Mercury Bio Joins the Alliance for mRNA Medicines

Novel Oral and IV Drug Delivery Platform Can Enable Faster and Lower Cost Development with Broad Biodistribution of Nucleic Acids, Proteins and Small Molecule Drugs

SANTA FE, N.M., Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mercury Bio , a Santa Fe, NM-based biotech company commercializing an innovative and highly disruptive drug delivery platform, today announced that it has joined the Alliance for mRNA Medicines as a charter member, and that Chief Science Officer Richard Sayre, Ph.D. has joined the Alliance for mRNA Medicines (AMM) board.

Clay Alspach, Executive Director of AMM, commented, "We are thrilled to have Mercury Bio join our august group of leading biotechs, pharma companies, academic institutions, and non-profits developing and supporting the next generation of mRNA medicines. We look forward to their scientific contributions in a shared vision of enabling broad access of novel nucleic acid therapeutics for patients around the world."

Bruce McCormick, Mercury Bio CEO, remarked, "Our team has created a drug delivery platform that has demonstrated successful oral and IV delivery of nucleic acids, which can reach all organs of the body, including the brain. Our proprietary, non-animal, non-human drug delivery platform—an alternative to lipid nanoparticles (LNP)—is based on the bioengineering and production of yeast-derived extracellular vesicles (yEV™). Dr. Sayre leads our scientific team, comprised of world-class experts in exosomes, microbial genetics, molecular and computational biology and bioinformatics. We are excited to partner with AMM to advance the development of novel nucleic acid therapeutics."

About the Alliance for mRNA Medicines

The Alliance for mRNA Medicines (AMM) is the leading global organization dedicated to advancing and advocating for mRNA and next generation encoding RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the benefit of patients, public health, and society. Our mission is to propel the future of mRNA medicine, improve patients' lives, and advance scientific knowledge by convening and empowering mRNA industry leaders, innovators, scientists, and other key stakeholders. Learn more at: www.mrnamedicines.org

About Mercury Bio

Sparked by scientific breakthroughs in genomic research, Mercury Bio has developed a next-generation biomolecular drug delivery platform. The technology enhances drug efficacy while reducing side effects by employing cell-specific targeting using a novel system for drug encapsulation in natural (non-human/non-animal) vesicles. The result is an advanced drug delivery system in a scalable, low-cost production platform that will unlock the potential of RNA therapeutics and small-molecule drugs. Learn more at: www.mercurybio.com

