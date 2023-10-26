Merchants Bancorp Reports Third Quarter 2023 Results

Third quarter 2023 net income of $81.5 million increased 39% compared to third quarter of 2022 and increased 25% compared to the second quarter 2023.

increased 39% compared to third quarter of 2022 and increased 25% compared to the second quarter 2023. Third quarter 2023 diluted earnings per common share of $1.68 increased 38% compared to the third quarter of 2022 and increased 28% compared to the second quarter of 2023.

increased 38% compared to the third quarter of 2022 and increased 28% compared to the second quarter of 2023. Total assets of $16.5 billion increased 4% compared to June 30, 2023 , and increased 31% compared to December 31, 2022 .

increased 4% compared to , and increased 31% compared to . As of September 30, 2023 , the Company had $5.4 billion , or 32% of total assets, in unused borrowing capacity with the Federal Home Loan Bank and the Federal Reserve Discount window, based on available collateral.

, the Company had , or 32% of total assets, in unused borrowing capacity with the Federal Home Loan Bank and the Federal Reserve Discount window, based on available collateral. The Company's most liquid assets are in unrestricted cash, short-term investments, including interest-bearing demand deposits, mortgage loans in process of securitization, loans held for sale, and warehouse lines of credit included in loans receivable. Taken together, with unused borrowing capacity, these totaled $10.7 billion , or 65%, of the $16.5 billion in total assets as of September 30, 2023 .

, or 65%, of the in total assets as of . Uninsured deposits totaled approximately $2 billion as of September 30, 2023 , representing less than 20% of total deposits.

as of , representing less than 20% of total deposits. Loans receivable of $9.9 billion , net of allowance for credit losses on loans, increased $56.7 million , or 1%, compared to June 30, 2023 , and increased $2.5 billion , or 33%, compared to December 31, 2022 .

, net of allowance for credit losses on loans, increased , or 1%, compared to , and increased , or 33%, compared to . Efficiency ratio was 28.0% in the third quarter of 2023 compared to 30.5% in the third quarter of 2022 and 32.7% in the second quarter of 2023.

Tangible book value per common share of $25.82 increased 24% compared to $20.78 in the third quarter of 2022 and increased 7% compared to $24.14 in the second quarter of 2023.

increased 24% compared to in the third quarter of 2022 and increased 7% compared to in the second quarter of 2023. On August 31, 2023 , the Company completed a $303.6 million securitization of 11 multi-family mortgage loans through a Freddie Mac-sponsored Q-Series transaction.

, the Company completed a securitization of 11 multi-family mortgage loans through a Freddie Mac-sponsored Q-Series transaction. On September 7, 2023 , the Company entered into an agreement with Bank of Pontiac to sell its Farmers-Merchants Bank of Illinois branch locations in Paxton , Melvin , and Piper City, Illinois , and into an agreement with CBI Bank & Trust, to sell its Farmers-Merchants Bank of Illinois branch located in Joy, Illinois .

CARMEL, Ind., Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Merchants Bancorp (the "Company" or "Merchants") (Nasdaq: MBIN), parent company of Merchants Bank of Indiana, today reported third quarter 2023 net income of $81.5 million, or diluted earnings per common share of $1.68. This compared to $58.5 million, or diluted earnings per common share of $1.22 in the third quarter of 2022, and compared to $65.3 million, or diluted earnings per common share of $1.31 in the second quarter of 2023.

"We could not be prouder to have achieved the highest earnings and asset levels in company history during the third quarter, along with tangible book value of $25.82 per share that grew 24% over the last year. Our focus on growing our sales teams in new markets, conservative underwriting, cost controls, and effectively matching our asset and liability duration have positioned us well for sustainable earnings growth for the remainder of 2023 and beyond," said Michael F. Petrie, Chairman and CEO of Merchants.

Michael J. Dunlap, President and Chief Operating Officer of Merchants, added, "Our team has continued to maximize sources of liquidity and capital efficiencies to ensure that our strong pipeline of loan growth can be effectively executed in various interest rate environments so we can meet the needs of our customers and continue to generate ongoing profitability. We could not have achieved these record-setting milestones during the third quarter without the hard work and dedication of our entire team."

Net income of $81.5 million for the third quarter 2023 increased by $23.0 million, or 39%, compared to the third quarter of 2022, primarily driven by a $32.1 million, or 38%, increase in net interest income. Results for the third quarter 2023 included a $11.6 million positive fair market value adjustment to servicing rights compared to a $4.6 million positive adjustment in the third quarter of 2022.

