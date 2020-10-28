Merchants Bancorp Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results

CARMEL, Ind., Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Merchants Bancorp (the "Company" or "Merchants") (Nasdaq: MBIN), parent company of Merchants Bank of Indiana, today reported third quarter 2020 net income of $55.0 million, or $1.79 per common share. This compared to $20.3 million, or $0.60 per common share, in the third quarter of 2019, and $41.2 million, or $1.31 per common share, in the second quarter of 2020.

The $34.7 million, or 171%, increase in net income for the third quarter 2020, compared to the third quarter of 2019 was driven by a $32.7 million, or 100%, increase in net interest income that reflected significant growth in mortgage warehouse loans, and a 255% increase in gain on sale of loans, primarily from higher growth in both single-family and multi-family mortgages.

The $13.8 million, or 34%, increase in net income for the third quarter 2020, compared to the second quarter of 2020 was primarily driven by a $14.1 million, or 27%, increase in net interest income that also reflected significant growth in mortgage warehouse loans and a 39 basis point increase in the net interest margin.

"Against a backdrop of economic uncertainty and lower interest rates, Merchants has delivered another record-setting level of net income during the third quarter. Our commitment to conservative credit underwriting, effective cost management, and our entrepreneurial approach to serving customers has contributed to earnings per share growth of 198% and asset growth of 50% compared to the prior year's quarter. By also managing our capital well, we delivered a return on average assets of 2.34%, a return on average tangible shareholders' equity of 41.0%, a tangible book value of $18.30 per share, and an efficiency ratio of 25.4%," said Michael F. Petrie, Chairman and CEO of Merchants.

Michael J. Dunlap, President and Chief Operating Officer of Merchants, added, "The safety of our employees and customers remains our first priority. I am proud of our team and our ability to execute in a challenging environment."

Total Assets

Total assets of $9.5 billion at September 30, 2020 increased $3.2 billion, or 50%, compared to December 31, 2019, and increased $91.1 million, or 1%, compared to June 30, 2020.

The 50% increase compared to December 31, 2019 was primarily due to growth in loans held for sale and loans receivable, which increased a combined total of $3.1 billion, or 60%. The increase reflected the significant loan growth generated from mortgage warehouse business, primarily resulting from lower interest rates that increased the origination volume and refinancing in the single-family mortgage market, as well as higher loan volume generated in multi-family business.

Return on average assets was 2.34% for the third quarter of 2020 compared to 1.35% for the third quarter of 2019 and 1.89% for the second quarter of 2020.

Asset Quality

The allowance for loan losses of $23.4 million at September 30, 2020 increased $7.6 million compared to December 31, 2019 and increased $2.9 million compared to June 30, 2020. The increases were primarily based on growth in the loan portfolio, but also reflected uncertainties surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic. Approximately 85% of the $7.6 million increase compared to December 31, 2019, was related primarily to loan growth, while additional provision associated with the COVID-19 pandemic represented approximately $628,000, or 8%, of the increase. Because it is still too early to know the full extent of potential future losses associated with the impact of COVID-19, the Company continues to monitor the situation and may need to adjust future expectations as developments occur throughout the remainder of 2020.

Merchants believes it has minimal direct exposure to consumer, commercial and other small businesses that may be negatively impacted by COVID-19 but continues to assist customers facing financial setbacks. As of September 30, 2020, the Company had only 11 loans remaining in payment deferral arrangements, with unpaid balances of $1.6 million that represented less than 0.02% of total loans and loans held for sale. This compared favorably to the unpaid balances of $80.6 million at June 30, 2020.

Non-performing loans were $7.9 million, or 0.16% of loans receivable at September 30, 2020, compared to $4.7 million, or 0.15% of loans receivable at December 31, 2019, and compared to $6.7 million, or 0.16% of loans receivable at June, 2020. The increase in non-performing loans compared to December 31, 2019 was primarily related to one collateralized agricultural loan that is delinquent greater than 90 days late, with repayment still anticipated.

Total Deposits

Total deposits of $7.1 billion at September 30, 2020 increased $1.6 billion, or 29%, compared to December 31, 2019, and increased $176.0 million, or 3%, compared to June 30, 2020. The increases compared to both periods were primarily due to growth in traditional and brokered demand accounts, while the Company significantly reduced its balances of brokered certificates of deposits.

