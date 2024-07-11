Mercuria Energy Trading SA successfully closes oversubscribed USD 2,344,000,000 multi-currency revolving credit facilities

GENEVA, July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mercuria Energy Trading S.A ("Mercuria") is pleased to announce the successful closing of its USD 2,344,000,000 Multicurrency Revolving Credit Facilities (the "Facilities") as part of its broader USD 3,200,000,000 package of European Revolving Credit Facilities.

Mercuria mandated Bank of China Limited, London Branch, Crédit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank, Coöperatieve Rabobank U.A., Emirates NBD Bank (P.J.S.C.), London Branch, First Abu Dhabi Bank P.J.S.C., Industrial Commercial Bank of China Limited, London Branch, ING Bank N.V., Mizuho Bank Ltd, Natixis, Société Générale, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation, UBS Switzerland AG and UniCredit Bank GmbH as Bookrunning Mandated Lead Arrangers.

The Facilities were launched at USD 2,144,000,000 on 10th April 2024, and a virtual bank meeting was held on 23rd April 2024. Following successful syndication, the Facilities were oversubscribed, with Mercuria choosing to scale back lender commitments to an increased amount of USD 2,344,000,000 in aggregate. In addition to the Bookrunning Mandated Lead Arrangers, 29 financial institutions joined the Facilities during syndication.

The Facilities comprise a 1-year Multicurrency Revolving Credit Facility, a 1-year Multicurrency Revolving Credit/Swingline/OBSI Facility, and a 1-year Multicurrency Revolving Credit/OBSI Facility, each with two additional 12-month extension options. The Facilities will be used for working capital and general corporate purposes.

"The successful renewal and increase of our European RCF underlines the strong support of our banking partners, who value the resilience and performance of the business model developed by Mercuria over the past 20 years. Continued access to capital is key to supporting our growth plans and further progressing our positive impact within the Energy Transition space. Consequently, we are pleased to welcome four new lenders to the Facility this year, in addition to the increased support of existing lenders. We look forward to partnering with them on our strategic growth initiatives." said Guillaume Vermersch, Group Chief Financial Officer of Mercuria.

About Mercuria

Established in 2004, Mercuria is one of the world's largest independent energy and commodity groups, bringing efficiency to the commodity value chain with technology, expertise, and low-carbon solutions. The company established itself as a leader in the energy transition by pledging more than 50 percent of new investments toward renewables and transitional energy. The Group has made significant investments in projects such as renewable power, energy storage, grid optimization, critical transition minerals recycling and environmental products.

SOURCE Mercuria Energy