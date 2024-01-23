Mercury Bio Joins the Alliance for mRNA Medicines

News provided by

Mercury Bio Inc.

23 Jan, 2024, 08:57 ET

Novel Oral and IV Drug Delivery Platform Can Enable Faster and Lower Cost Development with Broad Biodistribution of Nucleic Acids, Proteins and Small Molecule Drugs

SANTA FE, N.M., Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mercury Bio, a Santa Fe, NM-based biotech company commercializing an innovative and highly disruptive drug delivery platform, today announced that it has joined the Alliance for mRNA Medicines as a charter member, and that Chief Science Officer Richard Sayre, Ph.D. has joined the Alliance for mRNA Medicines (AMM) board.

Continue Reading
Logo for Washington D.C. based Alliance for mRNA Medicines
Logo for Washington D.C. based Alliance for mRNA Medicines
Logo for Santa Fe, NM based Mercury Bio Inc.
Logo for Santa Fe, NM based Mercury Bio Inc.

Clay Alspach, Executive Director of AMM, commented, "We are thrilled to have Mercury Bio join our august group of leading biotechs, pharma companies, academic institutions, and non-profits developing and supporting the next generation of mRNA medicines. We look forward to their scientific contributions in a shared vision of enabling broad access of novel nucleic acid therapeutics for patients around the world."

Bruce McCormick, Mercury Bio CEO, remarked, "Our team has created a drug delivery platform that has demonstrated successful oral and IV delivery of nucleic acids, which can reach all organs of the body, including the brain. Our proprietary, non-animal, non-human drug delivery platform—an alternative to lipid nanoparticles (LNP)—is based on the bioengineering and production of yeast-derived extracellular vesicles (yEV™). Dr. Sayre leads our scientific team, comprised of world-class experts in exosomes, microbial genetics, molecular and computational biology and bioinformatics. We are excited to partner with AMM to advance the development of novel nucleic acid therapeutics."

About the Alliance for mRNA Medicines

The Alliance for mRNA Medicines (AMM) is the leading global organization dedicated to advancing and advocating for mRNA and next generation encoding RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the benefit of patients, public health, and society. Our mission is to propel the future of mRNA medicine, improve patients' lives, and advance scientific knowledge by convening and empowering mRNA industry leaders, innovators, scientists, and other key stakeholders. Learn more at: www.mrnamedicines.org

About Mercury Bio

Sparked by scientific breakthroughs in genomic research, Mercury Bio has developed a next-generation biomolecular drug delivery platform. The technology enhances drug efficacy while reducing side effects by employing cell-specific targeting using a novel system for drug encapsulation in natural (non-human/non-animal) vesicles. The result is an advanced drug delivery system in a scalable, low-cost production platform that will unlock the potential of RNA therapeutics and small-molecule drugs. Learn more at: www.mercurybio.com

Contact
Kaelie Barnard | Director of Marketing, Barson Corp.
[email protected] | +1 (516) 712–6050

SOURCE Mercury Bio Inc.

Also from this source

Mercury Bio Executives to Present Novel, Disruptive Drug Delivery Platform at 2024 Biotech Showcase

Mercury Bio Executives to Present Novel, Disruptive Drug Delivery Platform at 2024 Biotech Showcase

Mercury Bio, (www.mercurybio.com) a Santa Fe, NM–based biotech company commercializing an innovative and highly disruptive drug delivery platform,...
Mercury Bio Strengthens Board of Directors with Appointment of Life Science Tools Veteran Mike Rice

Mercury Bio Strengthens Board of Directors with Appointment of Life Science Tools Veteran Mike Rice

Mercury Bio, (www.mercurybio.com) a Santa Fe, NM-based biotech company commercializing an innovative and highly disruptive drug delivery platform,...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Biotechnology

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Pharmaceuticals

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.