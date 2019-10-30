Merchants Bancorp Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results

CARMEL, Ind., Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Merchants Bancorp (the "Company" or "Merchants") (Nasdaq: MBIN), parent company of Merchants Bank of Indiana, today reported third quarter 2019 net income of $20.3 million, or $0.60 per common share. This compared to $16.7 million, or $0.55 per common share, in the third quarter of 2018 and $16.4 million, or $0.51 per common share, in the second quarter of 2019.

"Our proactive approach to capital and asset management has generated superior results during the third quarter, including 63% growth in total assets since December 2018 and 21% growth in net income compared to the third quarter of 2018. Our results reflected not only a 37% increase in net interest income compared to the same quarter last year, but also reinforced our expense control, as our efficiency ratio hit 35.7% despite the growth of our businesses during the year," said Michael Petrie, Chairman and CEO of Merchants. "We are planning for continued momentum going forward and the success of our preferred stock offerings have positioned us well to capitalize on the strength of the growing loan pipelines in all of our businesses," added Petrie.

Total Assets

Total assets of $6.3 billion at September 30, 2019 increased $2.5 billion, or 63%, compared to $3.9 billion at December 31, 2018 and increased $1.0 billion, or 20%, compared to June 30, 2019. The increases compared to both periods were primarily due to growth in net loans receivable and loans held for sale, which increased $2.4 billion compared to December 30, 2018 and increased $1.0 billion compared to June 30, 2019. Return on average assets was 1.35% for the third quarter of 2019 compared to 1.75% for the third quarter of 2018 and 1.41% for the second quarter of 2019.

Loans held for sale of $2.5 billion at September 30, 2019 increased $1.7 billion, or 200%, compared to December 31, 2018 and increased $580.4 million, or 30% compared to June 30, 2019. For both periods, the increases were due to the significant loan growth generated from the mortgage warehouse business, primarily resulting from lower interest rates that increased the origination volume and refinancing in the single-family mortgage market.

Net loans receivable of $2.7 billion at September 30, 2019 increased $696.7 million, or 34%, compared to December 31, 2018 and increased $394.2 million, or 17%, compared to June 30, 2019. These increases were primarily a result of growth in mortgage warehouse lines of credit, as well as multi-family and healthcare financing during both periods.

Asset Quality

The allowance for loan losses of $13.7 million at September 30, 2019 increased $1.0 million compared to December 31, 2018 and increased $1.1 million compared to June 30, 2019, primarily reflecting increases associated with loan growth. Non-performing loans were $6.1 million, or 0.22% of total loans at September 30, 2019, compared to $2.4 million, or 0.12% of total loans at December 31, 2018 and compared to $3.8 million, or 0.16% of total loans at June 30, 2019.

Total Deposits

Total deposits of $5.5 billion at September 30, 2019 increased $2.3 billion, or 70%, compared to $3.2 billion at December 31, 2018 and increased $843.7 million, or 18%, compared to June 30, 2019. The increases were primarily due to higher brokered certificates of deposits to support the significant growth in loans and to match their expected duration. Total brokered deposits increased $1.3 billion, to $2.3 billion at September 30, 2019 from $988.2 million at December 31, 2018 and increased $266.5 million from $2.0 billion at June 30, 2019. The higher levels of brokered deposits were primarily to support the significant growth in warehouse loans and to appropriately match the expected duration. Brokered deposits represented 41% of total deposits at September 30, 2019, 31% of total deposits at December 31, 2018, and 43% of total deposits at June 30, 2019.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income of $32.6 million in the third quarter of 2019 increased $9.1 million, or 39%, compared to the third quarter of 2018 and increased $4.7 million, or 17%, compared to the second quarter of 2019. The increases for both periods were primarily due to the growth in loans and loans held for sale that offset declining interest rate margins. The interest rate spread of 1.98% for the third quarter of 2019 increased 4 basis points compared to 1.94% in the third quarter of 2018 and decreased 24 basis points compared to 2.22% in the second quarter of 2019.