Total brokered deposits of $1.7 billion at September 30, 2020 decreased $429.1 million from December 31, 2019 and decreased $627.0 million from June 30, 2020. Brokered deposits represented 24% of total deposits at September 30, 2020 compared to 39% of total deposits at December 31, 2019 and 34% of total deposits at June 30, 2020.

Liquidity

The Company increased its available borrowing capacity, with unused lines of credit at $2.5 billion at September 30, 2020, compared to $1.9 billion at June 30, 2020. This liquidity enhances the ability to effectively manage interest expense and assets levels in the future. The Company also began utilizing the Federal Reserve's discount window during the second quarter of 2020 and the Paycheck Protection Program Liquidity Facility ("PPPLF") during the third quarter of 2020, which has contributed to lower interest expenses and increased borrowing capacity.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income of $65.3 million in the third quarter of 2020 increased $32.7 million, or 100%, compared to the third quarter of 2019 and increased $14.1 million, or 27%, compared to the second quarter of 2020.

The 100% increase in net interest income compared to the third quarter of 2019 reflected significantly higher loan growth and a higher net interest margin. The interest rate spread of 2.74% for the third quarter of 2020 increased 76 basis points compared to 1.98% in the third quarter of 2019. The net interest margin of 2.81% for the third quarter of 2020 increased 59 basis points compared to 2.22% for the third quarter of 2019. The increase in net interest margin compared to the third quarter of 2019 reflected lower funding costs that outpaced the lower interest rates on loans.

The 27% increase in net interest income compared to the second quarter of 2020 reflected an interest rate spread of 2.74% that increased 43 basis points compared to 2.31% in the second quarter of 2020. The net interest margin of 2.81% for the third quarter of 2020 also increased 39 basis points compared to 2.42% for the second quarter of 2020. The increase in net interest margin compared to the second quarter of 2020 reflected lower funding costs that outpaced the lower interest rates on loans.

Interest Income

Interest income of $76.3 million in the third quarter of 2020 increased $16.5 million, or 28%, compared to the third quarter of 2019 and increased $8.1 million, or 12%, compared to the second quarter of 2020.

The 28% increase in interest income compared to the third quarter of 2019 was primarily due to significant loan growth that was partially offset by lower rates. The higher interest income reflected a $3.2 billion, or 68%, increase in the average balance of loans, including loans held for sale, which reached $7.9 billion for the third quarter of 2020. The average yield on loans and loans held for sale of 3.61% for the third quarter of 2020 decreased 83 basis points compared to 4.44% for the third quarter of 2019. The decline in average yields reflected higher loan volume and lower overall interest rates in the third quarter of 2020.

The 12% increase in interest income compared to the second quarter of 2020 reflected a $987.4 million, or 14%, increase in the average balance of loans, including loans held for sale, which reached $7.9 billion for the third quarter of 2020. The average yield on loans and loans held for sale of 3.61% for the third quarter of 2020 also decreased 10 basis points compared to 3.71% for the second quarter of 2020.

Interest Expense

Total interest expense of $10.9 million for the third quarter of 2020 decreased $16.2 million, or 60%, compared to the third quarter of 2019 and decreased $6.0 million, or 36%, compared to the second quarter of 2020. Interest expense on deposits of $9.1 million for the third quarter of 2020 decreased $16.9 million, or 65%, compared to the third quarter of 2019 and decreased $6.3 million, or 41%, compared to the second quarter of 2020.

The 65% decrease in interest expense on deposits compared to the third quarter of 2019 was primarily due to custodial interest-bearing checking accounts that are tied to short-term LIBOR rates, which declined significantly. Also contributing significantly to the decline were lower rates on brokered certificates of deposits. The average balance of interest-bearing deposits of $7.2 billion for the third quarter of 2020 increased $2.1 billion, or 42%, compared to the third quarter of 2019. The average cost of interest-bearing deposits was 0.50% for the third quarter of 2020, which was a 152 basis point decrease compared to 2.02% for the third quarter of 2019.

