicing fees, a $4.6 million, or 69%, increase in gain on sale of loans, and a $2.7 million, or 221% increase in syndication and asset management fees.

Loan servicing fees included a $3.4 million positive fair market value adjustment to servicing rights, with a $1.3 million positive adjustment in the Banking segment and a $2.1 million positive adjustment in the Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment. This compared to a $2.9 million negative fair market value adjustment to servicing rights, with a $0.7 million negative adjustment in the Banking segment and a $2.2 million negative adjustment in the Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment.

Noninterest Expense of $44.3 million increased $9.5 million, or 27%, compared to $34.8 million, primarily due to increases in salaries and employee benefits, deposit insurance expense and professional fees.

The efficiency ratio of 32.7% increased 246 basis points compared to 30.3%.

Provision for Income Taxes of $3.3 million decreased $15.1 million compared to $18.4 million, reflecting the $13.0 million tax benefit related to the tax refunds and changes to state tax apportionment calculations described in the Comparison of Operating Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 and March 31, 2023 section above.

About Merchants Bancorp

Ranked as a top performing U.S. public bank by S&P Global Market Intelligence, Merchants Bancorp is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in Carmel, Indiana operating multiple segments, including Multi-family Mortgage Banking that primarily offers multi-family housing and healthcare facility financing and servicing. Through this segment it also serves as a syndicator of low-income housing tax credit and debt funds; Mortgage Warehousing that offers mortgage warehouse financing, commercial loans, and deposit services; and Banking that offers retail and correspondent residential mortgage banking, agricultural lending, and traditional community banking. Merchants Bancorp, with $15.9 billion in assets and $13.1 billion in deposits as of June 30, 2023, conducts its business primarily through its direct and indirect subsidiaries, Merchants Bank of Indiana, Merchants Capital Corp., Merchants Capital Investments, LLC, Merchants Capital Servicing, LLC, Merchants Asset Management, LLC, Farmers-Merchants Bank of Illinois, and Merchants Mortgage, a division of Merchants Bank of Indiana. For more information and financial data, please visit Merchants' Investor Relations page at investors.merchantsbancorp.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements which reflect management's current views with respect to, among other things, future events and financial performance. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as "may," "might," "should," "could," "predict," "potential," "believe," "expect," "continue," "will," "anticipate," "seek," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "projection," "goal," "target," "outlook," "aim," "would," "annualized" and "outlook," or the negative version of those words or other comparable words or phrases of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about the industry, management's beliefs and certain assumptions made by management, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and beyond our control. Accordingly, management cautions that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, assumptions, estimates and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, actual results may prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. A number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements, including the impacts of factors identified in "Risk Factors" or "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and other periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements presented herein are made only as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise.

Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (In thousands, except share data)

























June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,



2023

2023

2022

2022

2022 Assets



















Cash and due from banks

$ 15,390

$ 19,002

$ 22,170

$ 13,796

$ 10,714 Interest-earning demand accounts

361,920

350,584

203,994

310,165

247,432 Cash and cash equivalents

377,310

369,586

226,164

323,961

258,146 Securities purchased under agreements to resell

3,412

3,438

3,464

3,497

3,520 Mortgage loans in process of securitization

298,907

197,074

154,194

137,448

323,046 Securities available for sale

648,003

679,518

323,337

322,069

336,814 Securities held to maturity (includes $1,058,590, $1,106,582,

$1,118,966, $1,005,487 and $0 at fair value, respectively)

1,062,017

1,104,835

1,119,078

1,005,487

— Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) stock

39,130

39,130

39,130

39,130

39,130 Loans held for sale (includes $82,931, $85,516, $82,192, $68,785

and $41,991 at fair value, respectively)

