Merck Manuals Shares Insights on Mental Health Challenges

Doctor shares common thoughts and phrases that shouldn't be ignored

KENILWORTH, N.J., Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nearly half of all adults will experience mental illness at some point during their lives. In a new editorial on MerckManuals.com, Michael B. First, MD, a psychiatrist at Columbia University, shares some of the signs, symptoms – but also phrases and thought processes – that may indicate a person is dealing with a mental health condition.

"Who wouldn't be depressed or anxious right now?"

We all feel sadness or anxiety from time to time, says First. But doctors may diagnose mental health challenges based on factors including severity of symptoms, duration of symptoms and how much they affect the person's ability to function in daily life. First says phrases like "of course I'm stressed" or "who wouldn't be depressed right now," could point to individuals attempting to downplay the seriousness of their mental health struggles.

"It will go away on its own."

Individuals often do themselves a disservice by keeping mental health challenges to themselves and hoping they'll go away, says First. He explains the longer a person waits to seek help, the worse the condition may become. For symptoms that regularly impact daily life, First says it's worth speaking to a professional.

"A doctor won't be able to help me."

First points out this is another phrase that could suggest an individual is attempting to live with a mental health problem, rather than seeking help. If you find yourself waiting for care or an appointment with a mental health professional, a conversation with your primary care provider may be a good place to start, says First. Other resources include MerckManuals.com or the website for the National Institute of Mental Health.

"I'm thinking of harming myself or that I would be better off dead."

Individuals who feel isolated, alone or who may be suffering from a more severe mental illness may have thoughts of self-harm or suicide, says First. In these situations, seek help immediately:

Call 9-1-1 if a person is threatening suicide or has already tried to commit suicide. Keep talking to the suicidal person in a calm, supportive voice until help arrives.

In the United States , you can also call or text 988, the new three-digit number for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, for free and confidential emotional support to people in suicidal crisis or emotional distress 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

, you can also call or text 988, the new three-digit number for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, for free and confidential emotional support to people in suicidal crisis or emotional distress 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Texting resources are also available. The Crisis Text Line is a texting service for emotional crisis support. To speak with a trained listener, text HELLO to 741741. It is free, available 24/7, and confidential.

To read more about mental health, please visit MerckManuals.com.

About The Merck Manuals and MSD Manuals

First published in 1899 as a small reference book for physicians and pharmacists, The Merck Manual grew in size and scope to become one of the world's most widely used comprehensive medical resources for professionals and consumers. As The Manual evolved, it continually expanded the reach and depth of its offerings to reflect the mission of providing the best medical information to a wide cross-section of users, including medical professionals and students, veterinarians and veterinary students, and consumers. In 2015, The Manuals kicked off Global Medical Knowledge 2020, a global initiative with the goal to make the best current medical information accessible by up to three billion professionals and patients around the world by 2020. The Manuals achieved that goal, and today its medical information is available in more than 241 countries and in 13 languages. It's continuing its ambitious mission through outreach, education and creating new reliable medical resources. For access to thousands of medical topics with images, videos and a constantly expanding set of resources, visit MerckManuals.com or MSDManuals.com and connect with us on social media: For Consumers in the U.S. and its territories: Twitter and Facebook. For Professionals in the U.S. and its territories: Twitter and Facebook.

About Merck

At Merck, known as MSD outside of the United States and Canada, we are unified around our purpose: We use the power of leading-edge science to save and improve lives around the world. For more than 130 years, we have brought hope to humanity through the development of important medicines and vaccines. We aspire to be the premier research-intensive biopharmaceutical company in the world – and today, we are at the forefront of research to deliver innovative health solutions that advance the prevention and treatment of diseases in people and animals. We foster a diverse and inclusive global workforce and operate responsibly every day to enable a safe, sustainable and healthy future for all people and communities. For more information, visit www.merck.com and connect with us on Twitter , Facebook , Instagram , YouTube and LinkedIn.

SOURCE The Merck Manuals