Net income of $81.5 million for the third quarter 2023 increased by $16.2 million, or 25%, compared to the second quarter of 2023, primarily driven by an $11.8 million, or 11% increase, in net interest income, an $18.6 million decrease in provision for credit losses related to credit events in the second quarter 2023, and a $6.2 million, or 21% increase in noninterest income. These increases to net income were partially offset by a $21.8 million increase in the provision for income taxes following the $13.0 million tax benefit related to tax refunds and changes to state tax apportionment calculations that were recognized in the second quarter 2023. Results for the third quarter 2023 included a $11.6 million positive fair market value adjustment to servicing rights compared to a $3.4 million positive adjustment in the second quarter of 2023.

Total Assets

Total assets of $16.5 billion at September 30, 2023 increased $620.4 million, or 4%, compared to June 30, 2023, and increased $3.9 billion, or 31%, compared to December 31, 2022. The increase compared to December 31, 2022 was primarily due to significant growth in the healthcare, commercial lines of credit on collateralized mortgage servicing rights, multi-family, and warehouse loan portfolios.

Return on average assets was 2.03% for the third quarter of 2023 compared to 2.05% for the third quarter of 2022 and 1.78% for the second quarter of 2023.

Asset Quality

The allowance for credit losses on loans of $66.9 million, as of September 30, 2023, increased $3.9 million, or 6%, compared to June 30, 2023 and increased $22.9 million, or 52%, compared to December 31, 2022. The increase compared to June 30, 2023 was primarily in the multi-family, healthcare, and commercial portfolios due to a combination of changes in qualitative loss factors and loan growth. The increase compared to December 31, 2022 was primarily due to loan growth in the period, as well as credit events and increases in qualitative factors and forecasted loss rates to reflect changes in industry conditions that were recorded during the second quarter 2023. The Company experienced net recoveries of $10,000 during the third quarter 2023.

Non-performing loans were $60.2 million, or 0.60%, of loans receivable as of September 30, 2023, compared to 0.69% at June 30, 2023, and 0.36% at December 31, 2022. The increase in non-performing loans compared to December 31, 2022 was primarily due to 3 customers.

Securities Available for Sale

Total securities available for sale of $624.6 million as of September 30, 2023 decreased $23.4 million, or 4%, compared to June 30, 2023, and increased $301.2 million, or 93%, compared to December 31, 2022.

As of September 30, 2023, Accumulated Other Comprehensive Losses ("AOCL") of $4.8 million, related to securities available for sale, decreased $2.3 million, or 32%, compared to June 30, 2023, and decreased $5.8 million, or 55%, compared to December 31, 2022. The $4.8 million of AOCL as of September 30, 2023 represented less than 1% of total equity and less than 1% of total investment securities.

Total Deposits

Total deposits of $13.0 billion at September 30, 2023 decreased $52.5 million compared to June 30, 2023, and increased $2.9 billion, or 29%, compared to December 31, 2022. The changes for both periods were primarily due to changes in brokered certificates of deposit.

Total brokered deposits of $4.4 billion at September 30, 2023 decreased $350.8 million, or 7%, from June 30, 2023 and increased $1.6 billion, or 59%, from December 31, 2022. Brokered deposits represented 34% of total deposits at September 30, 2023 compared to 36% of total deposits at June 30, 2023 and 27% of total deposits at December 31, 2022. As of September 30, 2023, brokered certificates of deposit had a weighted average remaining duration of 49 days.

The Company continues to offer new products, such as adjustable-rate certificates of deposits, to minimize interest rate risks by aligning the rate and short duration characteristics of its deposit and loan portfolios. As of September 30, 2023, deposit balances in Flex CD products increased by $294.3 million, or 201%, compared to December 31, 2022. Additionally, the Company has offered an insured cash sweep program since 2018, which extends FDIC protection up to $100 million per depositor. The balance of deposits in this program was $1.8 billion as of September 30, 2023 and has contributed to the Company's low level of uninsured deposits, which were below 20% of total deposits.

Liquidity

Cash balances of $407.2 million as of September 30, 2023 increased by $29.9 million compared to June 30, 2023 and increased by $181.1 million compared to December 31, 2022. The Company continues to have significant borrowing capacity, with unused lines of credit totaling $5.4 billion as of September 30, 2023 compared to $5.3 billion at June 30, 2023 and $3.1 billion at December 31, 2022.

This liquidity enhances the ability to effectively manage interest expense and asset levels in the future. Additionally, the Company's business model is designed to continuously sell or securitize a significant portion of its loans, which provides flexibility in managing its liquidity.

Comparison of Operating Results for the Three Months Ended

September 30, 2023 and 2022

Net Interest Income of $117.4 million increased $32.1 million, or 38%, reflecting higher yields and average balances on loans and loans held for sale, and higher balances of securities held to maturity, which were partially offset by higher rates and average balances on deposits, as well as higher rates on borrowings that were primarily related to the credit linked notes issued by the Company during the first quarter of 2023.

