MERCURIA SUCCESSFULLY CLOSES OVERSUBSCRIBED USD 1,699,084,507 EQUIVALENT IN USD AND CNH SYNDICATED TERM LOAN AND REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITIES IN ASIA

SINGAPORE, Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mercuria Energy Group Ltd. ("Mercuria") is pleased to announce the successful closing of its USD 1,699,084,507 equivalent in USD and CNH Syndicated Term Loan and Revolving Credit Facilities (the "Facilities") in Asia.

Mercuria mandated Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, PSJC, Arab Petroleum Investments Corporation, Bank of China Limited, Singapore Branch, DBS Bank Ltd., Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited, London Branch, Mizuho Bank, Ltd., MUFG Bank, Ltd., Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation Singapore Branch and the Export-Import Bank of China as Bookrunning Mandated Lead Arrangers.

The Facilities were launched at USD 850,000,000 on September 2nd, and a bank meeting was held on September 12th in Singapore. Following successful syndication and strong demand, the Facilities were oversubscribed by more than 90% compared to the launch amount. Mercuria chose to scale back lender commitments to an increased amount of USD 1,699,084,507 in aggregate.

The Facilities comprise of (I) a 1-year USD Revolving Credit Facility, which includes a Revolving Credit/Swingline Facility in US Dollars, (II) a new 1-year Term Loan Credit Facility in Offshore Chinese Renminbi ("CNH"), and (III) a 3-year USD Revolving Credit Facility, each with two additional 12-month extension options. The Facilities will be used for general corporate and the Group's working capital purposes.

"Thirty-three banks have participated in the Facilities, including new lenders from the Asia-Pacific and Middle East region. As we ramp up our resources within Asia with new manpower, we are pleased that our banks provide strong support. Asia remains an important market for Mercuria as we continue to build up our presence in China, Japan, Australia, and New Zealand and beyond." said Guillaume Vermersch, Mercuria's Group CFO.

Anthony Ford, Mercuria's Asia CFO and Global Head of Credit, added, "We are very pleased with the overwhelming response to our renewal of our Asian RCF, especially regarding the dedicated CNH tranche from our existing and new Chinese lenders. We see strong opportunities in China and will continue to explore this with our banking partners."

The following banks joined the BMLAs in the new and existing Facilities:

Bookrunning Mandated Lead Arrangers

Arab Petroleum Investments Corporation

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited, London Branch

The Export-Import Bank of China

Bank of China Limited, Singapore Branch

Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank PJSC

DBS Bank Ltd.

Mizuho Bank, Ltd.

MUFG Bank, Ltd.

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited

Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation Singapore Branch

Mandated Lead Arrangers

China Merchants Banking Group

China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd, Singapore Branch

CMB Wing Lung Bank Limited

China CITIC Banking Group

China CITIC Bank International Limited Singapore Branch

China CITIC Bank Corporation Limited Shanghai Branch

China CITIC Bank Corporation Limited London Branch

Agricultural Bank of China Limited, Singapore Branch

Emirates NBD Bank (P.J.S.C) Singapore Branch

National Bank of Australia Limited

UBS AG, Singapore Branch

Union Bank of India, Sydney Branch

Westpac Banking Corporation, Singapore Branch

China Construction Bank Corporation, Singapore Branch

Lead Arrangers

Cooperatieve Rabobank U.A., Singapore Branch

First Abu Dhabi Bank PJSC, Singapore Branch

Credit Agricole Corporate & Investment Bank, Singapore Branch

Kookmin Bank Co., Ltd. Singapore Branch

Natixis, Singapore Branch

Societe Generale, a public limited company incorporated in France, is acting through its Hong Kong branch.

Arrangers

Shanghai Pudong Development Bank Co., Ltd. HuangPu Branch

National Bank of Fujairah PJSC

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank Limited, Singapore Branch

China Everbright Bank Shanghai Branch

United Overseas Bank Limited

About Mercuria Energy Trading SA

Established in 2004, Mercuria is one of the world's largest independent energy and commodity groups, bringing efficiency to the commodity value chain with technology, expertise, and low-carbon solutions. The Company established itself as a leader in the energy transition by pledging more than 50 percent of new investments toward renewables and transitional energy. The Group has made significant investments in renewable power, energy storage, grid optimization, critical transition minerals recycling, and environmental products.

For further information, visit: www.mercuria.com

SOURCE Mercuria