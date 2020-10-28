Merchants Bancorp Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results

-Net income of $55.0 million increased $34.7 million, or 171%, compared to the third quarter of 2019 and increased $13.8 million, or 34%, compared to the second quarter of 2020

- Net income per common share of $1.79 increased 198%, compared to the third quarter of 2019, and increased 37%, compared to the second quarter of 2020

- Total assets of $9.5 billion increased $3.2 billion, or 50%, compared to December 31, 2019, and increased $91.1 million, or 1%, compared to June 30, 2020, driven by strong loan growth

- Total loans receivable and loans held for sale, increased $3.1 billion, or 60%, compared to December 31, 2019, and increased $169.0 million, or 2%, compared to June 30, 2020

- Credit quality remained exceptionally high, with only 11 loans remaining in payment deferral arrangements due to COVID-19, having unpaid balances of $1.6 million that represented less than 0.02% of total loans and loans held for sale

- Return on average assets was 2.34% in the third quarter of 2020, compared to 1.35% in the third quarter of 2019, and 1.89% in the second quarter of 2020

CARMEL, Ind., Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Merchants Bancorp (the "Company" or "Merchants") (Nasdaq: MBIN), parent company of Merchants Bank of Indiana, today reported third quarter 2020 net income of $55.0 million, or $1.79 per common share.  This compared to $20.3 million, or $0.60 per common share, in the third quarter of 2019, and $41.2 million, or $1.31 per common share, in the second quarter of 2020.

The $34.7 million, or 171%, increase in net income for the third quarter 2020, compared to the third quarter of 2019 was driven by a $32.7 million, or 100%, increase in net interest income that reflected significant growth in mortgage warehouse loans, and a 255% increase in gain on sale of loans, primarily from higher growth in both single-family and multi-family mortgages. 

The $13.8 million, or 34%, increase in net income for the third quarter 2020, compared to the second quarter of 2020 was primarily driven by a $14.1 million, or 27%, increase in net interest income that also reflected significant growth in mortgage warehouse loans and a 39 basis point increase in the net interest margin.

"Against a backdrop of economic uncertainty and lower interest rates, Merchants has delivered another record-setting level of net income during the third quarter.  Our commitment to conservative credit underwriting, effective cost management, and our entrepreneurial approach to serving customers has contributed to earnings per share growth of 198% and asset growth of 50% compared to the prior year's quarter.  By also managing our capital well, we delivered a return on average assets of 2.34%, a return on average tangible shareholders' equity of 41.0%, a tangible book value of $18.30 per share, and an efficiency ratio of 25.4%," said Michael F. Petrie, Chairman and CEO of Merchants.  

Michael J. Dunlap, President and Chief Operating Officer of Merchants, added, "The safety of our employees and customers remains our first priority.  I am proud of our team and our ability to execute in a challenging environment."

Total Assets
Total assets of $9.5 billion at September 30, 2020 increased $3.2 billion, or 50%, compared to December 31, 2019, and increased $91.1 million, or 1%, compared to June 30, 2020.

The 50% increase compared to December 31, 2019 was primarily due to growth in loans held for sale and loans receivable, which increased a combined total of $3.1 billion, or 60%.  The increase reflected the significant loan growth generated from mortgage warehouse business, primarily resulting from lower interest rates that increased the origination volume and refinancing in the single-family mortgage market, as well as higher loan volume generated in multi-family business. 

Return on average assets was 2.34% for the third quarter of 2020 compared to 1.35% for the third quarter of 2019 and 1.89% for the second quarter of 2020. 

Asset Quality
The allowance for loan losses of $23.4 million at September 30, 2020 increased $7.6 million compared to December 31, 2019 and increased $2.9 million compared to June 30, 2020.  The increases were primarily based on growth in the loan portfolio, but also reflected uncertainties surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.  Approximately 85% of the $7.6 million increase compared to December 31, 2019, was related primarily to loan growth, while additional provision associated with the COVID-19 pandemic represented approximately $628,000, or 8%, of the increase.   Because it is still too early to know the full extent of potential future losses associated with the impact of COVID-19, the Company continues to monitor the situation and may need to adjust future expectations as developments occur throughout the remainder of 2020.

