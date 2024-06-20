Merck Manuals Answers Common Questions about Temporomandibular Disorders

RAHWAY, N.J., June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- People experiencing headaches, soreness when they chew, or a clicking jaw may be suffering from a temporomandibular disorder (TMD). There are many kinds of TMDs, each with their own causes and symptoms.

In a new editorial from MerckManuals.com, Gary D. Klasser, DMD, Louisiana State University School of Dentistry, answers some of the most common questions patients have about TMDs and how they can best find relief from the conditions.

1. What's the difference between TMD and TMJ?

"TMJ" is often used as shorthand for jaw pain and other issues, Klasser explains. But TMJ stands for temporomandibular joint. That's just a body part, not a condition. Specifically, TMJs are the connections between the temporal bones of the skull and the lower jawbone (mandible).

TMDs, on the other hand, are the conditions of the joints, ligaments, tendons, or muscles connecting part of your skull (the temporal bone) to your lower jawbone. TMDs, previously called TMJ disorders, are most common among women in their early 20s and those between the ages of 40 and 50.

2. What causes TMDs?

For most people, TMDs have multiple contributing factors, some of which patients may not even be aware of. Most TMDs have one of two causes, says Klasser. The first is macro trauma, something like a direct blow or injury to your jaw leading to pain. The second, more common cause is micro trauma, a repetitive strain injury that builds up over time. If you clench your jaw when you're stressed, grind your teeth in your sleep, or chew gum daily, those low-intensity behaviors can add up to a TMD, says Klasser.

3. Who should I see about my jaw pain or headaches?

Patients may have different symptoms associated with a TMD. Some common TMD symptoms include headaches, soreness in the jaw muscles while chewing, clicking or locking of the jaw, pain near the joint, pain or stiffness in your neck spreading to your arms, dizziness, earaches or stuffiness in your ears, problems sleeping, or difficulty opening your mouth wide. Often, the symptoms a person is experiencing influences what type of healthcare professional they talk to first.

Even if your family dentist isn't a specialist in orofacial pain, a conversation with them about the pain you're experiencing is a good place to start, says Klasser. When your dentist asks about changes in your mouth or health, don't just think about your teeth. Bring up headaches, jaw pain, and any other symptoms that could be connected to a TMD. In some cases, your dentist or family doctor may recommend you see a specialist to address the TMD.

4. What can patients do about TMD?

Typically, doctors focus on identifying the source of the pain and treating it, Klasser says. When helping patients navigate pain associated with TMDs, doctors will often recommend a mouth guard and pain medicine. In other cases, doctors may suggest physical therapy and jaw exercises, other medications, or surgery. Another recommendation may be to see a therapist or behavioral health expert to help manage stress.

5. Which mouthguard is best for most patients?

Mouthguard options are almost like clothing options, says Klasser. You can get a suit tailored to your exact sizing and specifications. Or you can buy one off the rack, which probably won't fit quite as well. In some cases, the poor fit can actually make TMD pain worse. That's why many dentists recommend a custom mouthguard. But you don't have to start with anything fancy – a simple plastic device that fits well and is comfortable will do the trick.

You can read more of Klasser's insights on TMDs in this editorial on MerckManuals.com.

About The Merck Manuals and MSD Manuals

First published in 1899 as a small reference book for physicians and pharmacists, The Merck Manual grew in size and scope to become one of the world's most widely used comprehensive medical resources for professionals and consumers. As The Manual evolved, it continually expanded the reach and depth of its offerings to reflect the mission of providing the best medical information to a wide cross-section of users, including medical professionals and students, veterinarians and veterinary students, and consumers. In 2015, The Manuals kicked off Global Medical Knowledge 2020, a global initiative with the goal to make the best current medical information accessible by up to three billion professionals and patients around the world by 2020. The Manuals achieved that goal, and today its medical information is available in nearly 250 countries and in 14 languages. It's continuing its ambitious mission through outreach, education and creating new reliable medical resources. For access to thousands of medical topics with images, videos and a constantly expanding set of resources, visit MerckManuals.com or MSDManuals.com and connect with us on social media: For Consumers in the U.S. and its territories: X (formerly Twitter) and Facebook. For Professionals in the U.S. and its territories: X (formerly Twitter) and Facebook

About Merck

At Merck, known as MSD outside of the United States and Canada, we are unified around our purpose: We use the power of leading-edge science to save and improve lives around the world. For more than 130 years, we have brought hope to humanity through the development of important medicines and vaccines. We aspire to be the premier research-intensive biopharmaceutical company in the world – and today, we are at the forefront of research to deliver innovative health solutions that advance the prevention and treatment of diseases in people and animals. We foster a diverse and inclusive global workforce and operate responsibly every day to enable a safe, sustainable and healthy future for all people and communities. For more information, visit www.merck.com and connect with us on X (formerly Twitter), Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn.

SOURCE The Merck Manuals