Interest rate spread of 2.44% decreased 33 basis points compared to 2.77%.

Net interest margin of 2.99% decreased 6 basis points compared to 3.05%.

Interest Income of $296.7 million increased $162.6 million, or 121%, compared to $134.1 million, reflecting an increase in both yields and average balances of loans and loans held for sale, as well as higher balances in securities held to maturity.

Average balances of $13.4 billion for loans and loans held for sale increased 31% compared to $10.2 billion .

for loans and loans held for sale increased 31% compared to . Average yield on loans and loans held for sale of 7.89% increased 289 basis points compared to 5.00%.

Interest Expense of $179.2 million increased $130.5 million, or 268%, compared to $48.7 million. The increase was primarily due to higher rates on certificates of deposit, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts, as well higher average balances of certificates of deposit and higher rates on borrowings.

Average balances of $13.2 billion for interest-bearing deposits increased 46% compared to $9.0 billion .

for interest-bearing deposits increased 46% compared to . Average interest rates of 4.90% for interest-bearing deposits increased 292 basis points compared to 1.98%.

Noninterest Income of $36.1 million increased $6.9 million, or 24%, compared to $29.2 million, primarily due to a $9.2 million, or 113%, increase in loan servicing fees that was offset by a $2.6 million, or 19%, decrease in gain on sale of loans.

Loan servicing fees included a $11.6 million positive fair market value adjustment to servicing rights, with a $1.2 million positive adjustment in the Banking segment and a $10.4 million positive adjustment in the Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment. This compared to a $4.6 million positive fair market value adjustment to mortgage servicing rights in the prior period, of which $0.9 million was in the Banking segment and $3.7 million was in the Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment.

positive fair market value adjustment to servicing rights, with a positive adjustment in the Banking segment and a positive adjustment in the Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment. This compared to a positive fair market value adjustment to mortgage servicing rights in the prior period, of which was in the Banking segment and was in the Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment. The decrease in gain on sale of loans was associated with a business mix shift in multi-family lending, from volumes sold in the secondary market towards those maintained on the balance sheet.

Noninterest Expense of $42.9 million increased $8.0 million, or 23%, primarily due to increases in salaries and employee benefits and deposit insurance expense.

The efficiency ratio of 28.0% decreased 253 basis points compared to 30.5%.

Comparison of Operating Results for the Three Months Ended

September 30, 2023 and June 30, 2023

Net Interest Income of $117.4 million increased $11.8 million, or 11%, compared to $105.6 million, reflecting higher average balances and yields on loans and loans held for sale, which were partially offset by higher average balances and rates and on deposits, as well as higher average balances on borrowings.

Interest rate spread of 2.44% increased 3 basis points compared to 2.41%.

Net interest margin of 2.99% increased 2 basis points compared to 2.97%.

Interest Income of $296.7 million increased $38.6 million, or 15%, compared to $258.1 million, reflecting an increase in average balances and yields on loans and loans held for sale.

Average balances of $13.4 billion for loans and loans held for sale increased 12%, compared to $12.0 billion .

for loans and loans held for sale increased 12%, compared to . Average yield on loans and loans held for sale of 7.89% increased 22 basis points compared to 7.67%.

Interest Expense of $179.2 million increased 18% compared to $152.5 million. The increase was primarily due to higher average balances and rates on certificates of deposit and interest-bearing checking accounts, as well as higher average balances on borrowings.

Average balances of $13.2 billion for interest-bearing deposits increased 10% compared to $12.0 billion .

for interest-bearing deposits increased 10% compared to . Average interest rates of 4.90% for interest-bearing deposits increased 30 basis points compared to 4.60%.

Noninterest Income of $36.1 million increased $6.2 million, or 21%, compared $29.9 million, primarily due to a $8.8 million, or 102%, increase in loan servicing fees.

Loan servicing fees included a $11.6 million positive fair market value adjustment to servicing rights, with a $1.2 million positive adjustment in the Banking segment and a $10.4 million positive adjustment in the Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment. This compared to a $3.4 million positive fair market value adjustment to servicing rights in the prior period, with a $1.3 million positive adjustment in the Banking segment and a $2.1 million positive adjustment in the Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment.

Noninterest Expense of $42.9 million decreased $1.4 million, or 3%, primarily due to a decrease in professional fees and other miscellaneous expenses that were partially offset by higher salaries and employee benefits.

The efficiency ratio of 28.0% decreased 474 basis points compared to 32.7%.