The net interest margin of 2.22% for the third quarter of 2019 declined 31 basis points compared to 2.53% for the third quarter of 2018 and declined 27 basis points compared to 2.49% for the second quarter of 2019. The declines in net interest margin reflected the flattening and inversion of the yield curve compared to prior periods, and reflects the shift in business mix to a higher concentration of warehouse loans that typically are funded for a shorter duration and earn interest based on longer term rates. Profitability in this business, which also includes fees classified as noninterest income, made the most significant contribution to net income growth during the third quarter of 2019 compared to both the third quarter of 2018 and the second quarter of 2019.

Interest Income

Interest income of $59.8 million in the third quarter of 2019 increased $22.2 million, or 59%, compared to the third quarter of 2018 and increased $11.0 million, or 23%, compared to the second quarter of 2019. The increases for both periods were primarily due to loan growth. The average balance of loans, including loans held for sale, was $4.7 billion for the third quarter of 2019. This represented an increase of $2.0 billion, or 76%, compared to $2.7 billion for the third quarter of 2018 and an increase of $1.1 billion, or 32% compared to the second quarter of 2019. The average yield on loans and loans held for sale of 4.44% for the third quarter of 2019 decreased 31 basis points compared to 4.75% for both the third quarter 2018 and the second quarter of 2019. The decline in average yields reflected the higher concentration of warehouse loans for the third quarter of 2019.

Interest Expense

Total interest expense of $27.1 million for the third quarter of 2019 increased $13.0 million, or 93%, compared to the third quarter of 2018 and increased $6.3 million, or 30%, compared to the second quarter of 2019. Interest expense on deposits of $26.0 million for the third quarter of 2019 increased $14.4 million, or 123%, compared to the third quarter of 2018 and increased $6.7 million, or 35%, compared to the second quarter of 2019. The increase in the cost of deposits for both periods was primarily due to the higher volume of interest-bearing checking and certificates of deposits. The average balance of interest-bearing deposits of $5.1 billion for the third quarter of 2019 increased $2.5 billion, or 99%, compared to the third quarter of 2018 and increased $1.3 million, or 34%, compared to the second quarter of 2019. The average cost of interest-bearing deposits was 2.02% for the third quarter of 2019, which was a 22 basis point increase compared to 1.80% for the third quarter of 2018, and a 2 basis point decrease compared to 2.04% in the second quarter of 2019.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income of $10.9 million for the third quarter of 2019 decreased $1.1 million, or 9%, compared to the third quarter of 2018 and increased $982,000, or 10%, compared to the second quarter of 2019. The 9% decrease compared to the third quarter of 2018 was primarily due to a $3.3 million decrease in loan servicing fees, which reflected a $1.5 million negative fair market value adjustment in mortgage servicing rights during the third quarter of 2019 compared to a $500,000 positive fair market adjustment in mortgage servicing rights for the third quarter of 2018. Partially offsetting the lower loan servicing fees from a negative fair market value adjustment in the third quarter of 2019 was a $1.9 million, or 247%, increase in mortgage warehouse fees, reflecting the significant loan growth for this line of business.

The 10% increase in noninterest income for the third quarter of 2019 compared to the second quarter of 2019 was primarily due to a $1.6 million, or 137%, increase in mortgage warehouse fees, which was partially offset by a $792,000 decrease in gain on sale of loans.

At September 30, 2019, the mortgage servicing rights asset was valued at $72.0 million, a decrease of 8% compared to December 31, 2018 and a decrease of 3% compared to June 30, 2019. The value of mortgage servicing rights generally declines in falling interest rate environments and increase in rising interest rate environments.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense of $15.5 million for the third quarter of 2019 increased $3.1 million, or 25%, compared to the third quarter of 2018 and decreased $398,000, or 3%, compared to the second quarter of 2019. The 25% increase compared to the third quarter of 2018 was due primarily to a $1.3 million, or 17%, increase in salaries and employee benefits and a $590,000, or 219%, increase in deposit insurance related to the growth in deposits and assets. The increase in salaries and employee benefits was due primarily to an increase in the number of employees resulting from business growth and acquisitions that occurred during the fourth quarter of 2018.