Merchants believes it has minimal direct exposure to consumer, commercial and other small businesses that may be negatively impacted by COVID-19 but continues to assist customers facing financial setbacks.  As of September 30, 2020, the Company had only 11 loans remaining in payment deferral arrangements, with unpaid balances of $1.6 million that represented less than 0.02% of total loans and loans held for sale. This compared favorably to the unpaid balances of $80.6 million at June 30, 2020.

Non-performing loans were $7.9 million, or 0.16% of loans receivable at September 30, 2020, compared to $4.7 million, or 0.15% of loans receivable at December 31, 2019, and compared to $6.7 million, or 0.16% of loans receivable at June, 2020.  The increase in non-performing loans compared to December 31, 2019 was primarily related to one collateralized agricultural loan that is delinquent greater than 90 days late, with repayment still anticipated.

Total Deposits
Total deposits of $7.1 billion at September 30, 2020 increased $1.6 billion, or 29%, compared to December 31, 2019, and increased $176.0 million, or 3%, compared to June 30, 2020. The increases compared to both periods were primarily due to growth in traditional and brokered demand accounts, while the Company significantly reduced its balances of brokered certificates of deposits.

Total brokered deposits of $1.7 billion at September 30, 2020 decreased $429.1 million from December 31, 2019 and decreased $627.0 million from June 30, 2020.   Brokered deposits represented 24% of total deposits at September 30, 2020 compared to 39% of total deposits at December 31, 2019 and 34% of total deposits at June 30, 2020.

Liquidity
The Company increased its available borrowing capacity, with unused lines of credit at $2.5 billion at September 30, 2020, compared to $1.9 billion at June 30, 2020.  This liquidity enhances the ability to effectively manage interest expense and assets levels in the future.  The Company also began utilizing the Federal Reserve's discount window during the second quarter of 2020 and the Paycheck Protection Program Liquidity Facility ("PPPLF") during the third quarter of 2020, which has contributed to lower interest expenses and increased borrowing capacity.

Net Interest Income
Net interest income of $65.3 million in the third quarter of 2020 increased $32.7 million, or 100%, compared to the third quarter of 2019 and increased $14.1 million, or 27%, compared to the second quarter of 2020. 

The 100% increase in net interest income compared to the third quarter of 2019 reflected significantly higher loan growth and a higher net interest margin.  The interest rate spread of 2.74% for the third quarter of 2020 increased 76 basis points compared to 1.98% in the third quarter of 2019. The net interest margin of 2.81% for the third quarter of 2020 increased 59 basis points compared to 2.22% for the third quarter of 2019. The increase in net interest margin compared to the third quarter of 2019 reflected lower funding costs that outpaced the lower interest rates on loans.

The 27% increase in net interest income compared to the second quarter of 2020 reflected an interest rate spread of 2.74% that increased 43 basis points compared to 2.31% in the second quarter of 2020.  The net interest margin of 2.81% for the third quarter of 2020 also increased 39 basis points compared to 2.42% for the second quarter of 2020.  The increase in net interest margin compared to the second quarter of 2020 reflected lower funding costs that outpaced the lower interest rates on loans.

Interest Income
Interest income of $76.3 million in the third quarter of 2020 increased $16.5 million, or 28%, compared to the third quarter of 2019 and increased $8.1 million, or 12%, compared to the second quarter of 2020. 

The 28% increase in interest income compared to the third quarter of 2019 was primarily due to significant loan growth that was partially offset by lower rates.  The higher interest income reflected a $3.2 billion, or 68%, increase in the average balance of loans, including loans held for sale, which reached $7.9 billion for the third quarter of 2020. The average yield on loans and loans held for sale of 3.61% for the third quarter of 2020 decreased 83 basis points compared to 4.44% for the third quarter of 2019. The decline in average yields reflected higher loan volume and lower overall interest rates in the third quarter of 2020.

The 12% increase in interest income compared to the second quarter of 2020 reflected a $987.4 million, or 14%, increase in the average balance of loans, including loans held for sale, which reached $7.9 billion for the third quarter of 2020. The average yield on loans and loans held for sale of 3.61% for the third quarter of 2020 also decreased 10 basis points compared to 3.71% for the second quarter of 2020. 