About Merchants Bancorp

Ranked as a top performing U.S. public bank by S&P Global Market Intelligence, Merchants Bancorp is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in Carmel, Indiana operating multiple segments, including Multi-family Mortgage Banking that primarily offers multi-family housing and healthcare facility financing and servicing. Through this segment it also serves as a syndicator of low-income housing tax credit and debt funds; Mortgage Warehousing that offers mortgage warehouse financing, commercial loans, and deposit services; and Banking that offers retail and correspondent residential mortgage banking, agricultural lending, and traditional community banking. Merchants Bancorp, with $16.5 billion in assets and $13.0 billion in deposits as of September 30, 2023, conducts its business primarily through its direct and indirect subsidiaries, Merchants Bank of Indiana, Merchants Capital Corp., Merchants Capital Investments, LLC, Merchants Capital Servicing, LLC, Merchants Asset Management, LLC, Farmers-Merchants Bank of Illinois, and Merchants Mortgage, a division of Merchants Bank of Indiana. For more information and financial data, please visit Merchants' Investor Relations page at investors.merchantsbancorp.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

A number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements, including the impacts of factors identified in "Risk Factors" or "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and other periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (In thousands, except share data)

























September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,



2023

2023

2023

2022

2022 Assets



















Cash and due from banks

$ 10,633

$ 15,390

$ 19,002

$ 22,170

$ 13,796 Interest-earning demand accounts

396,605

361,920

350,584

203,994

310,165 Cash and cash equivalents

407,238

377,310

369,586

226,164

323,961 Securities purchased under agreements to resell

3,385

3,412

3,438

3,464

3,497 Mortgage loans in process of securitization

476,047

298,907

197,074

154,194

137,448 Securities available for sale

624,586

648,003

679,518

323,337

322,069 Securities held to maturity (includes $1,010,745, $1,058,590,

$1,106,582, $1,118,966 and $1,005,487 at fair value,

respectively)

1,012,801

1,062,017

1,104,835

1,119,078

1,005,487 Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) stock

48,219

39,130

39,130

39,130

39,130 Loans held for sale (includes $90,875, $82,931, $85,516, $82,192

and $68,785 at fair value, respectively)

3,477,036

3,058,013

2,855,250

2,910,576

2,844,750 Loans receivable, net of allowance for credit losses on loans of

$66,864, $62,986, $51,838, $44,014 and $38,996, respectively

9,910,681

9,854,018

8,575,210

7,426,858

6,919,128 Premises and equipment, net

36,730

36,947

35,793

35,438

35,492 Servicing rights

162,141

147,288

143,867

146,248

144,984 Interest receivable

78,401

70,509

64,282

56,262

40,170 Goodwill

15,845

15,845

15,845

15,845

15,845 Intangible assets, net

831

949

1,068

1,186

1,307 Other assets and receivables

241,295

262,524

156,070

157,447

145,454 Total assets

$ 16,495,236

$ 15,874,872

$ 14,240,966

$ 12,615,227

$ 11,978,722 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity



















Liabilities



















Deposits



















Noninterest-bearing

$ 287,846

$ 349,387

$ 313,733

$ 326,875

$ 315,868 Interest-bearing

12,719,492

12,710,477

11,031,498

9,744,470

10,003,611 Total deposits

13,007,338

13,059,864

11,345,231

10,071,345

10,319,479 Borrowings

1,654,075

1,016,836

1,233,762

930,392

97,279 Deferred and current tax liabilities, net

18,006

16,084

32,827

19,613

19,124 Other liabilities

183,102

221,788

123,462

134,138

130,250 Total liabilities

14,862,521

14,314,572

12,735,282

11,155,488

10,566,132 Commitments and Contingencies



















Shareholders' Equity



















Common stock, without par value



















Authorized - 75,000,000 shares



















Issued and outstanding - 43,240,212 shares, 43,237,300 shares,

43,233,618 shares, 43,113,127 shares and 43,109,578 shares

139,609

138,853

138,105

137,781

137,226 Preferred stock, without par value - 5,000,000 total shares

authorized



















7% Series A Preferred stock - $25 per share liquidation

preference



















Authorized - 3,500,000 shares



















Issued and outstanding - 2,081,800 shares

50,221

50,221

50,221

50,221

50,221 6% Series B Preferred stock - $1,000 per share liquidation

preference



















Authorized - 125,000 shares



















Issued and outstanding - 125,000 shares (equivalent to

5,000,000 depositary shares)

120,844

120,844

120,844

120,844

120,844 6% Series C Preferred stock - $1,000 per share liquidation

preference



















Authorized - 200,000 shares



















Issued and outstanding - 196,181 shares (equivalent to

7,847,233 depositary shares)

191,084

191,084

191,084

191,084

191,084 8.25% Series D Preferred stock - $1,000 per share liquidation

preference



















Authorized - 300,000 shares



















Issued and outstanding - 142,500 shares (equivalent to

5,700,000 depositary shares)

137,459

137,459

137,459

137,459

137,371 Retained earnings

998,252

928,875

875,700

832,871

787,530 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(4,754)