The 3% decrease in noninterest expense for the third quarter of 2019 compared to the second quarter of 2019 was primarily due to a $826,000, or 8%, decrease in salaries and employee benefits that was partially offset by a $641,000, or 294% increase in deposit insurance expense related to the growth in deposits and assets. The decrease in salaries and employee benefits was primarily due to lower commission expense for the third quarter of 2019.

The efficiency ratio of 35.7% for the third quarter of 2019 compared to 35.2% for the third quarter of 2018 and 42.1% for the second quarter of 2019.

Segments

For the third quarter of 2019, net income for Mortgage Warehousing increased 93% compared to the third quarter of 2018 and increased 73% compared to the second quarter of 2019, reflecting significant growth in loans and loans held for sale during both periods.

For the third quarter of 2019, net income for Banking increased 8% compared to the third quarter of 2018 and decreased 9% compared to the second quarter of 2019, reflecting higher deposit insurance expense compared to both periods.

For the third quarter of 2019, net income for Multi-family Mortgage Banking decreased 44% compared with the third quarter of 2018 and increased 9% compared to the second quarter of 2019. The comparative performance was impacted by fair market value adjustments. The third quarter of 2019 included a negative fair market value adjustment of $1.5 million, which compared to a positive fair value adjustment of $500,000 for the third quarter of 2018 and a negative fair market value adjustment of $2.9 million for the second quarter of 2019.

Consolidated Balance Sheets



(Unaudited)



(In thousands, except share data)





























September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,



2019

2019

2019

2018

2018 Assets



















Cash and due from banks

$ 15,614

$ 15,176

$ 19,554

$ 25,855

$ 20,069 Interest-earning demand accounts

349,362

445,713

293,897

310,669

390,687 Cash and cash equivalents

364,976

460,889

313,451

336,524

410,756 Securities purchased under agreements to resell

6,760

6,798

6,838

6,875

6,913 Trading securities

227,914

101,514

129,914

163,419

74,116 Available for sale securities

308,673

261,485

296,669

331,071

269,709 Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) stock

18,808

18,820

18,880

7,974

7,608 Loans held for sale (includes $23,357, $9,592, $6,307,

$11,886 and $5,888, respectively at fair value)

