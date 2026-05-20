Merck and eschbach's PMWS Workshop Accelerates Pharma Execution via the "Intelligent Visual Factory"

At Pharma Manufacturing World Summit (PMWS), learn how the global pharma leader deployed a standardized digital framework to 9,000+ users in under five months.

BOSTON, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- eschbach, the global leader in digital manufacturing management systems, today announced that its Founder and CEO, Andreas Eschbach, together with Wincy Fung, AVP of Digital Services at Merck (known as MSD outside the U.S. and Canada), are delivering a workshop at the Pharma Manufacturing World Summit (PMWS).

WHAT: Titled "Running Pharma on Intelligence: How Merck's Intelligent Visual Factory Accelerates Execution," this strategic workshop (Stream 3) will reveal how Merck has scaled its award-winning Visual Factory using Seqonis (formerly Shiftconnector), eschbach's Intelligent Operations Platform.





Titled "Running Pharma on Intelligence: How Merck's Intelligent Visual Factory Accelerates Execution," this strategic workshop (Stream 3) will reveal how Merck has scaled its award-winning Visual Factory using Seqonis (formerly Shiftconnector), eschbach's Intelligent Operations Platform. WHEN: May 20, 11:20 am – 11:55 am





May 20, 11:20 am – 11:55 am WHERE: Boston Marriott Copley Place, Back Bay, Boston, MA.





Boston Marriott Copley Place, Back Bay, Boston, MA. ABOUT THE SPEAKERS: Wincy Fung leads enterprise-scale digital transformation for the Merck Manufacturing Division. With over two decades of experience, she leads a global team delivering robust data platforms, advanced analytics, AI, and master data management that enable the safe and compliant supply of medicines worldwide. Prior to Merck, Wincy held leadership roles at Takeda Pharmaceuticals, Biogen, and Sanofi, where she led large-scale global digital transformations across Quality, EH&S, and Commercial operations.



She is joined by Andreas Eschbach, CEO of eschbach and a software innovator who has spent over 20 years helping process industries bridge the gap between human intelligence and automated data. He is the architect behind the next-generation intelligent operations platform for pharmaceutical and chemical manufacturers.

Transformative Shift

As the pharmaceutical industry faces increasing pressure for operational resilience and speed, the collaboration between Merck and eschbach highlights a transformative shift toward data-driven execution. By integrating Seqonis into its visual factory framework, Merck has successfully standardized KPIs and embedded real-time analytics across multiple levels of tier management.

"Our work with Merck is a testament to what is possible when human expertise is amplified by AI-driven insights," said Andreas Eschbach, CEO of eschbach. "Moving from simple visibility to true execution requires a single source of truth. We are honored to join Wincy Fung at PMWS to share how Seqonis is helping one of the world's most respected pharmaceutical leaders turn shop-floor signals into closed-loop outcomes."

Key Session Highlights Include:

Turning Visibility into Execution: How Merck converts shop-floor KPIs into real-time actions and decisions across all global levels.





How Merck converts shop-floor KPIs into real-time actions and decisions across all global levels. Proven at Scale: Lessons from deploying the platform to more than 9,000 users across global sites in under five months.





Lessons from deploying the platform to more than 9,000 users across global sites in under five months. Operational Resilience by Design: Embedding transparency and ownership into daily operations to ensure reliable medicine delivery at scale.





Embedding transparency and ownership into daily operations to ensure reliable medicine delivery at scale. Alignment to Momentum: Using role-based KPIs to ensure operators and executives act on the same operational reality.

The transition of the platform name from Shiftconnector to Seqonis marks a significant evolution for eschbach, reflecting the software's power of collective intelligence—capturing and processing the continuous flow of human and machine data to optimize performance.

About eschbach

With global headquarters in Germany and North American headquarters in Boston, MA, eschbach is the premier developer of Intelligent Operations Platforms for pharmaceutical and chemical manufacturing. Its award-winning solution, Seqonis (formerly Shiftconnector®), incorporates AI technology to help manufacturing teams take charge of facility operations, process safety, asset performance, and production quality.

Media Contact:

Diana Karthas

Ripple Effect Communications

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Tel: 617-536-8887

SOURCE eschbach