3,058,013

2,855,250

2,910,576

2,844,750

2,759,116 Loans receivable, net of allowance for credit losses on loans of

$62,986, $51,838, $44,014, $38,996 and $37,474, respectively

9,854,018

8,575,210

7,426,858

6,919,128

7,033,203 Premises and equipment, net

36,947

35,793

35,438

35,492

35,085 Servicing rights

147,288

143,867

146,248

144,984

130,710 Interest receivable

70,509

64,282

56,262

40,170

26,184 Goodwill

15,845

15,845

15,845

15,845

15,845 Intangible assets, net

949

1,068

1,186

1,307

1,441 Other assets and receivables

262,524

156,070

157,447

145,454

123,815 Total assets

$ 15,874,872

$ 14,240,966

$ 12,615,227

$ 11,978,722

$ 11,086,055 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity



















Liabilities



















Deposits



















Noninterest-bearing

$ 349,387

$ 313,733

$ 326,875

$ 315,868

$ 444,461 Interest-bearing

12,710,477

11,031,498

9,744,470

10,003,611

7,855,277 Total deposits

13,059,864

11,345,231

10,071,345

10,319,479

8,299,738 Borrowings

1,016,836

1,233,762

930,392

97,279

1,440,904 Deferred and current tax liabilities, net

16,084

32,827

19,613

19,124

19,414 Other liabilities

221,788

123,462

134,138

130,250

97,460 Total liabilities

14,314,572

12,735,282

11,155,488

10,566,132

9,857,516 Commitments and Contingencies



















Shareholders' Equity



















Common stock, without par value



















Authorized - 75,000,000 shares



















Issued and outstanding - 43,237,300 shares, 43,233,618 shares,

43,113,127 shares, 43,109,578 shares and 43,106,505 shares

138,853

138,105

137,781

137,226

136,671 Preferred stock, without par value - 5,000,000 total shares

authorized



















7% Series A Preferred stock - $25 per share liquidation

preference



















Authorized - 3,500,000 shares



















Issued and outstanding - 2,081,800 shares

50,221

50,221

50,221

50,221

50,221 6% Series B Preferred stock - $1,000 per share liquidation

preference



















Authorized - 125,000 shares



















Issued and outstanding - 125,000 shares (equivalent to

5,000,000 depositary shares)

120,844

120,844

120,844

120,844

120,844 6% Series C Preferred stock - $1,000 per share liquidation

preference



















Authorized - 200,000 shares



















Issued and outstanding - 196,181 shares (equivalent to

7,847,233 depositary shares)

191,084

191,084

191,084

191,084

191,084 8.25% Series D Preferred stock - $1,000 per share liquidation

preference



















Authorized - 300,000 shares



















Issued and outstanding - 142,500 shares (equivalent to

5,700,000 depositary shares)

137,459

137,459

137,459

137,371

— Retained earnings

928,875

875,700

832,871

787,530

737,789 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(7,036)

(7,729)

(10,521)

(11,686)

(8,070) Total shareholders' equity

1,560,300

1,505,684

1,459,739

1,412,590

1,228,539 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 15,874,872

$ 14,240,966

$ 12,615,227

$ 11,978,722

$ 11,086,055

Consolidated Statement of Income (Unaudited) (In thousands, except share data)































Three Months Ended

Change



June 30,

March 31,

June 30,

2Q23

2Q23



2023

2023

2022

vs. 1Q23

vs. 2Q22 Interest Income

























Loans

$ 228,732

$ 189,450

$ 85,994

21 %

166 % Mortgage loans in process of securitization



3,127



1,648



1,449

90 %

116 % Investment securities:

