2,498,538

1,918,118

882,071

832,455

1,004,402 Loans receivable, net of allowance for loan losses of

$13,705, $12,604, $13,356, $12,704, and $11,243,

respectively

2,742,088

2,347,906

2,168,256

2,045,423

1,905,859 Premises and equipment, net

29,211

26,580

21,078

15,136

10,846 Mortgage servicing rights

71,989

74,550

76,249

77,844

71,490 Interest receivable

18,780

17,415

14,365

13,827

12,289 Goodwill

15,574

15,574

17,144

17,477

5,302 Intangible assets, net

4,182

4,567

3,381

3,542

1,763 Other assets and receivables

29,693

33,174

28,429

32,596

25,896 Total assets

$ 6,337,186

$ 5,287,390

$ 3,976,725

$ 3,884,163

$ 3,806,949 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity



















Liabilities



















Deposits



















Noninterest-bearing

$ 198,843

$ 192,521

$ 128,029

$ 182,879

$ 336,940 Interest-bearing

5,300,806

4,463,469

2,992,998

3,048,207

2,965,429 Total deposits

5,499,649

4,655,990

3,121,027

3,231,086

3,302,369 Borrowings

159,673

62,225

338,031

195,453

67,279 Other liabilities

48,425

54,162

39,836

36,387

29,955 Total liabilities

5,707,747

4,772,377

3,498,894

3,462,926

3,399,603 Commitments and Contingencies



















Shareholders' Equity



















Common stock, without par value



















Authorized - 50,000,000 shares



















Issued and outstanding - 28,706,438 shares, 28,706,438

shares, 28,704,163 shares, 28,694,036 shares, and

28,694,036 shares, respectively

135,507

135,374

135,190

135,057

135,021 Preferred stock, without par value - 5,000,000 total

shares authorized



















8% Preferred stock - $1,000 per share liquidation

preference



















Authorized - 50,000 shares



















Issued and outstanding - 41,625 shares

41,581

41,581

41,581

41,581

41,581 7% Series A Preferred stock - $25 per share liquidation

preference



















Authorized - 3,500,000 shares



















Issued and outstanding - 2,081,800 shares, 2,955,800

shares, and 2,000,000 shares, respectively

50,245

72,095

48,269

—

— 6% Series B Preferred stock - $1,000 per share

liquidation preference



















Authorized - 125,000 shares



















Issued and outstanding - 125,000 shares (equivalent

to 5,000,000 depositary shares)

120,863

—

—

—

— Retained earnings

280,551

265,323

252,637

244,909

232,041 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

692

640

154

(310)

(1,297) Total shareholders' equity

629,439

515,013

477,831

421,237

407,346 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 6,337,186

$ 5,287,390

$ 3,976,725

$ 3,884,163

$ 3,806,949

Consolidated Statement of Income (Unaudited) (In thousands, except share data)



































Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



September 30,

June 30,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,



2019

2019

2018

2019

2018 Interest Income



























Loans

$ 52,779

$ 42,365

$ 32,056

$ 129,599

$ 85,458 Investment securities:





























Trading



1,422



1,967



1,299



4,434



3,777 Available for sale - taxable



1,604



1,477



1,541



4,632



4,708 Available for sale - tax exempt



68



53



—



217



— Federal Home Loan Bank stock



262



257



87



742



297 Other



3,626



2,642



2,594



8,572



6,498 Total interest income



59,761



48,761



37,577



148,196



100,738 Interest Expense





























Deposits



26,039



19,344



11,670



59,610



28,427 Borrowed funds



1,098



1,495



2,425



3,909



6,515 Total interest expense



27,137



20,839



14,095



63,519



34,942 Net Interest Income



32,624



27,922



23,482



84,677



65,796 Provision for loan losses



1,193



105



617



1,947



3,021 Net Interest Income After Provision for Loan Losses



31,431



27,817



22,865



82,730



62,775 Noninterest Income





























Gain on sale of loans



8,312



9,104



8,825



20,059



27,548 Loan servicing fees, net



(1,410)



(1,561)



1,851



(3,318)



4,084 Mortgage warehouse fees



2,699



1,138



778



4,590



1,948 Gains/(losses) on sale of investments available for sale (1)



—



(3)



—



124



— Other income



1,251



1,192



453



2,931



1,270 Total noninterest income



10,852



9,870



11,907



24,386



34,850 Noninterest Expense





























Salaries and employee benefits



9,139



9,965



7,842



27,671



21,597 Loan expenses



1,248



1,345



1,254



3,527



3,512 Occupancy and equipment



994



946



736



2,816



2,062 Professional fees



508



453



590



1,500



1,755 Deposit insurance expense



859



218



269



1,354



751 Technology expense



674



629



412



1,775



996 Other expense



2,100



2,364



1,346



5,834



4,046 Total noninterest expense



15,522



15,920



12,449



44,477



34,719 Income Before Income Taxes



26,761



21,767



22,323



62,639



62,906 Provision for income taxes (2)



6,502



5,328



5,584



15,371



15,454 Net Income

$ 20,259

$ 16,439

$ 16,739

$ 47,268

$ 47,452 Dividends on preferred stock



(3,022)



(1,743)



(833)



(5,598)



(2,498) Net Income Allocated to Common Shareholders



17,237



14,696



15,906



41,670



44,954 Basic Earnings Per Share

$ 0.60

$ 0.51

$ 0.55

$ 1.45

$ 1.57 Diluted Earnings Per Share

$ 0.60

$ 0.51

$ 0.55

$ 1.45

$ 1.57 Weighted-Average Shares Outstanding





























Basic



28,706,438



28,705,313



28,694,036



28,704,682



28,692,591 Diluted



28,744,953



28,746,297



28,727,822



28,742,911



28,719,740































(1)Includes $0, $(3), $0, $124, and $0, respectively, related to accumulated other comprehensive earnings reclassifications.