The 41% decrease in interest expense on deposits compared to the second quarter of 2020 was also primarily due to custodial interest-bearing checking accounts that are tied to short-term LIBOR rates, which declined significantly. The average cost of interest-bearing deposits was 0.50% for the third quarter of 2020, which was a 38 basis point decrease compared to 0.88% in the second quarter of 2020. The average balance of interest-bearing deposits of $7.2 billion for the third quarter of 2020 also increased $241.5 million, or 3%, compared to the second quarter of 2020.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income of $38.7 million for the third quarter of 2020 increased $27.8 million, or 256%, compared to the third quarter of 2019 and increased $12.5 million, or 48%, compared to the second quarter of 2020.

The 256% increase in noninterest income compared to the third quarter of 2019 was primarily due to a $21.2 million, or 255%, increase in gain on sale of loans and a $4.1 million increase in mortgage warehouse fees. Noninterest income for the second quarter of 2020 included a $971,000 negative fair market value adjustment to mortgage servicing rights, which compared to a $1.5 million negative fair market value adjustment for the third quarter of 2019.

The 48% increase in noninterest income compared to the second quarter of 2020 was primarily due to a $12.4 million, or 73%, increase in gain on sale of loans, that were partially offset by a $2.2 million decrease in loan servicing fees. Included in loan servicing fees for the second quarter of 2020 was a $971,000 negative fair market value adjustment to mortgage servicing rights, which compared to a $500,000 negative fair market value adjustment for the second quarter of 2020.

At September 30, 2020, the mortgage servicing rights asset was valued at $75.8 million, an increase of 2% compared to December 31, 2019 and an increase of 5% compared to September 30, 2019. The value of mortgage servicing rights generally increases in rising interest rate environments and declines in falling interest rate environments.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense of $26.4 million for the third quarter of 2020 increased $10.9 million, or 70%, compared to the third quarter of 2019 and increased $6.1 million, or 30%, compared to the second quarter of 2020.

The 70% increase in noninterest expense compared to the third quarter of 2019 was due primarily to a $7.4 million, or 81%, increase in salaries and employee benefits to support business growth and a $1.7 million, or 136%, increase in loan expenses. The efficiency ratio of 25.4% for the third quarter of 2020 compared to 35.7% for the third quarter of 2019.

The 30% increase in noninterest expense compared to the second quarter of 2020 was primarily due to a $4.7 million, or 40%, increase in salaries and employee benefits to support business growth and a $905,000, or 44%, increase in loan expenses. The efficiency ratio of 25.4% for the third quarter of 2020 compared to 26.2% for the second quarter of 2020.

Segments

For the third quarter of 2020, net income for Mortgage Warehousing increased 209% compared to the third quarter of 2019, and increased 22% compared to the second quarter of 2020, reflecting significant growth in net interest income from higher loan volume.

For the third quarter of 2020, net income for Multi-family Mortgage Banking increased 115% compared with the third quarter of 2019, and increased 61% compared to the second quarter of 2020, primarily due to higher gain on sale of loans for both periods that was partially offset by higher salaries and benefit expenses to support growth.

For the third quarter of 2020, net income for Banking increased 129% compared to the third quarter of 2019, and increased 48% compared to the second quarter of 2020, reflecting higher net interest income and gain on sale of loans in the single-family mortgage business for both periods.

About Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in Carmel, Indiana operating multiple lines of business, including Federal Housing Administration ("FHA") multi-family housing and healthcare facility financing and servicing; mortgage warehouse financing; retail and correspondent residential mortgage banking; agricultural lending; and traditional community banking. Merchants Bancorp, with $9.5 billion in assets and $7.1 billion in deposits as of September 30, 2020, conducts its business primarily through its direct and indirect subsidiaries, Merchants Bank of Indiana, Merchants Capital Corp., Farmers-Merchants Bank of Illinois, Merchants Capital Servicing, LLC, and Merchants Mortgage, a division of Merchants Bank of Indiana. For more information and financial data, please visit Merchants' Investor Relations page at investors.merchantsbancorp.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements which reflect management's current views with respect to, among other things, future events and financial performance. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as "may," "might," "should," "could," "predict," "potential," "believe," "expect," "continue," "will," "anticipate," "seek," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "projection," "goal," "target," "outlook," "aim," "would," "annualized" and "outlook," or the negative version of those words or other comparable words or phrases of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about the industry, management's beliefs and certain assumptions made by management, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and beyond our control, such as the potential impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. Accordingly, management cautions that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, assumptions, estimates and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, actual results may prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. A number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements, including the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, such as the severity, magnitude, duration and businesses' and governments' responses thereto, on the Company's operations and personnel, and on activity and demand across its businesses, and other factors identified in "Risk Factors" or "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and other periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements presented herein are made only as of the date of this press release, and we do not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise.

Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (In thousands, except share data)

























September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,



2020

2020

2020

2019

2019 Assets



















Cash and due from banks

$ 9,276

$ 13,830

$ 8,168

$ 13,909

$ 15,614 Interest-earning demand accounts

419,926

389,357

559,914

492,800

349,362 Cash and cash equivalents

429,202

403,187

568,082

506,709

364,976 Securities purchased under agreements to resell

6,616

6,651

6,685

6,723

6,760 Mortgage loans in process of securitization

374,721

518,788

465,157

269,891

227,914 Available for sale securities

278,861

259,656

339,053

290,243

308,673 Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) stock

70,656

53,224

46,156

20,369

18,808 Loans held for sale (includes $41,418, $42,000, $18,938,

$19,592 and $23,357, respectively, at fair value)

3,319,619

3,877,769

2,796,008

2,093,789

2,498,538 Loans receivable, net of allowance for loan losses of $23,436,

$20,497, $18,883, $15,842 and $13,705, respectively

4,857,554

4,133,315

3,501,770

3,012,468

2,742,088 Premises and equipment, net

29,261

29,362

29,415

29,274

29,211 Mortgage servicing rights

75,772

72,889

69,978

74,387

71,989 Interest receivable

19,130

18,574

18,139

18,359

18,780 Goodwill

15,845

15,845

15,845

15,845

15,574 Intangible assets, net

2,657

3,038

3,419

3,799

4,182 Other assets and receivables

50,581

47,102

48,691

30,072

29,693 Total assets

$ 9,530,475

$ 9,439,400

$ 7,908,398

$ 6,371,928

$ 6,337,186 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity



















Liabilities



















Deposits



















Noninterest-bearing

$ 666,081

$ 601,265

$ 327,805

$ 272,037

$ 198,843 Interest-bearing

6,418,566

6,307,363

6,394,900

5,206,038

5,300,806 Total deposits

7,084,647

6,908,628

6,722,705

5,478,075

5,499,649 Borrowings

1,618,201

1,761,113

444,567

181,439

159,673





















Other liabilities

70,492

61,461

68,157

58,686

48,425 Total liabilities

8,773,340

8,731,202

7,235,429

5,718,200

5,707,747 Commitments and Contingencies



















Shareholders' Equity



















Common stock, without par value



















Authorized - 50,000,000 shares



















Issued and outstanding - 28,745,614 shares, 28,745,614 shares, 28,742,484

shares, 28,706,438 shares, and 28,706,438 shares, respectively

136,103

135,949

135,746

135,640

135,507 Preferred stock, without par value - 5,000,000 total shares authorized



















8% Preferred stock - $1,000 per share liquidation preference



















Authorized - 50,000 shares



















Issued and outstanding - 41,625 shares

41,581

41,581

41,581

41,581

41,581 7% Series A Preferred stock - $25 per share liquidation preference



















Authorized - 3,500,000 shares



















Issued and outstanding - 2,081,800 shares, 2,081,800 shares, 2,081,800

shares, 2,081,800 shares, and 2,081,800 shares, respectively

50,221

50,221

50,221

50,221

50,245 6% Series B Preferred stock - $1,000 per share liquidation preference



















Authorized - 125,000 shares



















Issued and outstanding - 125,000 shares, 125,000 shares, 125,000 shares, 125,000 shares and 125,000 shares (all equivalent to 5,000,000 depositary shares)

120,844

120,844

120,844

120,844

120,863 Retained earnings

407,979

358,895

323,651

304,984

280,551 Accumulated other comprehensive income

407

708

926

458

692 Total shareholders' equity

757,135

708,198

672,969

653,728

629,439 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 9,530,475

$ 9,439,400

$ 7,908,398

$ 6,371,928

$ 6,337,186

Consolidated Statement of Income (Unaudited) (In thousands, except share data)



































Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



September 30,

June 30,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,



2020

2020

2019

2020

2019 Interest Income



























Loans

$ 71,857

$ 63,979

$ 52,779

$ 189,400

$ 129,599 Mortgage loans in process of securitization



3,250



2,534



1,422



8,580



4,434 Investment securities:





























Available for sale - taxable



431



972



1,604



2,725



4,632 Available for sale - tax exempt



37



38



68



112



217 Federal Home Loan Bank stock



531



447



262



1,217



742 Other



152



234



3,626



2,845



8,572 Total interest income



76,258



68,204



59,761



204,879



148,196 Interest Expense





























Deposits



9,104



15,398



26,039



45,132



59,610 Borrowed funds



1,832



1,572



1,098



4,838



3,909 Total interest expense



10,936



16,970



27,137



49,970



63,519 Net Interest Income



65,322



51,234



32,624



154,909



84,677 Provision for loan losses



2,981



1,745



1,193



7,724



1,947 Net Interest Income After Provision for Loan Losses



62,341



49,489



31,431



147,185



82,730 Noninterest Income





























Gain on sale of loans



29,498



17,084



8,312



67,748



20,059 Loan servicing fees, net



(643)



1,597



(1,410)



(4,870)



(3,318) Mortgage warehouse fees



6,833



5,475



2,699



15,054



4,590 Gains on sale of investments available for sale (1)



441



—



—



441



124 Other income



2,528



2,032



1,251



6,374



2,931 Total noninterest income



38,657



26,188



10,852



84,747



24,386 Noninterest Expense





























Salaries and employee benefits



16,567



11,828



9,139



42,635



27,671 Loan expenses



2,944



2,039



1,248



6,147



3,527 Occupancy and equipment



1,420



1,383



994



4,295



2,816 Professional fees



712



726



508



2,007



1,500 Deposit insurance expense



1,404



1,851



859



5,041



1,354 Technology expense



903



716



674



2,229



1,775 Other expense



2,434



1,739



2,100



6,605



5,834 Total noninterest expense



26,384



20,282



15,522



68,959



44,477 Income Before Income Taxes



74,614



55,395



26,761



162,973



62,639 Provision for income taxes (2)



19,612



14,233



6,502



42,226



15,371 Net Income

$ 55,002

$ 41,162

$ 20,259

$ 120,747

$ 47,268 Dividends on preferred stock



(3,618)



(3,619)



(3,022)



(10,855)



(5,598) Net Income Allocated to Common Shareholders



51,384



37,543



17,237



109,892



41,670 Basic Earnings Per Share

$ 1.79

$ 1.31

$ 0.60

$ 3.82

$ 1.45 Diluted Earnings Per Share

$ 1.79

$ 1.31

$ 0.60

$ 3.82

$ 1.45 Weighted-Average Shares Outstanding





























Basic



28,745,614



28,743,894



28,706,438



28,741,395



28,704,682 Diluted



28,778,462



28,762,349



28,744,953



28,766,756



28,742,911

(1) Includes $441, $0, $0, $441, and $124, respectively, related to accumulated other comprehensive earnings reclassifications. (2) Includes $(97), $0, $0, $(97), and $(31), respectively, related to income tax (expense)/benefit for reclassification items.

Key Operating Results (Unaudited) ($ in thousands, except share data)





























Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended





September 30,

June 30,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,





2020

2020

2019

2020

2019























Noninterest expense



$ 26,384

$ 20,282

$ 15,522

$ 68,959

$ 44,477























Net interest income (before provision for losses)



65,322

51,234

32,624

154,909

84,677 Noninterest income



38,657

26,188

10,852

84,747

24,386 Total income



$ 103,979

$ 77,422

$ 43,476

$ 239,656

$ 109,063























Efficiency ratio



25.37%

26.20%

35.70%

28.77%

40.78%















































Average assets



$ 9,409,450

$ 8,689,212

$ 6,009,840

$ 8,238,641

$ 4,798,110 Net income



$ 55,002

$ 41,162

$ 20,259

$ 120,747

$ 47,268 Return on average assets before annualizing



0.58%

0.47%

0.34%

1.47%

0.99% Annualization factor



4.00

4.00

4.00

1.33

1.33 Return on average assets



2.34%

1.89%

1.35%

1.95%

1.31%























Return on average tangible common shareholders' equity (1)