(7,036)

(7,729)

(10,521)

(11,686) Total shareholders' equity

1,632,715

1,560,300

1,505,684

1,459,739

1,412,590 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 16,495,236

$ 15,874,872

$ 14,240,966

$ 12,615,227

$ 11,978,722

Consolidated Statement of Income (Unaudited) (In thousands, except share data)































Three Months Ended

Change



September 30,

June 30,

September 30,

3Q23

3Q23



2023

2023

2022

vs. 2Q23

vs. 3Q22 Interest Income

























Loans

$ 266,561

$ 228,732

$ 129,101

17 %

106 % Mortgage loans in process of securitization



2,583



3,127



2,162

-17 %

19 % Investment securities:

























Available for sale - taxable



6,182



5,564



485

11 %

1175 % Held to maturity



17,427



17,311



970

1 %

1697 % Federal Home Loan Bank stock



572



471



379

21 %

51 % Other



3,351



2,864



1,015

17 %

230 % Total interest income



296,676



258,069



134,112

15 %

121 % Interest Expense

























Deposits



162,906



137,801



45,002

18 %

262 % Borrowed funds



16,334



14,651



3,725

11 %

338 % Total interest expense



179,240



152,452



48,727

18 %

268 % Net Interest Income



117,436



105,617



85,385

11 %

38 % Provision for credit losses



4,014



22,603



2,225

-82 %

80 % Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses



113,422



83,014



83,160

37 %

36 % Noninterest Income

























Gain on sale of loans



10,758



11,350



13,354

-5 %

-19 % Loan servicing fees, net



17,384



8,616



8,169

102 %

113 % Mortgage warehouse fees



1,858



2,865



1,105

-35 %

68 % Syndication and asset management fees



2,368



3,896



3,073

-39 %

-23 % Other income



3,700



3,155



3,485

17 %

6 % Total noninterest income



36,068



29,882



29,186

21 %

24 % Noninterest Expense

























Salaries and employee benefits



27,052



25,724



23,027

5 %

17 % Loan expenses



1,038



907



1,226

14 %

-15 % Occupancy and equipment



2,196



2,456



1,967

-11 %

12 % Professional fees



2,555



3,723



2,429

-31 %

5 % Deposit insurance expense



3,568



3,806



755

-6 %

373 % Technology expense



1,609



1,571



1,325

2 %

21 % Other expense



4,912



6,133



4,222

-20 %

16 % Total noninterest expense



42,930



44,320



34,951

-3 %

23 % Income Before Income Taxes



106,560



68,576



77,395

55 %

38 % Provision for income taxes



25,056



3,274



18,907

665 %

33 % Net Income

$ 81,504

$ 65,302

$ 58,488

25 %

39 % Dividends on preferred stock



(8,668)



(8,668)



(5,729)

—

51 % Net Income Allocated to Common Shareholders

$ 72,836

$ 56,634

$ 52,759

29 %

38 % Basic Earnings Per Share

$ 1.68

$ 1.31

$ 1.22

28 %

38 % Diluted Earnings Per Share

$ 1.68

$ 1.31

$ 1.22

28 %

38 % Weighted-Average Shares Outstanding

























Basic



43,238,724



43,235,398



43,107,975







Diluted



43,351,208



43,309,393



43,258,925









Consolidated Statement of Income (Unaudited) (In thousands, except share data)





















Nine Months Ended







September 30,

September 30,







2023

2022

Change Interest Income















Loans

$ 684,743

$ 287,291

138 % Mortgage loans in process of securitization



7,358



5,856

26 % Investment securities:















Available for sale - taxable



14,012



2,103

566 % Held to maturity



50,492



970

5105 % Federal Home Loan Bank stock



1,470



932

58 % Other



7,964



2,242

255 % Total interest income



766,039



299,394

156 % Interest Expense















Deposits



405,149



68,583

491 % Borrowed funds



37,144



7,670

384 % Total interest expense



442,293



76,253

480 % Net Interest Income



323,746



223,141

45 % Provision for credit losses



33,484



10,888

208 % Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses



290,262



212,253

37 % Noninterest Income















Gain on sale of loans



28,841



52,883

-45 % Loan servicing fees, net



28,360



27,507

3 % Mortgage warehouse fees



5,751



4,313

33 % Syndication and asset management fees



7,476



5,286

41 % Other income



9,786



12,965

-25 % Total noninterest income



80,214



102,954

-22 % Noninterest Expense















Salaries and employee benefits



74,922



66,795

12 % Loan expenses



2,749



3,621

-24 % Occupancy and equipment



6,884



5,792

19 % Professional fees



8,547



5,326

60 % Deposit insurance expense



9,552



2,184

337 % Technology expense



4,757



3,865

23 % Other expense



14,611



11,358

29 % Total noninterest expense



122,022



98,941

23 % Income Before Income Taxes



248,454



216,266

15 % Provision for income taxes



46,693



53,701

-13 % Net Income

$ 201,761

$ 162,565

24 % Dividends on preferred stock



(26,003)