Interest Expense
Total interest expense of $10.9 million for the third quarter of 2020 decreased $16.2 million, or 60%, compared to the third quarter of 2019 and decreased $6.0 million, or 36%, compared to the second quarter of 2020. Interest expense on deposits of $9.1 million for the third quarter of 2020 decreased $16.9 million, or 65%, compared to the third quarter of 2019 and decreased $6.3 million, or 41%, compared to the second quarter of 2020.

The 65% decrease in interest expense on deposits compared to the third quarter of 2019 was primarily due to custodial interest-bearing checking accounts that are tied to short-term LIBOR rates, which declined significantly. Also contributing significantly to the decline were lower rates on brokered certificates of deposits.  The average balance of interest-bearing deposits of $7.2 billion for the third quarter of 2020 increased $2.1 billion, or 42%, compared to the third quarter of 2019. The average cost of interest-bearing deposits was 0.50% for the third quarter of 2020, which was a 152 basis point decrease compared to 2.02% for the third quarter of 2019. 

The 41% decrease in interest expense on deposits compared to the second quarter of 2020 was also primarily due to custodial interest-bearing checking accounts that are tied to short-term LIBOR rates, which declined significantly.  The average cost of interest-bearing deposits was 0.50% for the third quarter of 2020, which was a 38 basis point decrease compared to 0.88% in the second quarter of 2020.  The average balance of interest-bearing deposits of $7.2 billion for the third quarter of 2020 also increased $241.5 million, or 3%, compared to the second quarter of 2020.

Noninterest Income
Noninterest income of $38.7 million for the third quarter of 2020 increased $27.8 million, or 256%, compared to the third quarter of 2019 and increased $12.5 million, or 48%, compared to the second quarter of 2020.

The 256% increase in noninterest income compared to the third quarter of 2019 was primarily due to a $21.2 million, or 255%, increase in gain on sale of loans and a $4.1 million increase in mortgage warehouse fees. Noninterest income for the second quarter of 2020 included a $971,000 negative fair market value adjustment to mortgage servicing rights, which compared to a $1.5 million negative fair market value adjustment for the third quarter of 2019.

The 48% increase in noninterest income compared to the second quarter of 2020 was primarily due to a $12.4 million, or 73%, increase in gain on sale of loans, that were partially offset by a $2.2 million decrease in loan servicing fees.   Included in loan servicing fees for the second quarter of 2020 was a $971,000 negative fair market value adjustment to mortgage servicing rights, which compared to a $500,000 negative fair market value adjustment for the second quarter of 2020.

At September 30, 2020, the mortgage servicing rights asset was valued at $75.8 million, an increase of 2% compared to December 31, 2019 and an increase of 5% compared to September 30, 2019.  The value of mortgage servicing rights generally increases in rising interest rate environments and declines in falling interest rate environments.

Noninterest Expense
Noninterest expense of $26.4 million for the third quarter of 2020 increased $10.9 million, or 70%, compared to the third quarter of 2019 and increased $6.1 million, or 30%, compared to the second quarter of 2020. 

The 70% increase in noninterest expense compared to the third quarter of 2019 was due primarily to a $7.4 million, or 81%, increase in salaries and employee benefits to support business growth and a $1.7 million, or 136%, increase in loan expenses.    The efficiency ratio of 25.4% for the third quarter of 2020 compared to 35.7% for the third quarter of 2019.

The 30% increase in noninterest expense compared to the second quarter of 2020 was primarily due to a $4.7 million, or 40%, increase in salaries and employee benefits to support business growth and a $905,000, or 44%, increase in loan expenses.  The efficiency ratio of 25.4% for the third quarter of 2020 compared to 26.2% for the second quarter of 2020.

Segments
For the third quarter of 2020, net income for Mortgage Warehousing increased 209% compared to the third quarter of 2019, and increased 22% compared to the second quarter of 2020, reflecting significant growth in net interest income from higher loan volume. 