41.01%

32.62%

18.17%

31.34%

14.75%























Tangible book value per common share (1)



$ 18.30

$ 16.58

$ 13.83

$ 18.30

$ 13.83























Tangible common shareholders' equity/tangible assets (1)



5.53%

5.06%

6.28%

5.53%

6.28%

(1) Non-GAAP financial measure - see "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures"

(1) Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Certain non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to management and investors that is supplementary to the company's financial condition, results of operations and cash flows computed in accordance with GAAP; however, they do have a number of limitations. As such, the reader should not view these disclosures as a substitute for results determined in accordance with GAAP, and they are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP financial measures that other companies use. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures is below. Net Income Available to Common Shareholders excludes preferred stock. Tangible common equity is calculated by excluding the balance of goodwill and other intangible assets and preferred stock from the calculation of total assets. Tangible Assets is calculated by excluding the balance of goodwill and intangible assets. Tangible book value per share is calculated by dividing tangible common equity by the number of shares outstanding.











Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended





September 30,

June 30,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,





2020

2020

2019

2020

2019























Net income



$ 55,002

$ 41,162

$ 20,259

$ 120,747

$ 47,268 Less: preferred stock dividends



(3,618)

(3,619)

(3,022)

(10,855)

(5,598) Net income available to common shareholders



$ 51,384

$ 37,543

$ 17,237

$ 109,892

$ 41,670























Average shareholders' equity



$ 732,533

$ 692,132

$ 567,732

$ 698,071

$ 498,091 Less: average goodwill & intangibles



(18,707)

(19,083)

(20,005)

(19,089)

(20,458) Less: average preferred stock



(212,646)

(212,646)

(168,266)

(212,646)

(101,979) Tangible common shareholders' equity



$ 501,180

$ 460,403

$ 379,461

$ 466,336

$ 375,654























Annualization factor



4.00

4.00

4.00

1.33

1.33 Return on average tangible common shareholders' equity



41.01%

32.62%

18.17%

31.34%

14.75%















































Total equity



$ 757,135

$ 708,198

$ 629,439

$ 757,135

$ 629,439 Less: goodwill and intangibles



(18,502)

(18,883)

(19,756)

(18,502)

(19,756) Less: preferred stock



(212,646)

(212,646)

(212,689)

(212,646)

(212,689) Tangible common shareholders' equity



$ 525,987

$ 476,669

$ 396,994

$ 525,987

$ 396,994























Assets



$ 9,530,475

$ 9,439,400

$ 6,337,186

$ 9,530,475

$ 6,337,186 Less: goodwill and intangibles



(18,502)

(18,883)

(19,756)

(18,502)

(19,756) Tangible assets



$ 9,511,973

$ 9,420,517

$ 6,317,430

$ 9,511,973

$ 6,317,430























Ending common shares



28,745,614

28,745,614

28,706,438

28,745,614

28,706,438























Tangible book value per common share



$ 18.30

$ 16.58

$ 13.83

$ 18.30

$ 13.83 Tangible common shareholders' equity/tangible assets



5.53%

5.06%

6.28%

5.53%

6.28%

Average Balance Analysis ($ in thousands) (Unaudited)

























Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

September 30, 2020

June 30, 2020

September 30, 2019

Average

Yield/

Average

Yield/

Average

Yield/

Balance Interest Rate

Balance Interest Rate

Balance Interest Rate Assets:













































Interest-bearing deposits, and other $ 587,804 $ 683 0.46%

$ 971,350 $ 681 0.28%

$ 670,399 $ 3,888 2.30% Securities available for sale - taxable 269,896 431 0.64%

276,928 972 1.41%

278,314 1,604 2.29% Securities available for sale - tax exempt 5,145 37 2.86%

5,294 38 2.89%

9,032 68 2.99% Mortgage loans in process of securitization 449,336 3,250 2.88%

328,089 2,534 3.11%

162,915 1,422 3.46% Loans and loans held for sale 7,923,726 71,857 3.61%

6,936,368 63,979 3.71%

4,718,771 52,779 4.44% Total interest-earning assets 9,235,907 76,258 3.28%

8,518,029 68,204 3.22%

5,839,431 59,761 4.06% Allowance for loan losses (21,585)





