Mercuria and EGC Sign Strategic MOU to Develop "Gold Standard" Responsible Cobalt Supply Chain in the DRC

SHANGHAI, March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Entreprise Générale du Cobalt SA ("EGC") and Mercuria Energy Trading SA ("Mercuria") announced today the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to collaborate on the formalization and development of the Kasulo mine site in Kolwezi, Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), and its associated cobalt supply chain.

The partnership aims to establish a premium "Gold Standard" for responsible artisanal and small-scale mining (ASM), positioning Kasulo as a global benchmark for transparency, sustainability, and ethical sourcing in cobalt production.

Under the agreement, EGC and Mercuria will work jointly with local cooperatives, Gécamines, and the central and local governments to implement a comprehensive framework addressing health and safety, human rights, environmental stewardship, and full supply chain traceability. The initiative will align with leading national and international standards, including the OECD Due Diligence Guidance for Responsible Supply Chains, EGC's Responsible Sourcing Standard, and the UN Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights.

A Collaborative Approach to Responsible Mining

EGC, a state-affiliated entity mandated to oversee ASM cobalt production in the DRC, and Mercuria, a global energy and commodities group with a strong commitment to ESG principles, share a common vision to professionalize ASM operations through safe, transparent, and equitable practices.

Kostas Bintas, Head of Metals and Minerals at Mercuria, said:

"This partnership reflects our commitment to building fully transparent, responsible supply chains for critical minerals. By working alongside EGC and local cooperatives, we aim to establish Kasulo as a global benchmark for artisanal mining, demonstrating that high standards in safety, traceability, and human rights can go hand in hand with reliable supply and security."

Eric Kalala, Chief Executive Officer of Entreprise Générale du Cobalt (EGC), stated:

"This partnership marks a further step in structuring a responsible artisanal mining sector in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Access to financing, made possible through the engagement of a leading global player, will help secure production, sustainably improve working conditions for artisanal miners, and build traceable, transparent, and value-creating supply chains for Congolese communities."

Commitment to Communities and Sustainability

The initiative places strong emphasis on community engagement and capacity building, supporting cooperatives through training and development to ensure long-term, sustainable operations aligned with international best practices.

About EGC

Entreprise Générale du Cobalt (EGC), a subsidiary of Gécamines, was established in 2019 by decree of the Government of the Democratic Republic of the Congo. It holds the exclusive mandate to purchase, process, and market strategic minerals produced from artisanal mining in the DRC, including cobalt, coltan, and germanium.

In this capacity, EGC is committed to upholding high standards of social responsibility, environmental protection, and traceability, while supporting the progressive development of a sustainable and ethical mining model aligned with international market expectations.

About Mercuria

Mercuria is one of the world's leading independent energy and commodity groups, committed to advancing the energy transition through responsible sourcing, investment, and trading across global markets.

SOURCE Mercuria Energy Trading S.A.