Available for sale - taxable



5,564



2,266



917

146 %

507 % Held to maturity



17,311



15,754



—

10 %

100 % Federal Home Loan Bank stock



471



427



284

10 %

66 % Other



2,864



1,749



626

64 %

358 % Total interest income



258,069



211,294



89,270

22 %

189 % Interest Expense

























Deposits



137,801



104,442



14,768

32 %

833 % Borrowed funds



14,651



6,159



2,471

138 %

493 % Total interest expense



152,452



110,601



17,239

38 %

784 % Net Interest Income



105,617



100,693



72,031

5 %

47 % Provision for credit losses



22,603



6,867



6,212

229 %

264 % Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses



83,014



93,826



65,819

-12 %

26 % Noninterest Income

























Gain on sale of loans



11,350



6,733



21,564

69 %

-47 % Loan servicing fees, net



8,616



2,360



9,607

265 %

-10 % Mortgage warehouse fees



2,865



1,028



1,350

179 %

112 % Syndication and asset management fees



3,896



1,212



1,599

221 %

144 % Other income



3,155



2,931



5,051

8 %

-38 % Total noninterest income



29,882



14,264



39,171

109 %

-24 % Noninterest Expense

























Salaries and employee benefits



25,724



22,146



22,475

16 %

14 % Loan expenses



907



804



1,184

13 %

-23 % Occupancy and equipment



2,456



2,232



2,011

10 %

22 % Professional fees



3,723



2,269



1,594

64 %

134 % Deposit insurance expense



3,806



2,178



670

75 %

468 % Technology expense



1,571



1,577



1,304

—

20 % Other expense



6,133



3,566



3,719

72 %

65 % Total noninterest expense



44,320



34,772



32,957

27 %

34 % Income Before Income Taxes



68,576



73,318



72,033

-6 %

-5 % Provision for income taxes



3,274



18,363



18,098

-82 %

-82 % Net Income

$ 65,302

$ 54,955

$ 53,935

19 %

21 % Dividends on preferred stock



(8,668)



(8,667)



(5,729)

—

51 % Net Income Allocated to Common Shareholders

$ 56,634

$ 46,288

$ 48,206

22 %

17 % Basic Earnings Per Share

$ 1.31

$ 1.07

$ 1.12

22 %

17 % Diluted Earnings Per Share

$ 1.31

$ 1.07

$ 1.11

22 %

18 % Weighted-Average Shares Outstanding

























Basic



43,235,398



43,179,604



43,209,824







Diluted



43,309,393



43,290,779



43,335,211









Consolidated Statement of Income (Unaudited) (In thousands, except share data)





















Six Months Ended







June 30,

June 30,







2023

2022

Change Interest Income















Loans

$ 418,182

$ 158,190

164 % Mortgage loans in process of securitization



4,775



3,694

29 % Investment securities:















Available for sale - taxable



7,830



1,618

384 % Held to maturity



33,065



—

100 % Federal Home Loan Bank stock



898



553

62 % Other



4,613



1,227

276 % Total interest income



469,363



165,282

184 % Interest Expense















Deposits



242,243



23,581

927 % Borrowed funds



20,810



3,945

428 % Total interest expense



263,053



27,526

856 % Net Interest Income



206,310



137,756

50 % Provision for credit losses



29,470



8,663

240 % Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses



176,840



129,093

37 % Noninterest Income















Gain on sale of loans



18,083



39,529

-54 % Loan servicing fees, net



10,976



19,338

-43 % Mortgage warehouse fees



3,893



3,208

21 % Syndication and asset management fees



5,108



2,213

131 % Other income



6,086



9,480

-36 % Total noninterest income



44,146



73,768

-40 % Noninterest Expense















Salaries and employee benefits



47,870



43,768

9 % Loan expenses



1,711



2,395

-29 % Occupancy and equipment



4,688



3,825

23 % Professional fees



5,992



2,897

107 % Deposit insurance expense



5,984



1,429

319 % Technology expense



3,148



2,540

24 % Other expense



9,699



7,136

36 % Total noninterest expense



79,092



63,990

24 % Income Before Income Taxes



141,894



138,871

2 % Provision for income taxes



21,637



34,794

-38 % Net Income

$ 120,257

$ 104,077

16 % Dividends on preferred stock



(17,335)



(11,457)

51 % Net Income Allocated to Common Shareholders

$ 102,922

$ 92,620

11 % Basic Earnings Per Share

$ 2.38

$ 2.14

11 % Diluted Earnings Per Share

$ 2.38

$ 2.14

11 % Weighted-Average Shares Outstanding















Basic



43,207,655



43,220,198



Diluted



43,300,240



43,367,875





Key Operating Results (Unaudited) ($ in thousands, except share data)































Three Months Ended

Change







June 30,

March 31,

June 30,

2Q23

2Q23







2023

2023

2022

vs. 1Q23

vs. 2Q22



























Noninterest expense



$ 44,320

$ 34,772

$ 32,957

27 %

34 %



























Net interest income (before provision for credit losses)



105,617

100,693

72,031

5 %

47 %

Noninterest income



29,882

14,264

39,171

109 %

-24 %

Total income



$ 135,499

$ 114,957

$ 111,202

18 %

22 %



























Efficiency ratio



32.71 %

30.25 %

29.64 %

246 bps 307 bps



















































Average assets



$ 14,673,257

$ 12,885,735

$ 9,820,878

14 %

49 %

Net income



65,302

54,955

53,935

19 %

21 %

Return on average assets before annualizing



0.45 %

0.43 %

0.55 %









Annualization factor



4.00

4.00

4.00









Return on average assets



1.78 %

1.71 %

2.20 %

7 bps (42) bps

























Return on average tangible common shareholders' equity (1)



