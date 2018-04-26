Mercuria Founders Discuss American Job Creation and Investment with U.S. Ambassador to Switzerland Ed McMullen

CEO Marco Dunand and President Daniel Jaeggi discussed the company's continued expansion and investment in the United States and the importance of American exports in the energy sector. Further, the company highlighted its commitment to expanding its signature Swiss-style apprenticeship program for American veterans at its U.S. facilities.

"Since our founding, America has played an important part of our growth. As our company grows, we expand our workforce and find the means to increase America's export capacity," said Marco Dunand, CEO. "Increasingly, America is an important supplier for the world's energy needs. American energy exports create jobs, balance trade flows, and grow the economy. Mercuria is doing its part to make this a reality."

Recently, Mercuria announced its intention to further expand into the Chinese oil market, an important destination for American crude, by investing in China National Chemical Corporation's refinery system as one of the first outside companies to gain access to China's domestic refinery system. Mercuria will invest in ChemChina's refining system, which has nine plants that can process about 25 million tons of oil each year. It is particularly well suited to accepting U.S. crude oil production. Mercuria will, in part, meet this need by harnessing the power of its American base of operations.

"We need a skilled workforce in America to meet our growing needs around the world," said Daniel Jaeggi, president of Mercuria. "As part of our growth strategy, we are training and recruiting the best talents to fulfill our role in America's expanding energy economy. People with skills, a healthy business environment and a growing American footprint are the key tenets to our expansion."

In Switzerland, Mercuria was instrumental in developing trainee positions for students who have been accepted to study in the master's program in commodities trading. Mercuria worked extensively with authorities in the United States and Switzerland to create an apprenticeship program in the America, which was modeled on its historic Swiss concept. More than 30 Swiss companies are now involved in bringing and expanding their model of apprenticeship to their U.S. facilities. Mercuria is a proud partner of the program, which was recognized by President Trump in a White House ceremony in June 2017.

Mercuria is one of the biggest independent commodities and energy groups, handling gas and power and more than 2.2 million barrels of crude and petroleum products each day. The company trades along the entire commodities value chain and focuses on three key areas of asset development, structured trade financing solutions and physical commodities trading. The company has significant investments and assets in American energy infrastructure in Colorado, Indiana, Louisiana, Montana, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, Texas, West Virginia, and Wyoming with trading hubs in Houston; Greenwich, Connecticut; and Denver.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mercuria-founders-discuss-american-job-creation-and-investment-with-us-ambassador-to-switzerland-ed-mcmullen-300637275.html

SOURCE Mercuria Energy