(19,474)





(12,990)



Noninterest-earning assets 195,128





190,657





183,399



























Total assets $ 9,409,450





$ 8,689,212





$ 6,009,840



















































Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity:













































Interest-bearing checking 3,890,865 1,368 0.14%

2,656,105 2,327 0.35%

1,951,613 9,253 1.88% Savings deposits 180,931 34 0.07%

176,546 27 0.06%

152,509 85 0.22% Money market 1,578,956 3,861 0.97%

1,402,562 3,966 1.14%

977,228 4,698 1.91% Certificates of deposit 1,589,852 3,841 0.96%

2,763,853 9,078 1.32%

2,032,619 12,003 2.34% Total interest-bearing deposits 7,240,604 9,104 0.50%

6,999,066 15,398 0.88%

5,113,969 26,039 2.02%























Borrowings 800,021 1,832 0.91%

518,207 1,572 1.22%

59,585 1,098 7.31% Total interest-bearing liabilities 8,040,625 10,936 0.54%

7,517,273 16,970 0.91%

5,173,554 27,137 2.08%























Noninterest-bearing deposits 579,145





372,195





198,832



Noninterest-bearing liabilities 57,147





107,612





69,722



























Total liabilities 8,676,917





7,997,080





5,442,108



























Shareholders' equity 732,533





692,132





567,732



























Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 9,409,450





$ 8,689,212





$ 6,009,840



























Net interest income

$ 65,322





$ 51,234





$ 32,624

























Net interest spread



2.74%





2.31%





1.98%























Net interest-earning assets $ 1,195,282





$ 1,000,756





$ 665,877



























Net interest margin



2.81%





2.42%





2.22%























Average interest-earning assets to

average interest-bearing liabilities



114.87%





113.31%





112.87%

Supplemental Results (Unaudited) ($ in thousands)



































Net Income

Net Income









Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended









September 30,

June 30,

September 30,

September 30,









2020

2020

2019

2020

2019

Segment

























Multi-family Mortgage Banking





$ 5,891

$ 3,651

$ 2,741

$ 14,941

$ 4,546

Mortgage Warehousing





33,793

27,712

10,924

73,942

21,076

Banking





17,486

11,812

7,649

37,248

24,826

Other





(2,168)

(2,013)

(1,055)

(5,384)

-3,180

Total





$ 55,002

$ 41,162

$ 20,259

$ 120,747

$ 47,268

































































Total Assets

















September 30,

June 30,

December 31,

















2020

2020

2019









Segment

























Multi-family Mortgage Banking





$ 194,624

$ 182,072

$ 188,866









Mortgage Warehousing





5,179,664

5,575,169

3,124,684









Banking





4,111,984

3,639,638

3,018,568









Other





44,203

42,521

39,810









Total





$ 9,530,475

$ 9,439,400

$ 6,371,928









































































Gain on Sale of Loans

Gain on Sale of Loans









Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended









September 30,

June 30,

September 30,

September 30,









2020

2020

2019

2020

2019

Loan Type

























Multi-family





$ 14,872

$ 6,839

$ 7,582

$ 40,563

$ 18,714

Single-family





14,093

10,059

724

26,225

1,280

Small Business Association (SBA)



533

186

6

960

65

Total





$ 29,498

$ 17,084

$ 8,312

$ 67,748

$ 20,059

































































Loans Receivable and Loans Held for Investment

















September 30,

June 30,

December 31,

















2020

2020

2019





































Mortgage warehouse lines of credit



$ 1,647,521

$ 1,287,246

$ 765,151









Residential real estate





572,527

471,807

413,835









Multi-family and healthcare financing

2,125,516

1,848,811

1,347,125









Commercial and commercial real estate 419,812

432,222

398,601









Agricultural production and real estate 101,636

99,035

85,210









Consumer and margin loans





13,978

14,691

18,388

















4,880,990

4,153,812

3,028,310









Less: Allowance for loan losses



23,436

20,497

15,842









Loans receivable





$ 4,857,554

$ 4,133,315

$ 3,012,468





































Loans held for sale





3,319,619

3,877,769

2,093,789









Total loans, net of allowance





$ 8,177,173

$ 8,011,084

$ 5,106,257