22.03 %

18.89 %

23.05 %

314 bps (102) bps

























Tangible book value per common share (1)



$ 24.14

$ 22.88

$ 19.70

6 %

23 %



























Tangible common shareholders' equity/tangible assets (1)



6.58 %

6.95 %

7.67 %

(37) bps (109) bps

























Consolidated ratios























Total capital/risk-weighted assets(2)



11.3 % 12.4 % N/A









Tier I capital/risk-weighted assets(2)



10.8 % 11.9 % N/A









Common Equity Tier I capital/risk-weighted assets(2)



7.3 % 7.9 % N/A









Tier I capital/average assets(2)



10.6 % 11.6 % 12.4 %































(1) Non-GAAP financial measure - see "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" below:











































(2) As defined by regulatory agencies; March 31, 2023 shown as estimates and prior periods shown as reported



























Certain non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to management and investors that is supplementary to the company's financial condition, results of operations

and cash flows computed in accordance with GAAP; however, they do have a number of limitations. As such, the reader should not view these disclosures as a substitute for

results determined in accordance with GAAP, and they are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP financial measures that other companies use. A reconciliation of GAAP to

non-GAAP financial measures is below. Net Income Available to Common Shareholders excludes preferred stock. Tangible common equity is calculated by excluding the

balance of goodwill and other intangible assets and preferred stock from the calculation of total assets. Tangible Assets is calculated by excluding the balance of goodwill and

intangible assets. Tangible book value per share is calculated by dividing tangible common equity by the number of shares outstanding.



























































Three Months Ended

Change







June 30,

March 31,

June 30,

2Q23

2Q23







2023

2023

2022

vs. 1Q23

vs. 2Q22



























Net income



$ 65,302

$ 54,955

$ 53,935

19 %

21 %

Less: preferred stock dividends



(8,668)

(8,667)

(5,729)

—

51 %

Net income available to common shareholders



$ 56,634

$ 46,288

$ 48,206

22 %

17 %



























Average shareholders' equity



$ 1,544,976

$ 1,496,610

$ 1,215,891

3 %

27 %

Less: average goodwill & intangibles



(16,858)

(16,980)

(17,361)

-1 %

-3 %

Less: average preferred stock



(499,608)

(499,608)

(362,149)

—

38 %

Average tangible common shareholders' equity



$ 1,028,510

$ 980,022

$ 836,381

5 %

23 %



























Annualization factor



4.00

4.00

4.00









Return on average tangible common shareholders' equity



22.03 %

18.89 %

23.05 %

314 bps (102) bps

























Total equity



$ 1,560,300

$ 1,505,684

$ 1,228,539

4 %

27 %

Less: goodwill and intangibles



(16,794)

(16,913)

(17,286)

-1 %

-3 %

Less: preferred stock



(499,608)

(499,608)

(362,149)

—

38 %

Tangible common shareholders' equity



$ 1,043,898

$ 989,163

$ 849,104

6 %

23 %



























Assets



$ 15,874,872

$ 14,240,966

$ 11,086,055

11 %

43 %

Less: goodwill and intangibles



(16,794)

(16,913)

(17,286)

-1 %

-3 %

Tangible assets



$ 15,858,078

$ 14,224,053

$ 11,068,769

11 %

43 %



























Ending common shares



43,237,300

43,233,618

43,106,505



































Tangible book value per common share



$ 24.14

$ 22.88

$ 19.70

6 %

23 %

Tangible common shareholders' equity/tangible assets



6.58 %

6.95 %

7.67 %

(37) bps (109) bps

Key Operating Results (Unaudited) ($ in thousands, except share data)























Six Months Ended











June 30,

June 30,











2023

2022

Change



















Noninterest expense



$ 79,092

$ 63,990

24 %



















Net interest income (before provision for credit losses)



206,310

137,756

50 %

Noninterest income



44,146

73,768

-40 %

Total income



$ 250,456

$ 211,524

18 %



















Efficiency ratio



31.58 %

30.25 %

133 bps



































Average assets



$ 13,784,434

$ 10,126,963

36 %

Net income



120,257

104,077

16 %

Return on average assets before annualizing



0.87 %

1.03 %





Annualization factor



2.00

2.00





Return on average assets



1.74 %

2.06 %

(32) bps

















Return on average tangible common shareholders' equity (1)



