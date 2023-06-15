Mercury Bio Accelerates Biomedical Research with Support from Los Alamos National Laboratory

News provided by

Mercury Bio Inc.

15 Jun, 2023, 08:44 ET

New Mexico biotech company receives technical assistance to advance the development of novel biomolecular drug delivery system

SANTA FE, N.M., June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mercury Bio (www.mercurybio.com) was recently awarded technical maturation assistance through the Technology Readiness Initiative (TRGR) from Los Alamos National Laboratory (LANL) and the Richard P. Feynman Center for Innovation to support an ongoing research collaboration between Mercury Bioscientists and Los Alamos. This research focuses on developing a computational modeling system for the design of membrane-attached targeting ligands, which will ultimately be incorporated into the Advanced Drug Delivery System (ADDS™) being developed by Mercury Bio. The TRGR marks a second phase of collaboration between the two entities, allowing them to build upon joint efforts made under an earlier Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA) grant.

Continue Reading
Diagnostic image of human colorectal cancer cells during a cancer therapy study. SOURCE: National Cancer Institute on Unsplash
Diagnostic image of human colorectal cancer cells during a cancer therapy study. SOURCE: National Cancer Institute on Unsplash

Current techniques for developing targeting ligands rely on heuristic methodologies, which can be time-consuming, expensive, and depend on past precedent to guide research. This project aims to develop a rational-computational approach to designing and developing membrane-attached ligands that will utilize recent advances in AI technology. One vital parameter for the ligand designs is that the delivery particle's surface membrane attachment not affect the ligand's affinity for the target receptor.

Bruce McCormick, the CEO of Mercury Bio, says, "Working with the world-renowned Los Alamos National Laboratory scientists to develop this powerful new method for ligand design will enable new drugs to selectively target disease afflicted regions, directly manipulate disease mechanisms, and provide therapy for formerly untreatable diseases. This assistance will help us accelerate our groundbreaking bioinformatics work—with the integration of AI and high-performance computing, we'll create a wholly new molecular design process and dramatically boost our delivery platform technology's drug-targeting power."

For those interested in learning more, Mercury Bio's Chief Scientific Officer, Richard Sayre, Ph.D., will be giving a debut presentation of the company's drug delivery technology at the upcoming mRNA-Based Therapeutics Summit in Boston, MA, on July 26-27. Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies wishing to explore potential partnerships and licensing agreements can also contact the company directly to schedule an introductory meeting.

About Mercury Bio
Mercury Bio is a Santa Fe, NM-based biotech research company that has invented a cell-free, targeted, drug delivery platform designed to unlock the potential for RNA therapeutics to treat the roots of diseases—not just their symptoms. This platform technology allows for rapid development and is readily scalable for high-volume needs.

Contact
Bruce McCormick
Chief Executive Officer (CEO)
Mercury Bio Inc.
800-274-8533
[email protected]
www.mercurybio.com

SOURCE Mercury Bio Inc.

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.