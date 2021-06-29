Merchants Fleet Leads Industry Transition with Turnkey Fleet Electrification Adoption Tool

HOOKSETT, N.H., June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Merchants Fleet, the nation's fastest-growing fleet management company, announced the official launch of its AdoptEV service, an industry leading electric vehicle adoption tool designed to educate and transition clients through the EV (Electric Vehicle) and EVSE (Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment) & purchase process - from concept to execution. For more than 50 years, Merchants Fleet has been a leader in fleet management and leasing solutions, connecting large businesses, mid-sized companies, governments, cities & municipalities, and educational institutions with resources they need for their fleets. With recent data to address the needs of the industry and a deep expertise in the technology and innovation related to electrification, Merchants is positioned to guide current and potential clients through the process of integrating EVs into their operations, with a personalized plan through the EV adoption process.

As the introduction of EVs signifies major changes on the horizon for the commercial fleet industry, fleet executives and managers struggle to prioritize the implementation of these vehicles. To ensure Merchants Fleet clients can take advantage of the benefits electric vehicles have to offer, the AdoptEV program includes:

Fleet Data Review

Comprehensive review of the organization's fleet needs, from fuel, telematics, vehicle weight class, daily trips, upfitting, vehicle age, mileage data, and more.

Vehicle Recommendations

Suitable EVs are recommended to replace internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles based on vehicle type, upfit, class and range requirements of current ICE vehicles and their function.

Charging & Energy

Vehicle chargers by type and quantity are recommended by location to satisfy charging needs.

Sustainability & Economic Savings

Compare the total cost of ownership of ICE vehicles to recommended EVs Provide a mechanism to track and report against sustainability metrics.

EV Adoption

A multi-year, custom EV adoption plan best suited to meet the goals and needs of the organization, down to the individual location.

"As a nationwide fleet provider, Merchants plays a crucial role in accelerating the transition to EVs for our clients," says Brendan P. Keegan, CEO of Merchants Fleet. "A few months back, we announced our plans to take the fleet industry to the next level. The latest updates to our client services - the development of AdoptEV and our membership with the Corporate Electric Vehicle Alliance (CEVA) - reaffirm our commitment to innovative solutions that'll help propel our nation into an emission-free future."

As an expansion of the company's ecosystem of solutions, Merchants Fleet has also joined the Corporate Electric Vehicle Alliance (CEVA) - an initiative led by the sustainability non-profit Ceres. CEVA is designed to drive change in the transportation sector by promoting the expansion and acceleration of electric vehicle production, as well as the adoption of supportive policies and industry best practices. As part of the membership, Merchants will collaborate with key stakeholders in CEVA to enable the transition of fleet clients into zero emission electric vehicles, to ensure they meet their organization's sustainability goals. Joining CEVA gives Merchants the opportunity to work with other like-minded organizations who are interested in accelerating the electrification movement forward.

"We are excited to welcome Merchants Fleet as the 25th member of the Corporate Electric Vehicle Alliance and look forward to supporting their transition to zero emission vehicles and working with them to accelerate fleet electrification in the United States," says Sara Forni, Senior Manager of clean vehicles, Ceres, and head of the Corporate Electric Vehicle Alliance. "Fleet management companies will play an essential role in moving the automotive and trucking industries to a net-zero future, and Merchants Fleet will help fuel our efforts as we work toward a rapid, cost-effective, and successful transformation of the U.S. transportation sector. We are ready to help Corporate Electric Vehicle Alliance members set and achieve their sustainability goals, and look forward to driving change, together."

Merchants serves as an ecosystem manager for fleet clients by developing strong relationships with OEMs such as Ford, GM, BrightDrop, XOS and numerous others, to provide access to a broad selection of electric vehicles that meet the needs of each individual client.

