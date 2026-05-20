Merck and eschbach's PMWS Workshop Accelerates Pharma Execution via the "Intelligent Visual Factory"
News provided byeschbach
May 20, 2026, 08:00 ET
May 20, 2026, 08:00 ET
At Pharma Manufacturing World Summit (PMWS), learn how the global pharma leader deployed a standardized digital framework to 9,000+ users in under five months.
BOSTON, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- eschbach, the global leader in digital manufacturing management systems, today announced that its Founder and CEO, Andreas Eschbach, together with Wincy Fung, AVP of Digital Services at Merck (known as MSD outside the U.S. and Canada), are delivering a workshop at the Pharma Manufacturing World Summit (PMWS).
Transformative Shift
As the pharmaceutical industry faces increasing pressure for operational resilience and speed, the collaboration between Merck and eschbach highlights a transformative shift toward data-driven execution. By integrating Seqonis into its visual factory framework, Merck has successfully standardized KPIs and embedded real-time analytics across multiple levels of tier management.
"Our work with Merck is a testament to what is possible when human expertise is amplified by AI-driven insights," said Andreas Eschbach, CEO of eschbach. "Moving from simple visibility to true execution requires a single source of truth. We are honored to join Wincy Fung at PMWS to share how Seqonis is helping one of the world's most respected pharmaceutical leaders turn shop-floor signals into closed-loop outcomes."
Key Session Highlights Include:
The transition of the platform name from Shiftconnector to Seqonis marks a significant evolution for eschbach, reflecting the software's power of collective intelligence—capturing and processing the continuous flow of human and machine data to optimize performance.
About eschbach
With global headquarters in Germany and North American headquarters in Boston, MA, eschbach is the premier developer of Intelligent Operations Platforms for pharmaceutical and chemical manufacturing. Its award-winning solution, Seqonis (formerly Shiftconnector®), incorporates AI technology to help manufacturing teams take charge of facility operations, process safety, asset performance, and production quality.
Media Contact:
Diana Karthas
Ripple Effect Communications
[email protected]
Tel: 617-536-8887
SOURCE eschbach
Share this article