(2) Includes $0, $1, $0, $(31) and $0, respectively, related to income tax (expense)/benefit for reclassification items.













Key Operating Results (Unaudited) ($ in thousands)





























Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended





September 30,

June 30,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,





2019

2019

2018

2019

2018























Noninterest expense



15,522

15,920

12,449

44,477

34,719























Net interest income (before provision for losses)



32,624

27,922

23,482

84,677

65,796 Noninterest income



10,852

9,870

11,907

24,386

34,850 Total income



43,476

37,792

35,389

109,063

100,646























Efficiency ratio



35.70%

42.13%

35.18%

40.78%

34.50%















































Average assets



6,009,840

4,661,138

3,829,172

4,798,110

3,627,861 Net income



20,259

16,439

16,739

47,268

47,452 Return on average assets before annualizing



0.34%

0.35%

0.44%

0.99%

1.31% Annualization factor



4.00

4.00

4.00

1.33

1.33 Return on average assets



1.35%

1.41%

1.75%

1.31%

1.74%























Return on average tangible common shareholders' equity (1)

18.17%

15.38%

17.92%

14.75%

17.52%























Tangible book value per common share (1)



$ 13.83

$ 13.28

$ 12.50

$ 13.83

$ 12.50























Tangible common shareholders' equity/tangible assets (1)

6.28%

7.24%

9.44%

6.28%

9.44%























(1) Non-GAAP financial measure - see "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures"







































(1) Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Certain non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to management and investors that is supplementary to the company's financial condition, results of operations and cash flows computed in accordance with GAAP; however, they do have a number of limitations. As such, the reader should not view these disclosures as a substitute for results determined in accordance with GAAP, and they are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP financial measures that other companies use. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures is below. Net Income Available to Common Shareholders excludes preferred stock. Tangible common equity is calculated by excluding the balance of goodwill and other intangible assets and preferred stock from the calculation of total assets. Tangible Assets is calculated by excluding the balance of goodwill and intangible assets. Tangible book value per share is calculated by dividing tangible common equity by the number of shares outstanding.





























Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended





September 30,

June 30,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,





2019

2019

2018

2019

2018























Net income



20,259

16,439

16,739

47,268

47,452 Less: preferred stock dividends



(3,022)

(1,743)

(833)

(5,598)

(2,498) Net income available to common shareholders



17,237

14,696

15,906

41,670

44,954























Average shareholders' equity



567,732

495,789

403,757

498,091

389,760 Less: average goodwill & intangibles



(20,005)

(20,396)

(7,120)

(20,458)

(6,961) Less: average preferred stock



(168,266)

(93,108)

(41,581)

(101,979)

(41,581) Average tangible common shareholders' equity



379,461

382,285

355,056

375,654

341,218























Annualization factor



4.00

4.00

4.00

1.33

1.33 Return on average tangible common shareholders' equity



18.17%

15.38%

17.92%

14.75%

17.52%















































Total equity



629,439

515,013

407,346

629,439

407,346 Less: goodwill and intangibles



(19,756)

(20,141)

(7,065)

(19,756)

(7,065) Less: preferred stock



(212,689)

(113,676)

(41,581)

(212,689)

(41,581) Tangible common shareholders' equity



396,994

381,196

358,700

396,994

358,700























Assets



6,337,186

5,287,390

3,806,949

6,337,186

3,806,949 Less: goodwill and intangibles



(19,756)

(20,141)

(7,065)

(19,756)

(7,065) Tangible assets



6,317,430

5,267,249

3,799,884

6,317,430

3,799,884























Ending common shares



28,706,438

28,706,438

28,694,036

28,706,438

28,694,036























Tangible book value per common share



$ 13.83

$ 13.28

$ 12.50

$ 13.83

$ 12.50 Tangible common shareholders' equity/tangible assets



6.28%

7.24%

9.44%

6.28%

9.44%