(17,186)

51 % Net Income Allocated to Common Shareholders

$ 175,758

$ 145,379

21 % Basic Earnings Per Share

$ 4.07

$ 3.37

21 % Diluted Earnings Per Share

$ 4.06

$ 3.36

21 % Weighted-Average Shares Outstanding















Basic



43,218,125



43,182,380



Diluted



43,317,343



43,331,148





Key Operating Results (Unaudited) ($ in thousands, except share data)































Three Months Ended

Change







September 30,

June 30,

September 30,

3Q23

3Q23







2023

2023

2022

vs. 2Q23

vs. 3Q22



























Noninterest expense



$ 42,930

$ 44,320

$ 34,951

-3 %

23 %



























Net interest income (before provision for credit losses)



117,436

105,617

85,385

11 %

38 %

Noninterest income



36,068

29,882

29,186

21 %

24 %

Total income



$ 153,504

$ 135,499

$ 114,571

13 %

34 %



























Efficiency ratio



27.97 %

32.71 %

30.51 %

(474) bps (254) bps



















































Average assets



$ 16,031,015

$ 14,673,257

$ 11,437,805

9 %

40 %

Net income



81,504

65,302

58,488

25 %

39 %

Return on average assets before annualizing



0.51 %

0.45 %

0.51 %









Annualization factor



4.00

4.00

4.00









Return on average assets



2.03 %

1.78 %

2.05 %

25 bps (2) bps

























Return on average tangible common shareholders' equity (1)



26.69 %

22.03 %

23.92 %

466 bps 277 bps

























Tangible book value per common share (1)



$ 25.82

$ 24.14

$ 20.78

7 %

24 %



























Tangible common shareholders' equity/tangible assets (1)



6.78 %

6.58 %

7.49 %

20 bps (71) bps

























Consolidated ratios























Total capital/risk-weighted assets(2)



11.4 % 11.3 % 12.5 %





Tier I capital/risk-weighted assets(2)



10.9 % 10.8 % 12.1 %





Common Equity Tier I capital/risk-weighted assets(2)



7.5 % 7.3 % 7.8 %





Tier I capital/average assets(2)



10.1 % 10.6 % 12.3 %

































(1) Non-GAAP financial measure - see "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" below:











































(2) As defined by regulatory agencies; September 30, 2023 shown as estimates and prior periods shown as reported.



























Certain non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to management and investors that is supplementary to the company's financial condition, results of operations and cash flows computed in accordance with GAAP; however, they do have a number of limitations. As such, the reader should not view these disclosures as a substitute for results determined in accordance with GAAP, and they are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP financial measures that other companies use. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures is below. Net Income Available to Common Shareholders excludes preferred stock. Tangible common equity is calculated by excluding the balance of goodwill and other intangible assets and preferred stock from the calculation of total assets. Tangible Assets is calculated by excluding the balance of goodwill and intangible assets. Tangible book value per share is calculated by dividing tangible common equity by the number of shares outstanding.



































Three Months Ended

Change







September 30,

June 30,

September 30,

3Q23

3Q23







2023

2023

2022

vs. 2Q23

vs. 3Q22



























Net income



$ 81,504

$ 65,302

$ 58,488

25 %

39 %

Less: preferred stock dividends



(8,668)

(8,668)

(5,729)

—

51 %

Net income available to common shareholders



$ 72,836

$ 56,634

$ 52,759

29 %

38 %



























Average shareholders' equity



$ 1,607,779

$ 1,544,976

$ 1,267,160

4 %

27 %

Less: average goodwill & intangibles



(16,742)

(16,858)

(17,228)

-1 %

-3 %

Less: average preferred stock



(499,608)

(499,608)

(367,726)

—

36 %

Average tangible common shareholders' equity



$ 1,091,429

$ 1,028,510

$ 882,206

6 %

24 %



























Annualization factor



4.00

4.00

4.00









Return on average tangible common shareholders' equity



26.69 %

22.03 %

23.92 %

466 bps 277 bps

























Total equity



$ 1,632,715

$ 1,560,300

$ 1,412,590

5 %

16 %

Less: goodwill and intangibles



(16,676)

(16,794)

(17,152)

-1 %

-3 %

Less: preferred stock



(499,608)

(499,608)

(499,520)

—

—

Tangible common shareholders' equity



$ 1,116,431

$ 1,043,898

$ 895,918

7 %

25 %



























Assets



$ 16,495,236

$ 15,874,872

$ 11,978,722

4 %

38 %

Less: goodwill and intangibles



(16,676)

