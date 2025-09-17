Merchants Bank Goes Live With Blue Sage's Digital Lending Platform to Power its Jumbo Lending Program

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Sept. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Sage Solutions, a leading provider of innovative, fully cloud-based digital lending technology, announced today that Merchants Bank is now using the Blue Sage Digital Lending Platform to power its newly launched Jumbo Correspondent Lending program.

Headquartered in Carmel, IN, Merchants Bank is a full-service Indiana bank with more than $18 billion in assets. By adopting Blue Sage's modern, end-to-end platform, Merchants Bank will enhance efficiency, transparency and scalability across the entire purchase process— from loan registration through review, approval and purchase– for its new jumbo offering. The platform's integrated Seller/TPO Portal also enables a seamless and collaborative experience for Merchants' approved sellers.

"Our jumbo program is a strategic growth initiative for us," said Jerry Koors, President of Mortgage at Merchants Bank. "We knew we needed a platform that could support both complexity and scale, and Blue Sage has delivered exactly that. The automation, transparency and flexibility of the platform gives our sellers a competitive advantage and gives us the confidence to expand further."

The Blue Sage Digital Lending Platform is designed to handle the entire mortgage lifecycle in a single fully integrated environment. Built natively in the cloud and leveraging an open API framework, the platform delivers unmatched configurability, automation and data transparency for lenders of all sizes.

"Merchants Bank is a forward-thinking institution, and we're excited to support their continued growth," said Carmine Cacciavillani, CEO and founder of Blue Sage Solutions. "Our platform was built to help lenders, like Merchants Bank, deliver speed, scalability and control, while enhancing their ability to service their partners with confidence."

This implementation marks the initial phase of a broader initiative. Over the next several months, Merchants Bank plans to roll out Blue Sage's Digital Lending Platform across its Wholesale and Retail lending channels as well, furthering the bank's commitment to a unified, digital-first strategy.

About Merchants Bank

Ranked as one of the top-performing banks in the U.S. by American Banker/Capital Performance Group, Merchants Bank focuses on several segments of the banking industry, including retail and correspondent residential mortgage banking, multifamily mortgage banking, business banking (including small business lending), agricultural lending, mortgage warehouse financing, and traditional community banking. Merchants Bank conducts business from its Indiana banking centers and various regional production offices. Additional information can be found at www.bankmerchants.com. Member FDIC | Equal Housing Lender

About Blue Sage Solutions

Blue Sage is a leading provider of innovative, cloud-based digital mortgage technology for the mortgage industry. The company's Digital Lending Platform provides end-to-end functionality for the entire lending and fulfillment process, regardless of channel, while delivering a superior experience for every borrower. The Blue Sage Digital Servicing Platform enables financial institutions to modernize their servicing operations, reduce costs, and ultimately attract and retain more borrowers. All Blue Sage technologies are 100% browser-based, equipped with mobile applications, and delivered through a secure, fully-managed cloud service. Blue Sage Solutions is headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey. For more information, visit www.bluesageusa.com.

