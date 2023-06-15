Mercury Bio Accelerates Biomedical Research with Support from Los Alamos National Laboratory

New Mexico biotech company receives technical assistance to advance the development of novel biomolecular drug delivery system

SANTA FE, N.M., June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mercury Bio ( www.mercurybio.com ) was recently awarded technical maturation assistance through the Technology Readiness Initiative (TRGR) from Los Alamos National Laboratory (LANL) and the Richard P. Feynman Center for Innovation to support an ongoing research collaboration between Mercury Bioscientists and Los Alamos. This research focuses on developing a computational modeling system for the design of membrane-attached targeting ligands, which will ultimately be incorporated into the Advanced Drug Delivery System (ADDS™) being developed by Mercury Bio. The TRGR marks a second phase of collaboration between the two entities, allowing them to build upon joint efforts made under an earlier Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA) grant.

Current techniques for developing targeting ligands rely on heuristic methodologies, which can be time-consuming, expensive, and depend on past precedent to guide research. This project aims to develop a rational-computational approach to designing and developing membrane-attached ligands that will utilize recent advances in AI technology. One vital parameter for the ligand designs is that the delivery particle's surface membrane attachment not affect the ligand's affinity for the target receptor.

Bruce McCormick, the CEO of Mercury Bio, says, "Working with the world-renowned Los Alamos National Laboratory scientists to develop this powerful new method for ligand design will enable new drugs to selectively target disease afflicted regions, directly manipulate disease mechanisms, and provide therapy for formerly untreatable diseases. This assistance will help us accelerate our groundbreaking bioinformatics work—with the integration of AI and high-performance computing, we'll create a wholly new molecular design process and dramatically boost our delivery platform technology's drug-targeting power."

For those interested in learning more, Mercury Bio's Chief Scientific Officer, Richard Sayre, Ph.D., will be giving a debut presentation of the company's drug delivery technology at the upcoming mRNA-Based Therapeutics Summit in Boston, MA, on July 26-27. Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies wishing to explore potential partnerships and licensing agreements can also contact the company directly to schedule an introductory meeting.