(16,794)

(17,152)

-1 %

-3 %

Tangible assets



$ 16,478,560

$ 15,858,078

$ 11,961,570

4 %

38 %



























Ending common shares



43,240,212

43,237,300

43,109,578



































Tangible book value per common share



$ 25.82

$ 24.14

$ 20.78

7 %

24 %

Tangible common shareholders' equity/tangible assets



6.78 %

6.58 %

7.49 %

20 bps (71) bps

Key Operating Results (Unaudited) ($ in thousands, except share data)























Nine Months Ended











September 30,

September 30,











2023

2022

Change



















Noninterest expense



$ 122,022

$ 98,941

23 %



















Net interest income (before provision for credit losses)



323,746

223,141

45 %

Noninterest income



80,214

102,954

-22 %

Total income



$ 403,960

$ 326,095

24 %



















Efficiency ratio



30.21 %

30.34 %

(13) bps



































Average assets



$ 14,541,523

$ 10,568,712

38 %

Net income



201,761

162,565

24 %

Return on average assets before annualizing



1.39 %

1.54 %





Annualization factor



1.33

1.33





Return on average assets



1.85 %

2.05 %

(20) bps

















Return on average tangible common shareholders' equity (1)



22.61 %

23.08 %

(47) bps

















Tangible book value per common share (1)



$ 25.82

$ 20.78

24 %



















Tangible common shareholders' equity/tangible assets (1)



6.78 %

7.49 %

(71) bps



















(1) Non-GAAP financial measure - see "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" below:



























Certain non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to management and investors that is supplementary to the company's financial condition, results of operations and cash flows computed in accordance with GAAP; however, they do have a number of limitations. As such, the reader should not view these disclosures as a substitute for results determined in accordance with GAAP, and they are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP financial measures that other companies use. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures is below. Net Income Available to Common Shareholders excludes preferred stock. Tangible common equity is calculated by excluding the balance of goodwill and other intangible assets and preferred stock from the calculation of total assets. Tangible Assets is calculated by excluding the balance of goodwill and intangible assets. Tangible book value per share is calculated by dividing tangible common equity by the number of shares outstanding.



























Nine Months Ended











September 30,

September 30,











2023

2022

Change



















Net income



$ 201,761

$ 162,565

24 %

Less: preferred stock dividends



(26,003)

(17,186)

51 %

Net income available to common shareholders



$ 175,758

$ 145,379

21 %



















Average shareholders' equity



$ 1,550,196

$ 1,219,305

27 %

Less: average goodwill & intangibles



(16,859)

(17,360)

-3 %

Less: average preferred stock



(499,608)

(364,028)

37 %

Average tangible common shareholders' equity



$ 1,033,729

$ 837,917

23 %



















Annualization factor



1.33

1.33





Return on average tangible common shareholders' equity



22.61 %

23.08 %

(47) bps

















Total equity



$ 1,632,715

$ 1,412,590

16 %

Less: goodwill and intangibles



(16,676)

(17,152)

-3 %

Less: preferred stock



(499,608)

(499,520)

—

Tangible common shareholders' equity



$ 1,116,431

$ 895,918

25 %



















Assets



$ 16,495,236

$ 11,978,722

38 %

Less: goodwill and intangibles



(16,676)

(17,152)

-3 %

Tangible assets



$ 16,478,560

$ 11,961,570

38 %



















Ending common shares



43,240,212

43,109,578























Tangible book value per common share



$ 25.82

$ 20.78

24 %

Tangible common shareholders' equity/tangible assets



6.78 %

7.49 %

(71) bps

Merchants Bancorp Average Balance Analysis ($ in thousands) (Unaudited)

























Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

Septmeber 30, 2023

June 30, 2023

September 30, 2022

Average

Yield/

Average

Yield/

Average

Yield/

Balance Interest Rate

Balance Interest Rate

Balance Interest Rate Assets:













































Interest-bearing deposits, and other $ 259,630 $ 3,923 5.99 %

$ 249,722 $ 3,335 5.36 %

$ 211,653 $ 1,394 2.61 % Securities available for sale - taxable 656,561 6,182 3.74 %

672,887 5,564 3.32 %

331,796 485 0.58 % Securities held to maturity 1,040,070 17,427 6.65 %

1,093,018 17,311 6.35 %

98,363 970 3.91 % Mortgage loans in process of securitization 208,767 2,583 4.91 %

280,092 3,127 4.48 %

235,230 2,162 3.65 % Loans and loans held for sale 13,399,854 266,561 7.89 %

11,968,565 228,732 7.67 %

10,245,294 129,101 5.00 % Total interest-earning assets 15,564,882 296,676 7.56 %

