Merche del Valle Joins Grain Management In New Chief Talent Officer Role

The CTO role is a new position for the Firm that builds upon an area of long-time focus in its sector-focused investment strategy: developing a robust and diverse pipeline of leadership talent who combine quantitative discipline and deep industry expertise. In her role, Ms. del Valle will work across Grain to identify, assess, and enrich Firm talent from within. She is also tasked with cultivating relationships with high-caliber operators and key executives for deployment in portfolio company management teams as actionable opportunities arise.

"By creating this role, the Firm is furthering its ability to recruit and retain exceptionally talented professionals both internally and around the businesses and assets we own," said David J. Grain, Founder and CEO of Grain. "Ms. del Valle's global experience working with high-performance teams in sophisticated organizations is uniquely suited to Grain's goals as we continue to develop and support the Firm's most valuable resources."

Ms. del Valle joins Grain Management with considerable executive advisory and organizational development experience. Most recently, Ms. del Valle led Goldman Sachs' global coaching and advisory practice, Pine Street, based out of Hong Kong. She joined Goldman Sachs from Prudential Corporation in Asia, where she built capabilities to identify and develop leadership talent, and before that from Unilever where she was Director of Leadership and Organizational Development. She started her career at PricewaterhouseCoopers, where she spent over 13 years in roles in London, Madrid, and Singapore. Ms. del Valle holds her degree in Economics and Business Administration from CUNEF, Complutense University of Madrid and numerous Human Capital Assessment and Development accreditations; she was recently awarded the Master Practitioner Executive Coaching level by the European Mentoring & Coaching Council.

Grain Management, LLC is a leading private equity firm focused on investments in the global communications sector. The firm was founded in 2007 with the objective of bringing a differentiated approach to the industry characterized by expansive sector knowledge, rigorous analytics, and dedicated, in-house operating and financial professionals. Grain is directed by a team of highly experienced investment professionals with deep industry knowledge and a specialized skill set, marked by extensive operating history, quantitative and analytical proficiency, and regulatory expertise. For more information visit graingp.com.