For the third quarter of 2020, net income for Multi-family Mortgage Banking increased 115% compared with the third quarter of 2019, and increased 61% compared to the second quarter of 2020, primarily due to higher gain on sale of loans for both periods that was partially offset by higher salaries and benefit expenses to support growth.

For the third quarter of 2020, net income for Banking increased 129% compared to the third quarter of 2019, and increased 48% compared to the second quarter of 2020, reflecting higher net interest income and gain on sale of loans in the single-family mortgage business for both periods.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share data)













September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,


2020

2020

2020

2019

2019

Assets









Cash and due from banks

$                  9,276

$                13,830

$                  8,168

$                13,909

$                15,614

Interest-earning demand accounts

419,926

389,357

559,914

492,800

349,362

Cash and cash equivalents

429,202

403,187

568,082

506,709

364,976

Securities purchased under agreements to resell

6,616

6,651

6,685

6,723

6,760

Mortgage loans in process of securitization

374,721

518,788

465,157

269,891

227,914

Available for sale securities

278,861

259,656

339,053

290,243

308,673

Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) stock

70,656

53,224

46,156

20,369

18,808

Loans held for sale (includes $41,418, $42,000, $18,938,
$19,592 and $23,357, respectively, at fair value)

3,319,619

3,877,769

2,796,008

2,093,789

2,498,538

Loans receivable, net of allowance for loan losses of $23,436,
$20,497, $18,883, $15,842 and $13,705, respectively

4,857,554

4,133,315

3,501,770

3,012,468

2,742,088

Premises and equipment, net

29,261

29,362

29,415

29,274

29,211

Mortgage servicing rights

75,772

72,889

69,978

74,387

71,989

Interest receivable

19,130

18,574

18,139

18,359

18,780

Goodwill 

15,845

15,845

15,845

15,845

15,574

Intangible assets, net

2,657

3,038

3,419

3,799

4,182

Other assets and receivables

50,581

47,102

48,691

30,072

29,693

Total assets

$           9,530,475

$           9,439,400

$           7,908,398

$           6,371,928

$           6,337,186

Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity









  Liabilities









Deposits









Noninterest-bearing

$              666,081

$              601,265

$              327,805

$              272,037

$              198,843

Interest-bearing

6,418,566

6,307,363

6,394,900

5,206,038

5,300,806

Total deposits

7,084,647

6,908,628

6,722,705

5,478,075

5,499,649

Borrowings 

1,618,201

1,761,113

444,567

181,439

159,673











Other liabilities

70,492

61,461

68,157

58,686

48,425

Total liabilities

8,773,340

8,731,202

7,235,429

5,718,200

5,707,747

Commitments and  Contingencies









Shareholders' Equity









Common stock, without par value









Authorized - 50,000,000 shares









Issued and outstanding - 28,745,614 shares, 28,745,614 shares, 28,742,484
shares, 28,706,438 shares, and 28,706,438 shares, respectively

136,103

135,949

135,746

135,640

135,507

Preferred stock, without par value - 5,000,000 total shares authorized









8% Preferred stock - $1,000 per share liquidation preference









Authorized - 50,000 shares









Issued and outstanding - 41,625 shares

41,581

41,581

41,581

41,581

41,581

7% Series A Preferred stock - $25 per share liquidation preference









Authorized - 3,500,000 shares









Issued and outstanding - 2,081,800 shares, 2,081,800 shares, 2,081,800
shares, 2,081,800 shares, and 2,081,800 shares, respectively

50,221

50,221

50,221

50,221

50,245

6% Series B Preferred stock - $1,000 per share liquidation preference









Authorized - 125,000 shares









Issued and outstanding - 125,000 shares, 125,000 shares, 125,000 shares,

 125,000 shares and 125,000 shares (all equivalent to 5,000,000 depositary shares)

120,844

120,844

120,844

120,844

120,863

Retained earnings

407,979

358,895

323,651

304,984

280,551

Accumulated other comprehensive income

407

708

926

458

692

Total shareholders' equity

757,135

708,198

672,969

653,728

629,439

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$           9,530,475

$           9,439,400

$           7,908,398

$           6,371,928

$           6,337,186

Consolidated Statement of Income

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share data)


















Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended


September 30,

June 30,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,


2020

2020

2019

2020

2019

Interest Income













Loans

$

71,857

$

63,979

$

52,779

$

189,400

$

129,599

Mortgage loans in process of securitization

3,250

2,534

1,422

8,580

4,434

Investment securities:














Available for sale - taxable

431

972

1,604

2,725

4,632

Available for sale - tax exempt

37

38

68

112

217

Federal Home Loan Bank stock

531

447

262

1,217

742

Other

152

234

3,626

2,845

8,572

Total interest income

76,258

68,204

59,761

204,879

148,196

Interest Expense














Deposits

9,104

15,398

26,039

45,132

59,610

Borrowed funds

1,832

1,572

1,098

4,838

3,909

Total interest expense

10,936

16,970

27,137

49,970

63,519

Net Interest Income

65,322

51,234

32,624

154,909

84,677

Provision for loan losses

2,981

1,745

1,193

7,724

1,947

Net Interest Income After Provision for Loan Losses

62,341

49,489

31,431

147,185

82,730

Noninterest Income














Gain on sale of loans

29,498

17,084

8,312

67,748

20,059

Loan servicing fees, net

(643)

1,597

(1,410)

(4,870)

(3,318)

Mortgage warehouse fees

6,833

5,475

2,699

15,054

4,590

Gains on sale of investments available for sale (1)

441





441

124

Other income

2,528

2,032

1,251

6,374

2,931

Total noninterest income

38,657

26,188

10,852

84,747

24,386

Noninterest Expense














Salaries and employee benefits

16,567

11,828

9,139

42,635

27,671

Loan expenses

2,944

2,039

1,248

6,147

3,527

Occupancy and equipment

1,420

1,383

994

4,295

2,816

Professional fees

712

726

508

2,007

1,500

Deposit insurance expense

1,404

1,851

859

5,041

1,354

Technology expense

903

716

674

2,229

1,775

Other expense

2,434

1,739

2,100

6,605

5,834

Total noninterest expense

26,384

20,282

15,522

68,959

44,477

Income Before Income Taxes

74,614

55,395

26,761

162,973

62,639

Provision for income taxes (2)

19,612

14,233

6,502

42,226

15,371

Net Income

$

55,002

$

41,162

$

20,259

$

120,747

$

47,268

   Dividends on preferred stock

(3,618)

(3,619)

(3,022)

(10,855)

(5,598)

Net Income Allocated to Common Shareholders

51,384

37,543

17,237

109,892

41,670

Basic Earnings Per Share

$

1.79

$

1.31

$

0.60

$

3.82

$

1.45

Diluted Earnings Per Share

$

1.79

$

1.31

$

0.60

$

3.82

$

1.45

Weighted-Average Shares Outstanding














Basic

28,745,614

28,743,894

28,706,438

28,741,395

28,704,682

Diluted

28,778,462

28,762,349

28,744,953

28,766,756

28,742,911

(1)

Includes $441, $0, $0, $441, and $124, respectively, related to accumulated other comprehensive earnings reclassifications.

(2)

Includes $(97), $0, $0, $(97), and $(31), respectively, related to income tax (expense)/benefit for reclassification items.

Key Operating Results

(Unaudited)

($ in thousands, except share data)















Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



September 30,

June 30,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,



2020

2020

2019

2020

2019












Noninterest expense

$             26,384

$         20,282

$             15,522

$             68,959

$             44,477












Net interest income (before provision for losses)

65,322

51,234

32,624

154,909

84,677

Noninterest income

38,657

26,188

10,852

84,747

24,386

Total income

$           103,979

$         77,422

$             43,476

$           239,656

$           109,063












Efficiency ratio

25.37%

26.20%

35.70%

28.77%

40.78%
























Average assets

$        9,409,450

$    8,689,212

$        6,009,840

$        8,238,641

$        4,798,110

Net income

$             55,002

$         41,162

$             20,259

$           120,747

$             47,268

Return on average assets before annualizing

0.58%

0.47%

0.34%

1.47%

0.99%

Annualization factor

4.00

4.00

4.00

1.33

1.33

Return on average assets

2.34%

1.89%

1.35%

1.95%

1.31%












Return on average tangible common shareholders' equity (1)