14,264,284 258,069 7.26 %

11,122,336 134,112 4.78 % Allowance for credit losses on loans (63,449)





(54,411)





(39,325)



Noninterest-earning assets 529,582





463,384





354,794



























Total assets $ 16,031,015





$ 14,673,257





$ 11,437,805



















































Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity:













































Interest-bearing checking 4,882,727 58,642 4.76 %

4,307,736 48,296 4.50 %

4,207,217 21,980 2.07 % Savings deposits 241,861 340 0.56 %

236,012 299 0.51 %

239,262 162 0.27 % Money market 2,798,325 33,235 4.71 %

2,749,594 30,521 4.45 %

2,523,315 13,094 2.06 % Certificates of deposit 5,255,573 70,689 5.34 %

4,729,242 58,685 4.98 %

2,030,152 9,766 1.91 % Total interest-bearing deposits 13,178,486 162,906 4.90 %

12,022,584 137,801 4.60 %

8,999,946 45,002 1.98 %























Borrowings 711,948 16,334 9.10 %

591,333 14,651 9.94 %

588,582 3,725 2.51 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 13,890,434 179,240 5.12 %

12,613,917 152,452 4.85 %

9,588,528 48,727 2.02 %























Noninterest-bearing deposits 333,155





346,837





474,925



Noninterest-bearing liabilities 199,647





167,527





107,192



























Total liabilities 14,423,236





13,128,281





10,170,645



























Shareholders' equity 1,607,779





1,544,976





1,267,160



























Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 16,031,015





$ 14,673,257





$ 11,437,805



























Net interest income

$ 117,436





$ 105,617





$ 85,385

























Net interest spread



2.44 %





2.41 %





2.77 %























Net interest-earning assets $ 1,674,448





$ 1,650,367





$ 1,533,808



























Net interest margin



2.99 %





2.97 %





3.05 %























Average interest-earning assets to

average interest-bearing liabilities



112.05 %





113.08 %





116.00 %

Supplemental Results (Unaudited) ($ in thousands)



































Net Income

Net Income









Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended









September 30,

June 30,

September 30,

September 30,









2023

2023

2022

2023

2022

Segment

























Multi-family Mortgage Banking





$ 14,685

$ 11,242

$ 13,366

$ 27,893

$ 44,414

Mortgage Warehousing





19,926

18,596

11,801

47,163

36,828

Banking





52,445

42,650

39,344

144,402

94,040

Other





(5,552)

(7,186)

(6,023)

(17,697)

(12,717)

Total





$ 81,504

$ 65,302

$ 58,488

$ 201,761

$ 162,565

































































Total Assets

















September 30,

June 30,

December 31,

















2023

2023

2022









Segment

























Multi-family Mortgage Banking





$ 392,754

$ 373,680

$ 351,274









Mortgage Warehousing





4,757,817

4,474,832

2,519,810









Banking





11,135,651

10,784,596

9,587,544









Other





209,014

241,764

156,599









Total





$ 16,495,236

$ 15,874,872

$ 12,615,227









































































Gain on Sale of Loans

Gain on Sale of Loans









Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended









September 30,

June 30,

September 30,

September 30,









2023

2023

2022

2023

2022

Loan Type

























Multi-family





8,616

$ 10,361

$ 12,002

$ 23,897

$ 46,578

Single-family





951

202

138

1,430

1,001

Small Business Association (SBA)





1,191

787

1,214

3,514

5,304

Total





$ 10,758

$ 11,350

$ 13,354

$ 28,841

$ 52,883

































































Loans Receivable and Loans Held for Sale

















September 30,

June 30,

December 31,

















2023

2023

2022





































Mortgage warehouse lines of credit





$ 1,022,692

$ 1,201,932

$ 464,785









Residential real estate





1,358,908

1,342,586

1,178,401









Multi-family financing





3,709,320

3,746,333

3,135,535









Healthcare financing





2,218,559

2,128,378

1,604,341









Commercial and commercial real estate (1)(2)





1,560,031

1,394,256

978,661









Agricultural production and real estate





96,490

91,599

95,651









Consumer and margin loans





11,545

11,920

13,498

















9,977,545

9,917,004

7,470,872









Less: Allowance for credit losses on loans



66,864

62,986

44,014









Loans receivable





$ 9,910,681

$ 9,854,018

$ 7,426,858





































Loans held for sale





3,477,036

3,058,013

2,910,576









Total loans, net of allowance





$ 13,387,717

$ 12,912,031

$ 10,337,434







































(1) Includes $1.0 billion, $894.7 million and $497.0 million of revolving lines of credit collateralized primarily by mortgage servicing rights as of September 30, 2023, June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively.

(2) Includes only $8.1 million, $8.3 million and $12.8 million of non-owner occupied commerical real estate as of September 30, 2023, June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively.



