Mercury Bio Announces Biomolecular Research Project to Include Los Alamos National Laboratory, the National Center for Genome Resources, the University of New Mexico, and the University of Texas Medical Branch

SANTA FE, N.M., July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mercury Bio (www.mercurybio.com), a New Mexico-based biotech company focused on the development of a novel new drug-delivery platform, has significantly accelerated its research timeline via a strategic collaboration with four major scientific partners throughout the Southwest.

Mercury Bio's yEV™ drug delivery platform aims to deliver a diversity of therapeutic cargos-including mRNA, nucleic acids, enzymes, and antibodies-to a variety of cell and tissue types, thereby opening up new treatment options for a host of pathologies.

Building upon a well-established relationship already in place with Los Alamos National Laboratory (www.lanl.gov), Mercury Bio will now involve the National Center for Genome Resources (www.ncgr.org), The University of New Mexico Health Sciences Center (hsc.unm.edu), and the University of Texas Medical Branch (www.utmb.edu) in controlled studies of its yEV™ technology. Each laboratory brings technical expertise and analytical capabilities to this multi-faceted biomolecular research project designed to test and advance the use of yEVs, which are a form of chimeric extracellular vesicle, to deliver assorted large molecule drugs to a diversity of cell types.

Bruce McCormick, CEO of Mercury Bio states, "Mercury Bio's unique technology, built on safe yEV delivery vectors, is poised to usher in a new generation of RNA therapeutic drugs to treat the cause of disease without the devastating side effects so common in currently available therapies." He continues, "This multi-partner collaboration represents a major step forward in the development of our platform—it will allow Mercury Bio to rapidly demonstrate the safety and efficacy of delivery of nucleic acids to targeted cells."

Mercury Bio CSO, Richard Sayre, Ph.D., will present new data about the yEV™ platform in a talk titled: yEVs — Enabling the High-Efficiency Introduction of Diverse Cargos, Including mRNA, Functional Antibodies, and Enzymes, to a Broad Range of Cell and Tissue Types, at the mRNA Therapeutic Summit in Boston on July 29, 2024.

About Mercury Bio

Sparked by scientific breakthroughs in genomic research, Mercury Bio has developed a next-generation biomolecular drug delivery platform. The technology prioritizes safety and efficacy while reducing side effects by employing cell-specific targeting using a novel system for drug encapsulation in natural vesicles. The result is an advanced drug delivery system in a scalable, low-cost production platform that will unlock the potential of RNA therapeutics and small-molecule drugs.