41.01%

32.62%

18.17%

31.34%

14.75%












Tangible book value per common share (1)

$               18.30

$           16.58

$               13.83

$               18.30

$               13.83












Tangible common shareholders' equity/tangible assets (1)

5.53%

5.06%

6.28%

5.53%

6.28%

(1)

 Non-GAAP financial measure - see "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures"


(1) Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Certain non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to management and investors that is supplementary to the company's financial condition, results of operations and cash flows computed in accordance with GAAP; however, they do have a number of limitations.  As such, the reader should not view these disclosures as a substitute for results determined in accordance with GAAP, and they are not necessarily comparable  to non-GAAP financial measures that other companies use.  A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures is below.  Net Income Available to Common Shareholders excludes preferred stock.  Tangible common equity is calculated by excluding the balance of goodwill and other intangible assets and preferred stock from the calculation of total assets.  Tangible Assets is calculated by excluding the balance of goodwill and intangible assets.  Tangible book value per share is calculated by dividing tangible common equity by the number of shares outstanding.    




Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



September 30,

June 30,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,



2020

2020

2019

2020

2019












Net income

$             55,002

$         41,162

$             20,259

$           120,747

$             47,268

Less: preferred stock dividends  

(3,618)

(3,619)

(3,022)

(10,855)

(5,598)

Net income available to common shareholders

$             51,384

$         37,543

$             17,237

$           109,892

$             41,670












Average shareholders' equity

$           732,533

$       692,132

$           567,732

$           698,071

$           498,091

Less: average goodwill & intangibles

(18,707)

(19,083)

(20,005)

(19,089)

(20,458)

Less: average preferred stock

(212,646)

(212,646)

(168,266)

(212,646)

(101,979)

Tangible common shareholders' equity

$           501,180

$       460,403

$           379,461

$           466,336

$           375,654












Annualization factor

4.00

4.00

4.00

1.33

1.33

Return on average tangible common shareholders' equity

41.01%

32.62%

18.17%

31.34%

14.75%
























Total equity

$           757,135

$       708,198

$           629,439

$           757,135

$           629,439

Less: goodwill and intangibles

(18,502)

(18,883)

(19,756)

(18,502)

(19,756)

Less: preferred stock

(212,646)

(212,646)

(212,689)

(212,646)

(212,689)

Tangible common shareholders' equity

$           525,987

$       476,669

$           396,994

$           525,987

$           396,994












Assets

$        9,530,475

$    9,439,400

$        6,337,186

$        9,530,475

$        6,337,186

Less: goodwill and intangibles

(18,502)

(18,883)

(19,756)

(18,502)

(19,756)

Tangible assets

$        9,511,973

$    9,420,517

$        6,317,430

$        9,511,973

$        6,317,430












Ending common shares

28,745,614

28,745,614

28,706,438

28,745,614

28,706,438












Tangible book value per common share

$               18.30

$           16.58

$               13.83

$               18.30

$               13.83

Tangible common shareholders' equity/tangible assets

5.53%

5.06%

6.28%

5.53%

6.28%

Average Balance Analysis

($ in thousands)

(Unaudited)













Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

September 30, 2020

June 30, 2020

September 30, 2019

Average

Yield/

Average

Yield/

Average

Yield/

Balance

Interest

Rate 

Balance

Interest

Rate 

Balance

Interest

Rate 

Assets:






















Interest-bearing deposits, and other

$      587,804

$      683

0.46%

$      971,350

$       681

0.28%

$        670,399

$    3,888

2.30%

Securities available for sale - taxable

269,896

431

0.64%

276,928

972

1.41%

278,314

1,604

2.29%

Securities available for sale - tax exempt

5,145

37

2.86%

5,294

38

2.89%

9,032

68

2.99%

Mortgage loans in process of securitization

449,336

3,250

2.88%

328,089

2,534

3.11%

162,915

1,422

3.46%

Loans and loans held for sale

7,923,726

71,857

3.61%

6,936,368

63,979

3.71%

4,718,771

52,779

4.44%

     Total interest-earning assets

9,235,907

76,258

3.28%

8,518,029

68,204

3.22%

5,839,431

59,761

4.06%

Allowance for loan losses

(21,585)


