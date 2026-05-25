Mercuria and Motor Oil Hellas Sign Memorandum of Understanding to Cooperate on LNG Supply through Dioriga Gas FSRU

ATHENS, Greece, May 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mercuria Energy ("Mercuria") and Motor Oil Hellas ("MOH") today signed a Memorandum of Understanding ("MOU") establishing a framework for long-term cooperation in connection with the Dioriga Gas Floating Storage and Regasification Unit ("FSRU") project in Greece's Saronic Gulf.

The Dioriga Gas FSRU, being developed by MOH through its subsidiary Dioriga Gas, stands as the most advanced and mature FSRU project in Greece. Strategically located in the Saronic Gulf, it represents the optimal solution for LNG imports into Greece and the wider Southeast European region. The project will play a pivotal role in diversifying gas supply sources, enhancing regional energy security, and strengthening Greece's position as a key LNG gateway for Europe.

Under the MOU, the parties have worked on step-by-step cooperation regarding regasification capacity reservation at the terminal, the long-term supply of LNG by Mercuria to MOH for delivery through the Dioriga Gas FSRU, and the joint development of the framework required to bring the project to commercial operation.

This cooperation reflects a shared commitment to support energy security in Europe and to invest in the infrastructure that underpins a reliable and diversified gas supply. Both parties look forward to working together to advance this important addition to the region's LNG import capacity.

About Mercuria

Mercuria is one of the world's leading independent energy and commodities companies. Founded in Geneva, Switzerland, Mercuria operates globally with activities across more than 50 countries. The company is active across the energy value chain, including crude oil, reﬁned products, natural gas, LNG, power, renewable energy, and metals. Mercuria is recognized for its strong focus on risk management, compliance, operational excellence, and its commitment to supporting the global energy transition through investments in transitional and renewable energy solutions.

About MOH

Motor Oil (Hellas) is a leading integrated energy group in Southeastern Europe, with a diversified presence across refining, fuels marketing, natural gas, electricity, and renewable energy. Headquartered in Greece, the Group operates one of Europe's most advanced refineries and exports to more than 70 countries, while supporting energy security across the wider region. Through its expanding portfolio in the gas and power sectors, including a power plant in Komotini ("Thermoilektriki Komotinis") and its retail supply activities in electricity and natural gas, Motor Oil is increasingly focused on developing critical energy infrastructure projects that enhance supply diversification and system flexibility. The Group is also investing in low-carbon solutions, including renewable energy, circular economy initiatives, and emerging hydrogen value chains, advancing the transition to a more resilient and sustainable energy system.

SOURCE Mercuria Energy