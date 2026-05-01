Mercuria and Heeney Capital Secure Strategic Offtake Agreements in Venezuela as Part of U.S.-Backed Energy and Mining Initiative

CARACAS, Venezuela, May 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mercuria Energy Group ("Mercuria") today announced that, in partnership with Heeney Capital, it has secured a series of strategic offtake agreements across Venezuelan bulk commodities and gold projects, as part of a broader White House-supported initiative to revitalize the country's energy and mining sectors.

The agreements were advanced alongside a high-level delegation of U.S. government officials and industry participants visiting Caracas to facilitate new investment frameworks and supply agreements in oil and mining.

Mercuria's agreements, supported by associated investment commitments, are expected to unlock approximately US$2.2 billion in annual mineral export value. The initiative reflects growing international engagement aimed at supporting Venezuela's economic recovery and strengthening secure supply chains for critical materials.

"Mercuria is committed to developing reliable, transparent, and sustainable supply chains for critical materials. Our partnership with Heeney Capital in Venezuela reflects our long-term approach to investing in resource development that delivers value both locally and globally," said Mercuria.

James Gilbert, a Managing Director of Investments at Mercuria, attended the ceremony at Miraflores Palace in Caracas.

The transactions align with ongoing efforts by U.S. authorities to encourage responsible foreign investment in Venezuela's extractive industries and to facilitate offtake structures that prioritize supply to Western markets

Mercuria and Heeney Capital are jointly focused on advancing investment in Venezuela's mining sector to enhance supply security for key industrial materials. Building on the initial agreements, the partners are actively progressing additional opportunities across aluminum, nickel, and ferrous products.

These prospective transactions, subject to regulatory approvals, could represent an additional US$3.0 billion in annual mineral export value, reinforcing Venezuela's role as a supplier of essential inputs to global industry.

About Mercuria

Mercuria is one of the world's leading independent energy and commodity groups, operating globally across a broad spectrum of energy, metals, and power markets, with a growing focus on energy security and critical minerals.

SOURCE Mercuria