(19,474)


(12,990)

Noninterest-earning assets

195,128


190,657


183,399













Total assets

$    9,409,450


$   8,689,212


$     6,009,840

























Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity:






















Interest-bearing checking

3,890,865

1,368

0.14%

2,656,105

2,327

0.35%

1,951,613

9,253

1.88%

Savings deposits

180,931

34

0.07%

176,546

27

0.06%

152,509

85

0.22%

Money market 

1,578,956

3,861

0.97%

1,402,562

3,966

1.14%

977,228

4,698

1.91%

Certificates of deposit

1,589,852

3,841

0.96%

2,763,853

9,078

1.32%

2,032,619

12,003

2.34%

    Total interest-bearing deposits

7,240,604

9,104

0.50%

6,999,066

15,398

0.88%

5,113,969

26,039

2.02%












Borrowings

800,021

1,832

0.91%

518,207

1,572

1.22%

59,585

1,098

7.31%

    Total interest-bearing liabilities

8,040,625

10,936

0.54%

7,517,273

16,970

0.91%

5,173,554

27,137

2.08%












Noninterest-bearing deposits

579,145


372,195


198,832

Noninterest-bearing liabilities

57,147


107,612


69,722













    Total liabilities

8,676,917


7,997,080


5,442,108













    Shareholders' equity

732,533


692,132


567,732













Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$    9,409,450


$   8,689,212


$     6,009,840













Net interest income

$  65,322


$   51,234


$   32,624












Net interest spread

2.74%


2.31%


1.98%












Net interest-earning assets

$    1,195,282


$   1,000,756


$        665,877













Net interest margin

2.81%


2.42%


2.22%












Average interest-earning assets to
average interest-bearing liabilities

114.87%


113.31%


112.87%

Supplemental Results

(Unaudited)

($ in thousands)


















Net Income

Net Income




Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended




September 30,

June 30,

September 30,

September 30,




2020

2020

2019

2020

2019

Segment












Multi-family Mortgage Banking


$                5,891

$            3,651

$                 2,741

$          14,941

$            4,546

Mortgage Warehousing


33,793

27,712

10,924

73,942

21,076

Banking


17,486

11,812

7,649

37,248

24,826

Other


(2,168)

(2,013)

(1,055)

(5,384)

-3,180

Total


$              55,002

$          41,162

$               20,259

$        120,747

$          47,268
































Total Assets








September 30,

June 30,

December 31,








2020

2020

2019




Segment












Multi-family Mortgage Banking


$            194,624

$        182,072

$             188,866




Mortgage Warehousing


5,179,664

5,575,169

3,124,684




Banking


4,111,984

3,639,638

3,018,568




Other


44,203

42,521

39,810




Total


$         9,530,475

$     9,439,400

$          6,371,928




































Gain on Sale of Loans

Gain on Sale of Loans




Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended




September 30,

June 30,

September 30,

September 30,




2020

2020

2019

2020

2019

Loan Type












Multi-family


$              14,872

$            6,839

$                 7,582

$          40,563

$          18,714

Single-family


14,093

10,059

724

26,225

1,280

Small Business Association (SBA)

533

186

6

960

65

Total


$              29,498

$          17,084

$                 8,312

$          67,748

$          20,059
































Loans Receivable and Loans Held for Investment








September 30,

June 30,

December 31,








2020

2020

2019


















Mortgage warehouse lines of credit

$         1,647,521

$     1,287,246

$             765,151




Residential real estate


572,527

471,807

413,835




Multi-family and healthcare financing

2,125,516

1,848,811

1,347,125




Commercial and commercial real estate

419,812

432,222

398,601




Agricultural production and real estate

101,636

99,035

85,210




Consumer and margin loans


13,978

14,691

18,388








4,880,990

4,153,812

3,028,310




    Less: Allowance for loan losses

23,436

20,497

15,842




Loans receivable


$         4,857,554

$     4,133,315

$          3,012,468


















Loans held for sale


3,319,619

3,877,769

2,093,789




Total loans, net of allowance


$         8,177,173

$     8,011,084

$          5,106,257