20.49 %

22.72 %

(223) bps

















Tangible book value per common share (1)



$ 24.14

$ 19.70

23 %



















Tangible common shareholders' equity/tangible assets (1)



6.58 %

7.67 %

(109) bps

















(1) Non-GAAP financial measure - see "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" below:





























Certain non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to management and investors that is supplementary to the company's

financial condition, results of operations and cash flows computed in accordance with GAAP; however, they do have a number of limitations.

As such, the reader should not view these disclosures as a substitute for results determined in accordance with GAAP, and they are not

necessarily comparable to non-GAAP financial measures that other companies use. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial

measures is below. Net Income Available to Common Shareholders excludes preferred stock. Tangible common equity is calculated by

excluding the balance of goodwill and other intangible assets and preferred stock from the calculation of total assets. Tangible Assets is

calculated by excluding the balance of goodwill and intangible assets. Tangible book value per share is calculated by dividing tangible

common equity by the number of shares outstanding

























Six Months Ended











June 30,

June 30,











2023

2022

Change



















Net income



$ 120,257

$ 104,077

16 %

Less: preferred stock dividends



(17,335)

(11,457)

51 %

Net income available to common shareholders



$ 102,922

$ 92,620

11 %



















Average shareholders' equity



$ 1,520,927

$ 1,194,981

27 %

Less: average goodwill & intangibles



(16,918)

(17,428)

-3 %

Less: average preferred stock



(499,608)

(362,149)

38 %

Average tangible common shareholders' equity



$ 1,004,401

$ 815,404

23 %



















Annualization factor



2.00

2.00





Return on average tangible common shareholders' equity



20.49 %

22.72 %

(223) bps

















Total equity



$ 1,560,300

$ 1,228,539

27 %

Less: goodwill and intangibles



(16,794)

(17,286)

-3 %

Less: preferred stock



(499,608)

(362,149)

38 %

Tangible common shareholders' equity



$ 1,043,898

$ 849,104

23 %



















Assets



$ 15,874,872

$ 11,086,055

43 %

Less: goodwill and intangibles



(16,794)

(17,286)

-3 %

Tangible assets



$ 15,858,078

$ 11,068,769

43 %



















Ending common shares



43,237,300

43,106,505























Tangible book value per common share



$ 24.14

$ 19.70

23 %

Tangible common shareholders' equity/tangible assets



6.58 %

7.67 %

(109) bps

Merchants Bancorp Average Balance Analysis ($ in thousands) (Unaudited)

























Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

June 30, 2023

March 31, 2023

June 30, 2022

Average

Yield/

Average

Yield/

Average

Yield/

Balance Interest Rate

Balance Interest Rate

Balance Interest Rate Assets:













































Interest-bearing deposits, and other $ 249,722 $ 3,335 5.36 %

$ 184,470 $ 2,176 4.78 %

$ 367,540 $ 910 0.99 % Securities available for sale - taxable 672,887 5,564 3.32 %

445,614 2,266 2.06 %

330,759 917 1.11 % Securities held to maturity 1,093,018 17,311 6.35 %

1,115,243 15,754 5.73 %

— —

Mortgage loans in process of securitization 280,092 3,127 4.48 %

159,333 1,648 4.19 %

198,349 1,449 2.93 % Loans and loans held for sale 11,968,565 228,732 7.67 %

10,595,669 189,450 7.25 %

8,643,276 85,994 3.99 % Total interest-earning assets 14,264,284 258,069 7.26 %

12,500,329 211,294 6.86 %

9,539,924 89,270 3.75 % Allowance for credit losses on loans (54,411)





(45,190)





(33,401)



Noninterest-earning assets 463,384





430,596





314,355



























Total assets $ 14,673,257





$ 12,885,735





$ 9,820,878



















































Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity:













































Interest-bearing checking 4,307,736 48,296 4.50 %

4,052,081 40,647 4.07 %

3,849,876 6,945 0.72 % Savings deposits 236,012 299 0.51 % # 237,289 265 0.45 %

238,944 62 0.10 % Money market 2,749,594 30,521 4.45 % # 2,848,500 28,608 4.07 %

2,626,973 6,567 1.00 % Certificates of deposit 4,729,242 58,685 4.98 % # 3,322,991 34,922 4.26 %

639,556 1,194 0.75 % Total interest-bearing deposits 12,022,584 137,801 4.60 %

10,460,861 104,442 4.05 %

7,355,349 14,768 0.81 %























Borrowings 591,333 14,651 9.94 %

482,723 6,159 5.17 %

749,628 2,471 1.32 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 12,613,917 152,452 4.85 %

10,943,584 110,601 4.10 %

8,104,977 17,239 0.85 %























Noninterest-bearing deposits 346,837





304,119





402,328



Noninterest-bearing liabilities 167,527





141,422





97,682



























Total liabilities 13,128,281





11,389,125





8,604,987



























Shareholders' equity 1,544,976





1,496,610





1,215,891



























Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 14,673,257





$ 12,885,735





$ 9,820,878



























Net interest income

$ 105,617





$ 100,693





$ 72,031

























Net interest spread



2.41 %





2.76 %





2.90 %























Net interest-earning assets $ 1,650,367





$ 1,556,745





$ 1,434,947



























Net interest margin



2.97 %





3.27 %





3.03 %























Average interest-earning assets to average

interest-bearing liabilities



113.08 %





114.23 %





117.70 %

Supplemental Results



(Unaudited)



($ in thousands)











































Net Income

Net Income













Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended













June 30,

March 31,

June 30,

June 30,













2023

2023

2022

2023

2022





Segment





























Multi-family Mortgage Banking





$ 11,242

$ 1,966

$ 19,556

$ 13,208

$ 31,048





Mortgage Warehousing





18,596

8,641

11,868

27,237

25,027





Banking





42,650

49,307

25,932

91,957

54,696





Other





(7,186)

(4,959)

(3,421)

(12,145)

(6,694)





Total





$ 65,302

$ 54,955

$ 53,935

$ 120,257

$ 104,077













































































Total Assets





















June 30,

March 31,

December 31,





















2023

2023

2022













Segment





























Multi-family Mortgage Banking





$ 373,680

$ 341,487

$ 351,274













Mortgage Warehousing





4,474,832

3,318,491

2,519,810













Banking





10,784,596

10,430,293

9,587,544













Other





241,764

150,695

156,599













Total





$ 15,874,872

$ 14,240,966

$ 12,615,227





















































































Gain on Sale of Loans

Gain on Sale of Loans













Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended













June 30,

March 31,

June 30,

June 30,













2023

2023

2022

2023

2022





Loan Type





























Multi-family





10,361

$ 4,920

$ 19,623

$ 15,281

$ 34,576





Single-family





202

277

406

479

863





Small Business Association (SBA)





787

1,536

1,535

2,323

4,090





Total





$ 11,350

$ 6,733

$ 21,564

$ 18,083

$ 39,529













































































Loans Receivable and Loans Held for Sale





















June 30,

March 31,

December 31,





















2023

2023

2022













































Mortgage warehouse lines of credit





$ 1,201,932

$ 604,445

$ 464,785













Residential real estate





1,342,586

1,215,252

1,178,401













Multi-family financing





3,746,333

3,566,530

3,135,535













Healthcare financing





2,128,378

1,941,204

1,604,341













Commercial and commercial real estate (1)(2)





1,394,256

1,194,320

978,661













Agricultural production and real estate





91,599

89,516

95,651













Consumer and margin loans





11,920

15,781

13,498





















9,917,004

8,627,048

7,470,872













Less: Allowance for credit losses on loans





62,986

51,838

44,014













Loans receivable





$ 9,854,018

$ 8,575,210

$ 7,426,858













































Loans held for sale





3,058,013

2,855,250

2,910,576













Total loans, net of allowance





$ 12,912,031

$ 11,430,460

$ 10,337,434













































(1) Includes $894.7 million, $672.9 million and $497.0 million of revolving lines of credit collateralized primarily by mortgage servicing rights as of June 30,

2023, March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively





(2) Includes only $8.3 million, $9.1 million and $12.8 million of non-owner occupied commercial real estate as of June 30, 2023, March 31, 2023 and

December 31, 2022, respectively







SOURCE Merchants Bancorp